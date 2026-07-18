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The feeling of not understanding something that has the whole group cracking up is so embarrassing. Maybe the person telling the story uses a few words you aren't familiar with or drops a reference you've never heard of, but before you know it, everyone's laughing and you're just sitting there smiling, wondering when your brain is coming back from its day off.

To make sure the same thing doesn't happen online, the subreddit r/ExplainTheJoke is ready to break down anything people throw their way. Whether it's a meme about politics, relationships, or language learning, there are no stupid questions in this corner of the internet

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#1

What Does This Mean?

A meme of a green couch with torn, white upholstery resembling a metal band logo. People need an explanation for the joke.

LeafeeLeif: A lot of metal bands have logos that look like that.

Whimsical418 Report

5points
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    #2

    I Don't Get It Did Something Happen?

    A meme showing a woman from Spider-Man, a laughing Steve Harvey as a kid, and a serious Steve Harvey now. People need an explanation for the joke.

    Miserable_Speed5474: Cute as all hell. Cooked for Peter, constantly checked on him, stood up to her dad for Peter.

    She showed more interest in Peter than MJ ever did, WITHOUT HER KNOWING THAT PETER IS SPIDER-MAN. SHE CARED FOR PETER PARKER.

    Emotional_Pea2069 Report

    4points
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    #3

    Math Doesn’t Check Out?

    A funny bumper sticker on a car's rear window says '42 is half of 99,' requiring someone to explain the joke.

    CarobPuzzleheaded481: RuneScape’s progressive leveling system means that the experience you need to get to level 92 in any given skill is half the experience needed to reach 99 in that skill (also, the font is the same used in the game).

    BrandyAid Report

    3points
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    #4

    Uhhhh..?

    A meme featuring Leonardo DiCaprio looking confused. People need an explanation for the joke.

    Over_Bit_557: He’s gonna d*e (and you with him in the plane crash) because some company or government agency doesn’t want that getting out.

    Leen_2001 Report

    3points
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    #5

    I Mostly Get It But What Kinda Maths Test Takes 3 Days For Only Two Questions?

    A meme showing three panels with increasing stress levels of a person, illustrating different exam difficulties and how people explain the joke.

    JustSimple97: When you are allowed to use the Internet, textbooks and calculators, this means the question is so advanced that none of these things provide you with the solution.

    Roadkillgoblin_2 Report

    3points
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    #6

    I'm Lost 😔

    A meme with two stick figures talking in front of a temple, asking to explain the joke in the conversation.

    Euphoric_Metal199: This is referencing the Tower of Babel.

    The Tower was supposed to "Reach the Heavens"

    God did not like that.

    So, he took the Universal Language and now, none of the construction workers can understand each other.

    MachineIntelligence0 Report

    3points
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    #7

    I Definitely Don’t Get It

    A meme showing a tweet asking what is the weirdest thing a guest has done, with an answer that requires to explain the joke.

    KTPChannel: His name is (East) Indian.

    I grew up with a ton of Indians. Whenever we had to answer “what do you want to be when you grow up” in school, all these kids had a) detailed answers, and b) straight, emotionless faces when answering.

    I don’t think a single one of them got to choose their own adventure.

    Brojangles1234 Report

    3points
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    #8

    What's The Realization

    A meme showing generations listed with dates, and a reaction image asking to explain the joke about realization.

    FakeTreverMoore12: Gen X, otherwise known as the Forgotten Generation, is left off the list

    Junior_Blackberry779 Report

    3points
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    #9

    30 Minutes In, Still Nothing

    Five women in dresses standing outdoors, with a comment from Xavier below, people need to explain the joke.

    Jared_the_Fool: Was already posted before, girl in the middle holding a flask instead of a clutch

    seniorchang15 Report

    3points
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    #10

    Anyone Can Explain It ? 🤔

    A meme explaining the joke about Rose's age in Titanic and Jack not fitting on the door.

