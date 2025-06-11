ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the wild, weird, and wonderfully twisted world of Washbeast — the alter ego of illustrator Tommy Washbush, who has mastered the art of turning the ordinary into the extraordinary.

In his art, nothing is what it seems. Giant beer-can robots, claw machines that grab brains — his work mixes dark humor, retro style, and surreal stories. Each piece feels like a scene from a comic book that should exist.

Scroll down and explore a selection of his most bizarre and brilliant creations!

More info: Instagram | washbeast.threadless.com

    An inspirational tale about following your dreams

    Surreal comic scene showing a robot vacuum cleaning a living room with boots and a hanging coat.

    Image credits: washbeast

    A surreal comic scene showing a woman entering a room with everyday items in an absurd, strange style.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Woman walking out the door in a surreal comic scene featuring a robot vacuum and everyday household items.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene showing a robot vacuum facing stairs outside a yellow house in an absurd everyday setting.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene of a woman driving, cyclist, robotic vacuum, and parked trucks in an everyday strange setting.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic scene showing a robot vacuum cleaner outside a natural history museum in a strange surreal style.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic showing a security guard protecting the world's oldest dirt pile with surreal and strange everyday scenes.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic of the world's oldest dirt pile with a robot vacuum causing alarm in a surreal everyday scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene showing a prison cell with a robot vacuum cleaning the floor in an absurd everyday moment.

    Image credits: washbeast

    A grim vision of the far future. Or, like, two months from now

    Surreal comic scene of a robot shooting a distressed man walking in a post-apocalyptic cityscape with nuclear explosion haze.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic scene with a surreal old man running toward a fast past time travel portal in a dystopian cityscape.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic illustration of a strange man using a time travel machine in a surreal, everyday scene turned bizarre.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic panel showing a robot and a surreal time travel portal with a distorted human figure emerging.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic scene of a surreal man playing video games in a strange, empty room with retro posters and a bong on the floor.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art showing a strange scene of two men in a room, one emerging through a portal, embodying absurd everyday moments.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene shows two men in matching "Don't Worry Be Happy" shirts facing each other in a distorted living room.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comics showing a surreal scene of two bizarre characters in a living room with a portal and retro gaming setup.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art showing a disheveled man playing an old video game in a strange, empty room with vintage posters and a bong.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Sometimes you flush the poo, sometimes the poo flushes you

    Absurd comic illustration of a man plunging a toilet in a surreal bathroom scene with a heart-themed sign and shorts.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic illustration of a man plunging a toilet with exaggerated, absurd elements in a strange everyday scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene of a man in heart-patterned shorts shocked by bizarre toilet water splashing from a plunger in a bathroom.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic scene showing a surreal character flushing a man with arms and legs down a toilet in a bathroom.

    Image credits: washbeast

    A comic about not getting what you want at a vending machine

    Surreal comic art showing a headless person using a vending machine selling body part transplants in a strange scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic scene showing a headless man selecting a head from a surreal transplant vending machine.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic showing a headless man buying body part transplants from a surreal vending machine.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic scene shows headless man choosing body part transplants from surreal vending machine.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic illustration showing a headless figure selecting a hand from a surreal transplant vending machine.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene showing a headless man walking beside a vending machine selling body part transplants.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Help, I’m trying to make funny comics, but every idea I come up with is just a grim metaphor for life

    Girl with pigtails playing hopscotch on grass, an example of absurd comics turning everyday scenes into surreal tales.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art of a girl playing hopscotch on a cracked sidewalk with shadows acting independently in absurd scenes.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art of a tired young girl losing her shoe while hopping on a numbered path in an absurd everyday scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art depicting a weary figure walking in the rain on a numbered hopscotch, illustrating absurd everyday scenes.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art showing a distressed figure on a hopscotch grid with a vulture flying overhead in an absurd scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic art of a skeleton lying on the ground, turning an everyday scene into a strange surreal tale.

    Image credits: washbeast

    A relatable comic for anybody who still has a job

    Boxer punching a headless training dummy in a surreal comic style, blending everyday scenes with strange, absurd tales.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene showing a disembodied torso with a hat at a bus stop outside a pawn shop, strange everyday art.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic art showing a surreal scene with a headless male figure at a table with bills and a smoking ashtray.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art showing a strange humanoid figure fused with a couch in a worn room, highlighting absurd everyday scenes.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic illustration showing a surreal scene of a sleeping person with a distorted arm in a dim room.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene showing a dismembered figure sleeping on a mattress with an alarm buzzing at 5 AM in a bare room.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic art of a boxing dummy looking at its reflection as a man in a dripping, eerie, everyday bathroom scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene showing a boxer punching a training dummy with a face in an unusual, absurd style.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Send Nudes

    Illustration from absurd comics showing a man with a blue cap sending a strange message on a smartphone in a surreal scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic showing a man in a surreal room with a tablet and a door knocking in an everyday scene turned strange.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal absurd comic scene showing a young man startled by strange, naked creatures emerging from a bedroom and window.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic artwork showing a man confronted by strange figures in a distorted everyday bedroom scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic of a surreal bird lounging in a recliner, drinking soda, and watching TV in a strange everyday scene.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Absurd comic of a blue bird relaxing in a chair watching TV while a woman jogs outside, turning everyday scenes into surreal tales.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene of a bird lounging with a drink inside while a woman jogs outside, blending absurd everyday scenes.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene featuring a blue bird drinking beer while a woman kicks a window in an absurd everyday moment.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene showing a blue bird lounging in a chair while a person’s legs stick out of a window outside.

    Image credits: washbeast

    Surreal comic scene with a large blue bird lounging in a chair while legs stick out the window in an absurd setting.

    Image credits: washbeast

