Multiplying the ways in which consumers can interact with your brand is often quite the challenge.

It usually requires companies to branch outside of their comfort zones, much like an oral hygiene business diving into the world of frozen foods.

So we at Bored Panda decided it would be interesting to take a look at the times when big names announced products they weren't really known for.

After all, he who never takes risks doesn't get to drink champagne, right?

#1

My McDonald's Themed Deck Of Cards Has The Queen Holding The Burger, So There Wouldn’t Be A Burger King

lolfrijoles Report

indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
7 hours ago

But the deck is probably missing 4 cards, since they wouldn't want to include a jack in the box

#2

Subaru Branded Honey From My Local Dealership. Harvested From Their Rooftop

walkies3 Report

POST
Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
7 hours ago

For how much?

It's easy to understand why companies decide to diversify. 65% of CEOs of large companies around the world predict that in five to seven years their firms' main competitors would be different from their main competitors today, and 63% say that new competitors with new business models would pose a major threat to their firms' core business.

The CEOs estimate that in the next decade 40% of the value their companies created would come from entering new markets and launching new business models. Clearly, the business landscape feels highly unstable to them, which is no surprise given that new technologies continue to upend industries and wipe out businesses at a remarkable rate.
#3

USB Power Bank Disguised As A Mini Generator

metpharaoh Report

POST
Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
7 hours ago

That's cute. I want one

#4

This Luxurious Watch

mootjuggler Report

POST
Biliegh Berrie
Biliegh Berrie
Community Member
7 hours ago

Yes

#5

I Was Cleaning Out An Old Apartment And Found A 1982 Coca-Cola Screwdriver Set

BouncingJigglingJugs Report

POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
7 hours ago

Nah! They just screwing with you!

The good news to them is that now is a great time for companies to try to build new engines of profitable growth.

One study estimated that global investment capital had tripled in the past three decades and stood at 10 times global GDP.

Additionally, high-growth industries today don't require as much investment as they once did; disruptive businesses can scale up faster in size and power with less capital.
#6

Found This Old Volvo Cap Where The Strap Is A Seatbelt

Plattan35 Report

POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
7 hours ago

Well to be fair Volvo invented the 3 point seat belts ( i think )

#7

My Dad Owns A Working 40-Year-Old Mitsubishi Sharpener And You Can Adjust The Sharpness Of A Pencil

huntsman123 Report

POST
Axel Tojo
Axel Tojo
Community Member
7 hours ago

Mitsubishi is one of the old Japanese mega corps called zaibatsu. They have since been broken up into smaller companies and that's why you can find anything from Mitsubishi cars and banks to nuclear power plants and, indeed, pencil sharpeners. Fun fact: Mitsubishi means "Three diamonds", so now you know where the logo comes from.

#8

Fried Chicken Scented Fire Log

robbiehaf Report

POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
7 hours ago

How many people may have attempted to eat it though?

#9

Crayola Calculator

iSmellChickens Report

POST
Toolkit
Toolkit
Community Member
7 hours ago

Cute

However, experts point out that diversification is an unpredictable, high-stakes game. First of all, companies usually face the decision in an atmosphere not conducive to thoughtful deliberation.

For instance, an attractive company comes into play, and a competitor is interested in buying it. Or the board of directors strongly urge expanding into new markets. Suddenly, senior managers must gather mountains of data—including internal rate-of-return calculations, market forecasts, and competitive assessments—under huge time pressure.

Diversification as a corporate strategy goes in and out of vogue on a regular basis. Simply put, there is little conventional wisdom to guide managers as they consider a move that could greatly increase shareholder value or seriously damage it.
#10

This Turkish Muslim Girl Working At McDonald's Has A McDonald's Branded Hijab (Istanbul, Turkey)

bagdar Report

POST
STress
STress
Community Member
7 hours ago

McD respects local customs. Salary - not so much...

#11

Twix Seasoning For Popcorn, Ice Cream, Cookie Dough And More

Theydontnowenotheyno , beerpacifier Report

POST
MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
7 hours ago

TWIX!!!!!!!

#12

Audi Is Dog Friendly​. My Car Came Back From The Service With These Dog Toys On The Back Seat. Both Of My Labrador Retrievers Went Nuts

judgejamin Report

POST
Monday
Monday
Community Member
6 hours ago

Little things like this can create brand loyalty so easily. People love their pets, so if a company does something pet friendly we're gonna not only stick with them, but advertise them for free online!

