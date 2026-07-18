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The feeling of not understanding something that has the whole group cracking up is so embarrassing. Maybe the person telling the story uses a few words you aren't familiar with or drops a reference you've never heard of, but before you know it, everyone's laughing and you're just sitting there smiling, wondering when your brain is coming back from its day off.

To make sure the same thing doesn't happen online, the subreddit r/ExplainTheJoke is ready to break down anything people throw their way. Whether it's a meme about politics, relationships, or language learning, there are no stupid questions in this corner of the internet