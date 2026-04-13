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At first glance, these images don’t feel real. Swarms of color ripple through forests, fabric twists through desert air like a living thing, and ordinary materials seem to defy gravity in vast, open landscapes. It’s the kind of work that makes you pause and question what you’re looking at—digital illusion or something staged with impossible precision.

But that’s exactly where Thomas Jackson flips expectations. Every image is built by hand, placed carefully into the landscape, and captured in-camera. In a time when AI can generate anything, his work feels almost rebellious, proof that reality, when pushed just enough, can still look unreal.

More info: thomasjacksonphotography.com | Instagram