Paranoid Mom Convinces Kid She’s Being Used As A Government Spy, Loses Custody When CPS Gets Called
Worried mom comforting daughter at home, reflecting themes of paranoid mom and government spy custody issues.
Lifestyle, Parenting

2

23

2

Each parent chooses how they want to raise their child – discipline, beliefs, routines – everything. Yet, there are still some common-sense things that they should follow in order to not mistreat their child and stunt their growth, both in a physical and emotional sense. 

Well, it seems that the mom from this story didn’t get this memo. She let her belief in conspiracy theories and just general paranoia get in the way of providing a proper roof over her daughter’s head. And that drove her ex and his new partner crazy – they wanted what was best for the girl.

More info: Reddit

    While technically parents can raise their children however they want, there are still certain aspects they need to make sure to fulfill in order to not mistreat them

    Image credits: Bizon / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Unlike this mom, who let her paranoia get in the way of putting a proper roof over her daughter’s head

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Basically, she believes all sorts of conspiracy theories, which makes her not stay in the same place for long, never having a normal home

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She also makes sure the daughter cannot see her father often, just so she can be more easily brainwashed

    Image credits: yeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Until one day, one of her ideas got the best of her and she went to the hospital, where people noticed that her daughter might not be being raised in the best conditions

    Image credits: SuccessIndependent27

    And so, child protective services were called and she was taken away, giving the dad hope that maybe he could win full custody of her

    Ever since the OP and her now husband started dating, they kept having issues with his ex. It’s due to the fact that she’s extremely bitter because of how their relationship ended, even though her lies were a major factor in that. 

    If you’re wondering why they keep dealing with her if the relationship is done, the reason is that the exes have a daughter together, who was dubbed Bingo in this story. The thing is that the couple hasn’t seen the girl in almost a year, as her mom kept dodging their pleas to meet her and even moved away so it would be more difficult for them. 

    Yet, she didn’t live luxuriously in the place she moved to. In fact, she didn’t even live properly – she kept moving from cheap motel to cheap motel. Apparently, this woman believes that the government is out to get her, so she has to be constantly on the move. Besides that, she also believes in witchcraft, shape-shifters, and overall is a very paranoid person – everyone seems to be against her. 

    During one of her paranoid moments, she brought herself and her daughter in for a checkup for intimate aggression, which led to CPS being called on her and the girl being taken away. The girl was placed in counseling because, besides mom’s paranoia, she also had to go through brainwashing and started believing all of it too. 

    The conspiracy theory of “the government being out to get people” is pretty common, so this woman doesn’t stand out as a sore thumb. Well, at least in the conspiracy-believer community, she doesn’t. 

    Image credits: pixel-shot.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    There are several reasons why people tend to believe this exact theory. As this researcher on Quora explains, historical examples of government corruption are one of them. When you have an example of something happening, it’s easy to believe this can repeat – if it was done once (or more times), why is this time different? 

    Similarly with people’s perception of secretive government actions – they can make some folks paranoid, too. Humans’ brains tend to jump to conclusions. So, when something is undisclosed, they can just assume the worst, especially if the brain is filled with already mentioned negative examples or other negative experiences. 

    Political polarization, misinformation, and propaganda can also contribute to people believing that the government is out to get them personally, just like the woman in today’s story thinks. The worst thing about her beliefs is not that she makes her life beyond difficult because of it, but that she makes her daughter’s life that way, too.

    And that’s no way to raise a ‘properly functioning’ human being – she’s bound to emotionally wound the girl for life. That’s already showing up – the girl is paranoid, has no social skills, and needs a lot of therapy, which luckily she’s getting. We, just as netizens, hope that the OP and her husband manage to get custody of her, give her actual safety, and aren’t brainwashed with questionable ideologies.

    What do you think – how should the couple help the girl get back on track? Please share your ideas in the comments!

    People online didn’t shy away from wishing the man and his new wife luck in helping the girl get a proper childhood back

    Therapy
    trauma

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