    Aftermathemetician: For years, Leonardo DiCaprio was notorious for dumping all his girlfriends by the time they were 25.

    The joke is he let go because Rose was too old for him anyway.

    whokarez0_0 Report

    3points
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    #11

    How Do The Cartel And Dragon Ball Correlate?

    A social media post explaining a joke about wearing anime shirts to avoid cartel attention in Mexico.

    SpectralDragon09: Mexico loves Dragon Ball to the point where there's statics on crime rate dropping when a new episode is aired

    _Hugh-_-Jass_ Report

    3points
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    #12

    I Didn't Get This

    A four-panel meme contrasting reactions to a child's height, implying a joke that needs to be explained.

    Safe-Avocado4864: Read left to right she steals the ball and puts it in the tree. Read right to left she rescues the ball from the tree and hands it to the kid.

    Memes_FoIder Report

    3points
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    #13

    Not A Single Idea

    A meme with a band picture, symbolizing a joke about a complex Wi-Fi password needing explanation.

    voxelpear: That's the band Cocteau Twins. They're Scottish. The lead vocalists singing is basically incomprehensible. Just like wifi passwords.

    Fhoxyd22 Report

    3points
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    #14

    Clueless

    A tweet about a friend quitting their BMW job unexpectedly, a moment where people need a joke explained.

    dankshot35: BMW drivers don’t use turn signals

    CountCross07 Report

    3points
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    #15

    Whats Wrong With This Type Of Girls?

    A girl with dark hair and makeup, making a heart shape with her hands, requiring someone to explain the joke about her type.

    IceBurnt_: Bascically goth girls are apparently the most difficult kind of girlfriends to maintain...thats what the internet tells me idk im a hive mind member

    Edit: from the countless replies i take it that goth gfs are just unpredicted girls rather than mentally unstable satanic cultists or whatever ihve heard.

    KamilekBombed Report

    2points
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    #16

    I Just Don't Get It

    Sonic the Hedgehog on a rollercoaster that spirals into a complex loop, explaining the joke with a piece of cake comment.

    P42U2U__: Look up euthanasia coaster

    Gatoxd13 Report

    2points
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    #17

    What Does This Mean?

    A four-panel meme showing a candle shadow, a shadow of a leaf, a smiling Mr. Incredible, and a distressed Mr. Incredible. People need an explanation for the joke.

    BlackKingHFC: A light brighter than the flame will cause the air distortions caused by the burning fuel to cast a shadow. It doesn't need to be a nuclear explosion. A spotlight or a powerful flash light can produce the same result. That is how the photo was taken. These aren't deep secrets they can easily be tested.

    Milharoco Report

    2points
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    #18

    I Don’t Fully Understand The Joke Here

    A cartoon of SpongeBob in a hospital bed with Squidward as a doctor, and other characters cheering, representing people explaining the joke.

    Green_Dayzed: There's a thing called the surge (where they seem better) right before the end. It happened with my mom.

    Kai-ya9 Report

    2points
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    #19

    Adungeddit

    A meme comparing a cute golden retriever to the world's tallest mountain and a terrifying werewolf to the world's second tallest mountain, explaining the joke.

    theeynhallow: Everest is a comparatively easy mountain to climb, all it really requires is an above-average level of fitness and basic mountain skills (and an absurd amount of money). There are huge queues on the mountain with the sheer number of people walking up it.

    K2 on the other hand is notorius for being one of the world's deadliest mountains, with death an extremely likely prospect for just about anyone attempting it (around a quarter of climbers have died on its slopes). It had never been summitted in winter until a few years ago when Nims' team finally did it.

    Fhoxyd22 Report

    2points
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    #20

    Can Somebody Please Help Me

    A meme showing a text message conversation where someone asks to explain the joke about being late to work.

    keener_lightnings: They thought they were setting their alarm but it's their calculator.

    Fabulous_Airport8892 Report

    2points
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    #21

    The Game?

    A meme with a keypad of an old phone and text asking to explain the joke to the younger generation.

