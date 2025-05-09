ADVERTISEMENT

“Although humans see reality in colour, for me, black-and-white [photography] has always been connected to the image’s deeper truth, to its most hidden meaning,” once said Peter Lindbergh, and the winners of the 2025 One Shot Photo Contest could probably be a very good proof of it.

After a year rich with powerful visual storytelling, the Exposure One Awards proudly unveils this year’s most striking captures—an unforgettable tribute to black-and-white photography at its most raw and poetic. Selected from thousands of entries, these images stand out for their daring composition, emotional depth, and exceptional artistic vision.

More info: exposureoneawards.com | Instagram

#1

Timeless Nocturne #4 - Icon | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

Black and white artistic portrait of a woman with white hair against a dotted circular backdrop, 2025 one shot photo contest winner.

Sounds like a single note played on a piano, balanced composition with internal dynamics. Сonceptual timeless feminine figure in a graphic minimalist style, sensuality in a surreal majestic geometric idea.

Inspired by Ralph Gibson, Irving Penn, Ray Metzker, Trent Parke, Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton.

Richard Gibson Report

Among the standout winners is Joanna Steidle’s “Another World”—a surreal aerial capture that feels like it was taken on another planet, yet it reveals the strange beauty found just off the coast of New York. Equally unforgettable is Caroline Peppiatt’s “SWAMP IDYLL,” a hauntingly beautiful moment of quiet wonder, captured while paddling through the still, untamed swamps of Florida. And Grzegorz Bys stuns with “Mirror,” a masterstroke of street photography—where everyday life and poetic reflection collide in perfect harmony.

What sets this contest apart isn’t just the caliber of the work—it’s the world-class jury behind it as well. Experts from the Leica Gallery, SF MoMA, Photo Basel, AIPAD, and Aperture brought their discerning eyes to the judging process, lending an unmatched level of credibility and curatorial excellence.

    #2

    Metamorphic | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white photo of a person sitting behind a wet glass pane, showcasing the power of a single frame photography.

    The beginning stages of metamorphosis as I let go of what was and what I thought was meant to be. Today I accept that my life and my dreams are suspended like a chrysalis while my tears wash down the drain.

    Natalie Arber Report

    #3

    Another World | 3rd Place In Professionals Category | Contest Winners

    Aerial view of a large school of fish and stingrays forming dynamic patterns, showcasing the power of a single frame.

    Featured here is a top-down drone photograph of a fever of cownose rays approaching a school of menhaden fish. Taken just 150yards from the coast of New York.

    Joanna Steidle Report

    #4

    Beneath | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Person partially hidden under flowing black fabric in minimalist studio setting showcasing power of a single frame photography.

    This image series reflects a complex web of unspoken truths and hidden emotions. This art of concealment protects us, shielding our true selves from the world's scrutiny. Vulnerability is a delicate, fragile state — one that exposes our innermost fears, desires, and pain.

    Rohit Rattan Report

    #5

    Shaggy | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white close-up of a Highland cow with long horns and its tongue out, showcasing the power of a single frame.

    Home is where the herd is.

    Jodi Schaffan Report

    #6

    Swamp Idyll | 3rd Place In Non Professionals Category | Contest Winners

    Black and white serene forest scene with sunlight rays and bird flying over calm reflective water, photo contest winner.

    Steamy, early morning August.

    Caroline Peppiatt Report

    #7

    Purification | 2nd Place In Non Professionals Category | Contest Winners

    Two men standing in ocean waves shaking hands, capturing a powerful moment from the 2025 One Shot photo contest winners.

    On a deserted beach, a group of believers meet with their Pastor to free themselves from the evil spirits that have taken hold of them. The liberation is only complete when they dive into the sea, lovingly led by the Pastor as he invokes God's presence to witness their purification.

    João Coelho Report

    #8

    The Rooster's Crow | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Rooster in a misty rural path with sun rays through palm trees, captured in an award-winning one shot photo contest.

    A rooster crows in La Libertad, El Salvador, where poverty and luxury stand side by side. Smoke rises from burning trash - the only waste management locals have. Despite the area's tourist appeal, residents still struggle with limited clean drinking water.

    Jeremy Skirrow Report

    #9

    Wonderland 2 | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white photo of a snowy night with blurred snowflakes highlighting the power of a single frame from the photo contest.

    Russell Rowland Report

    #10

    Sierra Rains | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Dramatic black and white landscape of mountains with rain clouds captured in the 2025 One Shot Photo Contest winners.

    Late Autumn rain showers lash the Sierra Mountains in California, as viewed from the White Mountains. Sept 30, 2011, Canon 5D.

    Peter Jeschke Report

    #11

    Repose | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Repose | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Dave Mcellistrum Report

    #12

    Up To Here And No Further | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Close-up black and white photo of an elephant kicking up dust, showcasing the power of a single frame in photography.

