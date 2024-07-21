Pack These 15 Festival Essentials Before You Reach For Your Glow Sticks
Festival season is in full swing, babes! Whether you're heading to Coachella, Lollapalooza, or your local music festival, one thing's for sure: you don't want to be caught slippin' without these 15 essentials.
Forget flower crowns and fringe vests, we're talking about the real MVPs of festival survival. From hydration heroes to tech saviors, these must-haves will keep you vibing all weekend long, even if your favorite band's set gets rained out. So ditch the FOMO and pack your bags with these festival lifesavers, because this ain't no Woodstock, and we're not roughing it like it's 1969.
Review: "I love this fan so much. The color is gorgeous and I’m mad I didn’t buy one sooner. It’s a little bigger than I realized but it’s not a deterrent for me at all!" - Em H
Review: "I used these for the 1st time at a concert last night and will recommend these to everyone. I could still hear all the music and songs as if I didn’t have them in. To my amazement for the 1st time ever I didn’t have the ringing or inability to hear as well after a concert. My hearing was just fine. I will be using these for every concert I go to here on out. Plus the color is super cute!" - Angela
Sweatblock Max Clinical Antiperspirant Wipes Allow You To Rave All Night Without Your Pits Ever Showing It
Review: "It’s the only thing that works for me. I sweat a lot and especially when it’s cold for whatever reason. Anyway, this does the job." - Martha
3-Pack Velvet Hair Tie Scrunchies With Secret Zips: Your Hair's Best-Kept Secret For Stashing Festival Essentials!
Review: "These are very practical and well made! They have a tight hold for thick hair. Very pleased with the product and strength of elastic." - mellll
Liquid I.v. Hydration Multiplier Lemon Lime: Quench Your Thirst And Replenish Electrolytes Faster Than Water Alone
Review: "When it's hot and you are sweating a lot and maybe not drinking enough fluids, this liquid IV really refreshes and restores your energy fast. Great product. The flavor is decent too, although I wouldn't buy it just for the flavor alone. Buy it because it is effective against dehydration (in addition to drinking plenty of plain water of course)." - REcap
But hold your horses, party people, because we're just getting started! This festival survival kit goes way beyond the basics. Think of it as your backstage pass to a weekend of good vibes, epic tunes, and unforgettable memories. These next few items will take your experience from basic to boujee, ensuring you're the envy of every flower crown-wearing, glitter-covered festivalgoer.
Review: "I purchased this for an outside Country Concert in Florida it was over 100 degrees!!! Best purchase!! It helped up so much in the VIP pit, we were packed in like sardines." - West Central
Clear Holographic Fanny Pack: The Perfect Blend Of Function And Fashion For Your Next Music Festival
Review: "I love this fanny pack if it’s great around the waist and I love the colors and it’s good quality." - lisa
With Its 2l Hydration Bladder And Multiple Pockets, The Sojourner Hydration Pack Is The Ultimate Festival Essential For Staying Refreshed And Organized
Review: "No leaks! No issues! No stress! I was so worried this would leak or the material would tear since I wear it to a lot of festivals and treat it pretty rough. It’s held up just fine. Looks brand new still. The design is gorgeous and it really pops. No drip from the hose or mouth piece. Very comfortable mouthpiece and shoulder straps feel light on my shoulders." - Aubrey guinn
Review: "These are portable, soft and generous in size. They work great for wiping your hands in a pinch too." - SBW
Protect Your Skin From The Sun's Harmful Rays With The Convenient And Mess-Free Neutrogena Beach Defense Sunscreen Stick, Perfect For On-The-Go Protection During Your Festival Adventures
Review: "Love how this glides on with only a slight sheen - no white residue, which is so nice. Neutrogena is a trusted brand, so I feel good about using this. Also, it makes protecting my ears and forehead a lot easier, especially on the go - no handwashing to worry about, and no wild spray getting everywhere." - Dani Jones
Ready to create your ultimate festival packing list? Don't forget to add these final few essentials that will make your experience truly epic. From tech gadgets that will keep you connected to the world (and your squad) to comfort items that will make you feel like you're glamping, these are the things that separate the festival pros from the rookies. So, pack your bags, grab your squad, and get ready to dance the night away!
Don't Be A Festival Noob And Be Caught In The Rain Without A Disposable Rain Ponchos
Review: "Bought these for a concert and when it started raining, pulled them out of our boots and pulled ‘em on. Lightweight, don’t take up much room, and they saved us! Perfect" - Traci Lendt
Review: "I was so pleasantly surprised with these glasses, they're worth the price! I love that it transforms every light into the shape." - Amaris Somarriba
Wireless Portable Charger: Stay Connected And Capture Every Festival Moment Without Missing A Beat!
Review: "Super versatile, good size and easy to use. Recharging with USB C and lightning. Color options are great and it really just works good!" - michael dipaolo
Review: "I absolutely love this product. I ordered it three more times for my mother, father and girlfriend. It is comfortable, lightweight, and very durable." - Cameron williams
Certain Dri Prescription Strength Clinical Antiperspirant: Wave Goodbye To Sweat And Odor With Clinical-Strength Protection
Review: "I love this deodorant! It's easy to put on and feels good putting on, hasn't made my skin have any bad reactions, and it's long lasting. It's definitely a need for me in this 100 degree weather, it helps me stay fresh all day." - Lane