“That’s Going To Be Someone’s Hometown”: Traveler Argues That Every Place Is Worth Visiting

Do you ever get an urge to travel somewhere but have no idea where to? And when you Google the ideas for travel, the articles prove to be uninspiring. Well, today’s topic might be just for you.

Today, we’re going to be talking about a video in which a traveler argued that any place you can think of is worth visiting. He gives quite a convincing argument as to why he thinks this. And what’s even more satisfying is that many people online agreed with the expressed sentiment.

While traveling in Lithuania, a traveler named Gabe posted a video where he expressed that every place in the world is worth visiting

Image credits: @gabesco

Many people name traveling as their hobby. Fortunately, it’s a hobby that has many benefits. In fact, it has so many of them that some even argue that it should be viewed as an essential human activity. It is like food for the soul.

Traveling broadens a person’s horizons. By engaging in this activity, one gets a chance to meet people from different cultures and places. This way, they can learn about customs and beliefs that are different and maybe even modify theirs according to newly acquired knowledge.

While traveling, people can also learn new languages (or at least some words or phrases) or practice the ones they already know only from textbooks. After all, it is proven that practicing with native speakers is one of the best ways to learn.

He expressed that, in his opinion, people who think some places are boring for one reason or another are actually boring themselves

Trips also help a person to recharge their mind and unwind from daily life. It is a known fact that stress is bad for one’s mind and body. And so, by unwinding with the help of travel, a person not only relaxes their mind but boosts their physical health as well.

Besides these mentioned benefits, traveling has many others. It might be said that the list is basically never-ending since everyone can add something positive that traveling brings into their life.

Some say that planning the trip is no less fun than the trip itself. It can be turned into a fun activity of getting yourself acquainted with the place you’re traveling to. Yet, sometimes, there’s one problem that arises in this stage – how do you decide where to travel?

Image credits: Porapak Apichodilok (not the actual photo)

For this reason, you can find plenty of online lists of travel destinations that are deemed worth visiting. Here, let’s take this one from Forbes. It lists 50 destinations that are dubbed the top places in the world. Bali in Indonesia, Sydney in Australia, Paris in France, and many others can be found in it.

The Forbes list isn’t even the most extensive one. With a little bit of digging, it’s possible to find lists of 100 destinations or even more. But when lists are this long, it doesn’t help with the decision, does it? How do you know if places named in them are even worth visiting?

That’s where the advice of the traveler @gabesco comes in handy. In his TikTok and Instagram bios, he describes himself as an actor. At the same, a lot of his content on both platforms focuses on his travels.

Today’s main video isn’t an exception. Currently, it sits at 306k views, but in our opinion, it deserves way more. And it’s due to the advice, or better said, the opinion, Gabe expressed in it.

Image credits: @gabesco

He also said that despite being quite young, he’s sure that he wants to spend his life exploring the places he has never been to

In a nutshell, one day while visiting Vilnius in Lithuania, the creator decided to film the video and talk about why he chose to travel to this destination. Basically, the reason was that he simply wanted to visit. Nothing too complicated.

Apparently, Gabe thinks that every single place you can think of is worth visiting. It’s gonna be someone’s hometown. And so, these people will have their favorite places and stories about the place, which makes it special. In the creator’s opinion, not visiting someplace because it seems boring just shows the boringness of a person themselves.

People in the comments full-heartedly agreed with Gabe’s opinion. They shared how they never understood people who judged places without visiting them. Just as the saying “Don’t judge a book by its cover” goes, places shouldn’t be judged by their descriptions or photos online. Essentially, the commenters only boosted the creator’s thoughts by saying that the sole purpose of life is curiosity.

Image credits: Anete Lūsiņa (not the actual photo)

Funnily enough, these supportive comments weren’t the only topic in the comments under the video. There were quite a lot of people celebrating that Lithuania, the country where Bored Panda was founded, was mentioned in the video. They were posting comments like “Lithuania mentioned RAHHH🦅🦅🦅.” Seemingly, many Lithuanians (and some Latvians) were thrilled that someone visited their country, enjoyed the visit, and even talked about it positively.

This happens any time the country gets mentioned in any video. It summons the citizens to celebrate their existence getting acknowledged. There are even jokes circulating about it on TikTok.

Well, it is surely fun for us that the mention of our origin country brought so much joy to people. It is also fun that many folks online are eager to explore the world and not let others influence the way they view it. It gives some hope for the future, doesn’t it?

Watch the video here:

People online thanked the creator for expressing this idea, as well as celebrated a brief but positive mention of Lithuania

