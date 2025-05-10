“The Inside Of Big Ben”: 78 Random Posts Showing That Everything Can Be Interesting
Our universe is fascinating, there’s no doubt about it. But learning everything about everything that’s happening around us is, unfortunately, not possible, no matter how keen we are. Learning bits and pieces on different topics, though, is a lot more doable.
To encourage you to familiarize yourself with our universe just a little bit better, we have put together a list of all sorts of interesting pieces of information, as shared by the ‘Everythinginterestings’ Instagram account. Do you know what a hedgehog looks like when getting an X-ray? Or what happens to a cyclist’s leg after racing in the Tour de France? Chances are you weren’t interested in either before, but you ought to admit – you are a little curious now, aren’t you?
Well, if you are, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to find answers to both and much more below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with professor of psychology at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, Dr. Noam Shpancer, who agreed to delve deeper into why we find certain things interesting.
Created just last year, the ‘Everythinginterestings’ Instagram account already boasts more than 260 thousand followers who are looking forward to learning something new; even if it’s something completely random.
You probably know the feeling when you learn something new and random, yet surprisingly interesting. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you will delve any deeper into the topic, but you are happy to have familiarized yourself with it.
If you’re wondering why that is – why people are interested in learning bits and pieces of random information – professor of psychology at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, Dr. Noam Shpancer, notes that there are several reasons for that.
Talking about trivia and learning with Bored Panda, Prof. Shpancer emphasized that there are various reasons why people are interested in these things. “Human beings are curious, and we are a learning species. Our ability to learn is our claim to fame in the animal kingdom. We are inclined to enjoy knowing more than not knowing. We enjoy mastery,” he said.
“At the same time, we don’t like effort. Deep knowledge requires effort. Trivia satisfies this desire for learning and knowledge with minimum effort, so there’s an attraction there. Situational circumstances also factor into this equation. If others are doing it; and more so if others are rewarded for it – then you’re likely to become interested, too.”
Gary Drostle’s “Fishpond” mosaic, is a renowned artwork that uses shadows to create a 3D effect, with “core shadows” shaping the koi fish and “cast shadows” linking them to the pond’s surface for realism.
Drostle, a celebrated mosaic artist, began this style with a 1996 commission for the London Borough of Croydon, later evolving the design by studying real koi ponds to capture water movement, as noted in his portfolio.
The use of shadows in mosaics, as highlighted, aligns with techniques described in mosaic guides, where artists avoid black or grey shadows, opting for darker background shades or complementary colors to enhance lifelike depth.
Now that you know the reasons, you might be wondering what determines the extent to which a person is interested in learning something new, which is also a complex issue.
“Important outcomes in life are multi-determined. There is always more than one cause for how things turn out. Your interests are shaped by a combination of genetics, personality disposition, cultural and environmental conditions, personal experience, and luck,” Dr. Shpancer explained.
Be it browsing random facts or diving completely into one topic, curiosity also plays a significant role when it comes to learning. According to Dr. Shpancer, it’s our existential position to be curious. Just look at children, for instance; they tend to have many reasons to be afraid of things, but they are usually more curious than afraid, the expert noted.
Curiosity often wins, and that’s because the “story of our species is a story of chasing our curiosities.”
Prof. Shpancer continued to point out that learning is a good exercise for your brain, but there’s a caveat. “The brain and body are ‘use it or lose it’ propositions,” he said. “So to the extent that learning trivia exercises your brain, then it is a helpful habit.
“Some familiarity with diverse fields can be helpful, so long as you don’t mistake some familiarity for expertise. You may look at it this way: some people are ‘neon lights’ – they have shallow knowledge across a broad area. Others are ‘laser beams;’ they derive meaning and satisfaction from developing deep focused expertise in one area to the exclusion of all others. My guess is that diversity is healthy here. We need both kinds.”
While learning something new everyday can be good for you, you shouldn’t make it a chore. Asked about this, Prof. Shpancer noted that he personally doesn’t agree with giving people strict, rigid, and narrow rules for living.
“I don’t think you need to learn something new every day – unless this is what you want and choose to do,” he said. “As a general principle, however, spending time and energy regularly and intentionally learning new things is a healthy life habit.”
The Aquamen are a performance art duo from the Netherlands, known for their unique and often bizarre street performances. Their most iconic act involves wearing fishbowls on their heads, each containing live fish. The absurdity and surreal nature of the act draw attention from the public, turning ordinary spaces into stages for unexpected art performances.
The group tends to emphasize a sense of absurdity and strangeness in their performances, challenging traditional expectations of public space and art. Their work has been described as both whimsical and thought-provoking, using minimal props-like the fishbowls-to create surreal, sometimes unsettling, experiences. Through these performances, they encourage people to think about the environment, human interactions, and the often strange intersection of art and everyday life.
While the fishbowls have been a signature element, their work isn’t limited to just that. The Aquamen’s acts are designed to spark curiosity, wonder, and sometimes confusion, making passersby pause and question the meaning behind what they are seeing.
The group isn’t just focused on shock value; they often explore themes of human nature, vulnerability, and the absurdity of modern life, offering a form of performance that blends street theater with deeper social commentary.
by Glico, known for its playful yet eerie transformation. It starts with a cheerful smiley face on top, created using fruit or chocolate sauce injected into the ice cream. However, as you eat, the design distorts, often forming unsettling or horror-like shapes.
This unintentional effect has fascinated consumers, turning Panapp into a unique treat that surprises with every bite. While some find it amusing, others see it as mildly creepy. Despite this, its delicious flavors and fun presentation make it a beloved dessert in Japan, enjoyed by kids and adults alike.
