ADVERTISEMENT

We all deal with annoying things like cold showers, itchy tags, loud chewers, and forgotten keys. It’s an endless list. What do we do about them? Mostly, we just deal with them and move on. But in this poll, you won’t get off that easily. You’ll get 30 pairs of annoyances, and you have to choose which one you’d rather live with.

No middle option and no skipping - just simple 50-50 decisions.

Ready to see which annoying option you’d pick each time? Scroll down & let’s start! 🎯

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Never feel warm again or never feel cool again?

A cozy fireplace burning wood on the left and a frozen soap bubble resting on snow on the right, illustrating annoying life choices.

Craig Adderley , Johannes Plenio Report

0points
POST
saderman avatar
Shelli Aderman
Shelli Aderman
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give me cold ANY day, (quoth my menopausal self! 😂)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    You always have something stuck in your teeth or always have an eyelash in your eye?

    Close-up of red lips with metal wires and a detailed amber eye, illustrating annoying life choices and making tough picks.

    Rodolfo Clix , Marc Schulte Report

    0points
    POST
    #3

    Speak only in sarcasm or talk only in a baby voice?

    Two women having coffee and chatting at a small table while discussing annoying life choices in a casual setting

    KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    0points
    POST
    #4

    Eat only bland food forever or eat super spicy food every meal?

    A bowl of white rice next to a single red chili pepper on a white plate, illustrating annoying life choices.

    Jubair Bin Iqbal , Hanna Pad Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    You always sit next to someone coughing or always sit next to someone chewing loudly?

    Elderly man coughing and holding water contrasted with young woman eating popcorn, illustrating annoying life choices.

    Vlada Karpovich , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Your phone is always at 5% battery or your Wi-Fi always cuts off for 30 seconds randomly?

    Person holding smartphone with laptop in background next to wireless internet signal icon representing annoying life choices poll.

    Jakub Zerdzicki , ivke32 Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always at 5%? Never runs out? Awesome!

    3
    3points
    reply
    #7

    Only cold showers for life or no showers, only wipes?

    Handheld shower head spraying water in a bathroom, illustrating one of the annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll.

    Karola G Report

    0points
    POST
    #8

    Everyone always interrupts you or no one ever answers you?

    A man and woman sitting apart on a park bench, showing frustration and stress over annoying life choices.

    Vera Arsic Report

    0points
    POST
    duncancmccann avatar
    Panda McPandaface
    Panda McPandaface
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's easy - never speak to anyone.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Stubbing your toe once every morning or biting your tongue once every meal?

    Footprints pressed into sand on the left, young man making a funny face sticking out his tongue on the right in a life choices poll context.

    Min An , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Always one bill away from broke or always working, never time off?

    Man wearing headset working on computer in bright office, illustrating annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll setting.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    0points
    POST
    #11

    Shoes always slightly wet inside or your socks always twist slightly inside your shoes?

    Close-up of white Adidas sneakers and socks near a puddle, illustrating concepts of annoying life choices and decision-making.

    the happiest face =) Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy. My socks can twist all they like, because I never wear socks!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #12

    Constant runny nose or constant dry throat?

    Woman in bed with tissues, looking frustrated and sick, illustrating annoying life choices in a relatable moment.

    Andrea Piacquadio Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can have a constant runny nose. That Bolivian marching powder doesn't snort itself, you know!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    You have to re-introduce yourself to people every day or people call you by the wrong name forever?

    Two people shaking hands in a formal setting, illustrating the concept of annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll.

    cottonbro studio Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They pretty much always do anyway. I have one of those names similar to a popular one, but different. In fact the original name, but not common outside of French speaking countries. Was great when I lived in France, though!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    You’re always 5 minutes late everywhere or you’re always 30 minutes early everywhere?

    Chalk drawing of a clock showing 12 and 3 on a blackboard, representing annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll.

    Miguel Á. Padriñán Report

    0points
    POST
    #15

    Your ears pop randomly throughout the day or your nose whistles every time you breathe?

