Family Rushes Out Of Rental House After Making Disturbing Discovery
Man with a beard in a rental house with a security camera, questioning the standard practice after disturbing discovery.
Society, World

Family Rushes Out Of Rental House After Making Disturbing Discovery

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
A family’s holiday stay in Australia took a chilling turn when they discovered a camera pointed directly at the living room of their Airbnb rental

Kriss and Kate Hardman, along with their three children, had barely settled into the four-bedroom property when they spotted a red blinking light, a sign that the camera appeared to be active. 

Highlights
  • An Australian family fled their Airbnb after spotting a live camera aimed at the living room.
  • Parents Kriss and Kate Hardman left with their three children, fearing for their safety.
  • Airbnb has strict policies banning indoor cameras and issued a full refund after public backlash.

The discovery left them shaken and prompted an immediate decision to leave for a hotel instead.

    The family’s unsettling discovery has gone viral on social media

    Man with beard in rental house reacting to disturbing discovery near security camera after family rushes out following discovery

    Man with beard in rental house reacting to disturbing discovery near security camera after family rushes out following discovery

    Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

    Kriss Hardman first raised the alarm in a video to his social media followers, where he panned to the blinking camera. 

    “It’s a nice place, but there’s one thing I’m not sure about. Maybe you can help me out. Is that allowed in Airbnbs? Is that standard practice? I don’t think it should be allowed,” he said.

    Smartphone displaying Airbnb app on wooden table, related to family rushes out of rental house after discovery.

    Smartphone displaying Airbnb app on wooden table, related to family rushes out of rental house after discovery.

    Image credits: Unsplash / appshunter.io

    For the couple, the presence of the device was more than an inconvenience; it was a safety issue for their children. 

    “The safety of our three children was what meant the most to us,” Hardman later explained. 

    Commenter Sandrah Santowski expressing reluctance to use air BnB after disturbing rental house discovery.

    Commenter Sandrah Santowski expressing reluctance to use air BnB after disturbing rental house discovery.

    The family quickly packed their bags, checked out of the rental, and moved to a hotel, even before a resolution from Airbnb was confirmed.

    Airbnb’s response to the family’s experience left something to be desired

    Family rushing out of rental house reacting with concern after making a disturbing discovery showing emotional urgency outdoors

    Family rushing out of rental house reacting with concern after making a disturbing discovery showing emotional urgency outdoors

    Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

    Initially, Airbnb offered to relocate the family to a similar property at no extra cost and to cover their hotel stay, according to the New York Post

    “Airbnb fully supported this. They said that we could move and they would find accommodation equivalent to where we were staying, which was a four-bedroom place central to Perth CBD,” Hardman stated.

    Man with beard and surprised expression beside a security camera in rental house after disturbing discovery by family rushing out

    Man with beard and surprised expression beside a security camera in rental house after disturbing discovery by family rushing out

    Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

    However, Hardman claimed communication from the company went silent once it became clear a replacement might come at a significantly higher cost.

    After their videos went viral and attracted widespread attention, Airbnb management intervened. 

    Twitter user reacting with disgust to a disturbing discovery in a rental house, prompting a rushed exit by a family.

    Twitter user reacting with disgust to a disturbing discovery in a rental house, prompting a rushed exit by a family.

    Image credits: rocketvibez

    The family was issued a coupon that covered their rental costs, along with assistance in rebooking new accommodation. 

    “It got us across the line,” Hardman said.

    Smart home security camera on shelf inside rental house, hinting at family rush after disturbing discovery indoors.

    Smart home security camera on shelf inside rental house, hinting at family rush after disturbing discovery indoors.

    Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

    “They got us an alternate property in a similar location, and they’re reimbursing everything.”

    An Airbnb spokesperson later confirmed that the company’s rules prohibit hosts from placing security cameras or recording devices that monitor indoor spaces in homes.

    @hardmanfambam When you book a ‘private’ Airbnb in Perth… and find out maybe it’s not that private… #CreepyFind#Airbnb#PrivacyPlease#TheHardmans#StrengthInAdversity♬ original sound – HardmanFam

    These include cameras that are turned off.

    “Airbnb has provided the guest with a full refund and assisted them in rebooking alternate accommodation,” the company spokesperson stated. 

    Screenshot of a social media reply with the text not shady at all, related to family rushes out of rental house.

    Screenshot of a social media reply with the text not shady at all, related to family rushes out of rental house.

    Image credits: laf131

    “In the rare event a host or guest feels unsafe or experiences a safety-related issue during an active reservation, we have a safety team that can be reached via our 24 Hour Safety Line, which is available to all users.”

    Still, Hardman noted it was “a shame that it took the power of social media to reach Airbnb for them to do what is the right thing.”

