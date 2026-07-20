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We all come across things online that we want to remember for one reason or another. Sometimes they make us laugh, while other times they horrify us so much that we just have to save the evidence. So we take a screenshot and keep it for later. But then, more often than not, we never actually look at it again.

Well, we decided to put some of those forgotten gems to good use. We gathered a collection of dumb, funny, bizarre, and completely random screenshots from around the internet. Scroll down to check them out.