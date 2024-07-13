“People Are Working On Something Cool”: American Goes Off On Cafe Banning Laptops

ADVERTISEMENT

We see coffee shops as social hubs where people reconnect with friends, go on dates, and discuss potential business opportunities.

But recently these spaces have been filling up with another group of customers — remote workers.

Whether they don’t have the means to complete their responsibilities at home, or just want a change of scenery, these individuals have been transforming cafe tables into makeshift offices.

But from the owner’s perspective, this might not be entirely beneficial, as these customers can cut into revenue and increase bills.

Coffee shops can struggle to keep a flow of customers due to remote workers taking up valuable space throughout the day

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

So when this X user learned that some European establishments are banning laptops, they couldn’t believe it

Image credits: levelsio

For coffee shop owners and staff, this has become a real concern

Diving into the discussion, one needs to remember that Europe consists of dozens of countries, all of which have vast cultural differences. Because of this, the continent’s coffee culture is incredibly difficult to generalize.

With that being said, there have been instances when coffee shops took aggressive stands against the use of technology within the establishment.

For example, the owners of Fringe + Ginge in Canterbury, United Kingdom, noticed so many people were working on laptops at their cafe that they believed it was starting to ruin the atmosphere.

The final straw came when customers began asking staff to keep the noise down so they could hear their video call meetings.

“I think what has changed massively is the dynamic and the way that people work,” Alfie Edwards, who co-owns the business with his partner Olivia Walsh, said. “We had some really bad experiences with people, like asking us to turn music off so they could do Zoom meetings, like Teams meetings.”

“We were asked to be quiet, we were making too much noise. Then we just sort of figured out this is not what (a cafe) is about.”

Edwards and Walsh believe that there are many places you can go and rent desk space, not to mention that you can also work in libraries.

“There are loads of places where they’re dedicated to people working – and they have cafes as well,” he said. “Here, we just realized we wanted to take hospitality back, have it dedicated to just serving people and letting them have a nice experience.”

There have been reports about places in other countries, including Spain, Portugal, France, and Germany, that also do not want remote workers and their laptops.

But this isn’t exclusive to the Old Continent. While we do not have the exact numbers about the prevalence of the practice, there’s a number of “unplugged” cafes in the US too.

As the post went viral, many people disagreed with its author

Image credits: michael_lazebny

Image credits: TrojanFan1969

Image credits: Tom_Engels_Desk

Image credits: gotitatguineys

Image credits: brandonwestnyc

Image credits: EmilBertaInger

Image credits: JoeNakamoto

Image credits: forgebitz

Image credits: aaron__vi

Image credits: remi_rousselet

Image credits: brbcatonfire

Image credits: artistloveart

Image credits: Ilikeanonymity2

Image credits: bcnorange

Image credits: 0xedb

Image credits: KilgortTrout

Image credits: SebAaltonen

Image credits: jj_jurec

Share icon

Image credits: Larkos_TBBH

Image credits: AlexBlokPi2539

Image credits: NorbertEnders

Image credits: bektu_ai

Image credits: kpertsev

Image credits: HamtasticVoyage

Image credits: metapills

Image credits: SilviaPencak

Image credits: JohnParmesanX

But some do not see themselves going to a cafe that has banned laptops

Image credits: sebby_builds

Image credits: hustlin_heev

Image credits: djcows

Image credits: johngoad

Image credits: kaepora

Image credits: alexisflive

Image credits: mubashariqbal

Image credits: Yampeleg

Image credits: timgedenk

Image credits: samsaraas