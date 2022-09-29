101 Of The Most Unexpected Products From Famous Brands
Multiplying the ways in which consumers can interact with your brand is often quite the challenge.
It usually requires companies to branch outside of their comfort zones, much like an oral hygiene business diving into the world of frozen foods.
So we at Bored Panda decided it would be interesting to take a look at the times when big names announced products they weren't really known for.
After all, he who never takes risks doesn't get to drink champagne, right?
My McDonald's Themed Deck Of Cards Has The Queen Holding The Burger, So There Wouldn’t Be A Burger King
But the deck is probably missing 4 cards, since they wouldn't want to include a jack in the box
Subaru Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop
It's easy to understand why companies decide to diversify. 65% of CEOs of large companies around the world predict that in five to seven years their firms' main competitors would be different from their main competitors today, and 63% say that new competitors with new business models would pose a major threat to their firms' core business.
The CEOs estimate that in the next decade 40% of the value their companies created would come from entering new markets and launching new business models. Clearly, the business landscape feels highly unstable to them, which is no surprise given that new technologies continue to upend industries and wipe out businesses at a remarkable rate.
USB Power Bank Disguised As A Mini Generator
This Luxurious Watch
I Was Cleaning Out An Old Apartment And Found A 1982 Coca-Cola Screwdriver Set
The good news to them is that now is a great time for companies to try to build new engines of profitable growth.
One study estimated that global investment capital had tripled in the past three decades and stood at 10 times global GDP.
Additionally, high-growth industries today don't require as much investment as they once did; disruptive businesses can scale up faster in size and power with less capital.
Found This Old Volvo Cap Where The Strap Is A Seatbelt
Well to be fair Volvo invented the 3 point seat belts ( i think )
My Dad Owns A Working 40-Year-Old Mitsubishi Sharpener And You Can Adjust The Sharpness Of A Pencil
Mitsubishi is one of the old Japanese mega corps called zaibatsu. They have since been broken up into smaller companies and that's why you can find anything from Mitsubishi cars and banks to nuclear power plants and, indeed, pencil sharpeners. Fun fact: Mitsubishi means "Three diamonds", so now you know where the logo comes from.
Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log
Crayola Calculator
However, experts point out that diversification is an unpredictable, high-stakes game. First of all, companies usually face the decision in an atmosphere not conducive to thoughtful deliberation.
For instance, an attractive company comes into play, and a competitor is interested in buying it. Or the board of directors strongly urge expanding into new markets. Suddenly, senior managers must gather mountains of data—including internal rate-of-return calculations, market forecasts, and competitive assessments—under huge time pressure.
Diversification as a corporate strategy goes in and out of vogue on a regular basis. Simply put, there is little conventional wisdom to guide managers as they consider a move that could greatly increase shareholder value or seriously damage it.
This Turkish Muslim Girl Working At McDonald's Has A McDonald's Branded Hijab (Istanbul, Turkey)
Twix Seasoning For Popcorn, Ice Cream, Cookie Dough And More
Audi Is Dog Friendly. My Car Came Back From The Service With These Dog Toys On The Back Seat. Both Of My Labrador Retrievers Went Nuts
My Neighbours Also Park Their Lamborghini In Their Front Yard
Before diversifying, businessmen must think not about what their company does but about what it does better than its competitors.
Consider the history of Blue Circle Industries, a British company that is one of the world's leading cement producers.
In the 1980s, Blue Circle decided to diversify on the basis of an unclear definition of its business. It was, the company’s managers thought, in the business of making products related to home building. So Blue Circle expanded into real estate, bricks, waste management, gas stoves, bath-tubs—even lawn mowers.
Colgate Beef Lasagna
Dad Still Uses The Coleman-Made, Marlboro-Branded, 12V Car Refrigerator He Got From A '90s Marlboro Catalog
Volkswagen (VW) Is The Largest Producer Of A Particular Type Of Sausage (Currywurst) In Germany
LEGO Brick Shoe Box
According to one retired executive, “Our move into lawn mowers was based on the logic that you need a lawn mower for your garden—which, after all, is next to your house.”
As you might've guessed, few of Blue Circle’s diversification forays proved successful.
Louis Vuitton Fire Extinguishers. To Fight Fire With Style
McDonald's Made A Fry Radio In The '80s And My Dad Gave Me His
If You Thought That The Perfect Soap Doesn't Exist, Here's For You
Wife Asked For A Car For Her Birthday And I Promised Her That While I Was Drunk. So, Here It Is - I Bought Her A Toyota Car
Diversification will remain a tough task, and managers must study their cards carefully. It takes smart players to know when it’s best to place their bets and when it’s best to fold.
