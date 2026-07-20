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We all come across things online that we want to remember for one reason or another. Sometimes they make us laugh, while other times they horrify us so much that we just have to save the evidence. So we take a screenshot and keep it for later. But then, more often than not, we never actually look at it again.

Well, we decided to put some of those forgotten gems to good use. We gathered a collection of dumb, funny, bizarre, and completely random screenshots from around the internet. Scroll down to check them out.

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#1

A funny screenshot of two cats waiting at a bathroom door, implying a long stay inside.

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sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine do this too. They tag team each other if I'm taking a while. 😂

2
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    #2

    An absurd screenshot shows a cat covered in small green leaves, looking wide-eyed and appearing to have just returned from an adventure.

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    #3

    A black cat labeled Argentina and a white cat labeled Chile sleep intertwined, an absurd screenshot impossible to laugh at.

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    #4

    Absurd screenshots: A tortoise on the bathroom floor, an unexpected guest at Thanksgiving.

    smallplasticgoose Report

    11points
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    njp avatar
    NJ P
    NJ P
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe it's a deodorizer.

    1
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    #5

    A man in a baseball cap and sunglasses driving, with an absurd text overlay, a screenshot impossible not to laugh at.

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    11points
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    #6

    Absurd screenshot of a tiramisu with yogurt and chia seeds, impossible not to laugh at.

    srenestrawberry Report

    10points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂 Don't mess with perfection!

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    #7

    An absurd screenshot of a diorama of a fish-owned bar with a fish wearing a tie behind a counter.

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    9points
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    steviedan79 avatar
    Speak easy buttercup
    Speak easy buttercup
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would totally go to this fish owned bar! 😂

    0
    0points
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    #8

    A screenshot of a text conversation where someone replies, um who is this after an I still love you message. An absurd screenshot.

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    9points
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    #9

    An absurd split image shows a man in the crowd next to Barack Obama, with his hair changing, impossible not to laugh at.

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    9points
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    #10

    Absurd screenshot of a horse meeting in a green field, impossible not to laugh at.

    rfdtv Report

    8points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And every vote's going the same: All neighs. I see myself out.

    11
    11points
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    #11

    An absurd screenshot shows a large, green pogo stick-like device next to a toilet, labeled for when it gets serious.

    shitheadsteve Report

    7points
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    #12

    Absurd screenshot of a beer pour that looks like milk, impossible not to laugh at.

    boysbeingboys Report

    6points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I thought that was milk until I saw the think line of beer at the bottom.

    3
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    #13

    A black dog with an absurd expression, illuminated by a flashlight, creating a screenshot impossible not to laugh at.

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    6points
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    #14

    An absurd screenshot of a toilet with a garden hose, representing a bidet setup, impossible not to laugh at.

    hard.images Report

    5points
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    #15

    A thumb with black marks resembling characters from Ratatouille, an absurd screenshot.

    crazy_cooter_ Report

    5points
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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    An absurd shower with a text overlay about vegetable misting roleplay, making it impossible not to laugh at.

    brandonjmcdermott Report

    5points
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    #17

    An absurd screenshot showing two sugar gliders looking at a bubble tea with large bubbles, making it impossible not to laugh at.

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    4points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no. Not Fluffy and Uranus, again.

    0
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    #18

    Absurd screenshots: A person with a Mr. Burns haircut, an absurd haircut that is impossible not to laugh at.

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    4points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your "son" does have the facial features of Mr. Burns...

    2
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    #19

    An absurd screenshot of a DoorDash delivery message, impossible not to laugh at.

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    4points
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    #20

    Absurd screenshot of a dating app chat with a cheesy pickup line and a negative reaction.

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    4points
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    #21

    A screenshot of a text conversation with Lily saying, No that was an accident. I don't wanna call you. An absurd screenshot.

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    4points
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    #22

    A screenshot of an absurd text message exchange about the number of 'y's in 'hey', impossible not to laugh at.

    mrmunaku Report

    4points
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    #23

    A text message conversation showing an employee accidentally complaining about their manager to the manager, an absurd screenshot impossible to laugh at.

    Time_Advisor4822 Report

    4points
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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Managers could use some constructive criticism, too.

    0
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    #24

    An absurd screenshot showing a person's feet in tabi shoes next to a goat's hooves.

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    4points
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    #25

    A Google search result for moth that looks like an IUD, showing absurd screenshots of the insect.

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    4points
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    #26

    An absurd screenshot of a young boy watching soccer on TV, hands behind his back, pretending to be a manager.

    banyealex Report

    3points
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    #27

    Absurd screenshot of an inverted cup implying we are inside it, impossible not to laugh at.

    Curious-Text2725 Report

    3points
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    norbertkahlig avatar
    Space Invader
    Space Invader
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since that puts the entire world inside the cup, you're now a proud world cup holder.

