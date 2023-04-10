Mother nature never ceases to amaze us. It’s a source of life for awe-inspiring creatures, from delicate to humongous, and everything in between. However, some of the latter might seem delicate, too, compared to the living things that have gone extinct.

Bugs the size of a human, reptiles of ginormous proportions, and rodents with horns—these are just a few examples proving that “Nature Was Metal” back in the day. That’s why there’s an entire subreddit, under this exact name, dedicated to some of nature’s most extraordinary creations that have vanished from the face of the earth.

Today we’ve listed a bunch of them for you to get acquainted with. Whether you find them atrocious or absolutely fascinating, they show the name of the subreddit is definitely not baseless. Scroll down to marvel at the beauties and the beasts and click here for our previous post about them.

Tail Of A 99 Myo Dinosaur, The First One Ever Discovered. Perfectly Preserved, Still Covered In Feathers

Tail Of A 99 Myo Dinosaur, The First One Ever Discovered. Perfectly Preserved, Still Covered In Feathers

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
47 minutes ago

took me longer than i'm prepared to admit to see the tail... was focusing on the ant-like thing thinking it was the wrong image :D

This Is The Best-Preserved Dinosaur Specimen Ever Unearthed. This Mummified Nodosaur’s Bones Remain Covered By Intact Skin And Armor — 110 Million Years After The Creature’s Death

This Is The Best-Preserved Dinosaur Specimen Ever Unearthed. This Mummified Nodosaur's Bones Remain Covered By Intact Skin And Armor — 110 Million Years After The Creature's Death

belowshear Report

Real Footage Of 4 Extinct Animals: Thylacine, Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, Baiji River Dolphin, And The Heath Hen

Real Footage Of 4 Extinct Animals: Thylacine, Ivory-Billed Woodpecker, Baiji River Dolphin, And The Heath Hen

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

Sian Edwards
Sian Edwards
Community Member
1 hour ago

The thylacine footage is digitally colourised if I remember correctly. The footage was taken in 1933.

This Is Quetzalcoatlus Northropi. It Is The Largest Pterosaur Ever Discovered And Possibly The Largest Flying Animal Ever! It Had A Wingspan Of Around 15.9 Metres (59 Feet)

This Is Quetzalcoatlus Northropi. It Is The Largest Pterosaur Ever Discovered And Possibly The Largest Flying Animal Ever! It Had A Wingspan Of Around 15.9 Metres (59 Feet)

Sidelongape68 Report

Simon Gerber
Simon Gerber
Community Member
1 hour ago

Wing span? All i see is beak span.

The Only Preserved Head And Skin Of The Extinct Dodo Bird, Kept At The Oxford University Museum Of Natural History

The Only Preserved Head And Skin Of The Extinct Dodo Bird, Kept At The Oxford University Museum Of Natural History

secretlyswear863 Report

Fish Fingers
Fish Fingers
Community Member
1 hour ago

Was that the one that someone accidentally chucked on a bonfire?

A Barbary Lion, An Extinct Race, As Photographed In Algeria

A Barbary Lion, An Extinct Race, As Photographed In Algeria

aquilasr Report

Kat Pekin
Kat Pekin
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anyone else see Harrison Ford resemblance or do I need to lie down?

Most Animals Used To Be A Lot Bigger

Most Animals Used To Be A Lot Bigger

sohm113 Report

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago

The way the human figure changes! The Hell Pig one is great!

The Numerous Hand Stencils Of Cueva De Las Manos, Argentina. The Hand Prints Of Many Different People Separated By Hundreds Or Thousands Of Years, Their Stories Lost To Time But Their Art Still Lingers For Us To See

The Numerous Hand Stencils Of Cueva De Las Manos, Argentina. The Hand Prints Of Many Different People Separated By Hundreds Or Thousands Of Years, Their Stories Lost To Time But Their Art Still Lingers For Us To See

homo_artis Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago

Other lives, thousands of years ago, also people who had insecurities, fun, jealousy, infatuation...the same as we do now

The Giant Monster That Was Argentinosaurus

The Giant Monster That Was Argentinosaurus

kjmnhbgvfc Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago

The biggest creature to ever roam the Earth.