But, as we can see from the pictures, they're still gambling.
The Michelin Tire Company Is The Same Michelin That Issues Michelin Stars To Restaurants And Hotels
IIRC it's because they started producing travel guides for people on driving holidays.
Big Mac Shower Gel (Courtesy Of Austrian McDonald's)
This Radio I Found In My Attic Is Built To Resemble A Coca Cola Vending Machine
Hello Kitty Pasta Sauce Anyone?
There's a reason why that brand is in second place of the highest-grossing media franchises.
When You Order A Knife Directly From Fällkniven They Also Send You These Branded Band-Aids With Your Package
The Ketchup And Mayonnaise Packets I Got From A Restaurant With My Food Are The Opposite Brands Off What I Would Consider Their Specially
Heinz made the mayo and Hellmann's made the ketchup.
This Was In An NHS Hospital In The UK. They Have A Toy MRI Machine In The Hospital Waiting Room
seems like a good idea to help children who are scared of an MRI machine get over their fear
Louis Vuitton Pencil Holder For 900$
Saw a review of these pencils, apparently the pencils themselves are basically the same as the dollar store ones.
I'll Wear This To The Next Wedding
Samsung Made The Barbells At My Gym
I Got KFC Socks With My Delivery Order
Guinness - The Famous Brand Of Beer And "The Book Of Records"
I feel like a lot of world record attempts started with the words "hold my beer"
Dr. Pepper, I Think You Went Too Far This Time
Strawberry Mentos Bath Bombs
eCDP, A Nintendo DS Game Designed Specifically For The Training Of New McDonalds Staff In Japan
Copies of the game and the McDonald’s branded DS are extremely rare today.
videogames are probably a pretty effective way of training employees if you think about it
This Hairdryer With A Ferrari Motor
And its even " rosso corsa " ( track red ) like the Cars lol.
A Ferrari Cellphone
The Elevator At My Rome Airbnb Is A Ferrari
IKEA Is Now Selling Hats Made Out Of IKEA Bags
Just Bought A Porsche Today, And They Gave Us Paper Clips Shaped Like Porsches
I Ordered An Oil Filter For My Car And It Came With Mercedes Perfume
Pringles Ramen
That's sour cream and onion flavoured yakisoba, made similarly to cup ramen but you drain the water out first through a filter built into the paper lid. It came out not too long ago in Japan and it was prettttty bad.
Samsung Runs A Fashion Store In South Korea
I accidentally read the headline as "Samsung RUINS a fashion store ...." LOL
Mid-1980s Peugeot Pepper Mill
Porsche Makes Dress Shoes Designed For The Gas And Brake Pedals
Except you are supposed to use the same foot for both gas, and break pedals, but one could be meant for the clutch pedal (in standard transmission vehicles)
Apparently, Ferrari Made The Hinges On My Kitchen Cabinets
Hyundai Not Only Makes Cars But Shoes As Well
Mitsubishi Sewing Machine
They still make a ton of home appliances to this day. They're also a major bank and trading corporation.
Dunkin’ Donuts Beer
My School's Chairs Were Manufactured By PlayStation
A Rolls-Royce Ice Cream Truck
Yoghurt Cosmopolitan
My School Has An M&M Branded Ball In The Shape Of An M&M
This Nissan Pepper Grinder
Peugeot started as a pepper grinder manufacturer, and they still make some of the best and most reliable ones to this day. EDIT: There is one posted in this thread, hadn't seen it before posting.
McDonald's Gave Away This Speaker To My Brother Who Works There
Cheetos Lip Balm
I own a tube of Butterfinger lip balm which I bought out of sheer curiosity. You'll be disappointed to know it doesn't smell or taste like the famous chocolate bar. In fact it's basically just vanilla.
This Water Cooler Was Manufactured By Hyundai (Car Producer)
These Nissan Candies I Found In Denmark
This Mitsubishi Computer
A Double A Battery Made By The Auto Manufacturer Ford
Official Heinz Shirt That Has A Fake Ketchup Stain On It
What's A Better Way To Light Up Your Nights Than With A Limited Edition KFC Scented Candle
A terrible idea for anyone who has a cat or dog. I can imagine the house going up in flames when the pet knocks over the candle while trying to find the chicken