    Person covering ears in frustration next to close-up of lips, illustrating annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll concept.

    Ketut Subiyanto , MART PRODUCTION Report

    0points
    POST
    #16

    You always feel like you didn’t lock the door or you always feel like you left the stove on?

    Key in a door lock on the left and a blue gas stove flame burning on the right, illustrating annoying life choices.

    AS Photography , Pixabay Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where I live nobody gets burgled anyway 😂

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Every drink tastes like it's watered down or every food feels one day too old?

    A glass of water being poured and a person picking a slice of pizza, illustrating annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll.

    Pixabay , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    0points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    You always forget why you entered a room or always forget what you're about to say?

    Modern bedroom interior on left and woman looking at plants on right, illustrating annoying life choices in 50-50 poll.

    Pixabay , Liza Summer Report

    0points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I do both already! (See menopausal comment above)! 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    You yawn constantly and people think you’re bored or you tear up constantly and people think you're sad?

    A man yawning tiredly and a close-up of a tearful eye depicting annoying life choices and emotional struggle.

    cottonbro studio , Asad Javed Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    You always hit every red light while driving or always get stuck behind the slowest walker?

    Split image showing a red pedestrian traffic light and a slow-moving snail on pavement representing annoying life choices.

    Darius Krause , invisiblepower Report

    0points
    POST
    View more comments
    #21

    Your sleeves always slide down when washing hands or your shirt tag always scratches your neck?

    Woman washing hands in kitchen and black shirt on a hanger representing annoying life choices 50-50 poll options.

    RDNE Stock project , Hanna Pad Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    You always get served last in restaurants or your order is always cold by the time it reaches you?

    Dimly lit restaurant tables set with wine glasses and candles, highlighting annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll setting.

    Chan Walrus Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Your shoelaces never fully untie or your zipper always sticks halfway up?

    Close-up of person in orange jacket with heart tattoo on hand, symbolizing annoying life choices in a 50-50 poll.

    Steve Johnson , cottonbro studio Report

    0points
    POST
    #24

    It always starts raining the moment you go outside or the wind always blows directly in your face when you walk?

    Close-up of raindrops hitting water surface on left and green grass swaying in the wind on right, symbolizing annoying life choices.

    Pixabay , Stanislav Kondratiev Report

    0points
    POST
    #25

    Your laundry always has one sock missing or your towels are always slightly damp when you need them?

    Person holding a laundry basket with white clothes and a rolled-up beige towel highlighting annoying life choices.

    Karola G , Engin Akyurt Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Socks can go walkabout, don't wear em!

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Your ice melts instantly in drinks or your hot drinks cool down after 3 sips?

    Glass of iced lemon water and a steaming cup of tea side by side, illustrating choices in annoying life decisions.

    Charlotte May , Hasan Albari Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    You always get shampoo in your eyes when washing your hair or you always get toothpaste on your shirt when brushing your teeth?

    Person washing hair with soap on the left, and another person brushing teeth on the right showing annoying life choices.

    Karola G , Miriam Alonso Report

    0points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't normally have a shirt on when brushing my teeth, so...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #28

    Every door you open makes a loud creak or every floor you walk on squeaks?

    Partially open door with bright light shining through contrasted with wooden floor, symbolizing annoying life choices poll.

    lalesh aldarwish , Digital Buggu Report

    0points
    POST
    saderman avatar
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Living in a NYC apartment, we get the pleasure of both on the daily!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #29

    You always mix up left & right or you can never find the right word when speaking?

    Person in yellow shirt looking thoughtful next to 3D figure facing two yellow arrows representing annoying life choices poll decision.

    Peggy_Marco , Julia M Cameron Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    You always regret the choice you didn’t pick or always doubt the choice you did pick?

    Multiple black question marks scattered on a dark surface with a few highlighted in bright red, representing annoying life choices.

    qimono Report

    0points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!