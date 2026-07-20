59 Screenshots That Are So Absurd, They’re Impossible Not To Laugh At
We all come across things online that we want to remember for one reason or another. Sometimes they make us laugh, while other times they horrify us so much that we just have to save the evidence. So we take a screenshot and keep it for later. But then, more often than not, we never actually look at it again.
Well, we decided to put some of those forgotten gems to good use. We gathered a collection of dumb, funny, bizarre, and completely random screenshots from around the internet. Scroll down to check them out.
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Mine do this too. They tag team each other if I'm taking a while. 😂
And every vote's going the same: All neighs. I see myself out.
I thought that was milk until I saw the think line of beer at the bottom.
Your "son" does have the facial features of Mr. Burns...
Since that puts the entire world inside the cup, you're now a proud world cup holder.
It's weird that some males process data like this, so bat s**t alien to me. Women and their significant others aren't on an opposing team. We are all human, humaningly humaning along, don't make it weird.