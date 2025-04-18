ADVERTISEMENT

Solo living hits different when you realize nobody's coming to save you from that jar that won't open or that weird noise at 3 AM. But before you cave and get a roommate just to have someone around for emergency pickle jar situations, we've found 24 solutions that transform single living from slightly terrifying to surprisingly empowering. Because being alone doesn't mean being helpless – it just means being strategic about your independence.

Welcome to your solo adventure support squad. From kitchen tools that handle tasks usually reserved for your stronger friend to safety gadgets that turn your space into a personal fortress, each find helps you level up your independent living game. Whether you're mastering the art of cooking meals that don't require a partner's portion size math, tackling DIY projects without an extra set of hands, or creating self-care rituals that make alone time feel luxurious instead of lonely, these items prove that living solo can feel less like survival mode and more like your own personal movie montage.

#1

Finally, You Can Defeat The Pickle Jar Boss With The Life-Saving And Arm Preserving Jar Opener

Hand using jar opener to twist jar lid, perfect for solo life essentials and backup needs.

Review: "Makes the job of opening tight, screw-on lids easy to open. Well made. It's always handy but it's never in the way." - Cary Brown

amazon.com

    #2

    Prolonging Wine Night For One? This Wine Saver Pump Is Your New Bestie

    Wine saver with bottle and accessories on bed, ideal backup for solo living.

    Review: "Great product - it's a simple solution to the problem of saving an open bottle of wine. No need for fancy, complicated, or expensive stuff. It works great. In addition, I had a stopper that was not working properly and the faulty stopper was replaced quickly and easily. Great product support!" - gregfree

    amazon.com

    #3

    Stop With The Food Waste And Start Living, Make One Bite Servings That Can Last For Months With Single Serving Freezer Moulds, Because You Deserve The World And None Of It To Be Wasted

    Frozen stew cubes in a blue tray, ideal for solo living meal prep and backup.

    Review: "I love making fresh soups in the Fall and Winter. If you are going to make a pot of soup, make a BIG one and freeze some. I have tried other brands but the Soup Cubes are the best. Well made and firm. Easy handling and easy transport to freezer. All the good stuff and none of the bad. Great size choices. Worth the price." - Julia Dake

    amazon.com

    #4

    Living Alone? Rest A Little Easier, With The Simple Home Security Addition Of Portable Door Lock Home Security

    Portable door lock for living solo, providing extra security and backup.

    Review: "I love this lock. It's great for safety purposes!" - Deshanay

    amazon.com

    Dr. Scholl's foot mask for tired feet, packaging on left and foil-lined boots in use on the right.

    Review: "Honestly, when I first put these on, I was not impressed. They were cold! BUT…if you wait about 10 minutes, they start to warm up! I worked on my feet all day, and these feel amazing! Just be patient. 😉" - Carly

    amazon.com

    Sealed food container on a stove, ideal for solo living convenience and backup.

    Review: "The sealing is great on the product and serves at a great replacement for missing lids." - MALLIKARJUNARAO VELAGAPUDI

    amazon.com

    #7

    Carry All The The Things For Your Weekend Alone With The Easy Grocery Bag Carrier Handle

    Person holding multiple shopping bags with green handles, wearing a floral skirt, embodying solo life essentials.

    Review: "These things are so helpful! I use them all the time. They hold a lot of bags and it is so comfortable in your hands! Fewer trips from the car to inside the house with grocery bags is a big help to me!" - LoveJoyLove

    amazon.com

    #8

    Reduce Waste, And Maybe Attract A Friendly Worm With A Little Help From This Small Compost Bin

    Hanging white trash bin inside a wooden cabinet door, perfect for solo living essentials.

    Review: "Good size to start composting. I like how the lid opens 2 different ways. The lid also fits tight. Comes with different ways to mount and compost bags. This unit fits perfectly under the sink. Packaged really well with bubble wrap." - Lexie Timm

    amazon.com

    Independence gets an upgrade as we explore more ways to make solo living feel like a choice rather than a challenge. From practical problem-solvers to comfort creators, these next finds prove that sometimes the best company is having the right tools at hand.
    #9

    Unclogging Your Shower Drain Just Became Self Care, Trust Me, With The Drain Snake

    Clogged bathtub drain with a long hair clog being removed, essential for solo living maintenance.

    Review: "Omg, how do I have any hair left?! I can't believe the clog that was slowing down my tub 🤢 This thing made super quick work of pulling out what looks like a teacup Yorkie from my bathtub drain. I'd say it works!" - Misskittygirl

    amazon.com

    #10

    Nailed It! Finally, You Can Be A Semi Competent Grown-Up With This Perfectly Adequate General Household Toolkit

    Tool kit essentials for solo living, featuring screwdrivers, pliers, and a hammer.

    Review: "Good size with a good number of tools, quite diverse. I believe it is perfect for doing day-to-day fixes at home." - Diego

    amazon.com

    Frozen chicken thawing on a countertop on a defrosting tray, essential for solo living convenience.

    Review: "I was skeptical but though I’d give it a try. I thawed a full frozen block of chicken in about an hour and a half. No idea how this works but it’s pretty cool, would definitely recommend." - N

    amazon.com

    #12

    Skip All The Steps And Jump Straight To The Eats For Easy Cooking With The Instant Pot

    Instant pot on counter, essential for those living the solo life, screen displays "OFF" with kitchen items in the background.

