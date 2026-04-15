Fairfield Intruder Seen On Video Faces Judge As Disturbing New Details Surface

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Thirty-year-old Jason Thomas Nichols of Fairfield, Solano County, California, was arrested on April 7 for breaking into his neighbor’s house. His case was presented in court on Monday, April 13, alongside a fresh allegation.

The update in the case concerns a child not belonging to the house Nichols forced his way into, resulting in an additional charge and a significant increase in his bail bond.

Highlights A new update in the Fairfield home-intrusion case involves a child, resulting in an additional charge against Jason Nichols.

Nichols is suspected of having been experiencing a mental health crisis during the break-in.

The homeowner is being widely praised for his presence of mind and efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Deputy District Attorney Steven Tali, however, remained unsatisfied with the judge’s decision, demanding stricter bail provisions for Nichols, citing his proximity to the victims.

Nichols has not entered a plea yet.

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A new victim has been introduced to the Fairfield intruder case

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The ring camera of the property Nichols broke into recorded him demanding entry while violently shouting, “I’m gonna k*ll you.”

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Upon not being let in, he snatched a decorative bell from the residence’s porch and struck the entry door with it.

Nichols soon found a sliding door, which he used to enter the residence.

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A pregnant woman and her 5-year-old son were inside the home at the time of the incident.

The child’s father, who had briefly left, rushed back after watching the break-in unfold on live security cameras.

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He confronted Nichols with a shovel in an attempt to protect his family. Both men suffered head injuries before Nichols’s arrest.

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Authorities told the court Nichols, who lived directly behind the house that became the crime scene, referred to himself as Harry Dresden, the fictional detective from The Dresden Files.

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Nichols has been charged with four felony counts, including burglary, misconduct involving a dangerous weapon, vandalism, and making criminal threats.

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He also faces an additional charge of annoying a child under 18, which, according to the Fairfield Police Department, stems from an April 5 incident.

Nichols will have to pay $250,000 as bond money instead of the previous $35,000, courtesy of this new charge.

Nichols is suspected of having been in a compromised mental state during the break-in

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On footage recorded inside the Fairfield home, Nichols can be heard shouting, “Where the f*** is she?” and “You filthy liar. I can hear her.”

“You like r**ing girls, b**ch? Huh? You f**ing try me, I swear to God I’ll k*ll you, I swear to God. Do you understand?” he added.

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Nichols told the homeowner he was military at one point, which the homeowner took as a sign that Nichols was unwell. He began an effort to de-escalate their confrontation thereafter.

“Okay, can you help me out? I understand what you’re going through right now,” the homeowner can be heard saying. “Can you please step outside?”

When officers arrived at the scene, Nichols told them, “There’s a little girl trapped in his house.”

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“Was he having a schizophrenic episode?” a netizen asked, while another added, “He obviously was having a psychotic break.”

“I hope he gets the help he needs. I actually feel incredibly bad for him,” remarked a third.

Social media users also praised the homeowner’s presence of mind during the incident while expressing sympathy for his family

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“What a terrifying situation to be put in. I really hope the homeowner understands how incredible he was at recognizing what was happening and shifting from defending himself to de-escalating quickly,” one said.

“He handled this incredibly well despite the adrenaline and fear. He deserves credit. His family has most likely developed PTSD,” said a second.

“The homeowner should get a job in the force just based on this video,” a third remarked.

“OPEN THE F- DOOR!” Viral videos show man demanding entry at home before entering through sliding door & getting confronted by homeowner armed w/shovel. Jason Thomas Nichols, 29, arrested by @FairfieldPolice, charged by #SolanoDA w/burglary, assault, criminal threats & vandalism pic.twitter.com/fp3hgRz43n — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) April 12, 2026

“I’m glad Mr. homeowner made it in time to protect his wife and their child, or this might have turned out differently,” another voiced.

Several others noted how they would’ve invoked their Second Amendment right.

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution allows people to keep and bear arms for self-defense.

Nichols is due back in court on April 23.

“I thought this was staged,” a netizen said about Nichols’s act