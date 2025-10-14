Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Sick Of Myself”: Man Leaves Wife For A Younger Woman, Wakes Up To The Brutal Truth He Got Himself Into
Middle-aged man with gray beard leaning against wall, looking pensive about leaving wife for a younger woman situation.
Couples, Relationships

“Sick Of Myself”: Man Leaves Wife For A Younger Woman, Wakes Up To The Brutal Truth He Got Himself Into

The beginning of every romantic relationship is always the most exciting. During that “honeymoon stage,” everything feels fresh. You can’t keep your hands off of each other, and the idea of being apart, even just for a few hours, is almost distressing. 

But once the infatuation phase is over, the cracks typically begin to form. Some couples have a difficult time handling that change, which often leads to the slow crumbling of what appeared to be a passionate love affair in the beginning. 

This is precisely what a man went through when he left his wife for a younger woman. Worse, his spouse had predicted how his downfall would unfold, making the outcome sting even more when it actually happened.

    A man decided to leave his wife of 20 years for a younger woman

    Middle-aged man with gray beard and plaid shirt looking pensive, symbolizing brutal truth after leaving wife for younger woman.

    Image credits: Nicola Barts / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    His wife then painted a grim picture of how his future would unfold

    Man leaves wife for a younger woman and faces the brutal truth about his new relationship and stagnation.

    Text excerpt showing a man’s regret after leaving wife for a younger woman, realizing the brutal truth he faced.

    Text excerpt about a man telling a woman it wasn’t her age, followed by a harsh truth about leaving wife for a younger woman.

    Text describing relationship issues and emotional disconnect after a man leaves wife for a younger woman.

    Text excerpt about a man reflecting on his failed relationship after leaving his wife for a younger woman.

    Young woman lying on bed looking thoughtful with coffee and teapot nearby in a cozy bedroom setting.

    Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her prediction came true, leaving the man wallowing in deep regret

    Text snippet showing a man’s regret after leaving his wife for a younger woman, feeling miserable and isolated.

    Text excerpt describing emotional struggles, fights, and lack of feelings in a troubled relationship involving younger woman.

    Text excerpt showing a man reflecting on leaving his wife for a younger woman and realizing the emotional pain he endures.

    Text expressing regret and self-awareness after leaving wife for a younger woman and facing harsh reality.

    Image credits: anon

    Man and younger woman sharing a romantic dinner with wine in a cozy, candlelit setting showing affection.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Whirlwind romances often involve a lot of love bombing

    The wife’s description of what her husband would go through with the younger girlfriend was spot-on. It was the typical whirlwind romance where everything makes a person “feel alive” at first, before the ugly side eventually surfaces. 

    “A whirlwind romance is close to the dynamics of love bombing, which has more sinister motivations,” London-based licensed therapist Sally Baker told Metro

    What can be even more devastating is that these types of relationships can initially make a person feel safe, according to relationship counselor Holly Roberts. As she tells Refinery29, an unstable partner will exert effort to gain trust, hoping to win back their significant other’s forgiveness for any past mistakes. 

    They will also want to level up the relationship quickly by making life-altering plans for the future. It is likely why the man ended up moving in with his girlfriend six months into their relationship. 

    “There’s one thing to tell your partner that you want to settle down and have children, then there’s actively planning your future with them when you don’t know them,” licensed therapist Stina Sanders said in the same Metro interview. 

    Sanders clarified that not all whirlwind romances end in disaster. As she notes, the key to making it work is to take the time to get to know the other person and ensure they are the person they portray themselves to be. 

    Most importantly, Sanders advised against putting pressure on yourselves and letting the relationship develop naturally. 

    Unfortunately for the man, he let his desire for the excitement of a new relationship cloud his judgment. It wasn’t until the girlfriend’s unpleasant personality reared its ugly head that he realized what he had lost with his wife. It may take a while before he recovers from the disaster of his own doing.

    The author provided more information by responding to comments

    Reddit conversation discussing a man’s regrets after leaving his wife for a younger woman and the harsh realities faced.

    Reddit conversation about man leaving wife for a younger woman and facing the harsh truth of his selfish choice.

    Readers didn’t hold back with their reactions

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing regrets after leaving a wife for a younger woman, highlighting harsh truths.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about relationship complaints related to leaving a spouse for a younger partner.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment under a discussion about a man leaving his wife for a younger woman.

    Comment on relationship struggles with a man leaving wife for a younger woman and facing harsh consequences.

    Comment discussing consequences a man faces after leaving his wife for a younger woman and the resulting relationship fallout.

    Man looking regretful and thoughtful after leaving wife for a younger woman, facing harsh realities of his choice.

    Comment on a forum post showing a user expressing sympathy for a wife after a man leaves her for a younger woman.

    Comment advising a man to break up with his mistress and seek therapy to improve himself after leaving his wife for a younger woman.

    Comment on Reddit post about a man leaving his wife for a younger woman and facing the brutal truth of his choice.

    Comment explaining how insecurity and ego affect self esteem and relationships, related to leaving wife for younger woman.

    Text discussing a man leaving his wife for a younger woman and facing the harsh truth of his actions.

    Man reflecting on accountability and regret after leaving wife for a younger woman, facing the brutal truth of choices made.

    Screenshot of an online comment reading What a f*****g loser. Pathetic about a man leaving wife for a younger woman story.

    Comment about a man leaving wife for a younger woman and facing the harsh reality of his choice.

    Comment explaining the 80-20 rule about emotional and lifestyle needs in relationships, relating to men leaving wives for younger women.

    Text excerpt discussing the challenges and regrets of leaving a wife for a younger woman, highlighting aging and relationship strain.

    Man sitting alone on couch looking distressed after leaving wife for a younger woman and facing harsh reality.

    Comment on a social platform discussing a man leaving his wife for a younger woman and facing consequences, reflecting on the brutal truth.

    Comment discussing a man leaving wife for younger woman and the harsh realities he faces in relationships and aging.

    Breakup
    divorce
    relationship
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly the marriage was over, the gf was just the catalyst to recognising it. Wife definitely must have used an adventurous pretext to get OP to marry her, or the prediction wouldn't even occur to her. Everyone seems despicable and lacking in self awareness l.

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Wife definitely must have used an adventurous pretext to get OP to marry her". Are people so incapable of observing humans and how they act that they can only ever predict behavior if they themselves have engaged in it? I think you're definitely not onto something here.

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clearly the marriage was over, the gf was just the catalyst to recognising it. Wife definitely must have used an adventurous pretext to get OP to marry her, or the prediction wouldn't even occur to her. Everyone seems despicable and lacking in self awareness l.

    marneederider40 avatar
    Marnie
    Marnie
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Wife definitely must have used an adventurous pretext to get OP to marry her". Are people so incapable of observing humans and how they act that they can only ever predict behavior if they themselves have engaged in it? I think you're definitely not onto something here.

