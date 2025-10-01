Family Rushes Out Of Rental House After Making Disturbing Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

A family’s holiday stay in Australia took a chilling turn when they discovered a camera pointed directly at the living room of their Airbnb rental.

Kriss and Kate Hardman, along with their three children, had barely settled into the four-bedroom property when they spotted a red blinking light, a sign that the camera appeared to be active.

Highlights An Australian family fled their Airbnb after spotting a live camera aimed at the living room.

Parents Kriss and Kate Hardman left with their three children, fearing for their safety.

Airbnb has strict policies banning indoor cameras and issued a full refund after public backlash.

The discovery left them shaken and prompted an immediate decision to leave for a hotel instead.

RELATED:

The family’s unsettling discovery has gone viral on social media

Man with beard in rental house reacting to disturbing discovery near security camera after family rushes out following discovery

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

Kriss Hardman first raised the alarm in a video to his social media followers, where he panned to the blinking camera.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a nice place, but there’s one thing I’m not sure about. Maybe you can help me out. Is that allowed in Airbnbs? Is that standard practice? I don’t think it should be allowed,” he said.

Smartphone displaying Airbnb app on wooden table, related to family rushes out of rental house after discovery.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / appshunter.io

For the couple, the presence of the device was more than an inconvenience; it was a safety issue for their children.

“The safety of our three children was what meant the most to us,” Hardman later explained.

Commenter Sandrah Santowski expressing reluctance to use air BnB after disturbing rental house discovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

The family quickly packed their bags, checked out of the rental, and moved to a hotel, even before a resolution from Airbnb was confirmed.

Airbnb’s response to the family’s experience left something to be desired

Family rushing out of rental house reacting with concern after making a disturbing discovery showing emotional urgency outdoors

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, Airbnb offered to relocate the family to a similar property at no extra cost and to cover their hotel stay, according to the New York Post.

“Airbnb fully supported this. They said that we could move and they would find accommodation equivalent to where we were staying, which was a four-bedroom place central to Perth CBD,” Hardman stated.

Man with beard and surprised expression beside a security camera in rental house after disturbing discovery by family rushing out

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Hardman claimed communication from the company went silent once it became clear a replacement might come at a significantly higher cost.

After their videos went viral and attracted widespread attention, Airbnb management intervened.

Twitter user reacting with disgust to a disturbing discovery in a rental house, prompting a rushed exit by a family.

Share icon

Image credits: rocketvibez

The family was issued a coupon that covered their rental costs, along with assistance in rebooking new accommodation.

“It got us across the line,” Hardman said.

Smart home security camera on shelf inside rental house, hinting at family rush after disturbing discovery indoors.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“They got us an alternate property in a similar location, and they’re reimbursing everything.”

An Airbnb spokesperson later confirmed that the company’s rules prohibit hosts from placing security cameras or recording devices that monitor indoor spaces in homes.

These include cameras that are turned off.

“Airbnb has provided the guest with a full refund and assisted them in rebooking alternate accommodation,” the company spokesperson stated.

Screenshot of a social media reply with the text not shady at all, related to family rushes out of rental house.

Share icon

Image credits: laf131

“In the rare event a host or guest feels unsafe or experiences a safety-related issue during an active reservation, we have a safety team that can be reached via our 24 Hour Safety Line, which is available to all users.”

Still, Hardman noted it was “a shame that it took the power of social media to reach Airbnb for them to do what is the right thing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Surveillance monitors displaying multiple camera feeds in a dark room, linked to rental house security after disturbing discovery.

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Aakash Dhage

Airbnb horror stories have unfortunately become commonplace in recent years

Man and woman looking concerned while sharing their experience about a disturbing discovery in a rental house.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

ADVERTISEMENT

While Airbnb has become a staple of vacations and weekend trips, horror stories about nightmare accommodations and experiences have also become quite common.

Just this past April, a couple of Australian influencers who were looking to go to Coachella ended up with firearms pointed at them by armed U.S. police after a night in an Airbnb.

ADVERTISEMENT

The women, 24-year-old Izzy Armitage and 28-year-old Hannah Dal Sasso, stated that they were jolted awake by deputies pounding on the Airbnb’s doors.

Within minutes, they were out on the street.

Cartoon character cautiously peeking out from behind a door, symbolizing family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

Share icon

Image credits: vernj76

As it turned out, the Airbnb that they ended up booking was illegally listed.

The pair later noted that this was likely the reason why the Airbnb was quite filthy when they arrived.

Man with a beard talks on a balcony in a city, relating a family rushed out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

Share icon

Image credits: TikTok / hardmanfambam

ADVERTISEMENT

With these reports in mind, some netizens stated that the Hardman family’s experience with their Airbnb was actually not as extreme.

“That camera was out in the open and obvious. How many rental hosts hide covert cameras to surveil their paying guests?” one commenter stated.

“That camera was out in the open and may have been left behind by the previous renters who were using it to watch their kids or do whatever with it.

“It being out in the open is a big indicator that it was not there due to the homeowner’s actions,” wrote another.

Social media comment praising family in post about family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

“Put a towel over it, turn it to face the wall? How is it terrifying? Some people love drama,” another commenter noted.

Laptop screen showing rental house listings on Airbnb, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Unsplash / Oberon Copeland

Netizens shared their thoughts on the Hardman family’s disturbing Airbnb experience on social media

Comment on social media warning about illegal activity and advising to report to Airbnb for a refund after family rushed out of rental house.

Share icon

Comment advising to throw a towel over something and check for smaller ones, related to family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing landlord rights on cameras in rental house common areas, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media expressing a negative experience related to rental housing, featuring an Australian flag emoji.

Share icon

Comment from user thrdhrd saying people need to stop using Airbnb, related to family rushing out of rental house after disturbing discovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about Airbnb experience mentioning family rushes out of rental house after making disturbing discovery.

Share icon

Comment expressing concern and deciding to avoid Airbnb in Australia after a disturbing rental house discovery.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media questioning why a camera would be placed in a common living area, related to family rushing out of rental house.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user NolaNoCola asking if the disturbing discovery was reported to police, related to family rushing out of rental house incident.

Share icon

Comment expressing shock and hope for a family’s safe rush out of a rental house after a disturbing discovery.

Share icon

Comment warning about risks of using rental homes, related to family rushing out after disturbing discovery in rental house.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT