These 18 Festival Finds Are Why The Group Chat Made You Pack List CEO
Festival season approaches faster than your ticket purchase confirmation can hit your inbox, and this time you're not showing up like a rookie. Between Amazon's dedicated Festival Shop and hard lessons learned from past adventures (like when you thought regular sunscreen would survive eight hours of dancing), these 18 finds transform you from festival freshman to seasoned pro. Because nothing kills the vibe quite like realizing you're totally unprepared for three days of living your best life in a field.
Forget scrambling last-minute at local stores or paying festival markup prices for basics you forgot. From gear that keeps your phone safe to solutions for those "why didn't I think of that?" moments that always pop up mid-festival, each item earns its spot in your pack list. Whether you're a first-timer or a festival veteran who's seen enough portable toilet situations to write a horror novel, these essentials ensure you spend more time enjoying the music and less time dealing with preventable festival fails.
Your Festival Survival Kit Isn't Complete Without The Stanley All Day Slim Bottle That Keeps Your Drinks Cold And Your Energy Up From Stage To Stage
Review: "Stylish and fits in my cup holder. Perfect for my work bag... keeps everything cold for a long time." - Laura
Who Needs A Backstage Pass When You Can Rock These Bedazzled Cowboy Boots And Become The Main Stage Attraction?
Review: "These are crazy beautiful and can’t believe the price!! Got for New Year’s Eve and so exited to wear them! Been wearing around the house and they feel so comfortable! A must-buy!" - Michelle Julian
Rave On, Worry Less With The Blingsting First Aid Kit - Because A Band-Aid Should Be The Only Thing Holding You Back From A Killer Festival Selfie
Review: "I got this to put in my car. It's super cute." - honey
Prime, Pigment, And A Side Of Youth - Urban Decay Anti-Aging Eyeshadow Primer Is The Ultimate Triple Threat For Your Lids
Review: "I have always loved my bright eyeshadow palette, but this primer took it to the next level. Kept my bright colors really vibrant." - Christine E. Moore
These Alani Energy Drink Powder Sticks Are Like A Caffeine Fairy In Your Pocket, Granting You Instant Energy To Keep You Going Till The Last Diva Sings
Review: "Perks me up every morning just like the energy drinks, tastes very similar compared to other packet flavors I’ve tried. Loveeee this flavor and the pink slush if you can find that one anywhere it also tastes like the fizzy drink. But the cherry flavor is just right." - LORI C.
Your Festival Squad's New BFF Is This JBL Portable Waterproof And Dustproof Speaker That Can Withstand The Muddiest Of Dance Floors And The Wildest Of After-Parties
Review: "You guys... if you are looking for a compact speaker if you are on the go, hiking, backpacking and such, this will not disappoint. I've used the JBL Go 3 for a few years already on backpacking trips, and have been more than pleased with the performance of this one. This Go 4 has upped the sound quality, battery life, and even a few grams less in weight over the Go 3!! So, if you are on the fence of just owning one, or upgrading from a previous version, this is a solid choice!! Great at home also, for chores outdoors, or in the house, or even singing in the shower, it's just worth it to have if your phone speakers are not enough! You will not be sad that you own one." - Amazon Customer
Festival preparedness levels up as we reveal more ways to transform your experience from survival mode to smooth sailing. Whether tackling comfort challenges or preventing common festival fails, these next finds prove proper planning prevents poor performance.
