My local store is the antonym of a surprise. The 20-year-old playlist, the dented shopping carts veering to the left, and the same "seasonal" decorations that hang around the aisles all year round... Predictability at its finest.

So, when I saw Jeff Wysaski's project Obvious Plant, it felt like something I'd been waiting for without even knowing it. Granted, it was online, but still.

He creates fake products designed to look perfectly real but also utterly ridiculous and places them across real-world locations. An American cheese slice costume, a jar of bathtub-aged sauerkraut, and the classic "I Hope it's Corn" mystery box, with a solid 25% chance of containing corn.

Quite the list. I’d love to see the unsuspecting cashier’s face after someone puts one of his works on the checkout counter.

#1

Fake product packaging labeled Muppet Screams with humor, part of a guy sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #2

    Funny fake product packaging of a bridge troll toy with humorous job perks, part of guy sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #3

    Jar of fake sauerkraut labeled Shower Kraut with a man eating from a bowl, part of fake products in real stores.

    #4

    Packaging of a fake Fashion Rats Runway toy, part of a series of sneaky fake products in real stores.

    #5

    Fake product packaging of a detective horse toy named Revengers with pipe and hat, humorously sneaked into real stores.

    #6

    Packaging of a fake novelty toy called Prawn God, part of guy sneaks fake products into real stores collection.

    #7

    Funny fake toy packaging showing a man "drowning slowly in a stagnant bog" in a humorous product prank found in stores.

    #8

    Packaging for a fake product showing a bee on a tiny leash as a funny item from guy sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #9

    Fake product packaging designed to look like a stolen delivery box, part of sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #10

    Box of a fake toy product called Raccoon Daddy showing a man and raccoon with net, highlighting spoof fake products in real stores.

    #11

    Package of 16 humorous fake flavored lip balms including unusual scents, part of fake products sneaked into real stores.

    #12

    Package of a fake costume product labeled cover yourself in cheese with a man covered in cheese slices, part of fake products in stores.

    #13

    Parasitic brain worms fake product packaging showing humorous symptoms like poor choices and babbling on store shelf.

    #14

    Packaging of a fake collectible toy called Bitch Crystals with humorous warnings, part of sneaking fake products into stores.

    #15

    Green toy train labeled fake product with humorous packaging showing a girl and an elderly woman promoting train sound "Toot"

    #16

    Humorous fake product calendar titled Stupidest Animals featuring a pygmy hippo, showcasing funny insults.

    #17

    Fake puberty goose toy in store packaging, part of guy sneaking fake products into real stores collection.

    #18

    Bright pink cat whistle packaged as a fake product in a real store, part of a funny prank series with cats.

    #19

    A humorous fake product called I Hope It's Corn with a man excitedly holding a corn-shaped toy, part of sneaky fake products.

    #20

    Ob-Gyo Hen birth control dispenser toy with fake medical accessories, a humorous fake product in real stores.

    #21

    Funny fake product Anxiety Wolf toy with burden sack, part of guy sneaking fake products into real stores series.

    #22

    Packaging of fake Thoughtless Gifts showing paper clips and a formal apology, part of funny fake products sneaked into real stores.

    #23

    Humorous fake product packaging of a 3D puzzle called Buildings I Want to Punch, featuring a punch glove toy.

    #24

    Fake product of a cartoon character with blue hair and green dress, showcasing a humorous parody in a retail package.

    #25

    Package of fake novelty toy called Acquaintance with quirky cartoon art, part of a guy sneaking fake products into real stores series.

    #26

    Package of fake candy corn labeled Children of the Corn Man, featuring humorous faces and packaging in a store display.

    #27

    Packaging of a fake toy called Very Needy Thing with cartoon characters, part of sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #28

    Parody basketball jersey featuring fake brand names inspired by real products, highlighting funny fake product designs.

    #29

    Fake product featuring spoof dwarf figurines with altered names on humorous packaging in a real store display.

    #30

    Hand holding a fake book with a humorous cover featuring mealworms and vintage-style illustrations in a store setting.

    #31

    Funny fake bird toy product sneaked into real stores, part of the humorous fake products collection.

    #32

    Hand holding a fake Bluey paternity test kit, showcasing one of the funniest fake products snuck into real stores.

    #33

    Funny fake product sign for Valentine's Day offering a throne from enemies' bones and reign of terror.

    #34

    Fake product parody packaging of Steve Wars action figure labeled Evil Steve, satirizing popular Star Wars merchandise.

    #35

    Package of funny fake Mother's Day gifts including ear plugs, breakdance lessons, and bouquet of corn dogs, part of fake products in stores.

    juliebradley avatar
    Only Me
    Only Me
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gimme the alpacas and the wine. You can keep the rest. Oh, forgot the earplug. But ... maybe don't need those after the wine?

    #36

    Packaging of a fake product called Poorly Named Cats with humorous cat names, from a prank sneaking fake products into stores.

    #37

    Phlegm Gremlin tissue dispenser mock product by guy sneaking fake products into real stores, shown with yellow tissue and green snot design.

    #38

    Fake Wrestle Mario action figure with exaggerated muscles in packaging at real store, part of sneaky fake products collection.

    #39

    Package of fake miniature books with humorous titles, sneaked into real stores as part of a funny fake product prank.

    #40

    Plastic toy shaped like a hummus truck in a grocery store, part of funny fake products sneaked into real stores.

    #41

    Wanted poster on a pole promoting judo moves in the park with funny fake product-style starburst claims.

    #42

    Packaging of a fake toy named Dont Traemon, one of the funny fake products sneaked into real stores by a guy.

    #43

    Package of fake product titled Can I Show You My Dog, featuring humorous dog pictures, part of guy sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #44

    Package of fake animal wrestling toys including wolf, orca, elk, and tortoise in a humorous fake product found in real stores.

    #45

    Person holding a funny fake product card showing thumbs used for button press, knob turn, and holding a pen in a store.

    #46

    Parody fake Garfield toy labeled Garf Mode, humorously designed as a fake product in a real store.

    #47

    Funny fake pet roulette toy packaging with quirky pet options including hamster, thirsty boy, dog, and broccoli, in real stores prank.

    #48

    Fake product packaging mocking fjords with humorous spelling and design, part of guy sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #49

    Packaging for a fake product set called Piece of Shit Birds, part of a guy sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #50

    Packaging of a fake printer ink cartridge filled with soy sauce, part of guy sneaking fake products into real stores.

    #51

    Packaging of fake acquaintance bracelets labeled not friends, a humorous product sneak into real stores.

    #52

    Gumball machine with humorous fake products featuring traumas like absent father and blimp crash for $1 each.

    juliebradley avatar
    Only Me
    Only Me
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My sister would want "the goat incident". Hey Sharon, I'm fuccking sorry, ok?!!

    #53

    Book titled So Your Son is a Centaur, a fake product sneaked into a real store as a funny prank.

    savahax avatar
    Savahax
    Savahax
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My daughter is a terrorist does that count. Also, I've found out I have a daughter!! 🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾

    #54

    Green pig toy in a blind box surprise packaging with question marks, part of fake products sneaked into real stores.

    #55

    Man wearing a paper bag over his head promoting a funny fake product to avoid unwanted interactions in stores.

    #56

    Fake chapstick product parody titled Hot Hot Kisses with egg flavor, part of guy sneaks fake products into real stores.

    #57

    Toy packaging labeled childless couples with funny fake products promoting full night sleep and peaceful rest.

    POST

