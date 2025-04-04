ADVERTISEMENT

Festival season approaches faster than your ticket purchase confirmation can hit your inbox, and this time you're not showing up like a rookie. Between Amazon's dedicated Festival Shop and hard lessons learned from past adventures (like when you thought regular sunscreen would survive eight hours of dancing), these 18 finds transform you from festival freshman to seasoned pro. Because nothing kills the vibe quite like realizing you're totally unprepared for three days of living your best life in a field.

Forget scrambling last-minute at local stores or paying festival markup prices for basics you forgot. From gear that keeps your phone safe to solutions for those "why didn't I think of that?" moments that always pop up mid-festival, each item earns its spot in your pack list. Whether you're a first-timer or a festival veteran who's seen enough portable toilet situations to write a horror novel, these essentials ensure you spend more time enjoying the music and less time dealing with preventable festival fails.

Purple Stanley water bottle, part of festival survival kit game-changers.

Review: "Stylish and fits in my cup holder. Perfect for my work bag... keeps everything cold for a long time." - Laura

amazon.com , Cindy Report

    #2

    Who Needs A Backstage Pass When You Can Rock These Bedazzled Cowboy Boots And Become The Main Stage Attraction?

    Glittering cowboy boots on a wooden table, perfect for your festival survival kit from Amazon's Festival Shop.

    Review: "These are crazy beautiful and can’t believe the price!! Got for New Year’s Eve and so exited to wear them! Been wearing around the house and they feel so comfortable! A must-buy!" - Michelle Julian

    amazon.com , Michelle Julian Report

    Festival survival kit from Amazon with pink cross, first-aid items inside, on a marble surface.

    Review: "I got this to put in my car. It's super cute." - honey

    amazon.com , honey Report

    Urban Decay eyeshadow primer potion with a festival-ready makeup look, featuring vibrant eyeshadow colors and blue hair.

    Review: "I have always loved my bright eyeshadow palette, but this primer took it to the next level. Kept my bright colors really vibrant." - Christine E. Moore

    amazon.com , Christine E. Moore , JennyFinny Report

    Alani Nu peach energy drink mix, part of festival survival kit essentials from Amazon's Festival Shop.

    Review: "Perks me up every morning just like the energy drinks, tastes very similar compared to other packet flavors I’ve tried. Loveeee this flavor and the pink slush if you can find that one anywhere it also tastes like the fizzy drink. But the cherry flavor is just right." - LORI C.

    amazon.com , Jesse S. Report

    Camouflage JBL speaker on a tree stump, perfect for your festival survival kit.

    Review: "You guys... if you are looking for a compact speaker if you are on the go, hiking, backpacking and such, this will not disappoint. I've used the JBL Go 3 for a few years already on backpacking trips, and have been more than pleased with the performance of this one. This Go 4 has upped the sound quality, battery life, and even a few grams less in weight over the Go 3!! So, if you are on the fence of just owning one, or upgrading from a previous version, this is a solid choice!! Great at home also, for chores outdoors, or in the house, or even singing in the shower, it's just worth it to have if your phone speakers are not enough! You will not be sad that you own one." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com , Amazon Customer Report

    Festival preparedness levels up as we reveal more ways to transform your experience from survival mode to smooth sailing. Whether tackling comfort challenges or preventing common festival fails, these next finds prove proper planning prevents poor performance.
    #7

    Hands-Free Festival Fun! Here's A Title Idea For The Crossbody Phone Lanyard: Now You Can Dance, Sing, And 'Gram With Reckless Abandon Thanks To This Crossbody Phone Lanyard That Keeps Your Phone Close And Your Hands Free

    Woman in jeans and white tank top holds a phone with a lavender strap from Amazon's festival shop collection.

    Review: "Very sturdy and holds my phone perfectly and very comfortable." - Maria Elena Martinez

    amazon.com Report

    Festival survival kit earplugs in a case and worn on an ear.

    Review: "I got recommended from my sister to try the Loop, We went to rave yesterday and I’m telling you this actually worth your money. definitely sound proof!" - Danny Matute

    amazon.com , Danny Matute , Wendy A. Basch Report

    Light blue CamelBak backpack, ideal for festival survival, displayed on a wooden floor.

    Review: "I recently bought this for my ski trip because I didn’t want to carry everything in my pockets and let me tell you this is the best backpack for skiing or snowboarding it carried a good amount of water for me and did not leak and has storage for snacks, phones, ect. I took some hard falls on this bag and it still is good as new! I recommend this bag for anyone! It is super lightweight and you don’t even notice it’s there! One of my best purchases." - SummerE

    amazon.com , SummerE Report

    #10

    Capture The Festival Magic With A Snap (Or 24) From This Old-School Cool Fujifilm Disposable Camera That's Making A Rad Comeback

    Disposable camera with heart designs, essential for your festival kit. Sandy beach scene with waves under a bright sky.