    Stefanie Beutler Report

    #13

    Flying Nets Of China | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Man on a raft navigating beneath large flowing nets in a striking black and white one shot photo contest winning image.

    Donna Bourdon Report

    #14

    The Last Cormorant Fishermen Of Guilin, China | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Fishermen on bamboo rafts with birds on a river, framed by karst mountains in a striking 2025 One Shot photo contest image.

    River Li in Guilin, the Cormorant Men fish without the aid of a rod, hook or bait, instead, using a method which was first practiced in 960 AD by using a bird known as a cormorant. Tethered, the cormorant will dive for fish returning to the fisherman on the surface with their prize catch.

    Randall Hanna Report

    #15

    Ballerina | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white close-up of a delicate flower showcasing the power of a single frame in the 2025 photo contest winners.

    Renee Giffroy Report

    #16

    A Soul With A Thousand Suns | 1st Place In Professionals Category | Contest Winners

    Abstract black and white photo featuring a figure reflected in a mirror with floral elements, showcasing power of a single frame.

    Symbolizing humility, poise, and the fulfillment of wishes, chamomile carries a powerful message of hope and strength. By embracing chamomile's gentle energy, we can tap into its ancient power to attract love, happiness, and positivity into our lives.

    Xidong Luo Report

    #17

    Behind The Veil | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white portrait of a veiled woman holding flowers, reflecting the power of a single frame in photography.

    Sometimes we are reluctant to face our true selves because of our fear, doubt, pain, and failure. But every transformative journey begins with a single courageous step — the moment we dare to look within. The path to self-discovery isn’t just a journey — it’s an awakening to our highest potential.

    Xidong Luo Report

    #18

    Veil Of Grace

    Close-up black and white photo of a white bird preening feathers, showcasing the power of a single frame in nature photography.

    A great egret draped in breeding plumage of elegant aigrettes curls its neck, giving me just a peek of one eye highlighted in the setting sun. In color, the lores around the eyer are a brilliant green, another hallmark of the great egrets' breeding season. This image conveys drama and mystery.

    Janelle Schroeder Report

    #19

    The Crooked Cross | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white photo of a church steeple with cross, showcasing the power of a single frame in the 2025 photo contest.

    The roof and steeple of St. Francis Xavier Church in Grand Marais, MN, which was part of a North East Minnesotan Ojibwe settlement from the 1880s-1930s. The perfectly symmetrical roofline is topped by one imperfect feature - a cross that tilts.

    Leslie Crane Report

    #20

    The Queen's Wave | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white close-up of a flower and leaf highlighting texture and detail in 2025 one shot photo contest winners.

    Maria Marriott Report

    #21

    At The Cattle Auction | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white vintage photo capturing a diverse group of men in hats and suits, showcasing the power of a single frame.

    South American Portfolio.

    Carol Ginandes Report

    #22

    Silver Whisper | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white vintage portrait of a young woman with long hair in a single frame, 2025 One Shot Photo Contest winner.

    Wet plate collodion print of Ellie.

    Alisa Dyundik Report

    #23

    Bikers | 2nd Place In Professionals Category | Contest Winners

    Black and white action shot of BMX riders performing tricks between tall buildings, capturing the power of a single frame.

    High contrast, tension, and kinetic energy. BMX riders merge with the geometry of space, creating a rhythm of visual symphony where strength, speed, and architecture blend into a single motion.

    Jozef Danyi Report

    #24

    Point Of Light | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Minimalist black and white photo of a ballerina posing with a large circular prop in 2025 one shot photo contest.

    Andrey Sobolev Report

    #25

    Naturally Unfolding | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white mountain landscape with sun rays and a flock of birds flying, featured in one shot photo contest winners.

    At the foot of Wyoming's Tetons the waning day brings a cast of characters together to mingle for a moment of refreshingly untouched nature.

    Michael Paul Report

    #26

    Rise Of Bokator | Gold In Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Silhouetted dancers captured in a single frame with dramatic lighting and smoke, showcasing powerful one shot photography.

    Bokator is one of the greatest Angkorian martial arts which Khmer people used to defend in war. This is the performance of Bokator during the event ceremony which takes place in Cambodia.

    Or Sereiromnir Report

    #27

    Fur-Sister | Silver In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Close-up black and white photo capturing the power of a single frame with a child and dog touching noses.

    A portrait capturing a moment between my daughter and our dog which narrates the special relationship they share. It is visible how much love and joy they bring one another and how much my daughter cherishes her precious fur- sister.

    Natalie Arber Report

    #28

    Staircase | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Spiral staircase in black and white showcasing the power of a single frame from the 2025 one shot photo contest winners.

