These 24 Items Turn Single Living From Scary To Actually Amazing
Solo living hits different when you realize nobody's coming to save you from that jar that won't open or that weird noise at 3 AM. But before you cave and get a roommate just to have someone around for emergency pickle jar situations, we've found 24 solutions that transform single living from slightly terrifying to surprisingly empowering. Because being alone doesn't mean being helpless – it just means being strategic about your independence.
Welcome to your solo adventure support squad. From kitchen tools that handle tasks usually reserved for your stronger friend to safety gadgets that turn your space into a personal fortress, each find helps you level up your independent living game. Whether you're mastering the art of cooking meals that don't require a partner's portion size math, tackling DIY projects without an extra set of hands, or creating self-care rituals that make alone time feel luxurious instead of lonely, these items prove that living solo can feel less like survival mode and more like your own personal movie montage.
Finally, You Can Defeat The Pickle Jar Boss With The Life-Saving And Arm Preserving Jar Opener
Review: "Makes the job of opening tight, screw-on lids easy to open. Well made. It's always handy but it's never in the way." - Cary Brown
Prolonging Wine Night For One? This Wine Saver Pump Is Your New Bestie
Review: "Great product - it's a simple solution to the problem of saving an open bottle of wine. No need for fancy, complicated, or expensive stuff. It works great. In addition, I had a stopper that was not working properly and the faulty stopper was replaced quickly and easily. Great product support!" - gregfree
Stop With The Food Waste And Start Living, Make One Bite Servings That Can Last For Months With Single Serving Freezer Moulds, Because You Deserve The World And None Of It To Be Wasted
Review: "I love making fresh soups in the Fall and Winter. If you are going to make a pot of soup, make a BIG one and freeze some. I have tried other brands but the Soup Cubes are the best. Well made and firm. Easy handling and easy transport to freezer. All the good stuff and none of the bad. Great size choices. Worth the price." - Julia Dake
Living Alone? Rest A Little Easier, With The Simple Home Security Addition Of Portable Door Lock Home Security
Review: "I love this lock. It's great for safety purposes!" - Deshanay
Review: "Honestly, when I first put these on, I was not impressed. They were cold! BUT…if you wait about 10 minutes, they start to warm up! I worked on my feet all day, and these feel amazing! Just be patient. 😉" - Carly
Leftovers Looking Sad? Give Them A Hug With These Silicone Stretch Lids , Because Freezer-Burnt Pizza Is A Crime Against Humanity
Review: "The sealing is great on the product and serves at a great replacement for missing lids." - MALLIKARJUNARAO VELAGAPUDI
Carry All The The Things For Your Weekend Alone With The Easy Grocery Bag Carrier Handle
Review: "These things are so helpful! I use them all the time. They hold a lot of bags and it is so comfortable in your hands! Fewer trips from the car to inside the house with grocery bags is a big help to me!" - LoveJoyLove
Reduce Waste, And Maybe Attract A Friendly Worm With A Little Help From This Small Compost Bin
Review: "Good size to start composting. I like how the lid opens 2 different ways. The lid also fits tight. Comes with different ways to mount and compost bags. This unit fits perfectly under the sink. Packaged really well with bubble wrap." - Lexie Timm
Independence gets an upgrade as we explore more ways to make solo living feel like a choice rather than a challenge. From practical problem-solvers to comfort creators, these next finds prove that sometimes the best company is having the right tools at hand.
