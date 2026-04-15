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In a world that moves fast and forgets even faster, creativity remains one of the few forces that can truly make us pause. That’s exactly what 'My Modern Met' set out to do back in 2008—build a kind of digital “big city” where art, design, and imagination could thrive side by side. Since then, it has grown into a global platform visited by millions, all searching for something that feels inspiring, meaningful, or simply different.

From visually stunning creations to deeply thought-provoking concepts, the artists featured by 'My Modern Met' don’t just create, they challenge how we see the world. Their work often speaks louder than words, pushing boundaries and opening new ways of thinking. In this list, we’ve gathered 30 extraordinary artists whose work stands out not just for its beauty, but for its ability to surprise, question, and connect.

More info: mymodernmet.com | Instagram

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#1

Haven

Haven

David Popa creates massive land murals that will eventually disappear back into the landscape.

@david_popa_art Report

16points
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What makes these artists so compelling isn’t just their technical skill; it’s the ideas behind their work. Many of them explore themes that feel both deeply personal and universally relevant: identity, memory, nature, technology, and the ever-changing relationship between humans and the world around them. Each piece becomes more than just an image; it becomes a conversation.

Another thing that sets this creative community apart is its diversity. Artists come from different cultures, disciplines, and perspectives, yet their works exist together in a shared space where differences become strengths. This variety is what makes scrolling through these creations feel like traveling through multiple worlds at once, each one offering something unexpected.
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    #2

    Gegenstrom 24 Zoll

    Gegenstrom 24 Zoll

    Swiss artist Marck combines video, sculpture, multimedia elements, performance and music. The protagonists in most of his works are women who are trapped in narrow spaces, representing the limitations imposed by society on them.

    @marck_videosculptures Report

    11points
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    #3

    Prince’s Purple Rain, Made With Rain

    Prince’s Purple Rain, Made With Rain

    Video by Rudy Willingham.

    These are all real photos made by placing stencils on 250 rainy car windows.

    @rudy_willingham Report

    11points
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    At its core, 'My Modern Met' is driven by a mission to support and preserve human creativity. In a time when technology is rapidly evolving, platforms like this remind us of the irreplaceable value of originality and human expression. These artists are not just creating for today, they’re shaping how creativity will be understood tomorrow.
    #4

    Archival Pigment Ink Drawing Over An Original Antique Map

    Archival Pigment Ink Drawing Over An Original Antique Map

    Ed Fairburn knows how to bring a city to life. Through his crosshatched portraits drawn on top of sprawling maps, Fairburn encourages us to consider how we are shaped by the places we call home.

    @edfairburn Report

    9points
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    #5

    Spatial Book

    Spatial Book

    Fabian Oefner bypasses abstraction in his "spatial books," taking real objects and transforming them directly into 2D space.

    @fabianoefner Report

    9points
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    #6

    Minuscule Details

    Minuscule Details

    New York-based artist Rebecca Manson creates ceramic sculptures that capture the incredible beauty of butterfly and moth wings.

    @rmanson Report

    9points
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    #7

    Broken History

    Broken History

    An original piece created in collaboration by Artashes Sardarian and Kathrin Marchenko.

    Every element of this piece — embroidery, porcelain, and gold repair — tells a story of rebirth and transcendence.

    @kathrin_marchenko Report

    9points
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    #8

    Watch Me Throw It Back

    Watch Me Throw It Back

    Daphne Tan, who‘s better known under the name "Periperipeng", prefers to turn her coffee into art before drinking it.

    @periperipeng Report

    9points
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    #9

    Underwater Sculpture

    Underwater Sculpture

    Jason Decaires Taylor is a sculptor transforming the inert into the living.

    Over the past 20 years, Taylor has gone on to produce over 1,200 public terrestrial, tidal and fully submerged sculptures worldwide, which are visited by thousands of visitors each week.

    The works are constructed using pH neutral, environmentally sensitive materials to instigate natural growth.

    @jasondecairestaylor Report

    8points
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    #10

    Praying Mantis

    Praying Mantis

    This isn’t just art—it’s a gentle reminder of how breathtaking and fragile the natural world is. Each of The Paper Ark's miniature paper sculptures captures life at its most intricate and intimate.

    @thepaperark Report

    8points
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    #11

    Leonardo Da Mintci

    Leonardo Da Mintci

    Artist Adam Hillman uses common objects to recreate iconic masterpieces from art history.

    @witenry Report

    7points
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    #12

    Wherever I’m Going I’m Already Home

    Wherever I’m Going I’m Already Home

    Artist Chilu creates dreamy, atmospheric paintings that feel lighter than air.