    Surveillance monitors displaying multiple camera feeds in a dark room, linked to rental house security after disturbing discovery.

    Surveillance monitors displaying multiple camera feeds in a dark room, linked to rental house security after disturbing discovery.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Aakash Dhage

    Airbnb horror stories have unfortunately become commonplace in recent years

    Man and woman looking concerned while sharing their experience about a disturbing discovery in a rental house.

    Man and woman looking concerned while sharing their experience about a disturbing discovery in a rental house.

    Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

    While Airbnb has become a staple of vacations and weekend trips, horror stories about nightmare accommodations and experiences have also become quite common. 

    Just this past April, a couple of Australian influencers who were looking to go to Coachella ended up with firearms pointed at them by armed U.S. police after a night in an Airbnb. 

    @hardmanfambam Part two: when you book a ‘private’ Airbnb in Perth… and find out maybe it’s not that private… #CreepyFind#Airbnb#PrivacyPlease#TheHardmans#StrengthInAdversity♬ original sound – HardmanFam

    The women, 24-year-old Izzy Armitage and 28-year-old Hannah Dal Sasso, stated that they were jolted awake by deputies pounding on the Airbnb’s doors. 

    Within minutes, they were out on the street.

    Cartoon character cautiously peeking out from behind a door, symbolizing family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Cartoon character cautiously peeking out from behind a door, symbolizing family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Image credits: vernj76

    As it turned out, the Airbnb that they ended up booking was illegally listed. 

    The pair later noted that this was likely the reason why the Airbnb was quite filthy when they arrived.

    Man with a beard talks on a balcony in a city, relating a family rushed out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Man with a beard talks on a balcony in a city, relating a family rushed out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

    With these reports in mind, some netizens stated that the Hardman family’s experience with their Airbnb was actually not as extreme.

    “That camera was out in the open and obvious. How many rental hosts hide covert cameras to surveil their paying guests?” one commenter stated.

    @hardmanfambam Part three: when you book a ‘private’ Airbnb in Perth… and find out maybe it’s not that private… #CreepyFind#Airbnb#PrivacyPlease#TheHardmans#strengthinadversity♬ original sound – HardmanFam

    “That camera was out in the open and may have been left behind by the previous renters who were using it to watch their kids or do whatever with it. 

    “It being out in the open is a big indicator that it was not there due to the homeowner’s actions,” wrote another.

    Social media comment praising family in post about family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Social media comment praising family in post about family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    “Put a towel over it, turn it to face the wall? How is it terrifying? Some people love drama,” another commenter noted.

    Laptop screen showing rental house listings on Airbnb, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery.

    Laptop screen showing rental house listings on Airbnb, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery.

    Image credits: Unsplash / Oberon Copeland

    Netizens shared their thoughts on the Hardman family’s disturbing Airbnb experience on social media 

    Comment on social media warning about illegal activity and advising to report to Airbnb for a refund after family rushed out of rental house.

    Comment on social media warning about illegal activity and advising to report to Airbnb for a refund after family rushed out of rental house.

    Comment advising to throw a towel over something and check for smaller ones, related to family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Comment advising to throw a towel over something and check for smaller ones, related to family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Comment discussing landlord rights on cameras in rental house common areas, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery.

    Comment discussing landlord rights on cameras in rental house common areas, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery.

    User comment on social media expressing a negative experience related to rental housing, featuring an Australian flag emoji.

    User comment on social media expressing a negative experience related to rental housing, featuring an Australian flag emoji.

    Comment from user thrdhrd saying people need to stop using Airbnb, related to family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Comment from user thrdhrd saying people need to stop using Airbnb, related to family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

    Comment on social media about Airbnb experience mentioning family rushes out of rental house after making disturbing discovery.

    Comment on social media about Airbnb experience mentioning family rushes out of rental house after making disturbing discovery.

    Comment expressing concern and deciding to avoid Airbnb in Australia after a disturbing rental house discovery.

    Comment expressing concern and deciding to avoid Airbnb in Australia after a disturbing rental house discovery.

    User comment on social media questioning why a camera would be placed in a common living area, related to family rushing out of rental house.

    User comment on social media questioning why a camera would be placed in a common living area, related to family rushing out of rental house.

    Comment from user NolaNoCola asking if the disturbing discovery was reported to police, related to family rushing out of rental house incident.

    Comment from user NolaNoCola asking if the disturbing discovery was reported to police, related to family rushing out of rental house incident.

    Comment expressing shock and hope for a family’s safe rush out of a rental house after a disturbing discovery.

    Comment expressing shock and hope for a family’s safe rush out of a rental house after a disturbing discovery.

    Comment warning about risks of using rental homes, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery in rental house.

    Comment warning about risks of using rental homes, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery in rental house.

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

