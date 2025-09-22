And if you're still stuck on the grolar/pizzly bear tale, we've gathered some more information about these elusive creatures. You'll find that between the images.

Bored Panda has put together the best bullsh*t-sounding facts for you to scroll through ahead of your next trivia night or blind date. Some are so interesting or strange that they might have you Googling yourself down a rabbit hole of endless fact-checking.

In an age of fake news , you’d be forgiven for questioning some of the facts that pop up on your feed. But there are a surprising number that sound like cr*p but are totally legit. Someone once asked , " What's a fact that sounds fake but is actually legit? " and thousands of answers came rolling in. The list reads like an encyclopedia that never made it to print.

It turns out that polar bears have been migrating south in recent years because of climate change and melting ice. There are only a handful of these fluffy giants who, according to researchers, all have the same mom but different dads.

Polar bear meets grizzly bear. They hit it off and have babies. Enter the grolar bears. Or pizzly bears, as some like to call them. It might sound like a BS made-up story, or something from Happy Feet, but it’s actually true.

#1 The Giza pyramids were built when Mammoths still roamed the earth.

There's no doubt we're living in a pandemic of fake news. Lies masquerading as the truth, out to get us hook, line and sinker. But among the sea of bullsh*t, there's legitimate information proving that fact is indeed sometimes stranger than fiction. The little grolar bears, for example, might sound like made-up characters from a Disney movie. Especially since polar bears and grizzly bears come from, well, polar environments. Polar bears are larger than their grizzly counterparts. They're native to the Arctic and are quite used to freezing temperatures. "[They] are well-adapted for life on ice with their thick, water-repellent fur and large, slightly webbed paws, which help them swim and navigate icy waters. Their diet mainly consists of seals, making them a top predator in their icy habitat," explains howstuffworks.com. Grizzly bears, on the other hand, are found primarily in North America. "Known for their muscular shoulders and long claws, they are adept at digging and foraging, often feeding on roots, berries and fish," the site continues. "Unlike polar bears, they prefer forested or mountainous regions and hibernate during the winter." ADVERTISEMENT So how on earth did these two not only manage to find each other, but to go on and make little grolar bear (or pizzly) babies?

#2 The best thing for you to do if you're stung by a tarantula hawk wasp is to lie down and scream.



EDIT: Laying down prevents you from falling over/hurting yourself when you're in the throes of pain, and the screaming helps cope with the pain level. Nothing else is really going to help you.

#3 Oxford University was founded before the Aztec Empire.

The first confirmed grolar bear was identified in 2006 in the Canadian Arctic. This after a hunter called Jim Martell came across what appeared to be a polar bear - but also not quite. The animal seemed to also have some physical traits of a grizzly. It turned out to be a hybrid of the two. In other words, the product of mating between a polar bear and a grizzly bear. ADVERTISEMENT "This crossbreeding occurs when the habitats of polar and grizzly bears overlap, usually due to polar bears being pushed southward as sea ice melts, bringing them into contact with grizzlies," explains howstuffworks.com.

#4 There is a point in the Pacific Ocean named "Point Nemo" which is the furthest point from land. In fact, it is so far from land, the nearest humans are often astronauts in the International Space Station when it passes overhead. The ISS orbits the Earth at a maximum of **416 km** while the nearest inhabited landmass to Point Nemo is **over 2,700 km away**.

#5 Polar Bears have recently been migrating further south and mating with Grizzly bears, creating a hybrid called Grolar Bears. They were separated for so long they took on different phenotypes, but they aren’t distant enough to no longer be able to mate and create viable offspring.

#6 Saddam Hussein was given the key to the city of Detroit in 1980.

A 2024 research report analyzed 371 historic polar bear and 440 historic grizzly bear samples from across Canada, Alaska, and Greenland. The researchers confirmed that there are only eight hybrids, or grolar bears. "The only confirmed hybrid bears in the sample were already known to science and were all from a female polar bear born in 1989 who mated with two grizzly bears on multiple occasions and producing four offspring," the Guardian elaborated. "One of her cubs also eventually mated with the same grizzly males, producing five more 'grolars.'" ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#7 There are more libraries in the US than McDonald's.

#8 Cows have best friends and they get stressed out when they are separated.

#9 A Chihuahua is more Closely related to a Grizzly bear than to a Hyena.

