Our universe is fascinating, there’s no doubt about it. But learning everything about everything that’s happening around us is, unfortunately, not possible, no matter how keen we are. Learning bits and pieces on different topics, though, is a lot more doable.

To encourage you to familiarize yourself with our universe just a little bit better, we have put together a list of all sorts of interesting pieces of information, as shared by the ‘Everythinginterestings’ Instagram account. Do you know what a hedgehog looks like when getting an X-ray? Or what happens to a cyclist’s leg after racing in the Tour de France? Chances are you weren’t interested in either before, but you ought to admit – you are a little curious now, aren’t you?

Well, if you are, what are you waiting for? Scroll down to find answers to both and much more below, where you will also find Bored Panda’s interview with professor of psychology at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, Dr. Noam Shpancer, who agreed to delve deeper into why we find certain things interesting.

#1

Frozen bison covered in frost at -35°C in Yellowstone National Park, illustrating unique natural cold conditions.

That's -31 in "Freedom Units". There's a point where the units don't matter anymore and it's around -40. -40F=-40C.

    #2

    Man saving lives on the Nanjing Yangtze River Bridge, an inspiring example of courage and hope inside big ben.

    #3

    Handwritten script notes showing detailed edits and scribbles, highlighting the inside of Big Ben’s unique creative process.

    Created just last year, the ‘Everythinginterestings’ Instagram account already boasts more than 260 thousand followers who are looking forward to learning something new; even if it’s something completely random.

    You probably know the feeling when you learn something new and random, yet surprisingly interesting. That doesn’t necessarily mean that you will delve any deeper into the topic, but you are happy to have familiarized yourself with it.

    If you’re wondering why that is – why people are interested in learning bits and pieces of random information – professor of psychology at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, Dr. Noam Shpancer, notes that there are several reasons for that.
    #4

    Tree struck by lightning, caught in flames, illustrating surprising and interesting natural phenomena inside Big Ben context.

    Seen it happen IRL. I was biking home and I heard a crackling and started to feel static shocks through the handlebars. I'm like "WTF?" Then KAPOW! The tree above me got hit. I GTFO of there so fast.

    #5

    Scientist wearing protective gear holding a basketball covered with the blackest substance near Big Ben interior components.

    Talking about trivia and learning with Bored Panda, Prof. Shpancer emphasized that there are various reasons why people are interested in these things. “Human beings are curious, and we are a learning species. Our ability to learn is our claim to fame in the animal kingdom. We are inclined to enjoy knowing more than not knowing. We enjoy mastery,” he said.

    “At the same time, we don’t like effort. Deep knowledge requires effort. Trivia satisfies this desire for learning and knowledge with minimum effort, so there’s an attraction there. Situational circumstances also factor into this equation. If others are doing it; and more so if others are rewarded for it – then you’re likely to become interested, too.”
    #6

    Close-up of colorful honeycomb revealing blue and green honey, an interesting insight inside Big Ben's structure concept.

    Blue honey sounds pretty cool. Too bad that means that the food dye made it through the plant to get into the pollen and also made it into and out of a bee without being broken down. That's kind of scary.

    #7

    X-ray image showing the inside of a hedgehog revealing skeletal structure in unique detail and perspective.

    #8

    Mosaic design showing koi fish and shadows with intricate patterns, illustrating detail like the inside of Big Ben.

    Gary Drostle’s “Fishpond” mosaic, is a renowned artwork that uses shadows to create a 3D effect, with “core shadows” shaping the koi fish and “cast shadows” linking them to the pond’s surface for realism.

    Drostle, a celebrated mosaic artist, began this style with a 1996 commission for the London Borough of Croydon, later evolving the design by studying real koi ponds to capture water movement, as noted in his portfolio.
    The use of shadows in mosaics, as highlighted, aligns with techniques described in mosaic guides, where artists avoid black or grey shadows, opting for darker background shades or complementary colors to enhance lifelike depth.

    Now that you know the reasons, you might be wondering what determines the extent to which a person is interested in learning something new, which is also a complex issue.