Unclogging Your Shower Drain Just Became Self Care, Trust Me, With The Drain Snake
Review: "Omg, how do I have any hair left?! I can't believe the clog that was slowing down my tub 🤢 This thing made super quick work of pulling out what looks like a teacup Yorkie from my bathtub drain. I'd say it works!" - Misskittygirl
Nailed It! Finally, You Can Be A Semi Competent Grown-Up With This Perfectly Adequate General Household Toolkit
Review: "Good size with a good number of tools, quite diverse. I believe it is perfect for doing day-to-day fixes at home." - Diego
Invest In A Defrosting Tray, Because You Have No One To Blame If You Forgot To Take The Meat Out
Review: "I was skeptical but though I’d give it a try. I thawed a full frozen block of chicken in about an hour and a half. No idea how this works but it’s pretty cool, would definitely recommend." - N
Skip All The Steps And Jump Straight To The Eats For Easy Cooking With The Instant Pot
Review: "This Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 has officially made me feel like a kitchen pro without actually requiring any real cooking skills. It pressure cooks, slow cooks, sautés, steams—basically, it does everything except wash the dishes afterward. Meals that used to take hours now magically appear in under 30 minutes, and I finally understand why people swear by these things. If you love delicious, home-cooked meals but also enjoy maximum laziness, this is the appliance for you." - Linda Smith
When Adulting Throws You Curveballs, Be Prepared With Your First Aid Kit
Review: "I got this to put in my car. It's super cute." - honey
Finally, Because Nightstands Are Chaotic And Never Big Enough, The Perfect Companion Has Arrived: Bedside Caddy
Review: "This caddy works very well when you're trying to keep items off of your night stand or if you don't have a night stand! There's a flap that sits under the mattress and it has Velcro squares on the pocket side to keep it in place. It's perfect for a few books and a magazine or an iPad, remote controls, phones, pens, etc. I liked mine so much that I ordered one for my husband's side of the bed!" - Kristina P
Because Forgetting Things Is *so* Last Week, Plan With The Acrylic Fridge Note Board , The Only Thing You Are Sure To See
Review: "Love this product. Very strong magnets holds it securely in place. Perfect size." - Keri Pool
Stop Breaking A Sweat Over Groceries, You Deserve A Little Convenience With The Stair Climber Shopping Trolley
Review: "After purchasing this trolley, going to the grocery store has become one of my favorite things to do because I no longer have to worry about how to transport my groceries." - Chloe
Single living sophistication continues with items that transform basic survival into solo mastery. Whether handling home emergencies or creating moments of joy, these upcoming solutions show why living alone doesn't mean going it alone – it means being perfectly equipped for independence.
Skip The Takeout Tonight (Again) With This Magical Air Fryer , Designed For The Lazy Chef In All Of Us
Review: "This Ninja Air Fryer is amazing! Highest possible recommendation. It is the first time my wife and I ever owned an air fryer and we absolutely love it! Our first meal we air fried was chicken wings. I had buffalo, she had sweet & sour. The directions were super easy, and the quality of the wings are by far the best homemade wings I have ever made! Way better than oven baked, for sure. I am telling all my friends and coworkers about this gem. Order one today!!!" - William A. Dearing
Turn That Rental Into A Moment With This Ridiculously Easy (But Secretly Chic) Peel And Stick Backsplash . Because Adulting Means DIY-Ing Your Dream Space- On Your Own!
Review: "Very shiny but beautiful easy to put up and no messy glue or adhesive!!" - Pamela munsell
Finally, You Get The House To Yourself To Unleash Your Inner Self-Care Guru With This Set Of Bath Bombs
Review: "I have been using these bath bombs for a little over three years. They are a great Lush bomb alternative. They are very fragrant and have a lovely balance of oil that makes your bath feel luxurious. 10/10 would recommend and will keep purchasing." - Fantastic find
Finally, Chopped Veggies Without The Tears, And You Probably Deserve A Healthy Snack: Behold The Vegetable Chopper
Review: "Right out of the box I immediately tested! excited and immediately tested dicing Persian cucumbers and cherry tomatoes." - AGL
Stop Playing Hide-And-Seek With Your Sanity, Get A Key Finder Because You've Got Better Things To Do
Review: "I’m always looking for my remotes and also my phone. Instead of always having to go upstairs or downstairs to grab my tablet to find my phone, it’s faster to press this key finder. Buying another key finder to put one upstairs and one downstairs." - Lis
Cure Those Solo Mornings With A Single Serving Keurig Coffee Maker, Because Pretending To Be A Barista Is Exhausting
Review: "This is absolutely adorable and fits so well in our kitchen. I absolutely LOVE it!!!" - Tanya Ray
Wave Bye-Bye To Stubbed Toes With These Magically Helpful Motion Sensor Indoor Lights
Review: "Super easy to use. Love it." - achi
Symmetry In Sock Drawers Might Just Be The Key To World Peace With The Clothes Folding Board
Review: "Easy to use. Speeds up folding time and keeps shirts from being wrinkly so bad." - Curtis Moore