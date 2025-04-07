ADVERTISEMENT

Alessandro Malossi is an Italian artist who turns everyday stuff into something that makes you pause. His work is bold, funny, and sometimes a little too real—like turning a McDonald’s burger into a breakup metaphor or designing a remote that lets you mute people. He plays with objects we all recognize but gives them new meanings, like little punchlines that stick.

What makes it work is how simple it all feels. There’s no need to overthink it—his pieces speak for themselves. They’re clever without trying too hard and honest in a way that makes you grin, then maybe frown, then maybe grin again.

More info: Instagram | alessandromalossi.it