    “Important outcomes in life are multi-determined. There is always more than one cause for how things turn out. Your interests are shaped by a combination of genetics, personality disposition, cultural and environmental conditions, personal experience, and luck,” Dr. Shpancer explained.
    #9

    Spherical cloud in Japan floating above residential area with houses and power lines on a clear blue sky background.

    #10

    Reindeer in Lapland with antlers painted reflective white to prevent road accidents at night, illustrating unique safety measures.

    That's cool until you realize that these guys put Rudolph out of a job.

    #11

    Man standing next to a giant Amazonian rainforest leaf illustrating scale inside Big Ben insights post.

    Be it browsing random facts or diving completely into one topic, curiosity also plays a significant role when it comes to learning. According to Dr. Shpancer, it’s our existential position to be curious. Just look at children, for instance; they tend to have many reasons to be afraid of things, but they are usually more curious than afraid, the expert noted.

    Curiosity often wins, and that’s because the “story of our species is a story of chasing our curiosities.”

    #12

    Dogs creatively disguised as bags on New York subway, illustrating that the inside of Big Ben inspires unexpected creativity.

    #13

    Fountain designed to look like pouring lava when sunlight hits it, showcasing the inside of Big Ben interest theme.

    #14

    Bear and wolf hunting together in the wild, showcasing interesting animal behavior and nature's inside view.

    Prof. Shpancer continued to point out that learning is a good exercise for your brain, but there’s a caveat. “The brain and body are ‘use it or lose it’ propositions,” he said. “So to the extent that learning trivia exercises your brain, then it is a helpful habit.

    “Some familiarity with diverse fields can be helpful, so long as you don’t mistake some familiarity for expertise. You may look at it this way: some people are ‘neon lights’ – they have shallow knowledge across a broad area. Others are ‘laser beams;’ they derive meaning and satisfaction from developing deep focused expertise in one area to the exclusion of all others. My guess is that diversity is healthy here. We need both kinds.”
    #15

    Close-up of a rare black apple growing on a tree, with one apple partially eaten to show the inside.

    #16

    A lighthouse in Norway before and after a major ice storm showing impressive icy transformation inside Big Ben context.

    #17

    Man smiles next to tree that prevented bus from falling, illustrating an interesting inside look at Big Ben.

    I like the guy in the yellow shirt just casually leaning on the bus that could go over a cliff depending on how deep that tree's roots go.

    While learning something new everyday can be good for you, you shouldn’t make it a chore. Asked about this, Prof. Shpancer noted that he personally doesn’t agree with giving people strict, rigid, and narrow rules for living.

    “I don’t think you need to learn something new every day – unless this is what you want and choose to do,” he said. “As a general principle, however, spending time and energy regularly and intentionally learning new things is a healthy life habit.”
    #18

    A woman holding Creme Puff, the oldest cat ever, highlighting interesting facts from the inside of Big Ben.

    #19

    Close-up images of a woman reuniting with her elderly dog, showcasing the inside of Big Ben's charm and emotional stories.

    #20

    Flooded interior view through large windows showing the impact of hurricane with muddy water and palm trees outside.

    #21

    Close-up of a unique heart shaped rock with barnacles on a dark textured surface, highlighting natural patterns inside Big Ben context.

    #22

    Close-up images of an electrician’s eye showing unusual patterns after being zapped by 14,000 volts of electricity.

    #23

    Public reversible benches on a wooden dock allowing people to choose view of people or boats near the water.

    #24

    close-up of goosebumps on skin illustrating an interesting fact about emotional response to music stimuli

    #25

    Two alpacas close-up outdoors with text about alpacas and a reference to the inside of Big Ben concept.

    #26

    Goats climbing trees in Morocco, showcasing unique animal behavior in an outdoor rural landscape under clear blue sky.

    #27

    A close-up view of a cyclist’s leg showing muscle definition after the Tour de France race event.

    That looks horrible and extremely painful. After the race, do they just knock him out and then massage his legs?

    #28

    Aerial view of an uncontacted tribe's circular hut structure in the Amazon rainforest.

    Let me repeat: Leave them alone, don't go near them. If you just drop by to say hello, you'll probably k**l the whole tribe.

    #29

    Rottweiler with vitiligo disease sitting on tiled floor, leash held by a person indoors, showing unique coat pattern.

