Alessandro Malossi is an Italian artist who turns everyday stuff into something that makes you pause. His work is bold, funny, and sometimes a little too real—like turning a McDonald’s burger into a breakup metaphor or designing a remote that lets you mute people. He plays with objects we all recognize but gives them new meanings, like little punchlines that stick.

What makes it work is how simple it all feels. There’s no need to overthink it—his pieces speak for themselves. They’re clever without trying too hard and honest in a way that makes you grin, then maybe frown, then maybe grin again.

More info: Instagram | alessandromalossi.it

#1

Art transforms social media likes into packaged self-esteem, priced at $14.99.

alessandromalossi Report

We reached out to Alessandro Malossi to learn more about what drives his ideas, how he brings them to life, and what he hopes we see in them.

Malossi’s work often blends surrealism with everyday culture, so we were curious to know what inspires his creative process. "As an artist who intertwines surrealism with contemporary culture, my creative process is fueled by a desire to provoke thought and challenge perceptions. I draw inspiration from everyday objects and current events, reimagining them in unexpected contexts to encourage viewers to see the familiar in new ways. For instance, transforming common items into thought-provoking artworks allows me to highlight societal issues and prompt reflection."

    #2

    Light switch art labeled "Stop Summer," a creative artwork transforming a common item.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #3

    Hand holding a remote labeled "Mute Everyone," showcasing creative transformation of common items into art.

    alessandromalossi Report

    Like many artists, Malossi sometimes hits creative blocks or goes through slower periods. We asked how he deals with those moments and keeps his ideas flowing.

    "When faced with creative blocks or periods of low inspiration, I find it essential to remain patient and calm. These moments are natural in an artist’s journey. I allow myself time to recharge, often seeking new experiences or revisiting past works to reignite my creativity. Understanding that inspiration ebbs and flows helps me navigate these periods without undue stress."
    #4

    Hand holding a transformed fast food box, altered into a thought-provoking artwork with text "McBetter Than My Ex".

    alessandromalossi Report

    #5

    Calculator artwork with the message "Too poor for your Christmas gifts" on display, transforming common items into art.

    alessandromalossi Report

    Malossi uses tools like the iPad in his digital work, something that became a key part of his process during the pandemic. "This technology enables me to produce and share images rapidly, allowing for immediate engagement with my audience. The versatility of digital tools has expanded my artistic expression, bridging traditional techniques with modern mediums."
    #6

    Artist's work shows a USB drive labeled ChatGPT being plugged into a person's forehead, transforming common items into art.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #7

    Red trash bin with "Red Flags I Ignored" text, representing thought-provoking artworks from common items.

    alessandromalossi Report

    "Through my art, I aim to destabilize and captivate the observer. In an era where we constantly scroll through content, I want my work to make people pause and reflect. By presenting images that challenge conventional interpretations, I hope viewers will engage deeply, analyzing and deriving personal meaning from each piece."
    #8

    Spilled coffee cup forming a ghostly art shape, showcasing transformation of common items into art.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #9

    Scissors transformed into thought-provoking artwork with heart-shaped handles.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #10

    CD transformed into artwork with "Songs" and heart design.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #11

    Hand holding spray bottle transformed into thought-provoking artwork labeled "Anti Homophobe" with a rainbow design.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #12

    One lit window in a dark building symbolizes unique thought-provoking artwork.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #13

    Common items transformed into artwork: grapes symbolizing changing friendships with age.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #14

    Toilet paper roll with "Your Opinion" text, showcasing thought-provoking artwork using common items.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #15

    Artwork of blister pack with social media icons, creatively transforming common items into thought-provoking pieces.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #16

    Jacket with text humorously describing screenshots of expensive beaches, exemplifying transformative artwork with common items.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #17

    Game controller buttons replaced with unique icons, showcasing an artist's thought-provoking artwork transformation.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #18

    Puzzle artwork spelling "BORED," featuring a rose tattooed hand assembling the pieces on a wooden floor.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #19

    Lemon halves depicting transformation into art, labeled "Me on Friday" and "Me on Monday."

    alessandromalossi Report

    #20

    Artistic transformation of common items: Instagram notifications in a cereal bowl with milk and a spoon.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #21

    Artistic transformation of a test kit with "TOO HOT" message, showcasing thought-provoking creativity.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #22

    Chocolate egg opened revealing a box of Xanax, showcasing thought-provoking artwork using common items.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #23

    Sushi rolls spell "I love pizza" on a white plate, showcasing a unique artistic transformation.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #24

    Common item transformed into a heart-shaped artwork on a black background.

    alessandromalossi Report

    #25

    Tic-tac-toe board with stove burners as innovative artwork by artist.

    alessandromalossi Report