    Danzarr: the number spells "the game" in the old number pad texting method.

    The game is an old meme/mind game thats been going on since the 70s, the objective of the game is to not think about the game, when you think about the game, you lost and are supposed to announce it, which causes other people to lose because then they think about the game. Everyone is playing the game whether they know it or not.

    Lil_Hypotenuse Report

    2points
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    #22

    What Does This Mean

    A Twitter conversation between Saw, Ghostface, and Arizona Iced Tea, where people required an explanation of the joke.

    muckenhoupt: The social media account managers for two brands are having a fake spat for publicity. Then a third unrelated brand joins in and ruins the artifice.

    averageAkazaFanboy Report

    2points
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    #23

    Why Send A Electron

    An anime character reaching out, with text about God sending an ionizing particle, people need to explain the joke.

    phhoenixxp: there was a video that showed someone speedrunning a mario game (i think it was 64 idk) and he suddenly teleports above a huge obstacle course, saving him a shit ton of time. its still unexplained what the cause of it was but most people speculate it was a single solar particle that changed a 0 to a 1 in his elevation data inside the game's code

    edit: guys please i get it i didnt add all the details and got some parts wrong but chill 😭

    Wise_Bicycle_1620 Report

    2points
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    #24

    What’s Wrong With A4?

    A diagram explaining the joke about A4 paper scale, a concept often needing explanation.

    FatsDominoPizza: Nothing wrong. It's just showing that the ISO 216 international standard for paper sizes, followed by most countries around the world, has a logic to it:

    Each format is built by halving the longer side of the format above. Take half of A0 and you get A1, halve it to get A2, halve it again to get A3, etc. (And the same applies for the B series and the C series.)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/ISO_216

    The "joke" is that North America doesn't use these standards, and instead use a seemingly arbitrary list: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Paper_size#North_American_paper_sizes and that perhaps they get offended when people point that out.

    nobody_gah Report

    2points
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    #25

    What Do The Items Mean

    A meme using Breaking Bad to explain the joke of buying suspicious items in different stores.

    that0neBl1p: So a while ago someone on Reddit asked how to get a cylinder out of an M&M tube where it was stuck, along with some butter. People put it together that it was his penis but he stuck with the cylinder ruse so long that it became a meme. People would say like “just admit you got your penis stuck” and he’d reply with “it’s a cylinder”. Just look up “cylinder in M&M tube” and there are videos of that glorious thread.

    Competitive-Bike-971 Report

    2points
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    #26

    I'm Not From The Us, Can Someone Explain This To Me Pls

    A tweet from Tech Sales Guy about explaining the joke of a salesman pretending to call his manager.

    93rd_misfit: Car salesman pretending to speak with his manager to get a better deal for the customer.. common salesman practice.

    AdminWing811 Report

    2points
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    #27

    Explain Please?

    A meme with a surprised man realizing why class pizza party slices were so small, needing someone to explain the joke.

    [deleted]: So the reason pizza party slices were so small was because the teachers bought the pizza with their own money and that's an effort made for the students by them.

    Iridium-235 Report

    2points
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    #28

    I Am So Clueless

    A tweet from a user saying a cashier gave them a glass of wine on the house, requiring someone to explain the joke.

    [deleted]: He resembles Zeke Yaeger. A character in Attack on Titan anime. Basically, if you drink his spinal fluid and he screams, you turn into a titan (monster in that anime). In the last season his spinal fluid was mixed with wine and people drank it unknowingly. Bad things happened after that

    spudihoodi Report

    2points
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    #29

    I Am Not From Europe

    A map of Europe depicting different reactions when people try to speak a foreign language, explaining a joke.

    ARatOnASinkingShip: Instant friendship unlocked: These countries get excited when they meet a foreigner who is trying to speak their language.

    Nice try.... but why bother: These countries' languages are pretty difficult with their grammar and pronunciations, so it's like, "we appreciate the effort, but it'll be easier for us to just speak in a language you already know how to speak.