“Polar bears evolved from grizzly bears several hundred thousand years ago and although gene flow has occurred between the two species in the past, it appears that recent hybridization is restricted to a small group of polar bears and brown bears in the western Arctic,” said the report's co-author Evan Richardson, who is a Research Scientist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

#10 It’s illegal to hunt whales in Arizona, a completely landlocked state.

#11 Having six fingers is actually a dominant trait, but the genes for it are so incredibly rare that pretty much no one has it.

#12 Female dragonflies fake being dead in order to stop unwanted male advances.

When polar bears and grizzly bears get together, their offspring should inherit traits that make them fairly adaptable in terms of where they live. But it appears this isn't the case. According to Richardson, grolar bears are unlikely to be better adapted to the changing Arctic environment. The expert says that these hybrids may not be well-suited for life on either land or sea, making them less effective than polar or brown bears.

#13 Harvard University is over 100 years older than the United States.

#14 Wasabi is really hard to find, and most times the “wasabi” you’re eating is horse radish with food coloring.

#15 1 million seconds=11 days, 1 billion seconds=31 years.

Grolar bears face unique challenges, notes howstuffworks.com. "They are not as specialized as either parent species; polar bears are expert hunters of seals, and grizzlies have perfected foraging and hunting on land. As such, grolar bears must adapt to a variety of food sources and environments to survive," explains the site. Grolars have been spotted foraging for food on land, eating plants and small mammals. And researchers believe they might have inherited the grizzly's more adaptable diet.

#16 The entire state of Wyoming only has 2 escalators.

#17 Your finger can feel microscopic things.

#18 Nintendo was founded in 1889.

"The long-term viability of grolar bears in the wild is still unknown," adds howstuffworks.com. "As climate change continues to reshape the Arctic and the habitats of polar and grizzly bears overlap even more, these hybrid bears could become more common." A separate study published in 2024 warned that changing sea ice conditions are making it harder for polar bears to survive in their existing habitats. It warned that one community of polar bears in Hudson Bay could die out within a decade if the thinning sea ice can no longer bear their weight.

#19 At its furthest away point, you can fit every planet in our solar system between Earth and the Moon.

#20 The 15-20 largest container ships in the world create more pollution than all of the cars in the world.

#21 If you have 10 dollars in your pocket and no debts , you have more wealth than 25% of Americans.

But after the grolar bear study found only eight hybrids in the wild, many conservationists who were worried about the future of polar bears as a distinct species received a boost of optimism. “This report underscores that hybridization is remarkably rare, and that hybridization is not an adaptive capability of polar bears,” said Geoff York, senior director of research and policy at Polar Bears International. ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Canada has a smaller population than California.

#23 Pluto has not gone half way around the sun since its discovery.

#24 The longest domestic flight in the world is in France (Paris to Réunion).

#25 Fungi are actuly more closely related to animals than plants.

#26 John Tyler, born 1790 has 2 living grandchildren as of 2017. Not great grandchildren, just regular grandkids. I think he was in his 80s when he had a son and his son was also pretty old when he had these 2.

#27 Water is a bad conductor of electricity.



*Pure* water absolutely is an insulator. Water is also really good at containing things that are good conductors of electricity therefore most water, non-pure water, is a good conductor of electricity.

#28 Komodo dragons can reproduce asexually.



Edit: when humans fall, the Komodos shall rise.

#29 Otters carry a favourite stone in their pocket.

#30 Wearing a seatbelt increases your chance of getting cancer.



Because you don't die in a car wreck first.

#31 The continent with the highest average education level is Antarctica.

#32 Charlie Chaplin once entered a Charlie Chaplin look-alike contest and lost.

#33 Less time separates the existence of humans and the tyrannosaurus rex than the t-rex and the stegosaurus.

#34 That Netflix was founded a year before Google.

#35 The state of Maine has more Black Bears than Black People.



Edit:

15,000 Black People.

30,000 Black Bears.

#36 There was no grass in dinosaur times. It just seems so strange because it's so ubiquitous today.

