Everyone wants to be a better version of themselves, and some folks may actually work towards it, while others might just pretend to be who they want to be. Putting on a pretense might seem fun initially, but it can have unintended and unexpected consequences.

This is what a man realized after he faked liking carbonated water. His initial goal was to become a “put-together adult,” but once he realized he didn’t like the seltzer water, he couldn’t do anything about it because he was caught too deep in the lie.

Sometimes, the version of ourselves we present to others might not be one we are actually comfortable with

The poster shared that when he was 27, he decided to improve his life and become a responsible adult by drinking sparkling water, meal prepping, and getting plants

The man decided to get a 12-pack of LaCroix as part of his lifestyle change and even posted about it online, but once he took a sip, he realized he found it “disgusting”

Unfortunately, his friends and fiancée began gifting him sparkling water and stocking it for him because they thought he loved it, while he suffered in silence

Even if the man tried switching up his drink of choice, folks would comment on it, which made him realize just how deep of a hole he had dug for himself

The poster explained that he had gotten himself a 12-pack of LaCroix because he thought that’s what healthy and hip people were drinking. Even before he tasted the water, he posted about it online to give folks the impression that he was living a better lifestyle. He then felt tremendous regret after tasting the carbonated water and realizing it felt like “TV static.”

To understand why folks do things like this, Bored Panda reached out to Jem Veda. He’s a consciousness coach and content creator dedicated to helping people align with their highest selves. Through his transformational teachings, YouTube channel, and coaching programs, Jem blends psychology, spirituality, and self-improvement to guide others toward self-awareness, clarity, and purpose.

Jem explained that “people fake aspects of their lives to friends and family because they want to be viewed in a favorable way. Lying, even about something as simple as sparkling water, often stems from a desire to belong or be perceived a certain way. We craft these little personas to match the identities we think are more acceptable.”

“When we are viewed highly by our friends and family, we don’t just get more love and validation from them, but it’s a signal that our base survival needs (food and shelter) and our higher needs (love, belonging, and esteem) are taken care of (or will be taken care of at some point). For some people, it’s about fitting in with who they think they’re supposed to be,” he added.

It also seems like the OP wanted his friends and loved ones to view him in a particular way, which is why he stuck so steadfastly to the lie. Jem also explained that “faking aspects of our lives often comes from a silent fear that who we are isn’t enough. This persona we build only distances us further from our truth.”

What’s interesting to note about the OP’s predicament is that he didn’t actually lie about something very big, but that this falsehood eventually took on a life of its own. People he knew kept buying or gifting him carbonated water, and they’d even question him if he drank anything else. That’s why the man felt like he couldn’t quite escape his lie.

Jem Veda mentioned that “if a lie has gone on for too long, the best thing for the person to do is to tell the truth and explain why they lied. They should put their ego aside and be frank. This isn’t easy, of course, so another thing that has to be added to the conversation is how OK is that person with people being disappointed in them.”

“Chances are they’re not very comfortable with that (since they lied for so long in the first place), so it’s crucial for the individual to learn to be OK with who they actually are. If the people in your life stop liking you because you’re not perfect or you don’t meet their ideals, then those people aren’t a fit for where you’re heading in life and that’s OK.”

“When you’re authentically you, you attract the right people and repel the wrong ones. The guy who wanted to show people how much he liked sparkling water was maybe projecting ‘adult behaviors’ he thought others wanted him to have, but really, it was coming from him. He was suffering from a mental construct he created,” Jem added.

It might seem like the man was caught in a silly kind of lie, but for him, it was about the image he was presenting to his loved ones. Hopefully, he decided to come clean to them or to slowly phase out the carbonated water from his life.

How would you escape from this kind of web of lies? Share your thoughts in the comments.

People found the man’s predicament amusing and felt that he should just tell his friends that his tastes have changed and he no longer likes sparkling water