    Cute but let's switch to English: Kind of the same as the last one with a bit of a sarcastic eye roll at hearing your attempt.

    No reaction: They're English speaking countries, you speak English. You already speak the same language as them so there's no reaction.

    PLEASE DON'T: France has a stereotype of being condescending and elitist, scoffing at foreigners who try to adopt their culture, and would try to shut down anyone trying to speak French and doing so poorly.

    Tom_Gibson Report

    2points
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    #30

    Help I Don’t Understand This

    A Family Guy meme about angles (270, 90, 180, 360) that needs someone to explain the joke.

    DarkShadowZangoose: I think it might be because you almost never see 270° being used

    mostly because a 270 degree turn in one direction is just the same thing as a 90 degree turn in the other in most scenarios

    veceramatej Report

    2points
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    #31

    I Don’t Get It

    Two women embracing in a close-up shot. People often need jokes explained to them.

    harleyr1: Not 100%, but I think it has to do with the stereotype that lesbians move very quickly in relationships. If I’m not mistaken, I think there’s a joke about them bringing a uhaul to a second date, implying they’re already ready to move in together.

    psychedelicdevilry Report

    2points
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    #32

    Can Someone Please Explain

    Meme with a doctor and three reaction faces. People often need jokes explained to them.

    MirioftheMyths: Normal people would assume that because it's 50-50, and the last 20 have been successful, it's almost guaranteed that they'll die (this is often called the gambler's fallacy.)

    Mathematicians know that past outcomes don't affect this outcome, so it's still 50-50

    Scientists know that if he's had such a good streak, he's probably innovated the process in some way, providing a greater-than-50 chance of survival (although the sample size is small, so it's not certain you'll survive)

    LuckiestGirly Report

    2points
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    #33

    I Don't Get It

    Collage of four men squatting. People often need jokes explained to them.

    certifiedbambi: Heel to sky, western spy.

    Slavs squat flatfoot. It doesn't strain your calves as much and means they can stay in squat for hours.

    Taxpayer_funded Report

    2points
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    #34

    I Don't Understand

    Side-by-side comparison of two actors. People often need jokes explained to them.

    Rough-Row7516: There was an episode of the Office where the actor on the left’s character, Jim, pulled a prank on one of his coworkers where he basically replaced himself with the actor on the right. He basically tried to convince his coworker, Dwight, that Jim was actually an asian man and was the entire time. He altered family photos, got the other coworkers to get in on it, and even got his wife, who also worked with them, to greet him with a kiss when she entered. That’s the context i can think of, but i’m not enough of a MCU fan to understand how that links those scenarios.

    Dry_Biscotti_6544 Report

    2points
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    #35

    Someone, Please Help. What Is This?

    Close-up of a finger with a sticker design on it. People often need jokes explained to them.

    IdeaFrequent4358: Car lighter

    Lord_Krasina Report

    2points
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    #36

    I Don't Get It

    A four-panel comic explaining the joke of Jesus' teachings being pulled in different directions by various groups.

    Justaredditor85: The idea is that a lot Christian nationalists no longer follow the teachings of Christ because their leaders don't find them convenient enough to establish wordly power. So for that they support republican candidates and policies which usually are only positive for the rich.

    theMan7_11 Report

    2points
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    #37

    What's The Implication?

    A man proposing to a woman on a boat at sunset, with a social media comment explaining the joke of the implication.

    Malacath87: She said no. She now sleeps with the fishes

    FeartheCyr11 Report

    2points
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    #38

    I Don’t Understand

    A humorous online listing for a 'Rapture Chair' by atheists explaining the joke of selling it for $700.

    Ru-Ling: That’s the chair he died in… and looks like he lived on.

    ChickenRice9000 Report

    2points
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    #39

    Am I Missing Something?