#37 This one gets passed around commonly, but it's pretty amazing if you haven't seen it before. Suppose you had a sheet of paper that was large enough so that you could keep folding it in half over and over. The sheet is obviously very large in area, but it's just a humble 0.0039 inches in thickness. After about 7 folds, you're just around the thickness of a regular notebook. After 10, it'll be as thick as your hand. Nothing impressive. After 23 folds, you'd have a folded paper tower that's just about a km tall. Now we start to get interesting. After 30 folds, congrats!; you're in space! Add another 12 folds to take you to 42, and you're ready to walk on the moon. After 51, you can touch the sun. With 81 folds, your paper tower is as almost as thick as the Andromeda Galaxy (approx. 141,000 light years). 90 folds will get that paper tower as thick as the Virgo Supercluster (contains about 100 galaxies). After 103 folds, you've broken free of the observable universe (approx 93 billion light years in diameter). Exponential growth is a hell of a thing!

#38 A ton of people is only about 11 people.

#39 Vikings did in fact *not* have any horns on their helmets.

#40 Ada Lovelace designed the first computer algorithm roughly 100 years before the first computer.

#41 The founder of match.com, Gary Kremen, lost his girlfriend to a man she met on match.com.

#42 If you were to encase the Eiffel Tower in a cylinder so it just fit (Just tall enough to pass the top and just wide enough to fit the base) the air inside that cylinder would weigh more than the tower itself.

#43 A polar bear’s liver contains enough vitamin A to [unalive] a human if eaten.

#44 You can't choke an owl.

#45 The four largest US cities(by area) are in Alaska.

#46 More people die from vending machine than sharks attack.

#47 There have been over 2000 nuclear bomb detonations.

#48 There are more trees on Earth than there are ~~in space~~ stars in the Millky Way galaxy.

#49 In Arizona its illegal to let your donkey sleep in a bathtub but it can sit in it.



It's also illegal to have more than 3 unrelated women live in a house together or its classified as a brothel.

#50 Scale-wise, a speck of dust is halfway between a subatomic particle and the Earth.

#51 Polar bears have black skin and transparent hairs.

#52 If you cut a hole in a net. It will have less holes.

#53 There are more stars in the universe than there are grains of sand on Earth and there are more atoms in a grain of sand than there are stars in the universe.

#54 Ice cream sales are correlated with homicides.





Because heat makes people buy ice cream as well as k**l each other.

#55 France lends power to Britain so they don't get power surges from boiling the kettle, which happened several times in 2013 after a tv programme ended.

#56 From the time it was discovered to the time it was stripped of its status as a planet, Pluto hadn't made a full trip around the Sun.

#57 We went to the moon before we thought to put wheels on suitcases.

#58 If you could double your money every day, and started with a penny, you would be a millionaire in less than a month.

#59 Pirates wore eye patches so that when they went below deck they could remove it and have better vision in the dark.

#60 A moose can dive underwater down to nearly twenty feet in search of food.

#61 The majority of people have an above average number of arms.

#62 More Vietnam vets [took their own lives] then died in the war.

#63 Googolplex is such an absurdity huge number that if you wanted to try and write it out you’d need a tool that could imprint on subatomic particles; Also there aren’t enough subatomic particles in the universe to even write the number.

#64 The world's largest desert isn't the Sahara. It's the entire continent of Antarctica





-------Deserts aren't measured by grains of sand or amount of camels; it's all about precipitation, and Antarctica takes the cake. The roughly 5.5 million square mile continent only gets about eight inches of rain a year.

#65 If you shuffle a standard deck of cards it is basically a mathematical impossibility that anyone has ever shuffled a deck of cards into the same order you just have.

#66 The US Marshals are still looking for the three guys who escaped from Alcatraz in 1962. They just disappeared off the face of the earth, and no bodies washed up in San Francisco Bay or anywhere nearby, despite the official investigation suggesting they drowned before they could reach dry land. The investigation into their escape can’t officially end until they reach their 100th birthday.

#67 Baby koalas eat their mother's poop.

#68 Most people have already met psychopaths and sociopaths in their lives, without really knowing which ones are crazy.

#69 Saudi Arabia imports sand ..

#70 If you have 23 people in a room, there is a *50% chance* that 2 of them have the same birthday.

#71 The lighter was invented before the match.

#72 The United States in World War 2 created a bomb that used bats. The bats would be carrying small incendiary charges and would be released from the bomb in mid air, causing them to fly and scatter to different buildings in the area. The charges would then detonate and set all the buildings on fire. It was tested and proven to be very effective.



