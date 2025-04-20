Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man’s Family Wants Guy To Dump Girlfriend After She Fights Back Against Brother’s “Prank”
Family, Relationships

Man’s Family Wants Guy To Dump Girlfriend After She Fights Back Against Brother’s “Prank”

Pranks. You either love them or hate them. But as with many things in life, pranking has its limits. It’s safe to say that playing practical jokes should never cause physical or emotional harm to anyone. The point, after all, is to elicit a good giggle. Not pain.

A 22-year-old guy learned the hard way when the prank he played on his brother’s girlfriend backfired in spectacular fashion. He’d tried to scare her in her sleep but instead ended up being the terrified one when she retaliated in self-defence. The entire situation has escalated to the point where police are involved, the family is feuding, and the girlfriend is considering leaving the relationship. Her boyfriend is caught in the middle and is seeking advice.

    The younger of these two brothers has always loved a good prank

    Image credits: Lesli Whitecotton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But when he took it too far with his sibling’s girlfriend, he wasn’t quite expecting the backlash that followed

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Yogendra Singh / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Mariela Ferbo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Don’t be fooled, a bad prank can land you behind bars

    North Idaho Law Group warns that seemingly innocent pranks can leave you with a criminal record. And the courts might not find your practical jokes funny at all. Among the pranks to steer clear of is anything that involves fake kidnapping. “Staging an abduction can result in false reporting charges and create unnecessary panic among witnesses,” cautions the firm.

    Tampering with food or drinks can also land you in hot water. You could face assault charges for adding substances to food or drinks, even as a joke. And the charges might be more severe if the person you’re pranking ends up getting sick or dying.

    Break, vandalize, or deface property as part of a prank at your own peril. If the police are called, you might need to answer in court, pay damages, and face punishment.

    It is also illegal to involve emergency response services in your practical jokes. “False 911 calls or ‘swatting’ pranks face serious criminal penalties,” cautions the law group. The same goes for impersonation pranks. Pretending to be law enforcement or other officials is a criminal offense that isn’t taken lightly.

    “The line between playful and problematic often comes down to two things: intent and impact,” warns another law firm, Brockton D. Hunter P.A. “You may not have meant to cause harm, but if the other person feels threatened, endangered, or suffers damage to property or reputation, the law might not be on your side.”

    The experts stress that criminal law doesn’t care about your sense of humor. It cares about what actually happened and how it affected others. “In some cases, your joke’ might fit the legal definition of a crime—especially if it causes fear, injury, deception, or loss,” reads the firm’s site.

    The guy’s brother, too, was playing with legal fire. Unwanted physical contact or scaring people is no joke.

    “Jump scares may be a classic, but if someone is injured or emotionally shaken by it (especially if they have a medical condition), the prank could lead to assault charges or civil lawsuits.”

    Legal experts say t​he seriousness of the charges often depends on who was affected, how the prank played out, and whether someone was hurt physically, emotionally, or financially. Their advice is to err on the side of caution and don’t play pranks that could harm anyone in any way.

    Many agreed that the brother was way out of line, immature at best, creepy at worst

    The guy provided an extensive update detailing how things had blown up

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Kindel Media / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Maria Pashkova / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Alaksiej Čarankievič / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits:

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    The nosy side of me really wants to hear Lola's side but I respect her desire for privacy. That said, the fact that the friend said they were "well aware" of their right to press charges tells me Ian did a lot worse than what he already admitted to.

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago

    This is a year old. I hope Lola pressed charges on Ian. What he did to Lola is all kinds f**ked up.

