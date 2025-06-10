ADVERTISEMENT

Lately, social media has been filled with suggestions of water-only fasting diets, but experts say people should be wary of jumping into them blindly due to potential negative impacts.

As the name suggests, water fasting is a type of diet in which you can’t consume anything besides water. Usually, the fasts last around 1-3 days, as it’s not recommended to go any longer than that without medical supervision – or perhaps even at all, as we’ll soon find out.

While water fasting is a pretty effective way to lose weight, it does come with certain health risks

For instance, it can come with such side effects as headache, low blood pressure, and insomnia

There are several reasons why people can opt for this kind of fasting, from religious or spiritual reasons to preparing for medical procedures to simply losing weight. Typically, this latter reason is why water fasting gets recommended on social media.

Yet experts warn that it can be quite dangerous for one’s body. Take this recently published research, which analyzed the effects of water-only fasting diets on 20 people over the course of 10 days.

The participants lost an average of 7.7% of their body weight, but it didn’t come without side effects. They included things like headaches, low blood pressure, and insomnia.

The researchers measured the effects of water fasting on the body through protein levels. Before the experiment, it was thought that water could reduce inflammation in the body, but it turned out to be wrong. A number of proteins linked to inflammation, like C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin 8 (IL-8), became much more abundant in the blood plasma of participants, meaning inflammation increased.

It might also increase inflammation in the body, putting stress on it, which can lead to further health problems

Not only that, but also stress was added to the body, which can obviously lead to various health complications, especially for people who already struggle with heart or vascular conditions.

And that’s not even the end. The levels of proteins linked to breaking down muscle and bone were also reduced, along with the amyloid beta proteins, which are associated with the development of Alzheimer’s disease.

What should be noted is the fact that the evidence is still relatively inconclusive, as the findings are only from a small sample of people who are classified as overweight. Meaning that the results may vary depending on sample sizes or people with different body types.

Still, the idea is that water-only fasting can have serious effects on a person. After all, depriving a body of food for an extended period is always risky. As the researchers wrote in the paper: “While the acute inflammatory response during prolonged fasting may serve as a transient adaptive mechanism, it raises concerns regarding potential cardiometabolic effects that could persist after refeeding.”

It was also noted that this evidence is relatively inconclusive, as the sample size was small and limited to a group of individuals of one body type

So, further research is needed for more conclusive results, but in the meantime, the ones already here should still be taken seriously

Or as we’d say in more casual terms: When you fast for a long time, your body’s quick inflammation reaction might help you adapt temporarily, but it also makes us worry about possible heart and metabolism problems that could last even after you start eating again.

On the other hand, there are previous studies showing possible intermittent fasting’s benefits of slowing down cell aging, reducing the risk of certain diseases, and even the opposite of the findings we discussed – reducing inflammation. This only proves the fact that further studies are needed to obtain firmer results. Yet, the ones that are already here shouldn’t be taken lightly because of it.

What are your experiences with regular and water fasting? Do you think the positives outweigh the negatives? We’ll be waiting for your thoughts and comments.