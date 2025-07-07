Woman Realizes That The “Family Heirloom” Her MIL Gave Her Was Actually Only Worth $30

ADVERTISEMENT

Getting engaged is about so much more than just the ring. It’s about celebrating the love that you have for your partner and publicly declaring that you plan to spend the rest of your lives together. It’s about taking the next step in your relationship and agreeing that the two of you can’t wait to be married. But, of course, there’s often a ring involved too.

One woman recently reached out to Reddit after she found out that the ring her fiancé’s mother gave her was worth a lot less than she expected. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

An expensive ring is certainly not a requirement for every engagement

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

But this woman was insulted when she found out just how much the “family heirloom” she was given was worth

Image credits: Jacek Dylag (not the actual photo)

The average engagement ring in the United States costs about $5,200

Image credits: Robin Edqvist (not the actual photo)

Upon finding out that a loved one has gotten engaged, the first thing friends and family members will ask is to see the ring. An engagement ring is a symbol of a couple’s love and commitment for one another, and many women are thrilled to put one on their finger as soon as they get engaged.

But there are certain expectations that come along with this exciting piece of jewelry. Traditionally, there was a long-standing rule that an engagement ring should cost the equivalent of two to three months of paychecks of whoever is buying it for their partner. However, With Clarity notes on their site that times have changed, and that advice is now outdated.

Instead, they recommend finding a more suitable price tag that fits your lifestyle. Considering the fact that over a third of Americans are currently living paycheck to paycheck, it probably wouldn’t be wise for most people to blow over two months of their salary on a ring. Couples should be able to find a nice, yet affordable option that won’t send them into debt before they even tie the knot.

When it comes to how much people tend to spend on engagement rings, The Knot reports that, in 2024, the average engagement ring in the United States cost about $5,200. And this number has actually been on the decline in recent years, as people were spending about $6,000 on engagement rings in 2021.

So how much should someone be willing to shell out for their partner’s ring? Well, there are several factors to consider, the first of which being their financial situation. Don’t feel the need to spend thousands if that’s not in your budget.

And if you can, take some time to save up before purchasing the ring. Assuming there’s no rush on getting engaged, you shouldn’t feel the need to rush into making any large purchases either.

Heirloom engagement rings can be an excellent choice, as long as they’re actually meaningful

Image credits: Jeremy Bishop (not the actual photo)

Consider your partner’s expectations before buying a ring, and make sure that the piece you choose feels personal. Not everyone has to wear a classic diamond ring on a gold band. Discuss their preferences, and find something that perfectly suits them.

Or, if you need more time to save before buying their forever ring, it might be wise to give them a “starter ring” first. This might be a less expensive, temporary ring that will be replaced at the actual wedding. This way, your partner can still wear a symbol of your commitment, even if you can’t make a large financial commitment just yet.

Now, if someone wants to go the unconventional route and give their partner a family heirloom as an engagement ring, that’s perfectly acceptable. In fact, it may be even more meaningful than picking out a ring in a jewelry shop.

However, The Knot notes that there is some etiquette to keep in mind before giving or accepting a ring that’s been in the family. First, it’s important to fully understand where exactly the ring came from and what its significance is. If you’re going to be wearing it for, potentially, the rest of your life, you’ll want to know the full backstory.

And, of course, if you’re giving an heirloom ring to your partner, you’ll want to ensure that it’s actually meaningful and, ideally, worth something. It doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg, but it might be a bit insulting to give them a cheap ring from a grocery store.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. How would you react if you had been given an engagement ring from Walmart? Then, if you’d like to read another Bored Panda article discussing similar drama, look no further than right here.

Readers were appalled by the mother-in-law’s behavior, and many encouraged the author to pick out her own ring

