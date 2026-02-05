Parenting, Aging, And Random Brain Logic: These Boulet Comics Nail All Three

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
French cartoonist and illustrator Gilles Roussel (better known as Boulet) has been drawing sharp, funny comics for years, from published series work to his long-running webcomic blog Bouletcorp, later collected as Notes. Alongside his online work, he’s also published and collaborated on books, including Bea Wolf, a children’s book written by Zach Weinersmith (of SMBC Comics) and illustrated by Boulet. The story playfully reimagines epic, mythic storytelling in a way that’s big, bold, and accessible for younger readers.
But the strips in this post zoom in on something much smaller and way more relentless: everyday life in your head when you’re a parent, when your body starts filing complaints, and when your brain insists on experiencing the world in its own slightly sideways way.
In short, these comics aren’t about big dramatic events. They’re about the daily chaos you recognize immediately, especially if your life includes kids, creaky joints, or a brain that never shuts up.
A lot of these panels read like tiny “caught on camera” moments. One second, everything is calm, and you’re convinced you’ve finally found the perfect setup: the kid is playing, you’re working, and you’re being responsible about it. Then the baby makes one noise that could mean anything, and you’re instantly in full emergency mode, sprinting back with the emotional intensity of someone defusing a bomb. Boulet nails that modern-parent whiplash, where “keeping an eye” somehow becomes a full-time job for the part of your brain that refuses to relax.
“Back”
Cartoon illustrating chaos of kids and a brain that won’t chill, showing a man visiting a doctor for back pain advice.
The same vibe runs through the aging jokes, too. The humor isn’t “I’m old, woe is me,” but the weird little betrayals: the surprise aches, the sudden caution, the sense that your body now has its own opinions about stairs, sleep, or simply existing. And woven through it all is Boulet’s knack for odd, personal logic: the way your mind makes connections no one asked for, turns simple things into elaborate mental systems, and somehow makes you feel seen for laughing at it.
“Stick”
Father carrying baby in a hood talks with woman holding umbrella, capturing chaos of kids and daily life in comic style.
I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life?
Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare.
Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter.
I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling.
In everything I do, my purpose is the same:
to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.
Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.