    0
    0points
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    #28

    An absurd screenshot of a conversation where someone sends a self-deprecating message, impossible not to laugh at.

    ladiesman21700000000 Report

    3points
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    #29

    A man holds up an absurd fish to cover his face, creating a funny and impossible to laugh at moment while fishing.

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    3points
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    #30

    An absurd screenshot of a barista failing to make a skinny latte, spilling coffee everywhere, impossible not to laugh at.

    formandfunctioncoffee Report

    2points
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    #31

    An absurd screenshot shows a ladder left in a kitchen, a humorous example that is impossible not to laugh at.

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    2points
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    #32

    An absurd screenshot of a DIY game controller made from a circuit board, impossible not to laugh at.

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    2points
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    #33

    Absurd screenshots: A man at a bar trying to sell a beat online to pay his tab, an absurd and impossible to laugh at moment.

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    #34

    Absurd screenshots: A person awkwardly washing dishes and scratching their leg, an impossible laugh moment.

    kyree.da.goat Report

    2points
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    #35

    Absurd screenshot of a text message conversation with a misdirected enthusiastic response.

    Whipped-Creamious Report

    2points
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    #36

    Absurd screenshot of a tweet about an embarrassing interaction, where a crush laughed and walked away.

    ladiesman21700000000 Report

    2points
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    #37

    Absurd screenshot meme of The Lion King characters, humorously depicting an awkward flirting scenario.

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    #38

    A screenshot of an absurd social media post from Rutgers.missedconnections, impossible not to laugh at.

    ladiesman21700000000 Report

    2points
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    astheshadowsfall avatar
    astheshadowsfall
    astheshadowsfall
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's weird that some males process data like this, so bat s**t alien to me. Women and their significant others aren't on an opposing team. We are all human, humaningly humaning along, don't make it weird.

    0
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    #39

    A social media thread debating the meaning of the word trinity, an absurd screenshot that is impossible not to laugh at.

    romeovf Report

    2points
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    #40

    A small dog with wide, startled eyes looks at the camera, an absurd screenshot that is impossible not to laugh at.

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    #41

    An absurd screenshot of a Target shopping cart overflowing with heavy dumbbells, testing its durability.

    craynberrydrawschaos Report

    1point
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    #42

    An absurd screenshot of a whole pickle on top of a burger in a take-out container.

    Pickle Addicts (Not So) Anonymous Report

    1point
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    #43

    A hilarious screenshot of a destroyed bathroom with a tree branch, captioned 'Do not eat the chicken pot pie at ACE hardware.'

    trashcanpaul Report

    1point
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    #44

    An absurd screenshot of a PowerPoint slide about yogurt with a humorous caption 'We failing.'

    yourdailydoseofkringe Report

    1point
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    #45

    An absurd screenshot of a young man in a store with a to-do list of idioms.

    dskinsel Report

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    #46

    A hilariously absurd screenshot of a drawing captioned 'Day 2 of trying to master realism: Michael Cera.'

    trashcanpaul Report

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    #47

    Absurd screenshots: Spongebob Squarepants with big eyes representing an appendix bursting after years of doing nothing.

    lilcasper.v2 Report

    0points
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    #48

    A screenshot of absurd text messages where a friend asks about feelings, impossible not to laugh at.

    kilzy Report

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    #49

    A screenshot of a text message from someone saying, You're welcome, it's always the genuinely pretty girls that never wanna date me tho. An absurd screenshot.

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    #50

    A screenshot of a text message where a person expresses awkward feelings and then sends multiple follow-up messages asking if the recipient is okay. An absurd screenshot.

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    #51

    An absurd screenshot of a text conversation where a 'dinner date' is clarified as a 'dinner hangout', impossible not to laugh at.

    [deleted] Report

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    #52

    A dog stares wide-eyed at the camera, an absurd screenshot that is impossible not to laugh at.

    lilcasper.v2 Report

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    #53

    Absurd screenshot of a man reacting to an odd encounter, impossible not to laugh at.

    adventure.with.t Report

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    #54

    An absurd screenshot of text on a gradient background, humorously asking who is throwing hazards on the club floor.

    memelordtech Report

    -1point
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    #55

    An absurd screenshot features text overlaid on a man dancing, describing a funny airplane interaction.

    nathan_togun Report

    -1point
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    #56

    A screenshot showing an absurd comment about a girl ditching a friend at a movie theater, impossible not to laugh at.

    647Med Report

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    #57

    Absurd screenshot of a text message where a guy uses a bizarre excuse to avoid rejection.

    Fluffy_Lunchfast Report

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    #58

    A screenshot of an absurd text exchange revealing a message was accidentally sent to the wrong person, impossible not to laugh at.

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    #59

    A screenshot of a ChatGPT conversation playing Smash or Pass, showing an absurd chat. This screenshot is impossible not to laugh at.

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