No middle option and no skipping - just simple 50-50 decisions.

We all deal with annoying things like cold showers, itchy tags, loud chewers, and forgotten keys. It’s an endless list. What do we do about them? Mostly, we just deal with them and move on. But in this poll, you won’t get off that easily. You’ll get 30 pairs of annoyances, and you have to choose which one you’d rather live with.

#1 Never feel warm again or never feel cool again?

#2 You always have something stuck in your teeth or always have an eyelash in your eye?

#3 Speak only in sarcasm or talk only in a baby voice?

#4 Eat only bland food forever or eat super spicy food every meal?

#5 You always sit next to someone coughing or always sit next to someone chewing loudly?

#6 Your phone is always at 5% battery or your Wi-Fi always cuts off for 30 seconds randomly?

#7 Only cold showers for life or no showers, only wipes?

#8 Everyone always interrupts you or no one ever answers you?

#9 Stubbing your toe once every morning or biting your tongue once every meal?

#10 Always one bill away from broke or always working, never time off?

#11 Shoes always slightly wet inside or your socks always twist slightly inside your shoes?

#12 Constant runny nose or constant dry throat?

#13 You have to re-introduce yourself to people every day or people call you by the wrong name forever?

#14 You’re always 5 minutes late everywhere or you’re always 30 minutes early everywhere?

#15 Your ears pop randomly throughout the day or your nose whistles every time you breathe?

#16 You always feel like you didn’t lock the door or you always feel like you left the stove on?

#17 Every drink tastes like it's watered down or every food feels one day too old?

#18 You always forget why you entered a room or always forget what you're about to say?

#19 You yawn constantly and people think you’re bored or you tear up constantly and people think you're sad?

#20 You always hit every red light while driving or always get stuck behind the slowest walker?

#21 Your sleeves always slide down when washing hands or your shirt tag always scratches your neck?

#22 You always get served last in restaurants or your order is always cold by the time it reaches you?

#23 Your shoelaces never fully untie or your zipper always sticks halfway up?

#24 It always starts raining the moment you go outside or the wind always blows directly in your face when you walk?

#25 Your laundry always has one sock missing or your towels are always slightly damp when you need them?

#26 Your ice melts instantly in drinks or your hot drinks cool down after 3 sips?

#27 You always get shampoo in your eyes when washing your hair or you always get toothpaste on your shirt when brushing your teeth?

#28 Every door you open makes a loud creak or every floor you walk on squeaks?

#29 You always mix up left & right or you can never find the right word when speaking?

#30 You always regret the choice you didn’t pick or always doubt the choice you did pick?