    Reimer Jappe Report

    #29

    Flame Of Tears | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white artistic photo of a sprouted onion with its reflection, showcasing the power of a single frame.

    Still life of a ripe onion resembling a flame.

    Frank Proost Report

    #30

    On The Ice | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white photo of ice skaters at a rink, capturing the power of a single frame in a 2025 photo contest winner.

    Lyon van den Oord Report

    #31

    Pause Clope | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Minimalist black and white photo showing person standing against a tall brick wall with strong vertical lines, one shot photo contest.

    A woman next to Beaux-Arts Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland. She wanted to smoke a cigarette but the weather was very windy that day so she had to hide between two walls. This photo shows the exact moment when she lit her cigarette.

    Thierry Lagnel Report

    #32

    Newspaper | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Person on subway holding a black and white photo of a woman's face showcasing the power of a single frame.

    Grzegorz Bys Report

    #33

    Mirror | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Close-up of an eye reflected in a mirror between airplane seats capturing the power of a single frame in photography.

    Grzegorz Bys Report

    #34

    Strings Of Contrasts | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    High contrast black and white photo of power lines and towers emerging through morning fog, showcasing striking composition and detail.

    As the winter sun set, I wandered a quiet street, captivated by the intricate dance of high-tension cables against the sky. Their stark lines weaved a metallic web, contrasting the fading light. A simple yet mesmerizing reminder that beauty exists in the overlooked, waiting to be seen.

    Raghuvamsh Chavali Report

    #35

    Hammerhead Shark In Action | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Hammerhead shark captured in a striking single frame with suspended particles, showcasing 2025 one shot photo contest winning power.

    Levente Rozsahegyi Report

    #36

    Kritsa Generations | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white photo of two women seated amid embroidered textiles, capturing the essence of the 2025 one shot photo contest winners.

    Kritsa, Crete (Greece).

    Kathleen Keays Report

    #37

    Coming Home | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Leopard resting on a rock captured in one shot photo contest showcasing the power of a single frame.

    A small leopard cub perched on its termite mound waiting for the mother to return from a kill and staring out at the horizon. There was a male leopard in the area which makes you appreciate how even small cubs can survive in adversity.

    Alexandra Wood Report

    #38

    Through The Eyes | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white artistic portrait blending a human face with flower petals, showcasing the power of a single frame.

    Ekaterina Vinogradova Report

    #39

    Miners | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white portrait of a miner inside a narrow tunnel, showcasing the power of a single frame photography.

    Each descent into the mine is a battle with death, constantly vigilant against cave-ins and explosions. For meager wages, they can only continue to trade their lives and health for their family's basic needs, struggling to survive on the edge of poverty and danger.

    Tsai Tung-Lin Report

    #40

    Making Round Boats | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white aerial shot of workers with large woven baskets showcasing the power of a single frame in 2025 photo contest.

    In southern Vietnam, small man-sized round boats are often used as “ferries” to carry fishes from large fishing boats to the shore. These man-sized round boats are first weaved using bamboo strips via interlocking patterns. They are then coated with paraffin for a water-proofed finish.

    Chin Leong Teo Report

    #41

    Timeless Nocturne #3 - Wind Of The Wasteland | 1st Place In Non Professionals Category | Contest Winners

    Surreal black and white photo of a woman with a large dotted sphere on her head, showcasing one shot photo contest creativity.

    Sounds like a single note played on a piano, balanced composition with internal dynamics. Сonceptual timeless feminine figure in a graphic minimalist style, sensuality in a surreal majestic geometric idea.

    Inspired by Ralph Gibson, Irving Penn, Ray Metzker, Trent Parke, Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton.

    Richard Gibson Report

    #42

    Love Of My Life | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Elderly woman using smartphone indoors with two parrots, showcasing the power of a single frame in photography.

    This is the artist Jan D’Esopo with her parrots, amongst them Campece the white cockatoo and the “Love of her life”. When I entered the scene, the electricity broke down and in the seconds when she called the emergency, the scene was just illuminated by the light of the phone.

    Susanne Bartels Report

    #43

    Sparkling Serpentine Purification | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Abstract geometric pattern formed by repetitive rectangular shapes in black and white, showcasing power of a single frame photo.

    Building roof taken to capture an Escher like image.

    Victor Schut Report

    #44

    Foodfighting Hares | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Two white rabbits captured mid-air in a single frame, showcasing the power of a one shot photo contest moment.

    Utmost cold night in Norway -30 degrees Celcius. Hares fighting for the food a holiday house owner puts out for them.

    Karen Kolbeck Report

    #45

    Under No Roof | Gold In Non Professionals Category | Category Winners

    Black and white abstract photo showing geometric rooflines and power lines, capturing the power of a single frame in photography.

    Hana Peskova Report

