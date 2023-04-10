Today we’ve listed a bunch of them for you to get acquainted with. Whether you find them atrocious or absolutely fascinating, they show the name of the subreddit is definitely not baseless. Scroll down to marvel at the beauties and the beasts and click here for our previous post about them.

Bugs the size of a human, reptiles of ginormous proportions, and rodents with horns—these are just a few examples proving that “ Nature Was Metal ” back in the day. That’s why there’s an entire subreddit, under this exact name, dedicated to some of nature’s most extraordinary creations that have vanished from the face of the earth.

Mother nature never ceases to amaze us. It’s a source of life for awe-inspiring creatures, from delicate to humongous, and everything in between. However, some of the latter might seem delicate, too, compared to the living things that have gone extinct.

#1 Tail Of A 99 Myo Dinosaur, The First One Ever Discovered. Perfectly Preserved, Still Covered In Feathers

#2 This Is The Best-Preserved Dinosaur Specimen Ever Unearthed. This Mummified Nodosaur’s Bones Remain Covered By Intact Skin And Armor — 110 Million Years After The Creature’s Death

#3 Real Footage Of 4 Extinct Animals: Thylacine, Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, Baiji River Dolphin, And The Heath Hen

#4 This Is Quetzalcoatlus Northropi. It Is The Largest Pterosaur Ever Discovered And Possibly The Largest Flying Animal Ever! It Had A Wingspan Of Around 15.9 Metres (59 Feet)

#5 The Only Preserved Head And Skin Of The Extinct Dodo Bird, Kept At The Oxford University Museum Of Natural History

#6 A Barbary Lion, An Extinct Race, As Photographed In Algeria

#7 Most Animals Used To Be A Lot Bigger

#8 The Numerous Hand Stencils Of Cueva De Las Manos, Argentina. The Hand Prints Of Many Different People Separated By Hundreds Or Thousands Of Years, Their Stories Lost To Time But Their Art Still Lingers For Us To See

#9 The Giant Monster That Was Argentinosaurus

#10 22 Million Year Old Enhydro Methane Termite With Its Last Meal Preserved In Amber

#11 Utahraptor Claws

#12 The Origin Of Teeth And Jaws Has Been Pushed Back To 436 Million Years Ago

#13 A Man Holding A Nile Crocodile Skull Next To The Skull Of The Fearsome Crocodylus Thorbjarnarsoni. A Giant Crocodile Species From The Early Pleistocene In The Turkana Basin, Kenya

#14 The Horned Gopher - The Only Known Rodent To Have Developed Horns

#15 In 1663, The Partial Fossilised Skeleton Of A Woolly Rhinoceros Was Discovered In Germany. This Is The “Magdeburg Unicorn”, One Of The Worst Fossil Reconstructions In Human History

#16 Triceratops Femur (Left) vs. Elephant Femur

#17 Mammoth Hut

#18 Nizar Ibrahim Between The Jaws Of Spinosaurus

#19 Dromornis Leg Fossils Upon Excavation

#20 Barosaurus Had Quite A Long Neck. Art By John Conway

#21 The Giant Ground Sloth Eremotherium

#22 Thalassocnus Natans, An Aquatic Sloth From The Late Miocene Of Peru And Chile. Art By Mark Witton

#23 Arthropleura Millipede Is The Biggest Bug Known To Ever Live

#24 This Giant Crinoid Colony Is 195 Million Years Old From The Lower Jurassic Is 4 X 5 Meter And Is Now On Display At A Museum In Houston!