    #30

    Close-up view inside Big Ben showing intricate mechanical components and clockwork details in natural lighting.

    #31

    Trivia signs on long Australian roads in fatigue zones keep drivers alert with questions and answers.

    #32

    Old toy car in Chernobyl found after 30 years, illustrating nostalgic moments and the inside of Big Ben as interesting topics.

    I've wanted to explore the Exclusion Zone for decades. I know I'm weird.

    #33

    Large monopoly board found underneath carpet during home renovation, highlighting unique and interesting discoveries inside.

    #34

    Side-by-side images showing the inside of Big Ben with a man cycling in Berlin in 1989 and 2016.

    #35

    A fully black house in Germany at a street intersection, showcasing unique and interesting architectural features.

    #36

    Close-up of a gorilla paw with vitiligo showing unique skin pigmentation and texture details.

    #37

    Hand holding a large green spherical organism, illustrating the inside of Big Ben's fascinating details.

    #38

    Black cat with glowing eyes sitting on wooden floor, illustrating a unique and interesting inside perspective.

    #39

    Close-up of stink bug eggs on a leaf, showing natural details, illustrating that the inside of Big Ben can be interesting too.

    #40

    Elephant armor exhibit showing detailed metal protection, highlighting craftsmanship inside Big Ben-related collections.

    #41

    View of a solar eclipse from space showing Earth’s atmosphere and parts of a spacecraft orbiting the planet.

    #42

    Split color lobster held by gloved hands, highlighting a rare natural phenomenon inside Big Ben context.

    #43

    Statue of Yasuke the black Samurai with intricate armor and braided hair, showcasing unique craftsmanship and history.

    Oh, the racists had a field day when he was included as a character in Assassin's Creed

    #44

    40 feet walls of snow on a road in Japan, illustrating an interesting view inside Big Ben context of unique structures.

    Definitely Hokkaido. Beautiful beautiful place, especially in winter.

    #45

    Artistic shadowless church structure in Chengdu demonstrating unique architectural design and interest inside Big Ben concept.

    #46

    Man in a pencil shop with thousands of pencils, showcasing the inside of Big Ben's intriguing detail and complexity.

    Why are there so many different kinds of pencil? A pencil is a pencil is a pencil.

    #47

    A group of police service dogs calmly lined up during final exam in front of a cat, historic 1987 training moment.

    #48

    Solar eclipse over Chiapas, Mexico in 1991 captured by photographer, illustrating the inside of Big Ben concept creatively.

    #49

    Corrugated brick fences in England with a wavy design that uses fewer bricks than a straight wall.

    #50

    Rejected historical architectural sketches exploring alternative designs for the Eiffel Tower structure and shape.

    #51

    Aerial view of a snowy mountain formation resembling a giant face, illustrating the inside of Big Ben concept.

    #52

    Young boy with frost-covered hair in classroom, showing resilience in cold, related to inside of Big Ben concept of interest.

    #53

    Aerial view of a house surrounded by burned land, showing how sprinklers saved the home from fire damage inside Big Ben context.

    #54

    Close-up of a needle in a soldier's suit used to maintain posture, illustrating an interesting inside detail.

    This is an old story that goes as far back as Mao and out of curiosity, I checked Snopes and yep they still do this in the 21st century.

    #55

    Underwater image of the oldest living shark with text describing it as older than the USA, related to Inside Of Big Ben.

    #56

    Stone tower exterior with a historical illustration showing the inside structure and old bathroom use inside Big Ben.

    #57

    A Japanese ¥1 coin floating on water surface tension inside a cup, illustrating interesting facts about the inside of Big Ben.

    1 Yen is worth about half a penny USD. Or it was last year. Might be a bit more now.

    #58

    Man wearing glasses and a mask leaning over a balcony, creating an optical illusion of giant size inside Big Ben.

    #59

    Denmark McDonalds starting pay and worker benefits including insurance, maternity leave, pension, and paid vacation facts.

    #60

    Snow aligning perfectly with driveway bricks, showcasing a unique pattern in an outdoor setting related to Big Ben interest.

    #61

    Gorilla undergoing dental care with medical equipment, illustrating the inside of Big Ben concept in a unique setting.

