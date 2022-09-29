Multiplying the ways in which consumers can interact with your brand is often quite the challenge.

It usually requires companies to branch outside of their comfort zones, much like an oral hygiene business diving into the world of frozen foods.

So we at Bored Panda decided it would be interesting to take a look at the times when big names announced products they weren't really known for.

After all, he who never takes risks doesn't get to drink champagne, right?