#25 The Massive Size Of A Utahraptor Skull, With A Velociraptor Skull And Human Head For Scale

#26 A Smilodon Fatalis Captured By A Camera Trap

#27 10,000 Year Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland

#28 Steller’s Sea Cow, An Enormous Creature Brought To Extinction By Humans, Compared To The Extant Dugong (Which Is About The Weight Of A Bison)

#29 Dinosaur Claws Were Actually Much Bigger When They Were Alive

#30 Prehistoric Spider-Like Arachnid Found Preserved In Amber

#31 "Many People Believe The Velociraptors In The Jurassic Franchise Were Utahraptors, They're Not. They're Actually Deinonychus, They Were Huge And You Could Not Beat It In A Fist Fight" By Coolio_art

#32 Gorgosaurus Taken At The Royal Tyrrell Museum

#33 Seeing As Even Crocodilians Enjoy Butt-Scratches, Does That Mean All Archosaurs Like Dinosaurs And Pterosaurs Enjoyed It Aswell? (Mostly A Joke)

#34 Jimbacrinus Crinoid Fossils, 280 Million Years Old, Found In Western Australia, Gascoyne Region

#35 The Levyatan Was A Whale, An Apex Predator, And A Competitor Of The Megalodon. The Skull Is 3 Meters, The Largest Teeth Are 36 Cm Each - These Are The Largest Among Animals

#36 An Incredibly Intact Crinoid Specimen Fossil Dating Back To About 345 Million Years Ago!

#37 Enormous Paraceratherium Skull

#38 Dunkleosteus

#39 Parapuzosia Seppenradensis, The Largest Known Ammonite, Photographed In The Late 1800s With The Paleontologist Who Described It

#40 Diploceraspis.a Prehistoric Amphibian With A Boomerang Shaped Head

#41 It's Been Suggested That Spitting Cobras Evolved As A Response To Bipedal Hominins, As Their Ability To Spray Venom Up To 3 M Allowed Them To Neutralize A New Enemy That Could Attack At The Distance With Stick And Stones. Spitting Cobras Appear In The Fossil Record At About The Same Time As Hominins

#42 What Being Attacked By A T-Rex Would Look Like

#43 One Of The Largest Predators Of Late Miocene North America, Barbourofelis Fricki, Bow To The Superior Life Form. Art By Joschua Knüppe

#44 Sinemys Gamera: An Extinct Turtle From Late Jurassic China

#45 Fossil Of Giant 40+ Million Year Old Fish Found In Argentina

#46 The Largest Terrestrial Predator Since The K-T Extinction Event, Barinosuchus From Miocene South America

#47 The Tooth Of A Liopleurodon. Discovered In England's Peterborough Area

#48 Basilosaurus, A Large, Toothed Whale Whose Serpentine Appearance Caused Scientists To Initially Believe It Was A Marine Reptile

#49 Cartilaginous Fish Of The Late Paleozoic

#50 The Last Known Tasmanian Tiger Photographed In 1933. They Are Now Extinct

#51 Our Face From Our Recent Ancestors To Us

#52 Til That Las Vegas, Nv Airport Has A Megalodon Fossil With All Original Teeth Found By One Person Who Dives For Them. I Was Walking Through The Airport And Saw The Massive Jaws

#53 The Legendary "Fighting Dinosaurs" Fossil, Of Which A Velociraptor And Protoceratops Were Both Preserved In Mortal Combat

#54 The Natural History Museum In London Outfitted Its Animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex In A Colorful Christmas Sweater

#55 Spinosaurus Throughout The Decades

#56 The Henodus Was A Placodont That Lived In The Late Triassic Period.the Name "Henodus" Translates To "One Thoot" In Greek

#57 Neanderthal Hunters Discover A Peculiar Rock, A Fossilised Ammonite, Amongst The Vast Glaciers 125,000 Years Ago. Fantastic Art Piece By Mikhail Shekhanov

#58 Artist Working On A Life-Sized Bust Of Kaprosuchus, Sometimes Nicknamed The “Boar-Croc”

#59 Gigantoraptor, The Largest Of The Oviraptorosaurs

#60 In The Break Of Dawn, A Group Of Neanderthal Standing Upon Their Cave Bear (Ursus Spelaeus) Kill Find Themselves The Target Of A Pride Of American Cave Lions (Panthera Leo Spelaea) !

#61 Livyatan Melvillei “Playing” With Its Prey

#62 The Pelvis Of The 440-Pound/200-Kg Giant Moa Showing Puncture Wounds From The Talons The Haast’s Eagle

#63 The Last Moment For A Moa As It Is Attacked By A Haast’s Eagle