Employee Maliciously Complies With Company’s Policy To Use Uber Instead Of E-Bike, Increasing Ride Expenses

Finding a nice workplace is quite a difficult challenge, but once that stage is over, it feels right to be a part of something bigger. Especially if this workplace takes care of its employees and ensures that they not only fulfill their tasks and grow as better specialists but also take care of their well-being. This could be shown in many different ways, one of them being sure that the employees who work late hours can safely get back home. Reddit user @u/CyclingFrenchie shared how they decided to teach their company a lesson after being robbed a refund for refusing to take Uber rides home.

As rare as it is, it’s nice to have an opportunity to get to and from work fast and without needing to spend a lot of money on such travels

Image credits: Richard Masoner / Cyclelicious (no the actual photo)

The author of the post started their story by revealing that they recently started a new job where the company provides dinners and rides back home for those who work late for free. So after their work, the employees are allowed to take Uber to get them home. OP shared that instead of doing so, they take an electric bike because it’s better for them and for the environment. After a month of taking an e-bike instead of rides with Uber, the company stated that it wouldn’t reimburse the worker because they didn’t comply with the company’s policy.

Reddit user decided to share how they maliciously complied with company’s policy to only use Uber as a means of transportation

Image credits: CyclingFrenchie

Having in mind that their travels home from work were covered by the company, the employee decided to use e-bikes instead of Uber

Image credits: CyclingFrenchie

After this, the author of the post used Uber as they were told, increasing the expenses 5 times. Once their workplace saw this sudden change, it allowed the employee to go back to riding the bike. This story encouraged others online to share similar stories or simply express their curiosity as to why the person didn’t use a regular bike or buy a subscription.

Even though it was a much cheaper option, the company didn’t like that the employee was using a bike instead of a taxi

Image credits: CyclingFrenchie

There were people who also explained why very often companies don’t want their employees to drive themselves and instead ask them to use ride services. It is believed that this way, they can avoid their worker getting hurt in an accident because they drove tired. This is also known as “Duty of Care” – an employer’s responsibility to make sure that their employees are safe. So very often, in cases when an employee is asked to stay and work late or long hours, they are then given free rides back home. This is done in cases when the person can’t use public transport because it no longer operates or it’s admitted that it’s not safe to use it.

After the employee complied with their rule and increased the ride expenses significantly, the employer agreed to let the employee return to using the e-bike

Image credits: Alper Çuğun (no the actual photo)

Those who like to use their own vehicle for going back and forth to a workplace or use it to run work-related errands should also know that in case something happens to them or their car in an accident, their company might be “at a risk of financial liability”, according to The Horton Group, an insurance agency. Despite the vehicle being an employee’s personal possession, if they use it for work-related purposes, such as going to meetings, picking up or dropping off something under the company’s name, in case of casualty, the employer takes up the responsibility for the damaged vehicle.

This story encouraged people online to start a discussion on how and why companies operate in such a way

This story encouraged a lot of people online to share their experiences

A lot of users were quick to notice that this was done because employers didn’t want to face insurance problems in case of an accident