22 Million Year Old Enhydro Methane Termite With Its Last Meal Preserved In Amber

22 Million Year Old Enhydro Methane Termite With Its Last Meal Preserved In Amber

Ear_Drumming Report

Utahraptor Claws

Utahraptor Claws

TheEternels Report

The Origin Of Teeth And Jaws Has Been Pushed Back To 436 Million Years Ago

The Origin Of Teeth And Jaws Has Been Pushed Back To 436 Million Years Ago

sylvyrfyre Report

A Man Holding A Nile Crocodile Skull Next To The Skull Of The Fearsome Crocodylus Thorbjarnarsoni. A Giant Crocodile Species From The Early Pleistocene In The Turkana Basin, Kenya

A Man Holding A Nile Crocodile Skull Next To The Skull Of The Fearsome Crocodylus Thorbjarnarsoni. A Giant Crocodile Species From The Early Pleistocene In The Turkana Basin, Kenya

homo_artis Report

The Horned Gopher - The Only Known Rodent To Have Developed Horns

The Horned Gopher - The Only Known Rodent To Have Developed Horns

MyPhoneSucksBad Report

il think of a username soon
il think of a username soon
Community Member
1 hour ago

Is anyone else imagining what it would be like to use one of these as a slingshot?

In 1663, The Partial Fossilised Skeleton Of A Woolly Rhinoceros Was Discovered In Germany. This Is The “Magdeburg Unicorn”, One Of The Worst Fossil Reconstructions In Human History

In 1663, The Partial Fossilised Skeleton Of A Woolly Rhinoceros Was Discovered In Germany. This Is The "Magdeburg Unicorn", One Of The Worst Fossil Reconstructions In Human History

beachdogs Report

Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
1 hour ago

"When we botch up we botch up big!"

Triceratops Femur (Left) vs. Elephant Femur

Triceratops Femur (Left) vs. Elephant Femur

qimingzhuang Report

Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
1 hour ago

She should really be holding a banana.

Mammoth Hut

Mammoth Hut

electroplasmasphere Report

Nizar Ibrahim Between The Jaws Of Spinosaurus

Nizar Ibrahim Between The Jaws Of Spinosaurus

aquilasr Report

Dromornis Leg Fossils Upon Excavation

Dromornis Leg Fossils Upon Excavation

aquilasr Report

Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
1 hour ago

These guys were the biggest birds.

Barosaurus Had Quite A Long Neck. Art By John Conway

Barosaurus Had Quite A Long Neck. Art By John Conway

MuadDib2001 Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
57 minutes ago

I can see my house from here!

The Giant Ground Sloth Eremotherium

The Giant Ground Sloth Eremotherium

Shadi_Shin Report

Thalassocnus Natans, An Aquatic Sloth From The Late Miocene Of Peru And Chile. Art By Mark Witton

Thalassocnus Natans, An Aquatic Sloth From The Late Miocene Of Peru And Chile. Art By Mark Witton

imprison_grover_furr Report

Arthropleura Millipede Is The Biggest Bug Known To Ever Live

Arthropleura Millipede Is The Biggest Bug Known To Ever Live

s3rumanu_bng Report

This Giant Crinoid Colony Is 195 Million Years Old From The Lower Jurassic Is 4 X 5 Meter And Is Now On Display At A Museum In Houston!

This Giant Crinoid Colony Is 195 Million Years Old From The Lower Jurassic Is 4 X 5 Meter And Is Now On Display At A Museum In Houston!

GingerMsGeo Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago

Beautiful! Must have been even more beautiful when it was alive

The Massive Size Of A Utahraptor Skull, With A Velociraptor Skull And Human Head For Scale

The Massive Size Of A Utahraptor Skull, With A Velociraptor Skull And Human Head For Scale

Mophandel Report

A Smilodon Fatalis Captured By A Camera Trap

A Smilodon Fatalis Captured By A Camera Trap

PantherGhost007 Report

Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
2 hours ago

At a guess photographed on 1st April.

10,000 Year Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland

10,000 Year Old Skull And Antlers Of An Extinct Elk Found By Fishermen In Ireland

veinedJamaica Report

Steller’s Sea Cow, An Enormous Creature Brought To Extinction By Humans, Compared To The Extant Dugong (Which Is About The Weight Of A Bison)

Steller's Sea Cow, An Enormous Creature Brought To Extinction By Humans, Compared To The Extant Dugong (Which Is About The Weight Of A Bison)

aquilasr Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ah yes, man...responsible for the extinction of many species

Dinosaur Claws Were Actually Much Bigger When They Were Alive

Dinosaur Claws Were Actually Much Bigger When They Were Alive

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

Prehistoric Spider-Like Arachnid Found Preserved In Amber

Prehistoric Spider-Like Arachnid Found Preserved In Amber

KunoMochi Report

"Many People Believe The Velociraptors In The Jurassic Franchise Were Utahraptors, They're Not. They're Actually Deinonychus, They Were Huge And You Could Not Beat It In A Fist Fight" By Coolio_art

