Lady Suspects Ex-Husband Is Playing A Trick After Her BF Got An Anonymous Message Saying She Cheated

Breakups are already difficult to cope with, but dealing with a nasty ex is even worse. Some lucky people may have a good relationship with their previous partner, but that’s not the norm. Most folks have at least one story about a crazy ex and the lengths that person went to.

That’s exactly why the mom in this story began suspecting her ex the moment someone tried to sabotage her new relationship. It’s up to you to decide whether her hunch was real or if she planned the whole thing and set her ex up to be the fall guy.

More info: Mumsnet

Man receives shocking message hinting that his partner cheated the night she attended a bachelorette party, she denied it and said it was a horrible ploy by her ex

Woman attended a bachelorette party and casually informed her ex-husband about it so that he could be present to help with their kids

While she was at the party, her current partner received an anonymous message from a person who said they had “an interesting nite” with his girlfriend

Her partner was shocked and upset by the message and confronted her, she denied any wrongdoing and immediately said her ex must be behind the cryptic text

The poster did not have any concrete proof to support her suspicions, so she asked netizens for help to find the lying texter

An ex is someone with whom you once shared wonderful moments, which is why it’s tough to just move on from that and pretend like those good memories don’t exist. That’s why around 71% of people who just dealt with a breakup still think about their exes, and approximately 36% still feel attached to their previous partner.

In this situation, the poster was married to her ex, and they also had children together. So, it’s possible that he still had feelings for her and might have been jealous of her new partner. The woman may have picked up on those feelings because her mind immediately jumped to him when she learned about the anonymous text.

If her ex-husband indeed concocted this plan, it all points to him being an obsessive ex. This kind of person is often driven by jealousy and might feel threatened when their previous partner seems to be moving on. They might go to extreme lengths to sabotage the new relationship by spreading rumors, making comments, or even physically intervening.

To dive deeper into the possible motivations of this ex, Bored Panda interviewed Lucia. She is a dating and relationship expert specializing in helping people get their exes back. She is the author of ‘No Contact Secrets,’ ‘Lucia’s Lessons of Love,’ and is a keynote speaker and former syndicated columnist. She hosted ‘The Art of Love’ Radio show for 5 years and TV show for 3 years in Los Angeles. Lucia is also the owner of the Silenzio App, which helps people who are going through a breakup.

Lucia explained, “There are several reasons why an ex would try to sabotage your new relationship. Sometimes, they have a mental health issue such as NPD [Narcissistic Personality Disorder]. If they didn’t want the break-up, they may be hoping that if they can break up your new relationship, you will go back to them.”

Lucia shared another possible explanation for why the ex might have pulled such a trick. She explained that “maybe they felt that they invested more than you in the relationship, and they want a return on their investment. They think they’ll be able to accomplish that by sabotaging your new relationship and getting you back. Or maybe they’re miserable after the break-up, and since misery loves company, they don’t want you to be happy and want to take you down to their level.”

The poster did not explain whether things had ended badly with her ex-husband, but she did share a few reasons why she suspected him. Apparently, the anonymous number that sent the text was linked to a Snapchat ID that had the same username as his deceased dog. The mobile network and type of phone were also similar to the ones he used. Unfortunately, the evidence was a bit flimsy, so the woman decided to ask netizens for help.

Lucia shared an important tip to deal with this type of situation. She said: “The best way to handle this is to ensure that your ex knows as little about your new relationship as possible. Block them on anything and everything. Do not speak to mutual friends about your new relationship. If, for some reason, you’re still in touch with their family, do not let them know you’re dating someone new.”

The woman, unfortunately, might not be able to cut off her ex-husband completely since they co-parent kids. Co-parenting with a toxic ex is difficult, but that’s exactly why you should set clear boundaries with the person and limit communication to the bare minimum. Lucia also shared that “if this is someone you have children with, tell the children not to mention anything about your new relationship to your ex. If they don’t know about it, they can’t sabotage it.”

After hearing all of this, we hope that none of you have to deal with a toxic ex-partner. Apart from hiring a private investigator, we also have no clue how the woman could pinpoint that her ex was actually behind the text. Be a good samaritan, and let us know if you’ve got any helpful tips for her.

Netizens were shocked by the situation and advised the woman not to give into the possible drama that her ex created

