If you're a woman who's been around for a while (coughs in 30-ish years old), Esther, the creator also known as Miss Pad Thai, has a collection of comics that might make you laugh, nod in agreement, and maybe even feel a little too seen.
As Esther previously shared, she enjoys seeing the humor in everyday situations that many of us share. “I try to make comics that bring a little joy and make us laugh more at ourselves or at the face of those little day-to-day dramas,” wrote the artist, which perfectly sums up what you’re about to witness.
So, let’s dive into the post to see what Miss Pad Thai has recently created. And if you’d like to see more of her work, check out the previous post, which takes a deeper look at what it’s like to live as a single woman.
We reached out to Esther once again, who kindly replied to our questions.
First of all, we asked the artist to share what the most challenging comic or project that she’s worked on has been.
She replied: “The two published books had the same level of challenge. But to be more specific, in my second book, ‘Living la vida sola’ there was the additional challenge of maintaining the same level of comedy and visual humor from the first book but improving and creating a stronger story.”
“The difficulty in these two books was for them to have a proper script using the comics that already existed on Instagram with no context/story.
There was no secret to overcoming this challenge, just working over and over revising the script while seeing what I had already done and taking this into account creating the new comics to fill in the blanks.”
We were wondering what tools or software Esther prefers when it comes to the creative process.
The artist responded: “I prefer Procreate on iPad and Photoshop for finishing and texts. They’ve really allowed me to be faster and more direct in the process.
Although I will always find it easier and much more fun to work on paper (I really like how the trace of the hand looks in the traditional methods), I’m not very fast at scanning and cleaning the drawing and preparing it for the digital, so I’ve chosen to work all in software.”
It’s not a secret that every artist has other creators they look up to, so we asked Esther to share who she would love to collaborate with if she could.
“There are many comic artists I admire, and I’d like to do something with all of them if I could.
But if I had to choose right now, I’d love to collaborate with Ana Oncina, Murrz, and Frannerd… I love their style and stories. It would be an honor to work with them but I don’t think they need any intruding hand in their work, it’s already perfect!”
As for the future, we asked Esther what new themes, mediums, or projects she was excited to explore.
“I would like to be able to create more graphic novels, exploring other narratives and ways of telling stories. I think there’s a lot I could express through my drawings, and I would like to experiment more, a bit further from the things I’ve already created. It would be very interesting to see what I could do!
As well, of course, I would like to publish a third book in the Miss Pad Thai series. I hope my procrastination and laziness will allow me to get all of this done!”