"Many People Believe The Velociraptors In The Jurassic Franchise Were Utahraptors, They're Not. They're Actually Deinonychus, They Were Huge And You Could Not Beat It In A Fist Fight" By Coolio_art

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

Gorgosaurus Taken At The Royal Tyrrell Museum

Gorgosaurus Taken At The Royal Tyrrell Museum

some_cultured_swine Report

Seeing As Even Crocodilians Enjoy Butt-Scratches, Does That Mean All Archosaurs Like Dinosaurs And Pterosaurs Enjoyed It Aswell? (Mostly A Joke)

Seeing As Even Crocodilians Enjoy Butt-Scratches, Does That Mean All Archosaurs Like Dinosaurs And Pterosaurs Enjoyed It Aswell? (Mostly A Joke)

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

Jimbacrinus Crinoid Fossils, 280 Million Years Old, Found In Western Australia, Gascoyne Region

Jimbacrinus Crinoid Fossils, 280 Million Years Old, Found In Western Australia, Gascoyne Region

Barry-McKocinue Report

White Paper Tsuru
White Paper Tsuru
Community Member
2 hours ago

That feels like an alien nightmare inducing piece of rock.

The Levyatan Was A Whale, An Apex Predator, And A Competitor Of The Megalodon. The Skull Is 3 Meters, The Largest Teeth Are 36 Cm Each - These Are The Largest Among Animals

The Levyatan Was A Whale, An Apex Predator, And A Competitor Of The Megalodon. The Skull Is 3 Meters, The Largest Teeth Are 36 Cm Each - These Are The Largest Among Animals

heardyoumeow Report

An Incredibly Intact Crinoid Specimen Fossil Dating Back To About 345 Million Years Ago!

An Incredibly Intact Crinoid Specimen Fossil Dating Back To About 345 Million Years Ago!

tanhe123 Report

Enormous Paraceratherium Skull

Enormous Paraceratherium Skull

aquilasr Report

Dunkleosteus

Dunkleosteus

MathiasCruz2099 Report

Parapuzosia Seppenradensis, The Largest Known Ammonite, Photographed In The Late 1800s With The Paleontologist Who Described It

Parapuzosia Seppenradensis, The Largest Known Ammonite, Photographed In The Late 1800s With The Paleontologist Who Described It

EternalPermabulk Report

Diploceraspis.a Prehistoric Amphibian With A Boomerang Shaped Head

Diploceraspis.a Prehistoric Amphibian With A Boomerang Shaped Head

shitterfarter58 Report

It's Been Suggested That Spitting Cobras Evolved As A Response To Bipedal Hominins, As Their Ability To Spray Venom Up To 3 M Allowed Them To Neutralize A New Enemy That Could Attack At The Distance With Stick And Stones. Spitting Cobras Appear In The Fossil Record At About The Same Time As Hominins

It's Been Suggested That Spitting Cobras Evolved As A Response To Bipedal Hominins, As Their Ability To Spray Venom Up To 3 M Allowed Them To Neutralize A New Enemy That Could Attack At The Distance With Stick And Stones. Spitting Cobras Appear In The Fossil Record At About The Same Time As Hominins

seilasei Report

What Being Attacked By A T-Rex Would Look Like

What Being Attacked By A T-Rex Would Look Like

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

One Of The Largest Predators Of Late Miocene North America, Barbourofelis Fricki, Bow To The Superior Life Form. Art By Joschua Knüppe

One Of The Largest Predators Of Late Miocene North America, Barbourofelis Fricki, Bow To The Superior Life Form. Art By Joschua Knüppe

ImHalfCentaur1 Report

Sinemys Gamera: An Extinct Turtle From Late Jurassic China

Sinemys Gamera: An Extinct Turtle From Late Jurassic China

anscribhneora Report

Fossil Of Giant 40+ Million Year Old Fish Found In Argentina

Fossil Of Giant 40+ Million Year Old Fish Found In Argentina

Rahab_chloe Report

The Largest Terrestrial Predator Since The K-T Extinction Event, Barinosuchus From Miocene South America

The Largest Terrestrial Predator Since The K-T Extinction Event, Barinosuchus From Miocene South America

Spino_Rider_77 Report

The Tooth Of A Liopleurodon. Discovered In England's Peterborough Area



JurassicPark9265 Report

Basilosaurus, A Large, Toothed Whale Whose Serpentine Appearance Caused Scientists To Initially Believe It Was A Marine Reptile

Basilosaurus, A Large, Toothed Whale Whose Serpentine Appearance Caused Scientists To Initially Believe It Was A Marine Reptile

JurassicPark9265 Report

Cartilaginous Fish Of The Late Paleozoic

Cartilaginous Fish Of The Late Paleozoic

crankyjob21 Report

Nicole Weymann
Nicole Weymann
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Upvote for that Stethacanthus fellow. That is one strange dorsal fin!