#13

My Neighbours Also Park Their Lamborghini In Their Front Yard

MonsieurMeursault Report

POST
STress
STress
Community Member
7 hours ago

Well, after all they started as tractor-producing company. Car production came as the result of owner's dissatisfaction with Ferrari cars.

Before diversifying, businessmen must think not about what their company does but about what it does better than its competitors.

Consider the history of Blue Circle Industries, a British company that is one of the world's leading cement producers.

In the 1980s, Blue Circle decided to diversify on the basis of an unclear definition of its business. It was, the company’s managers thought, in the business of making products related to home building. So Blue Circle expanded into real estate, bricks, waste management, gas stoves, bath-tubs—even lawn mowers.
#14

Colgate Beef Lasagna

CircleToonsHD Report

POST
Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
7 hours ago

Is it toothpaste flavoured?

#15

Dad Still Uses The Coleman-Made, Marlboro-Branded, 12V Car Refrigerator He Got From A '90s Marlboro Catalog

YaKuzya Report

POST
Lane Bass
Lane Bass
Community Member
6 hours ago

My dad smoked Marlboros and we had a ton of this stuff. Coats, beach towels, coolers, sleeping bags, backpacks. It was all high quality stuff. Still not worth smoking cancer sticks to get this.

#16

Volkswagen (VW) Is The Largest Producer Of A Particular Type Of Sausage (Currywurst) In Germany

King_Artus Report

POST
Wilf
Wilf
Community Member
8 hours ago

fun fact. They have an official factory part number. So you can order them to your local VW garage!

#17

LEGO Brick Shoe Box

aloofloofah Report

POST
Alex
Alex
Community Member
7 hours ago

Son of my friend have this shoes... why Lego don't make this in the size 46 (11 UK 12 US)?!?!?! I am envious.

According to one retired executive, “Our move into lawn mowers was based on the logic that you need a lawn mower for your garden—which, after all, is next to your house.”

As you might've guessed, few of Blue Circle’s diversification forays proved successful.
#18

Louis Vuitton Fire Extinguishers. To Fight Fire With Style

Herbylicious Report

POST
Abhinc
Abhinc
Community Member
6 hours ago

Bad copies of an art piece originally by Dutch street artist Beldart, (Steven van den Beld) ... https://beldartofficial.nl/product/fire-extinguisher-kopie-kopie/

#19

McDonald's Made A Fry Radio In The '80s And My Dad Gave Me His

slizz_claiborne Report

POST
αѕυяαмαяυ
αѕυяαмαяυ
Community Member
7 hours ago

eat it, eat it

#20

If You Thought That The Perfect Soap Doesn't Exist, Here's For You

fishcircumsizer Report

POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
7 hours ago

Neckbeard grooming at its finest.

#21

Wife Asked For A Car For Her Birthday And I Promised Her That While I Was Drunk. So, Here It Is - I Bought Her A Toyota Car

zozyzoo Report

POST
Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
Sarah Kathrin Matsoukis
Community Member
5 hours ago

I'm happy you're still alive

Diversification will remain a tough task, and managers must study their cards carefully. It takes smart players to know when it’s best to place their bets and when it’s best to fold.

But, as we can see from the pictures, they're still gambling.
#22

The Michelin Tire Company Is The Same Michelin That Issues Michelin Stars To Restaurants And Hotels

michelinguide Report

POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
7 hours ago

IIRC it's because they started producing travel guides for people on driving holidays.

#23

Big Mac Shower Gel (Courtesy Of Austrian McDonald's)

leonilaa Report

POST
Thyamath
Thyamath
Community Member
7 hours ago

"With fresh cucumber (pickle) scent", in case you where wondering. The german language doesn't really distinct between cucumber (Gurke) and pickle (eingelegte Gurke - pickled cucumber), btw.

#24

This Radio I Found In My Attic Is Built To Resemble A Coca Cola Vending Machine

reddit.com Report

POST
radioactivecandy (they/them)
radioactivecandy (they/them)
Community Member
2 hours ago

give me

#25

Hello Kitty Pasta Sauce Anyone?

desrevermi Report

POST
Bernd Herbert
Bernd Herbert
Community Member
7 hours ago

There's a reason why that brand is in second place of the highest-grossing media franchises.

#26

When You Order A Knife Directly From Fällkniven They Also Send You These Branded Band-Aids With Your Package

LetoXXI Report

POST
Peign Gaming
Peign Gaming
Community Member
7 hours ago

They know their..ahem..audience.