    A cartoon of hikers on a narrow mountain path, with one explaining the joke about too many people.

    mermaidemily_h2o Report

    2points
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    #40

    I Don’t Know The Guy At The Bottom

    A meme comparing two men, illustrating different perceptions of masculinity and needing to explain the joke.

    Obaid_Rehman97: The top guy is andrew tate.

    The guy on the bottom is the guy from the outdoor boys youtube channel. He goes to the most inhospitable places and camps.

    Mr-Catty Report

    2points
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    #41

    Completely Lost Here

    A young man with text overlay, portraying a licensed psychologist needing to explain the joke about emotional awareness.

    omrixs: The joke is that people who’re (supposedly) extremely aware of their emotions are ones that have a lot of experience going to therapy — which usually means that they’ve been going to therapy from a young age (which is sometimes indicative of childhood trauma), or that they’ve been through some very intensive care at some point in their lives (like psychosis).

    People who went through therapy like that can often describe their emotions verbally very well. In other words, they speak shrink. That’s not to say that they’re actually in touch with their emotions, or that they’re capable of adaptive and well-balanced emotional regulation, or that what they’re talking about is actually what they’re going through (especially when it comes to people with some forms of severe personality disorders), only that they’re ostensibly good at describing their emotions verbally.

    In short, it’s a psych joke (and imo a lame one at that).

    Certain-Display-2849 Report

    2points
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    #42

    I Don't Get This One At All

    A meme of an angry anime character's eyes, expressing a need to explain the joke about tea cup size.

    Stradoverius: This is either about boobs or niche tea hipsterism. As a certified pretentious tea nerd, the shape and size of the tea cup can enhance a teas aroma, keep it hot longer, and make the experience of drinking it better.

    But it's probably about boobs.

    pocaitul79 Report

    2points
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    #43

    Can Someone Explain? What's The Reference Here?

    A meme comparing fighting Batman to an escalating level of fear, a situation where someone needs the joke explained.

    Rogue_Like_Maya: Arkham Trilogy (video game) Batman is a lot more brutal and terrifying to fight than Dark Knight (movies) Batman, from what I can tell

    SatoruGojo232 Report

    2points
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    #44

    What's Going On Here

    A math exam question about netball player heights, an example of people needing a joke explained.

    mizinamo: These are names featured, in order, in the chorus of the song Mambo No. 5 (mostly famously covered, probably, by Lou Bega).

    A little bit of Monica in my life
    A little bit of Erica by my side
    A little bit of Rita's all I need
    A little bit of Tina's what I see
    A little bit of Sandra in the sun
    A little bit of Mary all night long
    A little bit of Jessica, here I am
    A little bit of you makes me your man (Ha)

    Certain-Display-2849 Report

    2points
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    #45

    Am I Too European To Understand This?

    Tweet from Alyssa Leader about a disgruntled father and his teen daughter, providing context to explain the joke.

    Objectionne: Teen daughter has a school project due tomorrow and waited until 10pm the night before to ask dad for help.

    FlameToadDoctorPhil Report

    2points
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    #46

    I Dont Get This One? Can Someone Explain?

    Meme featuring a duck expressing the feeling of loving em dashes and the Oxford comma, explaining the joke.

    Zealousideal_Leg213: I believe because both are common in AI writing. Using them makes one suspect, and might cause checkers to flag them, even though they're valid things to use.

    evilsnowman92 Report

    2points
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    #47

    Unable To Understand This After Thinking For An Hour 🫩

    Funny meme about trying to avoid shaking hands with someone who has a band-aid, explaining the joke.

    WriedGuy: It's a reference from the Indian movie name Dhurandar The Revenge, the Hero tries to poison the main villain, by applying poison to bandage and shaking hand with him

    Pale_Box_2511 Report

    2points
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    #48

    Please Explain To Us Unemployed People

    Humorous meme of Michael Scott reacting to moving from a MacBook company to a Dell/Lenovo company, explaining the joke.

