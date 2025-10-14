“Sick Of Myself”: Man Leaves Wife For A Younger Woman, Wakes Up To The Brutal Truth He Got Himself Into
The beginning of every romantic relationship is always the most exciting. During that “honeymoon stage,” everything feels fresh. You can’t keep your hands off of each other, and the idea of being apart, even just for a few hours, is almost distressing.
But once the infatuation phase is over, the cracks typically begin to form. Some couples have a difficult time handling that change, which often leads to the slow crumbling of what appeared to be a passionate love affair in the beginning.
This is precisely what a man went through when he left his wife for a younger woman. Worse, his spouse had predicted how his downfall would unfold, making the outcome sting even more when it actually happened.
A man decided to leave his wife of 20 years for a younger woman
His wife then painted a grim picture of how his future would unfold
Her prediction came true, leaving the man wallowing in deep regret
Whirlwind romances often involve a lot of love bombing
The wife’s description of what her husband would go through with the younger girlfriend was spot-on. It was the typical whirlwind romance where everything makes a person “feel alive” at first, before the ugly side eventually surfaces.
“A whirlwind romance is close to the dynamics of love bombing, which has more sinister motivations,” London-based licensed therapist Sally Baker told Metro.
What can be even more devastating is that these types of relationships can initially make a person feel safe, according to relationship counselor Holly Roberts. As she tells Refinery29, an unstable partner will exert effort to gain trust, hoping to win back their significant other’s forgiveness for any past mistakes.
They will also want to level up the relationship quickly by making life-altering plans for the future. It is likely why the man ended up moving in with his girlfriend six months into their relationship.
“There’s one thing to tell your partner that you want to settle down and have children, then there’s actively planning your future with them when you don’t know them,” licensed therapist Stina Sanders said in the same Metro interview.
Sanders clarified that not all whirlwind romances end in disaster. As she notes, the key to making it work is to take the time to get to know the other person and ensure they are the person they portray themselves to be.
Most importantly, Sanders advised against putting pressure on yourselves and letting the relationship develop naturally.
Unfortunately for the man, he let his desire for the excitement of a new relationship cloud his judgment. It wasn’t until the girlfriend’s unpleasant personality reared its ugly head that he realized what he had lost with his wife. It may take a while before he recovers from the disaster of his own doing.
The author provided more information by responding to comments
Readers didn’t hold back with their reactions
Clearly the marriage was over, the gf was just the catalyst to recognising it. Wife definitely must have used an adventurous pretext to get OP to marry her, or the prediction wouldn't even occur to her. Everyone seems despicable and lacking in self awareness l.
"Wife definitely must have used an adventurous pretext to get OP to marry her". Are people so incapable of observing humans and how they act that they can only ever predict behavior if they themselves have engaged in it? I think you're definitely not onto something here.
