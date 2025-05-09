ADVERTISEMENT

“Although humans see reality in colour, for me, black-and-white [photography] has always been connected to the image’s deeper truth, to its most hidden meaning,” once said Peter Lindbergh, and the winners of the 2025 One Shot Photo Contest could probably be a very good proof of it.

After a year rich with powerful visual storytelling, the Exposure One Awards proudly unveils this year’s most striking captures—an unforgettable tribute to black-and-white photography at its most raw and poetic. Selected from thousands of entries, these images stand out for their daring composition, emotional depth, and exceptional artistic vision.

More info: exposureoneawards.com | Instagram