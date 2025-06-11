ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome to the wild, weird, and wonderfully twisted world of Washbeast — the alter ego of illustrator Tommy Washbush, who has mastered the art of turning the ordinary into the extraordinary.

In his art, nothing is what it seems. Giant beer-can robots, claw machines that grab brains — his work mixes dark humor, retro style, and surreal stories. Each piece feels like a scene from a comic book that should exist.

Scroll down and explore a selection of his most bizarre and brilliant creations!

More info: Instagram | washbeast.threadless.com

An inspirational tale about following your dreams

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

A grim vision of the far future. Or, like, two months from now

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Sometimes you flush the poo, sometimes the poo flushes you

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

A comic about not getting what you want at a vending machine

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Help, I’m trying to make funny comics, but every idea I come up with is just a grim metaphor for life

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

A relatable comic for anybody who still has a job

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Send Nudes

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast

Image credits: washbeast