    AgencyInformal: Dell - you are in generic midsize corporate

    MacBook - startup, they lose funding you are fired

    Lenovo - you are working for a company with solid foundations, established years ago, stable job

    Edit: Okay everyone, this is a stereotype.. You can stop explaining how your Millitary contractors employer existed since the 1920s and is using MacBook laptop as the company wide equipment

    Open-Dragonfruit-983 Report

    2points
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    #49

    I Don't Get It

    A meme comparing normal people and physicists labeling car pedals. People need an explanation for the joke.

    Nervous-Road6611: I may be a physicist, but even I know how to spell "brake". But, as to the joke, when you turn the car, the car is angularly accelerating. When you hit the gas, the car is linearly accelerating. When you hit the brake, the car is linearly decelerating (i.e., negative acceleration). They are all forms of acceleration.

    Alone-Target-313 Report

    1point
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    #50

    Can’t Believe I Don’t Get This

    A 3D-printed mushroom-like object on a table, representing people explaining the joke.

    Elethana: Morel mushrooms are a very popular foraging target.

    Bingos_the_guy Report

    1point
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    #51

    I Don't Get It

    A social media post where someone asks a feminist to name every woman, and a person replies with Whitney Houston, explaining the joke.

    TheRed_Warrior: Whitney Houston had a song called “I’m every woman.”

    DownDeep99 Report

    1point
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    #52

    I Don’t Get It

    A plate of macaroni and cheese with chicken wings, with text saying a man worked 12 hours and came home to this, explaining the joke.

    Longo_Two_guns: I think the joke is that after a long day at work (presumably manual labor), most would have a huge appetite and be disappointed at their wife for making an unappetizing meal.

    I disagree with the joke, as I would absolutely destroy that plate and be happy

    shinwat Report

    1point
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    #53

    What?

    A meme with a Wii remote on a table with a cartoon background of wind blowing through a window, explaining the joke.

    BlueberryTerrible247: If I remember correctly that was the Screen you got when you were playing for a longer time telling you to take a break.

    Ilves15 Report

    1point
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    #54

    What Am I Missing?

    A man with blue hair holding a matching blue ice cream, an internet joke that delivered a laugh.

    SkyeMreddit: 🎶I’m blue dabba dee dabba die🎶

    Thrash_Phil Report

    1point
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    #55

    Can U Help?

    A meme with a news update about Squid Game and a user comment that needs someone to explain the joke.

    NubileReptile: Presumably it's referencing the stereotype that Americans are stupid and ignorant about even basic geography, so naming three countries would be enough of a challenge for them to eliminate a huge chunk of contestants.

    azimx Report

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    #56

    I’ll Probably Be Kicking Myself When Someone Helps Me Realise

    A man looking shocked in a movie theater after watching Star Wars, illustrating people needing a joke explained.

    forFolsense: Profile Badge for the Achievement Top 1% Commenter Top 1% Commenter
    in back to the future, Marty mcfly travels to 1955, breaks into his dad's room while hes sleeping, and convinces him that he's an alien from space called "darth vader"

    CausticCondition Report

    1point
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    #57

    What’s Gonna Happen??

    A meme contrasting people who know versus dont know about a blood moon, an instance of people needing the joke explained.

    BitNumerous5302: Revelation 6:12 and one or two other biblical passages associate a blood moon with the coming end of the world. Apocalyptic types like to get worked up about these

    Blood moons are a very common celestial phenomenon, though, occurring roughly twice every three years. So yes, if or when the world ends, it will be presaged by a blood moon at most a year or so earlier, but so will all the times the world didn't end

    aglo_ice Report

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    #58

    Is It A Gift? Should He Be Grateful For It?

    A close-up of hair with a prominent swirly thing, explaining the joke behind the internet post.

    Ok-Journalist-8875: I’m pretty sure it’s anime thing. A Hair antena, ahoge, cowlick, etc is often used in manga and anime to show a character that has low intelligence. Not always though. It could also mean the character is goofy, gullible, naive, etc.

    for-a-dreamer Report

    1point
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