    @hellochilu Report

    7points
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    #13

    Frutas Frescas

    Frutas Frescas

    Erick Medel uses thread art to celebrate the vibrant stories of Los Angeles' Latino communities. The colorful strands stand as a testament to stunning tapestries of culture, heritage and heart.

    @erick.medel Report

    7points
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    #14

    Natura Totoro

    Natura Totoro

    Petals, color, and a touch of nostalgia—Raku Inoue brings pop culture icons to life, one plant at a time.

    @reikan_creations Report

    7points
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    #15

    Vava

    Vava

    Zach Phan and Robert Euwe have partnered together to create an art series depicting the different emotions evoked by the human being who sees the world through different lenses. Each emotion is accompanied by a different flower, a different emotion and a different human being.

    With Robert Euwe taking the hyper realistic approach in fine arts and Zach Phan’s surrealistic approach in photography, this conversation project will be produced as a series of an original oil painting per emotion accompanied by 25 exclusive hand finished prints.

    Robert Euwe painted every single one of the hundreds of tiny flower petals using a 3/0 brush — basically just a few hairs.

    www.instagram.com Report

    6points
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    #16

    Wind Play

    Wind Play

    For sculptor Karen Akhikyan, wire is the medium that brings movement (and moments) to life.

    @akhikyan Report

    6points
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    #17

    Embroidered Edibles, Fried Egg And Toast

    Embroidered Edibles, Fried Egg And Toast

    Youmeng Liu is a designer and embroidery artist. Her vision is to produce 301 embroidered art works of common edible food items. Every piece of artwork has been created using her newly developed 3D punch needle embroidery technique which combines the skill of hand embroidery, scissors sculpting and an artistic eye. As a result, this gives the work a very realistic look.

    @embroiderycode Report

    5points
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    #18

    Audi R8

    Audi R8

    Ekaterina Sysoeva turns speed into sculpture.

    @k.sysoeva_art Report

    5points
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    #19

    Mama Coco

    Mama Coco

    Laleh Mohmedi takes playing with your food to a whole other level.

    @jacobs_food_diaries Report

    5points
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    #20

    Cell Colony

    Cell Colony

    Armed with only a keen eye and careful hand, the artist Rogan Brown is able to create gorgeous three-dimensional sculptures using delicate sheets of paper.

    @rogan_brown_ Report

    5points
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    #21

    In A Hat-Beat

    In A Hat-Beat

    2 humans, a wall, some paper, and 1 wild imagination. Anna Devís and Daniel Rueda don't just take stunning photos, they blend reality with style.

    @anniset Report

    4points
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    #22

    Architectural Sketches

    Architectural Sketches

    Ukrainian artist Nikita Busyak has found a unique way to do just that: by digitally enhancing his drawings with warm yellow light.

    @citiesandsketches Report

    4points
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    #23

    Pebble Portraits

    Pebble Portraits

    Portraits are hard enough to draw, but Justin Bateman takes it a step further. With the help of found pebbles, the artist creates highly detailed portraits, which resemble pointilist masterpieces.

    @pebblepicassos Report

    4points
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    #24

    River

    River

    Steel and wood breathe with life in Gil Bruvel's hands. His sculptures blur the line between the physical and the eternal, where form becomes poetry.

    @gilbruvel Report

    3points
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    #25

    Make A Wish

    Make A Wish

    Created by the multidisciplinary artist Niharika Hukku, it's hard to believe that this dandelion is a painting.

    @niharikahukku Report

    2points
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    #26

    Praise To Slowness

    Praise To Slowness

    Warsaw-based sculptor Rodolfo Liprandi transforms fallen branches and twigs into larger-than-life animals and mythical creatures.

    @ydur_rudolf Report

    1point
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    #27

    Maybe Tomorrow

    Maybe Tomorrow

    Nature can be hard and soft, or aggressive and gentle. The space between the opposite ends of the spectrum is ripe for exploration, and it’s an idea that Italian artist Christian Verginer explores in his wooden figurative sculptures.

    @christianverginer Report

    1point
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    #28

    Pretty In Pink, Purple, And Peach

    Pretty In Pink, Purple, And Peach

    Artist Kristen Meyer can organize any set of objects into a satisfying arrangement.

    @kmsalvagedesign Report

    1point
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    #29

    Vibrancy

    Vibrancy

    Milla Novo’s 'From Desert Sand to Alpine Snow' fiber art concept cleverly juxtaposes vibrant macramé panels with the severity of winter landscapes.

    @milla_novo_ Report

    0points
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    #30

    Inner Landscape

    Inner Landscape

    Artist Katarina Abovic doesn’t simply paint a face or head. She visualizes the “inner landscape” of the mind.

    @katarina_abovic Report

    0points
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