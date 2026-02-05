Parenting, Aging, And Random Brain Logic: These Boulet Comics Nail All Three

ADVERTISEMENT

French cartoonist and illustrator Gilles Roussel (better known as Boulet) has been drawing sharp, funny comics for years, from published series work to his long-running webcomic blog Bouletcorp, later collected as Notes. Alongside his online work, he’s also published and collaborated on books, including Bea Wolf, a children’s book written by Zach Weinersmith (of SMBC Comics) and illustrated by Boulet. The story playfully reimagines epic, mythic storytelling in a way that’s big, bold, and accessible for younger readers.

But the strips in this post zoom in on something much smaller and way more relentless: everyday life in your head when you’re a parent, when your body starts filing complaints, and when your brain insists on experiencing the world in its own slightly sideways way.

In short, these comics aren’t about big dramatic events. They’re about the daily chaos you recognize immediately, especially if your life includes kids, creaky joints, or a brain that never shuts up.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com

RELATED:

“Baby blues”

Comic strip illustrating the chaos of kids and time, with Boulet’s daily life comics capturing parenting and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic strip showing chaotic moments between a dad and his child, illustrating kids, time, and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

ADVERTISEMENT

Comic showing Boulet balancing chaos of kids and time, drawing while a child seeks attention in a humorous daily life scene.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic scene showing the chaos of kids, cats, and a distracted dad trying to work in daily life comics style.

Image credits: Boulet

Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic kids, a cluttered room, and a stressed artist trying to focus on drawing.

Image credits: Boulet

ADVERTISEMENT

A lot of these panels read like tiny “caught on camera” moments. One second, everything is calm, and you’re convinced you’ve finally found the perfect setup: the kid is playing, you’re working, and you’re being responsible about it. Then the baby makes one noise that could mean anything, and you’re instantly in full emergency mode, sprinting back with the emotional intensity of someone defusing a bomb. Boulet nails that modern-parent whiplash, where “keeping an eye” somehow becomes a full-time job for the part of your brain that refuses to relax.

“Back”

Cartoon illustrating chaos of kids and a brain that won’t chill, showing a man visiting a doctor for back pain advice.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel showing chaos of kids and a stressed brain with a brain control center in full vigilance mode.

Image credits: Boulet

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comic strip illustrating chaos of daily life with kids and a stressed brain balancing tension in a humorous style.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic illustration of a man experiencing chaos and a brain that won’t chill in daily life with kids.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel shows a child with headphones reading a book, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a brain that won’t chill.

Image credits: Boulet

ADVERTISEMENT

Comic panel by Boulet showing chaotic scenes with kids and frantic expressions, illustrating the chaos of daily life and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel showing a man sneezing loudly with two kids peeking from behind a door, capturing chaos of kids and daily life.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panels from Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic scenes with kids, time, and a restless brain in an orange and white style.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic illustration showing daily life chaos with kids and a stressed character urged to rest and heal over time.

Image credits: Boulet

The same vibe runs through the aging jokes, too. The humor isn’t “I’m old, woe is me,” but the weird little betrayals: the surprise aches, the sudden caution, the sense that your body now has its own opinions about stairs, sleep, or simply existing. And woven through it all is Boulet’s knack for odd, personal logic: the way your mind makes connections no one asked for, turns simple things into elaborate mental systems, and somehow makes you feel seen for laughing at it.

“Stick”

Father carrying baby in a hood talks with woman holding umbrella, capturing chaos of kids and daily life in comic style.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel showing a man with glasses holding a baby beside a woman, capturing chaos of kids and daily life.

Image credits: Boulet

Man with glasses in a comic panel expressing the need for a stick, capturing the chaos of kids and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel shows a man carefully selecting the perfect stick, capturing daily life chaos of kids and an overactive brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Boulet’s daily life comic showing chaotic family moments and a dad treasure hunting with his child and a large stick.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panels showing Boulet’s daily life chaos with kids, time, and a restless brain through a humorous stick story.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a child ignoring ticks warnings at the edge of the woods.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic illustration by Boulet showing a chaotic moment with kids and a restless brain in daily life.

Image credits: Boulet

Boulet’s daily life comic shows parents walking in nature amid the chaos of kids, time, and an overactive brain.

Image credits: Boulet

“Car”

Comic panel showing Boulet in daily life, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a brain that won’t chill.

Image credits: Boulet

Boulet’s daily life comic shows two characters with masks, capturing chaotic moments of kids, time, and restless minds.

Image credits: Boulet

Black and white comic panels showing chaotic moments of daily life with kids and a busy brain in Boulet’s style.

Image credits: Boulet

Illustration from Boulet’s daily life comics showing different thoughts about cars, capturing the chaos of kids and a busy brain.

Image credits: Boulet

“Ordinary day”

Cartoon of a man working at a desk and stretching, capturing the chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panels showing a man with glasses making coffee and a small flying figure, capturing the chaos of kids and a busy brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panels showing a man with glasses amidst chaotic scenes of kids, time, and a restless brain in Boulet’s daily life style.

Image credits: Boulet

Boulet’s daily life comic shows a man with a coffee capturing the chaos of kids, time, and an active brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel showing a man surrounded by large bees, illustrating chaos and daily life in Boulet’s comics style.

Image credits: Boulet

“Qobuz”

Comic panel of a man switching music apps, reflecting the chaos of daily life with kids and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Black and white comic panel showing a person with headphones smoking and using a laptop about music and digital albums.

Image credits: Boulet

Black and white comic by Boulet showing a person digitizing records, capturing chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel showing a man explaining building a computer from parts of decommissioned Soviet submarines, capturing chaos and time.

Image credits: Boulet

Black and white comic drawing from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a man reacting to a noise outside the window.

Image credits: Boulet

Boulet’s daily life comics showing chaotic kids singing loudly and a tired parent coping with a busy brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic by Boulet showing a man reflecting on energy and space, capturing the chaos of kids and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet

Comic panel from Boulet’s daily life comics showing a character discussing chaos of kids, time, and a restless brain.

Image credits: Boulet