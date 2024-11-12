Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“A Rare Hybrid”: Stunned Experts Try To Identify Mysterious “Coyote-Dog” Caught On Camera
News

“A Rare Hybrid”: Stunned Experts Try To Identify Mysterious “Coyote-Dog” Caught On Camera

An unfamiliar yet beautiful-looking animal was recently caught on camera, and it seems even experts are at a loss for words.

Voyageurs Wolf Project, an organization focused on understanding the ecology of wolves in Minnesota, posted a cryptic video on X earlier this month featuring what looked to be a coyote-dog hybrid.

At its core, the animal looked like a coyote, but some features were more “dog-like,” inviting viewers to speculate about what it may be. 

Highlights
  • A mysterious coyote-dog hybrid caught on camera baffles experts.
  • The creature appears coyote-like but shows some dog and wolf traits.
  • Social media was invited to speculate and provide theories on the animal.

Experts are baffled after a mysterious hybrid creature was caught on camera

"A Rare Hybrid": Stunned Experts Try To Identify Mysterious "Coyote-Dog" Caught On Camera

Image credits: Getty / Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

After declaring readers to be the detectives of this puzzling case, the caption of the initial social media post read, “So, what do you think this animal is? We whole-heartedly welcome outlandish speculation, conspiracy theories, and technically possible though highly improbable explanations.

“To us, the animals looks ‘coyote-esque’ but has some dog-like aspects to its appearance (especially its ears), and possibly some wolf-like characteristics (e.g. robust snout, a bit bigger body than coyotes in our area… but these are attributes from some dogs as well).” 

"A Rare Hybrid": Stunned Experts Try To Identify Mysterious "Coyote-Dog" Caught On Camera

Image credits: VoyaWolfProject

They later called the creature an “elusive ‘wolf-dog’ — a rare hybrid of all 3 canids!?!?” before labeling it as a joke. 

In a different post, the organization showed a video of an average coyote and a wolf roaming the area, saying the clip was the typical appearance of what the creatures would look like—none of which fit the description of the mysterious canine. 

Theories on what the animal could be trickled in following the organization’s invitation to throw in more guesses

"A Rare Hybrid": Stunned Experts Try To Identify Mysterious "Coyote-Dog" Caught On Camera

Image credits: VoyaWolfProject

One person suggested it was the offspring of two animals.

“I’m not sure how a wild Dingo would get to Minnesota from Australia but it almost looks like a Dingo mated with a Wolf and this was the hybrid of that,” read the comment. “The face and ears are almost identical on a wolf body. Thoughts?” 

Another theorized, “The ears were probably either chewed by a sibling when it was younger or damaged by frost bite. Both happen quite often to canids.”

“I think it is a odd colored wolf with leucistic condition basically a wolf losing fur color and slowly turning white not to be mistaken for albinosm,” said a third.

There are still millions of species humans have yet to discover

"A Rare Hybrid": Stunned Experts Try To Identify Mysterious "Coyote-Dog" Caught On Camera

Image credits: VoyaWolfProject

According to the Science Museum of Virginia, about 1.2 million species have been recorded by science. Still, approximately 8.7 million species have yet to be discovered and named.

These numbers were determined using ecosystem and biodiversity calculations to help scientists understand the variations involved in different ecosystems and biomes. Supposedly, 86% of the species living on land and 91% of those living underwater have yet to be studied.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast.

cali-tabby-katz avatar
LakotaWolf (she/her)
LakotaWolf (she/her)
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Normal coyote. Not a hybrid or a mixed breed. It has some ear damage to the tips of its ears (which are clearly uneven and not the same size/shape.) There's no doglike features on that animal. It's also not a wolf or a wolf hybrid.

bksf avatar
UKGrandad
UKGrandad
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I agree with you about it not being wolf-like but I'm not sure about the dog part. One of the dogs I see regularly when walking mine is a German shepherd/Siberian husky cross, and apart from the shape of the ears looks very similar to this one. However, given the location you're probably correct about it being a coyote.

ga_5 avatar
G A
G A
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Even if it is a cross-breed, it's nothing special. It's certainly not 'rare' in the accepted meaning of the word, as in 'endangered'. It's like when someone refers to a rare white tiger. They aren't a distinct species. They are simply a highly inbred colour variant and should not be bred as they are incredibly unhealthy.