    Review: "This Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 has officially made me feel like a kitchen pro without actually requiring any real cooking skills. It pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautés, steams—basically, it does everything except wash the dishes afterward. Meals that used to take hours now magically appear in under 30 minutes, and I finally understand why people swear by these things. If you love delicious, home-cooked meals but also enjoy maximum laziness, this is the appliance for you." - Linda Smith

    amazon.com

    #13

    When Adulting Throws You Curveballs, Be Prepared With Your First Aid Kit

    First aid kit with pink cross, containing cotton swabs and bandages, ideal for living solo life backup.

    Review: "I got this to put in my car. It's super cute." - honey

    This is also a perfect fit for any festival bag! Check out These 18 Festival Finds Are Why The Group Chat Made You Pack List CEO.

amazon.com

    amazon.com

    #14

    Finally, Because Nightstands Are Chaotic And Never Big Enough, The Perfect Companion Has Arrived: Bedside Caddy

    Bedside caddy with book, phone, remotes for solo living convenience.

    Review: "This caddy works very well when you're trying to keep items off of your night stand or if you don't have a night stand! There's a flap that sits under the mattress and it has Velcro squares on the pocket side to keep it in place. It's perfect for a few books and a magazine or an iPad, remote controls, phones, pens, etc. I liked mine so much that I ordered one for my husband's side of the bed!" - Kristina P

    amazon.com

    #15

    Because Forgetting Things Is *so* Last Week, Plan With The Acrylic Fridge Note Board , The Only Thing You Are Sure To See

    Dry erase board with colorful markers displaying notes and reminders for solo living essentials.

    Review: "Love this product. Very strong magnets holds it securely in place. Perfect size." - Keri Pool

    amazon.com

    #16

    Stop Breaking A Sweat Over Groceries, You Deserve A Little Convenience With The Stair Climber Shopping Trolley

    Trolley bag for solo living, shown indoors and outdoors, with multiple wheels and a seat feature.

    Review: "After purchasing this trolley, going to the grocery store has become one of my favorite things to do because I no longer have to worry about how to transport my groceries." - Chloe

    amazon.com

    landaulitewski avatar
    Maples Dad
    Maples Dad
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've got one of these, I've noticed they've suddenly become popular in my age group.

    Single living sophistication continues with items that transform basic survival into solo mastery. Whether handling home emergencies or creating moments of joy, these upcoming solutions show why living alone doesn't mean going it alone – it means being perfectly equipped for independence.
    #17

    Skip The Takeout Tonight (Again) With This Magical Air Fryer , Designed For The Lazy Chef In All Of Us

    Air fryer cooking chicken wings, essential for solo life convenience.

    Review: "This Ninja Air Fryer is amazing! Highest possible recommendation. It is the first time my wife and I ever owned an air fryer and we absolutely love it! Our first meal we air fried was chicken wings. I had buffalo, she had sweet & sour. The directions were super easy, and the quality of the wings are by far the best homemade wings I have ever made! Way better than oven baked, for sure. I am telling all my friends and coworkers about this gem. Order one today!!!" - William A. Dearing

    amazon.com

    #18

    Turn That Rental Into A Moment With This Ridiculously Easy (But Secretly Chic) Peel And Stick Backsplash . Because Adulting Means DIY-Ing Your Dream Space- On Your Own!

    Decorative kitchen backsplash tiles with utensils, ideal for solo living.

    Review: "Very shiny but beautiful easy to put up and no messy glue or adhesive!!" - Pamela munsell

    amazon.com

    #19

    Finally, You Get The House To Yourself To Unleash Your Inner Self-Care Guru With This Set Of Bath Bombs

    Box of colorful bath bombs, perfect for those living solo and needing a self-care boost.

    Review: "I have been using these bath bombs for a little over three years. They are a great Lush bomb alternative. They are very fragrant and have a lovely balance of oil that makes your bath feel luxurious. 10/10 would recommend and will keep purchasing." - Fantastic find

    amazon.com

    #20

    Finally, Chopped Veggies Without The Tears, And You Probably Deserve A Healthy Snack: Behold The Vegetable Chopper

    Chopped cucumbers and tomatoes using a kitchen gadget, essential for living solo and needing quick meal prep backup.

    Review: "Right out of the box I immediately tested! excited and immediately tested dicing Persian cucumbers and cherry tomatoes." - AGL

    amazon.com

    #21

    Stop Playing Hide-And-Seek With Your Sanity, Get A Key Finder Because You've Got Better Things To Do

    Key finders and remote controls with colored covers, perfect backup essentials for solo living.

    Review: "I’m always looking for my remotes and also my phone. Instead of always having to go upstairs or downstairs to grab my tablet to find my phone, it’s faster to press this key finder. Buying another key finder to put one upstairs and one downstairs." - Lis

    amazon.com

    Keurig coffee maker brewing in a colorful mug, perfect for solo life essentials.

    Review: "This is absolutely adorable and fits so well in our kitchen. I absolutely LOVE it!!!" - Tanya Ray

    amazon.com

    #23

    Wave Bye-Bye To Stubbed Toes With These Magically Helpful Motion Sensor Indoor Lights

    Modern kitchen sink setup with under-cabinet lighting, ideal for solo living essentials.

    Review: "Super easy to use. Love it." - achi

    amazon.com

    #24

    Symmetry In Sock Drawers Might Just Be The Key To World Peace With The Clothes Folding Board

    Clothes folding board on a bed, perfect for solo living essentials and organizing laundry efficiently.

    Review: "Easy to use. Speeds up folding time and keeps shirts from being wrinkly so bad." - Curtis Moore

    amazon.com

