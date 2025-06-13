ADVERTISEMENT

My local store is the antonym of a surprise. The 20-year-old playlist, the dented shopping carts veering to the left, and the same "seasonal" decorations that hang around the aisles all year round... Predictability at its finest.

So, when I saw Jeff Wysaski's project Obvious Plant, it felt like something I'd been waiting for without even knowing it. Granted, it was online, but still.

He creates fake products designed to look perfectly real but also utterly ridiculous and places them across real-world locations. An American cheese slice costume, a jar of bathtub-aged sauerkraut, and the classic "I Hope it's Corn" mystery box, with a solid 25% chance of containing corn.

Quite the list. I’d love to see the unsuspecting cashier’s face after someone puts one of his works on the checkout counter.