#27

The Ketchup And Mayonnaise Packets I Got From A Restaurant With My Food Are The Opposite Brands Off What I Would Consider Their Specially

Heinz made the mayo and Hellmann's made the ketchup.

movieman56 Report

POST
Tina Hugh
Tina Hugh
Community Member
6 hours ago

They’re a beautiful couple - love is love

#28

This Was In An NHS Hospital In The UK. They Have A Toy MRI Machine In The Hospital Waiting Room

lindet16 Report

POST
Regal Kitten
Regal Kitten
Community Member
6 hours ago

seems like a good idea to help children who are scared of an MRI machine get over their fear

#29

Louis Vuitton Pencil Holder For 900$

louisvuitton.com Report

POST
Little Wonder
Little Wonder
Community Member
7 hours ago

Saw a review of these pencils, apparently the pencils themselves are basically the same as the dollar store ones.

#30

I'll Wear This To The Next Wedding

thehw0rd Report

POST
radioactivecandy (they/them)
radioactivecandy (they/them)
Community Member
2 hours ago

give me

#31

Samsung Made The Barbells At My Gym

KeepItLevon Report

POST
#32

I Got KFC Socks With My Delivery Order

DeluxessYT Report

POST
Nathan Pogorzala
Nathan Pogorzala
Community Member
2 hours ago

I'm wearing Ritz cracker socks.

#33

Guinness - The Famous Brand Of Beer And "The Book Of Records"

guinnessworldrecords , guinness Report

POST
Regal Kitten
Regal Kitten
Community Member
7 hours ago

I feel like a lot of world record attempts started with the words "hold my beer"

#34

Dr. Pepper, I Think You Went Too Far This Time

BSwhip805 Report

POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
7 hours ago

More like Sweet and a bit Gassy

#35

Strawberry Mentos Bath Bombs

miracul0usladybug Report

POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
7 hours ago

What could possibly go wrong!!!

#36

eCDP, A Nintendo DS Game Designed Specifically For The Training Of New McDonalds Staff In Japan

Copies of the game and the McDonald's branded DS are extremely rare today.

consolevariations Report

POST
Regal Kitten
Regal Kitten
Community Member
7 hours ago

videogames are probably a pretty effective way of training employees if you think about it

#37

This Hairdryer With A Ferrari Motor

reddit.com Report

POST
TheAquarius1978
TheAquarius1978
Community Member
7 hours ago

And its even " rosso corsa " ( track red ) like the Cars lol.

#38

A Ferrari Cellphone

YouTouchedMyTralalaa Report

POST
#39

The Elevator At My Rome Airbnb Is A Ferrari

hjh208 Report

POST
ShaZam Beaubien
ShaZam Beaubien
Community Member
42 minutes ago

It looks like a older model.

#40

Dr. Pepper Scented Tissues

Mnmsaregood Report

POST
tara
tara
Community Member
6 hours ago

This sounds nice.

#41

IKEA Is Now Selling Hats Made Out Of IKEA Bags

smashmouthftball Report

POST
Astor.exe
Astor.exe
Community Member
7 hours ago

i bougth one yesterday:]

#42

Just Bought A Porsche Today, And They Gave Us Paper Clips Shaped Like Porsches

DrDanklebergg Report

POST
radioactivecandy (they/them)
radioactivecandy (they/them)
Community Member
2 hours ago

cute!

#43

I Ordered An Oil Filter For My Car And It Came With Mercedes Perfume

xxmalik Report

POST
Em Watson
Em Watson
Community Member
7 hours ago

Mmmm, that new car smell

#44

Pringles Ramen

Mobeast1985 Report

POST
JamezyJamez
JamezyJamez
Community Member
4 hours ago

That's sour cream and onion flavoured yakisoba, made similarly to cup ramen but you drain the water out first through a filter built into the paper lid. It came out not too long ago in Japan and it was prettttty bad.

#45

Samsung Runs A Fashion Store In South Korea

TheOneInTheHat Report

POST
Amy Watkins
Amy Watkins
Community Member
1 hour ago

I accidentally read the headline as "Samsung RUINS a fashion store ...." LOL

#46

Mid-1980s Peugeot Pepper Mill

MeelsEsq Report

POST
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
7 hours ago

Peugeot started with the pepper mills, and they are still the best in the world. The different product would be a car.

