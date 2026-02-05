Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parenting, Aging, And Random Brain Logic: These Boulet Comics Nail All Three
Daily life comics showing chaos of kids, cats, time, and a distracted brain in a busy home setting.
Parenting, Aging, And Random Brain Logic: These Boulet Comics Nail All Three

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
French cartoonist and illustrator Gilles Roussel (better known as Boulet) has been drawing sharp, funny comics for years, from published series work to his long-running webcomic blog Bouletcorp, later collected as Notes. Alongside his online work, he’s also published and collaborated on books, including Bea Wolf, a children’s book written by Zach Weinersmith (of SMBC Comics) and illustrated by Boulet. The story playfully reimagines epic, mythic storytelling in a way that’s big, bold, and accessible for younger readers.

But the strips in this post zoom in on something much smaller and way more relentless: everyday life in your head when you’re a parent, when your body starts filing complaints, and when your brain insists on experiencing the world in its own slightly sideways way.

In short, these comics aren’t about big dramatic events. They’re about the daily chaos you recognize immediately, especially if your life includes kids, creaky joints, or a brain that never shuts up.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

    “Baby blues”

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of kids and time, with Boulet’s daily life comics capturing parenting and a restless brain.

    Comic strip illustrating the chaos of kids and time, with Boulet’s daily life comics capturing parenting and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic strip showing chaotic moments between a dad and his child, illustrating kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Comic strip showing chaotic moments between a dad and his child, illustrating kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic showing Boulet balancing chaos of kids and time, drawing while a child seeks attention in a humorous daily life scene.

    Comic showing Boulet balancing chaos of kids and time, drawing while a child seeks attention in a humorous daily life scene.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic scene showing the chaos of kids, cats, and a distracted dad trying to work in daily life comics style.

    Comic scene showing the chaos of kids, cats, and a distracted dad trying to work in daily life comics style.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic kids, a cluttered room, and a stressed artist trying to focus on drawing.

    Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic kids, a cluttered room, and a stressed artist trying to focus on drawing.

    Image credits: Boulet

    A lot of these panels read like tiny “caught on camera” moments. One second, everything is calm, and you’re convinced you’ve finally found the perfect setup: the kid is playing, you’re working, and you’re being responsible about it. Then the baby makes one noise that could mean anything, and you’re instantly in full emergency mode, sprinting back with the emotional intensity of someone defusing a bomb. Boulet nails that modern-parent whiplash, where “keeping an eye” somehow becomes a full-time job for the part of your brain that refuses to relax.

    “Back”

    Cartoon illustrating chaos of kids and a brain that won’t chill, showing a man visiting a doctor for back pain advice.

    Cartoon illustrating chaos of kids and a brain that won’t chill, showing a man visiting a doctor for back pain advice.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel showing chaos of kids and a stressed brain with a brain control center in full vigilance mode.

    Comic panel showing chaos of kids and a stressed brain with a brain control center in full vigilance mode.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic strip illustrating chaos of daily life with kids and a stressed brain balancing tension in a humorous style.

    Comic strip illustrating chaos of daily life with kids and a stressed brain balancing tension in a humorous style.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic illustration of a man experiencing chaos and a brain that won’t chill in daily life with kids.

    Comic illustration of a man experiencing chaos and a brain that won’t chill in daily life with kids.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel shows a child with headphones reading a book, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a brain that won’t chill.

    Comic panel shows a child with headphones reading a book, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a brain that won’t chill.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel by Boulet showing chaotic scenes with kids and frantic expressions, illustrating the chaos of daily life and a restless brain.

    Comic panel by Boulet showing chaotic scenes with kids and frantic expressions, illustrating the chaos of daily life and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel showing a man sneezing loudly with two kids peeking from behind a door, capturing chaos of kids and daily life.

    Comic panel showing a man sneezing loudly with two kids peeking from behind a door, capturing chaos of kids and daily life.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panels from Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic scenes with kids, time, and a restless brain in an orange and white style.

    Comic panels from Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic scenes with kids, time, and a restless brain in an orange and white style.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic illustration showing daily life chaos with kids and a stressed character urged to rest and heal over time.

    Comic illustration showing daily life chaos with kids and a stressed character urged to rest and heal over time.

    Image credits: Boulet

    The same vibe runs through the aging jokes, too. The humor isn’t “I’m old, woe is me,” but the weird little betrayals: the surprise aches, the sudden caution, the sense that your body now has its own opinions about stairs, sleep, or simply existing. And woven through it all is Boulet’s knack for odd, personal logic: the way your mind makes connections no one asked for, turns simple things into elaborate mental systems, and somehow makes you feel seen for laughing at it.

    “Stick”

    Father carrying baby in a hood talks with woman holding umbrella, capturing chaos of kids and daily life in comic style.