    #62

    Aerial view of a golf course next to the pyramids of Giza showing the inside of Big Ben conceptually.

    That's Mena House, the King of Egypt's hunting lodge. Fantastic old place, when we were there in a group, some idiot tried to climb the Great Pyramid (too many people have been hurt or killed, so it's illegal now), so we wound up watching the fun and having a few drinks.

    #63

    Underwater view of a beluga whale from below showing its unique shape with light filtering through the water.

    If you've ever wondered where the ancient Greeks got the idea of Sirens luring sailors to their death, this is one actual theory.

    #64

    Framed Zimbabwe currency notes showing hyperinflation effects in a display related to the inside of Big Ben.

    #65

    Gold bar and silver bars comparison showing the inside of Big Ben concept with interesting value differences.

    #66

    Underground pool inside a New Mexico cave showcasing unique natural formations and untouched mineral waters.

    #67

    Close-up portrait of a woman with tribal face paint, highlighting the inside of Big Ben concept with intriguing cultural contrast.

    #68

    Man on ladder repairing the inside of Big Ben clock face, showing intricate structure and design details.

    #69

    Close-up of a gloved hand holding a container with blue liquid oxygen inside, illustrating the inside of Big Ben concept.

    #70

    A person in a green shirt holding the world's largest snail, demonstrating that everything can be interesting inside Big Ben.

    #71

    Entrance of a furniture store shaped like a giant wooden chest of drawers, showing interesting and unique design details.

    I used to live in High Point, NC. That store entrance is actually the high point of High Point. Very boring and poor suburb of Greensboro.

    #72

    A shriveled, blackened banana held by hand, illustrating an unusual perspective for interesting inside details.

    #73

    Ruler with cascading millimeter marks designed to improve measurement accuracy and readability inside Big Ben context.

    #74

    Close-up view of a beer surface with unusual texture after being left out for a week, showing inside details.

    Who would leave a beer out for a week? Sacrilege

    #75

    Optical illusion with balls appearing different, highlighting the inside of Big Ben and showing how everything can be interesting.

    No they're not. I just checked with a dropper tool. The blue and red ones are actually closer than you'd think (like, the dropper is showing that they're basically the same color but the blue ones are grey? I don't know the words to explain this), but the green ones really are a completely different color.

    Baby hedgehog held in gloved hands, showing close-up of its skin and developing spines, highlighting interesting natural details.

    #77

    Man wearing a fishbowl helmet with live fish inside, illustrating a quirky inside of Big Ben fact.

    The Aquamen are a performance art duo from the Netherlands, known for their unique and often bizarre street performances. Their most iconic act involves wearing fishbowls on their heads, each containing live fish. The absurdity and surreal nature of the act draw attention from the public, turning ordinary spaces into stages for unexpected art performances.
    The group tends to emphasize a sense of absurdity and strangeness in their performances, challenging traditional expectations of public space and art. Their work has been described as both whimsical and thought-provoking, using minimal props-like the fishbowls-to create surreal, sometimes unsettling, experiences. Through these performances, they encourage people to think about the environment, human interactions, and the often strange intersection of art and everyday life.
    While the fishbowls have been a signature element, their work isn’t limited to just that. The Aquamen’s acts are designed to spark curiosity, wonder, and sometimes confusion, making passersby pause and question the meaning behind what they are seeing.
    The group isn’t just focused on shock value; they often explore themes of human nature, vulnerability, and the absurdity of modern life, offering a form of performance that blends street theater with deeper social commentary.

    #78

    Smiley face ice cream from Japan transforms into a creepy horror-like appearance, showing how everything can be interesting.

    Panapp is a Japanese ice cream snack
    by Glico, known for its playful yet eerie transformation. It starts with a cheerful smiley face on top, created using fruit or chocolate sauce injected into the ice cream. However, as you eat, the design distorts, often forming unsettling or horror-like shapes.

    This unintentional effect has fascinated consumers, turning Panapp into a unique treat that surprises with every bite. While some find it amusing, others see it as mildly creepy. Despite this, its delicious flavors and fun presentation make it a beloved dessert in Japan, enjoyed by kids and adults alike.

    It only turns into a creepy face if you carve it out that way with your spoon