    Review: "This camera was perfect for my vacation to Hawaii. It took the most amazing pictures, I can’t believe it’s a disposable camera. So glad I bought it before my trip, it’s so easy to just throw in your bag and bring everywhere." - Grace Flynn

    amazon.com , Rebekah Report

    #11

    Unleash Your Inner Artist And Turn Your Body Into A Masterpiece With These Temporary Tattoo Markers That Let You Wear Your Festival Spirit On Your Sleeve (Literally)

    Temporary tattoo with blue flowers on a forearm, part of a festival survival kit from Amazon's Festival Shop.

    Review: "My daughter loved these Tattoo pens and I prefer them over regular markers since they are skin safe. The colors are vibrant and long lasting." - Colleen Henrichsen

    amazon.com , Colleen Henrichsen Report

    Person in green dress and boots, ready for a festival, posing in a mirror. Festive look for Amazon festival kit.

    Review: "The material was good and the dress has held up well! Very light material, did need to be steamed before wearing! Great price for item received. Stayed up good as well, did not have to constantly pull up!" - Allie Ballance

    amazon.com , Allie Ballance Report

    #13

    Stay Cool, Stay Calm, And Stay Dancing With This Genius Portable Neck Fan That's Like Having Your Own Personal Breeze On A Hot Festival Day

    Woman in sunglasses and helmet with headphones, enjoying the outdoors. Festival survival kit must-have for 2023.

    Review: "I love this neck fan. I wear it at work and when I am doing some outdoor activities. It takes the edge off when I’m hot. It’s lightweight. It has a little hum that relaxes me. It has been reliable. People usually think it is my music beats." - Jenny 🌵☀️

    amazon.com , Jenny 🌵☀️ Report

    #14

    Show The World You're A Die-Hard Fan Of The Main Stage Masters With This Killer Green Day Zombie Tshirt That's Sure To Make Billie Joe Proud!

    Person wearing Green Day shirt, black pants, and boots, standing by a brick wall. Festival survival kit fashion.

    Review: "Perfect for any Green Day fan!! This shirt exceeded my expectations!! First off, the design is so insanely cool but the shirt is so cozy! It's soft and breathable which makes it perfect for the summer. I'm 5'3 and a women's medium but I bought an XXL for an oversized look!" - Rachel

    amazon.com , Rachel Report

    #15

    Get Ready To Rock Luscious, Bouncy Curls That'll Make The Festival Crowds Go Wild With This Game-Changing Tripple Barrel Curling Iron That's As Fierce As A Festival Headliner's Performance

    Woman using a hair waver from Amazon's Festival Shop, styling her wavy hair with ease.

    Review: "This product was great! It heated up quickly and works well and easy to use when you use the video tutorial by Hairitage. It wasn’t too heavy similar to other heat tools like a standard straightener or curler. Curls ares similar to braided hair that has been let loose but last all day. Very modern appearance of device. No complaints so far." - Ashleigh Scheidweiler

    amazon.com Report

    #16

    Add A Dash Of Country Chic To Your Festival Wardrobe With This Cool Gingham Skirt That's As Sweet As A Summer Serenade On The Festival Stage

    Person in a vintage outfit relaxing on floor with books—festival survival kit essentials.

    Review: "Adorable skirt! the fit is so perfect! so flattering! the quality is very nice and sturdy! so light and comfortable! perfect for spring!" - Quinci

    amazon.com , Hannah Grace Report

    Your festival game strengthens with gear that understands the unique demands of outdoor celebrations. From practical solutions to comfort creators, these upcoming essentials demonstrate why experienced festival-goers pack smarter, not harder.
    #17

    Shine Bright Like A Festival Superstar With This Show-Stopping Chunky Golden Bracelet That's Guaranteed To Make Your Festival Style Sparkle

    Gold bracelet on a wrist, a game-changer for your festival survival kit.

    Review: "This women’s gold plated bracelet is comfortable, and it’s stylish. It’s durable, and it’s easy to get on. It’s a great quality bracelet, and it’s stainless steel. It’s perfect for everyday wear, and it’s a great value for the money. I would recommend this women’s gold plated bracelet." - Kasey

    amazon.com Report

    #18

    Keep Your Festival Necessities In Clear View With This Trendy Clear Cross-Body Bag , Making Quick Work Of Those Long Security Lines

    Clear crossbody bag with essentials for a festival, featuring a pink pouch and sunglasses, perfect for a survival kit.

    Review: "This bag is durable and just the right size for essentials. I've been to two NFL stadiums and one MLB with no issues with security." - Amazon Customer

    amazon.com Report