    Father carrying baby in a hood talks with woman holding umbrella, capturing chaos of kids and daily life in comic style.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel showing a man with glasses holding a baby beside a woman, capturing chaos of kids and daily life.

    Comic panel showing a man with glasses holding a baby beside a woman, capturing chaos of kids and daily life.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Man with glasses in a comic panel expressing the need for a stick, capturing the chaos of kids and a restless brain.

    Man with glasses in a comic panel expressing the need for a stick, capturing the chaos of kids and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel shows a man carefully selecting the perfect stick, capturing daily life chaos of kids and an overactive brain.

    Comic panel shows a man carefully selecting the perfect stick, capturing daily life chaos of kids and an overactive brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Boulet’s daily life comic showing chaotic family moments and a dad treasure hunting with his child and a large stick.

    Boulet’s daily life comic showing chaotic family moments and a dad treasure hunting with his child and a large stick.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panels showing Boulet’s daily life chaos with kids, time, and a restless brain through a humorous stick story.

    Comic panels showing Boulet’s daily life chaos with kids, time, and a restless brain through a humorous stick story.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a child ignoring ticks warnings at the edge of the woods.

    Comic panel from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a child ignoring ticks warnings at the edge of the woods.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic illustration by Boulet showing a chaotic moment with kids and a restless brain in daily life.

    Comic illustration by Boulet showing a chaotic moment with kids and a restless brain in daily life.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Boulet’s daily life comic shows parents walking in nature amid the chaos of kids, time, and an overactive brain.

    Boulet’s daily life comic shows parents walking in nature amid the chaos of kids, time, and an overactive brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    “Car”

    Comic panel showing Boulet in daily life, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a brain that won’t chill.

    Comic panel showing Boulet in daily life, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a brain that won’t chill.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Boulet’s daily life comic shows two characters with masks, capturing chaotic moments of kids, time, and restless minds.

    Boulet’s daily life comic shows two characters with masks, capturing chaotic moments of kids, time, and restless minds.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Black and white comic panels showing chaotic moments of daily life with kids and a busy brain in Boulet’s style.

    Black and white comic panels showing chaotic moments of daily life with kids and a busy brain in Boulet’s style.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Illustration from Boulet’s daily life comics showing different thoughts about cars, capturing the chaos of kids and a busy brain.

    Illustration from Boulet’s daily life comics showing different thoughts about cars, capturing the chaos of kids and a busy brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    “Ordinary day”

    Cartoon of a man working at a desk and stretching, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Cartoon of a man working at a desk and stretching, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panels showing a man with glasses making coffee and a small flying figure, capturing the chaos of kids and a busy brain.

    Comic panels showing a man with glasses making coffee and a small flying figure, capturing the chaos of kids and a busy brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panels showing a man with glasses amidst chaotic scenes of kids, time, and a restless brain in Boulet’s daily life style.

    Comic panels showing a man with glasses amidst chaotic scenes of kids, time, and a restless brain in Boulet’s daily life style.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Boulet’s daily life comic shows a man with a coffee capturing the chaos of kids, time, and an active brain.

    Boulet’s daily life comic shows a man with a coffee capturing the chaos of kids, time, and an active brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel showing a man surrounded by large bees, illustrating chaos and daily life in Boulet’s comics style.

    Comic panel showing a man surrounded by large bees, illustrating chaos and daily life in Boulet’s comics style.

    Image credits: Boulet

    “Qobuz”

    Comic panel of a man switching music apps, reflecting the chaos of daily life with kids and a restless brain.

    Comic panel of a man switching music apps, reflecting the chaos of daily life with kids and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Black and white comic panel showing a person with headphones smoking and using a laptop about music and digital albums.

    Black and white comic panel showing a person with headphones smoking and using a laptop about music and digital albums.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Black and white comic by Boulet showing a person digitizing records, capturing chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Black and white comic by Boulet showing a person digitizing records, capturing chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel showing a man explaining building a computer from parts of decommissioned Soviet submarines, capturing chaos and time.

    Comic panel showing a man explaining building a computer from parts of decommissioned Soviet submarines, capturing chaos and time.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Black and white comic drawing from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a man reacting to a noise outside the window.

    Black and white comic drawing from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a man reacting to a noise outside the window.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic kids singing loudly and a tired parent coping with a busy brain.

    Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic kids singing loudly and a tired parent coping with a busy brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic by Boulet showing a man reflecting on energy and space, capturing the chaos of kids and a restless brain.

    Comic by Boulet showing a man reflecting on energy and space, capturing the chaos of kids and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Comic panel from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a character discussing chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Comic panel from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a character discussing chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

    Image credits: Boulet

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    Read more »

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Read less »
    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

    Read less »
    jjbannert31 avatar
    Wonnie-Cookie713
    Wonnie-Cookie713
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The one where he was singing golden and the ✨stic✨ were my fav

