Review: "I used these for the 1st time at a concert last night and will recommend these to everyone. I could still hear all the music and songs as if I didn’t have them in. To my amazement for the 1st time ever I didn’t have the ringing or inability to hear as well after a concert. My hearing was just fine. I will be using these for every concert I go to here on out. Plus the color is super cute!" - Angela