The Last Known Tasmanian Tiger Photographed In 1933. They Are Now Extinct

The Last Known Tasmanian Tiger Photographed In 1933. They Are Now Extinct

Rational_Rick Report

Our Face From Our Recent Ancestors To Us

Our Face From Our Recent Ancestors To Us

Ivan_Botsky_Trollov Report

Ali Mac
Ali Mac
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is that Michael Cera?

Til That Las Vegas, Nv Airport Has A Megalodon Fossil With All Original Teeth Found By One Person Who Dives For Them. I Was Walking Through The Airport And Saw The Massive Jaws

Til That Las Vegas, Nv Airport Has A Megalodon Fossil With All Original Teeth Found By One Person Who Dives For Them. I Was Walking Through The Airport And Saw The Massive Jaws

VinkyStagina Report

The Legendary "Fighting Dinosaurs" Fossil, Of Which A Velociraptor And Protoceratops Were Both Preserved In Mortal Combat

The Legendary "Fighting Dinosaurs" Fossil, Of Which A Velociraptor And Protoceratops Were Both Preserved In Mortal Combat

EmptySpaceForAHeart Report

BewilderedBanana
BewilderedBanana
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

or maybe they were just playing? a bit rough, admittedly :)

The Natural History Museum In London Outfitted Its Animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex In A Colorful Christmas Sweater

The Natural History Museum In London Outfitted Its Animatronic Tyrannosaurus Rex In A Colorful Christmas Sweater

Forward-Ad-9811 Report

Spinosaurus Throughout The Decades

Spinosaurus Throughout The Decades

MyPhoneSucksBad Report

TheElderNom
TheElderNom
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't use the word evolution there.

The Henodus Was A Placodont That Lived In The Late Triassic Period.the Name "Henodus" Translates To "One Thoot" In Greek

The Henodus Was A Placodont That Lived In The Late Triassic Period.the Name "Henodus" Translates To "One Thoot" In Greek

arandompersonlol18 Report

Jellicle bat (he/she/they)
Jellicle bat (he/she/they)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It kinda has the shape of an apple. A not very round apple, but still.

Neanderthal Hunters Discover A Peculiar Rock, A Fossilised Ammonite, Amongst The Vast Glaciers 125,000 Years Ago. Fantastic Art Piece By Mikhail Shekhanov

Neanderthal Hunters Discover A Peculiar Rock, A Fossilised Ammonite, Amongst The Vast Glaciers 125,000 Years Ago. Fantastic Art Piece By Mikhail Shekhanov

tgood139 Report

Artist Working On A Life-Sized Bust Of Kaprosuchus, Sometimes Nicknamed The “Boar-Croc”

Artist Working On A Life-Sized Bust Of Kaprosuchus, Sometimes Nicknamed The “Boar-Croc”

aquilasr Report

Gigantoraptor, The Largest Of The Oviraptorosaurs

Gigantoraptor, The Largest Of The Oviraptorosaurs

Mophandel Report

In The Break Of Dawn, A Group Of Neanderthal Standing Upon Their Cave Bear (Ursus Spelaeus) Kill Find Themselves The Target Of A Pride Of American Cave Lions (Panthera Leo Spelaea) !

In The Break Of Dawn, A Group Of Neanderthal Standing Upon Their Cave Bear (Ursus Spelaeus) Kill Find Themselves The Target Of A Pride Of American Cave Lions (Panthera Leo Spelaea) !

Homunculus_316 Report

der sebbl
der sebbl
Community Member
2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sooo, how did one of them cross the Atlantic?

Livyatan Melvillei “Playing” With Its Prey

Livyatan Melvillei “Playing” With Its Prey

MuadDib2001 Report

The Pelvis Of The 440-Pound/200-Kg Giant Moa Showing Puncture Wounds From The Talons The Haast’s Eagle

The Pelvis Of The 440-Pound/200-Kg Giant Moa Showing Puncture Wounds From The Talons The Haast’s Eagle

FarTooCritical Report

The Last Moment For A Moa As It Is Attacked By A Haast’s Eagle

The Last Moment For A Moa As It Is Attacked By A Haast’s Eagle

aquilasr Report

A Smilodon Populator With A Pierced Skull Likely Due To A Innerspecific Killing (With The Skull Of Another Used To Match The Bite Marks)

A Smilodon Populator With A Pierced Skull Likely Due To A Innerspecific Killing (With The Skull Of Another Used To Match The Bite Marks)

aquilasr Report