#47

Porsche Makes Dress Shoes Designed For The Gas And Brake Pedals

serbat Report

POST
Louise Clarke
Louise Clarke
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited)

Except you are supposed to use the same foot for both gas, and break pedals, but one could be meant for the clutch pedal (in standard transmission vehicles)

5
#48

Apparently, Ferrari Made The Hinges On My Kitchen Cabinets

justinkarim Report

POST
Pernille.
Pernille.
Community Member
6 hours ago

Isn't Ferrari a quite common last name in Italy? I seem to see doorbells with that name every time I'm in Italy. Maybe someone from Italy can enlighten me.

#49

Hyundai Not Only Makes Cars But Shoes As Well

changwonmatty Report

POST
Ian
Ian
Community Member
4 hours ago

Toms makes them. Hyundai just collaborated with them (put their logo on)

#50

Mitsubishi Sewing Machine

GroundedKush Report

POST
JamezyJamez
JamezyJamez
Community Member
4 hours ago

They still make a ton of home appliances to this day. They're also a major bank and trading corporation.

#51

Dunkin’ Donuts Beer

RightHandoftheJhereg Report

POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
6 hours ago

Mmm, I love a good coffee porter!

#52

My School's Chairs Were Manufactured By PlayStation

Jontis_00 Report

POST
Falcon dimi
Falcon dimi
Community Member
4 hours ago

Seems more like logo rip off

#53

A Rolls-Royce Ice Cream Truck

ClumsyGamer2802 Report

POST
Robert T
Robert T
Community Member
3 hours ago

I'm pretty sure that Rolls Royce didn't build that.

#54

Yoghurt Cosmopolitan

Julio Silva Report

POST
KJ
KJ
Community Member
7 hours ago

The look of a risky fart that went wrong.

#55

My School Has An M&M Branded Ball In The Shape Of An M&M

tobm2509 Report

POST
Klepkip
Klepkip
Community Member
6 hours ago

This is from the Netherlands! I believe M&M's made these as a promotional item for a world- or european soccer-championship. A peanut-m&m-shaped soccerball. Of course in our national color, orange!

#56

This Nissan Pepper Grinder

v7h1h2 , ThatWasAQuiche Report

POST
Mat O'Dowd
Mat O'Dowd
Community Member
7 hours ago (edited)

Peugeot started as a pepper grinder manufacturer, and they still make some of the best and most reliable ones to this day. EDIT: There is one posted in this thread, hadn't seen it before posting.

#57

McDonald's Gave Away This Speaker To My Brother Who Works There

RichieTyrone Report

POST
radioactivecandy (they/them)
radioactivecandy (they/them)
Community Member
2 hours ago

give me

#58

Cheetos Lip Balm

Bigfatmoomins Report

POST
Katie Lutesinger
Katie Lutesinger
Community Member
6 hours ago

I own a tube of Butterfinger lip balm which I bought out of sheer curiosity. You'll be disappointed to know it doesn't smell or taste like the famous chocolate bar. In fact it's basically just vanilla.

#59

This Water Cooler Was Manufactured By Hyundai (Car Producer)

DoNotUpvoteTooMuch Report

POST
Joeshar
Joeshar
Community Member
7 hours ago

They also produce water filters for home

#60

Dodgeball At Dodge Car Dealership

getgiraffed Report

POST
tara
tara
Community Member
6 hours ago

Clever

#61

These Nissan Candies I Found In Denmark

advanttage Report

POST
#62

This Mitsubishi Computer

BionicleGarden Report

POST
#63

A Double A Battery Made By The Auto Manufacturer Ford

peerzer Report

POST
Mouse
Mouse
Community Member
5 hours ago

Private label products is not the same as manufactured by that company.

#64

Official Heinz Shirt That Has A Fake Ketchup Stain On It

thredup Report

POST
αѕυяαмαяυ
αѕυяαмαяυ
Community Member
7 hours ago

very drippy

#65

What's A Better Way To Light Up Your Nights Than With A Limited Edition KFC Scented Candle

kfcnz Report

POST
Regal Kitten
Regal Kitten
Community Member
7 hours ago

A terrible idea for anyone who has a cat or dog. I can imagine the house going up in flames when the pet knocks over the candle while trying to find the chicken

#66

It’s Cold Outside, But In Here It’s Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Candle

cheetos Report

POST
Nathan Pogorzala
Nathan Pogorzala