This was actually APPROVED by the government for development and production, and then cancelled because of the atomic bomb. The idea was thought up by a Dentist who was friends with Eleanor Roosevelt.

#73 Alaska is the most northern, the most western, and the most eastern state in the U.S.

#74 If you weigh as much as a duck then you're a witch.

#75 HD Video has been around for over 20 years, only became popular with consumers in the past 5/10 years.

#76 Speaking of sounds, air is a terrible transmitter of sound. Because we hear through the air we naturally think it’s very effective, but gases are terrible at transmitting vibrations. Air gaps are actually a very common and effective tool in soundproofing as well.

#77 27 US states have land that is farther north than the southern most point of Canada, with 13 of them being completely north of the southern most point of Canada. The most surprising is that California has land north of Canada, but New Jersey does not.

#78 It is possible for a professional mimic to forget his voice.

#79 Saudi Arabia imports camels from Australia.

#80 You probably have an above-average number of arms.

#81 The terminal velocity of a cat is non-lethal.

#82 The lighter the roast of coffee, the more caffeine it has. Counterintuitive, but true.

#83 There are hot singles in the area dying to meet you.

#84 John F. Kennedy, Aldus Huxley, and C. S. Lewis all died on November 22, 1963.

#85 **Took a bunch of the good ones from this post the last time it surfaced a few months ago. Enjoy! **



- Australia once lost a prime minister. As in straight up couldn't find him. They have yet to find him.



- The Champawat Tiger was a female Bengal tiger responsible for an estimated 430 deaths in Nepal and India.



- There was once a war between Honduras and El Salvador started by a soccer game.



- It rains diamonds on Saturn, and Jupiter.



- When I tell people that Bob Marley's father was white, oh the nonbelievers!



- People completely shave orangutans and force them into p**********n.



- The Mongolian Navy consists of a tugboat with a seven man crew. Only one of them can swim.



- The Who's first drummer, Keith Moon, was the godfather of The Who's current drummer, Zak Starkey, who is also the son of Ringo Starr, The Beatles' drummer.



- More people are killed each year by vending machines than by sharks.



- Warner Bros was founded a few months before the fall of the Ottoman Empire. Even crazier is that Nintendo was founded 34 YEARS before it fell.



- Humans share 50% of their DNA with... bananas.



- France has more time zones than USA or Russia. (For those wondering, it's because France owns a lot of island nations on Earth.)



- Maine is the closest US state to Africa.



- The current United States flag was designed by then 17 years old Robert G. Heft, as part of a school project. He received a grade of B-



- Fortune cookies were invented in America and are seen in China as an american symbol.



- Gravity propagates at the speed of light. So if the sun were to suddenly disappear, we would continue orbiting for 8 minutes.



- If there're 23 people in a room, there's a 50% chance two of them share a birthday. edit: google "birthday paradox" for more information.



- Blue whales don't have enough blood in their body to get an erection, they would pass out from lack of blood in the brain. To compensate - female blue whale vaginas are the size of an average living room. edit: I'm getting lots of questions about this one. I believe that they just ejaculate while semi-flaccid so it's not very accurate and that's why the large vaginas are there. They c*m over 5 gallons at a time though, now you know.



- There are more ways to shuffle a deck of cards then there are atoms in our solar system.



- Cleopatra lived closer in time to the moon landing than she did to the building of the Great Pyramids.



- There are more public libraries than McDonald’s in the US.



- 7 out of 8 battle deaths in WWII were between the Russians and the Germans - this includes the entire world at the time.



- The grandsons of tenth US President John Tyler (born 1790) are still living.



- A day on venus is longer than a year on venus.



- Hippo milk is pink. That's right, pink.



- Your body is creating and killing 15 million red blood cells per second.



- Shaq only ever hit one 3 point shot.



- Photographs taken of the Eiffel Tower at night are subject to copyright law.



- Most toilets flush in E Flat.



- Reno is west of L.A. Also, six US Capitals are west of L.A.

#86 If you melted down the Eiffel Tower, the pool of iron would be less than 3 inches deep (in a square area the same dimensions as the tower base).

#87 The brother of John Wilkes Booth saved Abraham

Lincoln's son from being hit by a train without knowing who it was he saved.