Fallout Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

The second season of Fallout wrapped with a twist-filled finale that left the door open for new adventures in the post-apocalyptic world.

While the sophomore outing was set in New Vegas, the last episode teased a new setting for the next installment.

A mid-credits scene also introduced a major plot point for the upcoming season, making viewers curious about just where the video game adaptation is headed.

Highlights Fallout wrapped season 2 with an exciting finale that set up several possibilities for season 3.

A third season was announced in May 2025, and writing is already underway on the new episodes.

The showrunners have teased that the third season will feature the giant robot Liberty Prime and take place in a new location.

Here’s everything we know about Fallout season 3 so far.

Does Fallout season 3 have a release date?

Woman in a blue jumpsuit holding a rifle standing near a worn Welcome to New Vegas sign in a post-apocalyptic setting Fallout Season 3

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

No, Fallout season 3 currently does not have a release date. A third season was officially announced in May 2025, months ahead of the second season premiere.

In a statement, executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy expressed excitement about the early renewal.

“The holidays came a little early this year – we are thrilled to be ending the world all over again for a third season of Fallout,” they said.

In December 2025, Nolan told IGN that there were tentative plans to start production on new episodes sometime in Summer 2026 and wanted the series to return as soon as possible.

“With regards to production, we’re hoping to be shooting again next summer. We’ll see if that all comes together,” he said.

According to Forbes, the third season is currently expected to start filming in May 2026. It can thus be speculated that the new episodes could be ready for release sometime in early 2027.

What will the plot of Fallout season 3 be about?

Two characters in a desert landscape from Fallout Season 3, wearing rugged outfits and engaged in a serious conversation.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

The same month, executive producer Todd Howard confirmed in a chat with Variety that writing for the third season was underway.

“For us on the game and TV show side, we’re writing Season 3 now. We’re having those conversations now of, what are we doing in Season 3 for the TV show, and what elements can we bring into our games at that time when it comes out that don’t feel forced or fake,” he shared.

In a separate chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Howard confirmed that the post-credits scene teasing the introduction of Liberty Prime would be a major plot point in season 3.

“It was always a matter of how and when, not if. We’re so excited the show’s going to tackle that one,” he revealed.

A man in detailed power armor suit standing in a dimly lit industrial setting, related to Fallout Season 3.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

The third season is also expected to take place in Colorado after the season 2 finale teased the new location.

In an interview with ComicBook, showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet confirmed Colorado as the setting and teased new and returning factions that could play a major role in the story.

“The joy of the Fallout games is always seeing things that are familiar to you from Fallout already, and experiencing new things. So that’s what we’re excited to dive into,” she said.

Who will be in the Fallout season 3 cast?

Two characters with backpacks face the Welcome to the Strip sign in a desert setting from Fallout Season 3.

Image credits: Amazon Prime Video

Although there is no official word on the casting for season 3 yet, it is safe to assume that lead stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins will reprise their roles as Lucy MacLean and Cooper Howard / The Ghoul, respectively.

Other main cast members, such as Aaron Moten, Kyle MacLachlan, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, and Frances Turner, are also expected to return in some capacity.

Meanwhile, the newly introduced characters from season 2, such as Justin Theroux’s Robert Edwin House, will also likely play a larger role in the new installment, along with other new additions to the cast.

Fallout is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.