Hands-Free Festival Fun! Here's A Title Idea For The Crossbody Phone Lanyard: Now You Can Dance, Sing, And 'Gram With Reckless Abandon Thanks To This Crossbody Phone Lanyard That Keeps Your Phone Close And Your Hands Free
Review: "Very sturdy and holds my phone perfectly and very comfortable." - Maria Elena Martinez
Rave Responsibly With Loop Ear Plugs That Keep The Beat Going In Your Ears Without Blowing Them Out Completely
Review: "I got recommended from my sister to try the Loop, We went to rave yesterday and I’m telling you this actually worth your money. definitely sound proof!" - Danny Matute
The Camelbak 70oz Is The Ultimate Festival BFF That's Got Your Back (And Your Hydration Needs) Covered From Sunup To Sundown And Beyond
Review: "I recently bought this for my ski trip because I didn’t want to carry everything in my pockets and let me tell you this is the best backpack for skiing or snowboarding it carried a good amount of water for me and did not leak and has storage for snacks, phones, ect. I took some hard falls on this bag and it still is good as new! I recommend this bag for anyone! It is super lightweight and you don’t even notice it’s there! One of my best purchases." - SummerE
Source: festivaladdicts247
Capture The Festival Magic With A Snap (Or 24) From This Old-School Cool Fujifilm Disposable Camera That's Making A Rad Comeback
Review: "This camera was perfect for my vacation to Hawaii. It took the most amazing pictures, I can’t believe it’s a disposable camera. So glad I bought it before my trip, it’s so easy to just throw in your bag and bring everywhere." - Grace Flynn
Unleash Your Inner Artist And Turn Your Body Into A Masterpiece With These Temporary Tattoo Markers That Let You Wear Your Festival Spirit On Your Sleeve (Literally)
Review: "My daughter loved these Tattoo pens and I prefer them over regular markers since they are skin safe. The colors are vibrant and long lasting." - Colleen Henrichsen
Twirl, Dance, And Vibe Out In This Light And Versatile Dress That's As Carefree As A Summer Festival Afternoon
Review: "The material was good and the dress has held up well! Very light material, did need to be steamed before wearing! Great price for item received. Stayed up good as well, did not have to constantly pull up!" - Allie Ballance
Stay Cool, Stay Calm, And Stay Dancing With This Genius Portable Neck Fan That's Like Having Your Own Personal Breeze On A Hot Festival Day
Review: "I love this neck fan. I wear it at work and when I am doing some outdoor activities. It takes the edge off when I’m hot. It’s lightweight. It has a little hum that relaxes me. It has been reliable. People usually think it is my music beats." - Jenny 🌵☀️
Show The World You're A Die-Hard Fan Of The Main Stage Masters With This Killer Green Day Zombie Tshirt That's Sure To Make Billie Joe Proud!
Review: "Perfect for any Green Day fan!! This shirt exceeded my expectations!! First off, the design is so insanely cool but the shirt is so cozy! It's soft and breathable which makes it perfect for the summer. I'm 5'3 and a women's medium but I bought an XXL for an oversized look!" - Rachel
Get Ready To Rock Luscious, Bouncy Curls That'll Make The Festival Crowds Go Wild With This Game-Changing Tripple Barrel Curling Iron That's As Fierce As A Festival Headliner's Performance
Review: "This product was great! It heated up quickly and works well and easy to use when you use the video tutorial by Hairitage. It wasn’t too heavy similar to other heat tools like a standard straightener or curler. Curls ares similar to braided hair that has been let loose but last all day. Very modern appearance of device. No complaints so far." - Ashleigh Scheidweiler
Add A Dash Of Country Chic To Your Festival Wardrobe With This Cool Gingham Skirt That's As Sweet As A Summer Serenade On The Festival Stage
Review: "Adorable skirt! the fit is so perfect! so flattering! the quality is very nice and sturdy! so light and comfortable! perfect for spring!" - Quinci
Your festival game strengthens with gear that understands the unique demands of outdoor celebrations. From practical solutions to comfort creators, these upcoming essentials demonstrate why experienced festival-goers pack smarter, not harder.
Shine Bright Like A Festival Superstar With This Show-Stopping Chunky Golden Bracelet That's Guaranteed To Make Your Festival Style Sparkle
Review: "This women’s gold plated bracelet is comfortable, and it’s stylish. It’s durable, and it’s easy to get on. It’s a great quality bracelet, and it’s stainless steel. It’s perfect for everyday wear, and it’s a great value for the money. I would recommend this women’s gold plated bracelet." - Kasey
Keep Your Festival Necessities In Clear View With This Trendy Clear Cross-Body Bag , Making Quick Work Of Those Long Security Lines
Review: "This bag is durable and just the right size for essentials. I've been to two NFL stadiums and one MLB with no issues with security." - Amazon Customer