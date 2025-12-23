Epstein File Dump Exposes Troubling Art And Bizarre Role‑Play Costumes From NYC Townhouse

ADVERTISEMENT

A newly released batch of files from the United States Justice Department (DOJ) has revealed a disturbing glimpse into Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse.

The files featured images of unsettling child-themed artwork, apparent role-play costumes, taxidermy animals, as well as other questionable decor in the late serial offender’s Upper East Side home.

The images were made public as part of a court-ordered disclosure, and they quickly incited strong reactions from netizens across social media.

The recent files featured disturbing images from Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse

Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein related to file dump exposing troubling art and bizarre role-play costumes in NYC townhouse.

Image credits: Getty/Kypros

The newly released photos, which were taken inside Jeffrey Epstein’s 21,000-square-foot, seven-story residence, showed a collection of artwork and costumes that eerily referenced children, according to the New York Post.

Among the images was an artwork portraying a young boy looking down into his pants, as well as a large framed photo of a young girl sitting on Epstein’s shoulders. Other framed artwork in the home featured children in compromising positions.

Other photos showed childlike roleplay costumes that were laid out inside the residence. Several taxidermied animals, such as a dog and a tiger, were also displayed around the home.

Photograph in NYC townhouse showing disturbing art and bizarre role-play costumes linked to Epstein file dump.

Image credits: DOJ

One particularly disturbing photo showed a sculpture near the home’s entryway depicting a bride clinging to a rope, which looked quite ghoulish and out of place amidst the townhouse’s white walls and gold accents.

The photos were included among thousands of heavily redacted Epstein-related records that the DOJ released to comply with a congressionally mandated 30-day deadline.

The DOJ defended its decision to release only a limited portion of the Epstein files despite strong political backlash

Room in NYC townhouse featuring troubling art on pink walls and vintage furniture including a chaise lounge and ornate cabinet.

Image credits: DOJ

The DOJ’s decision to release heavily redacted files caught flak online, and it also incited criticism from members of the Democratic Party, some of whom accused the Trump administration of intentionally hiding information.

Despite the criticism, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the department’s decision to release only a portion of the files.

According to Blanche, it was necessary to release only a fraction of the Epstein files to protect the late offender’s victims.

Man sitting in a purple chair at a table with glasses, linked to Epstein file dump exposing troubling art and costumes.

Image credits: Getty/Rick Friedman

“The reason why we are still reviewing documents and still continuing our process is simply that to protect victims,” Blanche said during an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press.

“So the same individuals that are out there complaining about the lack of documents that were produced on Friday are the same individuals who apparently don’t want us to protect victims,” Blanche added.

An alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to fellow offender Larry Nassar was also released, and it referenced US President Donald Trump

Man in orange prison jumpsuit and glasses sitting in a courtroom, related to Epstein file dump and troubling art evidence.

Image credits: Getty/Scott Olson

According to the NYP, the DOJ’s document dump also included the release of a handwritten letter that Epstein allegedly sent to former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who is incarcerated over offenses against minors and several high-profile athletes.

The letter was postmarked August 13, 2019, three days after Epstein was found lifeless in his Metropolitan Correctional Center cell.

“Dear L.N., As you know by now, I have taken the ‘short route’ home. Good luck!” Epstein reportedly wrote in the letter.

Handwritten letter from Epstein revealing troubling details linked to art and role‑play costumes in NYC townhouse.

Image credits: DOJ

Epstein went on to attempt to justify the crimes committed by both men, writing, “We shared one thing… our love & caring for young ladies and the hope they’d reach their full potential.”

The letter also referenced President Donald Trump. “Our president also shares our love of young, nubile girls,” the letter read.

The DOJ has stated that the alleged Epstein letter to Nassar was fake

Role-play costumes laid out on a bed exposing troubling art from the Epstein file dump in a NYC townhouse setting.

Image credits: DOJ

In a statement, the Justice Department clarified that the newly released Epstein files included “untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump” that were submitted to the FBI before the 2020 election.

“To be clear: the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already,” the DOJ stated.

Ornate framed artwork on wooden paneled wall in NYC townhouse linked to Epstein file dump revealing troubling art.

Image credits: DOJ

“Nevertheless, out of our commitment to the law and transparency, the DOJ is releasing these documents with the legally required protections for Epstein’s victims.”

The DOJ also provided more insights into the alleged Nassar letter in a post on X. According to the department, the “FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is FAKE. The fake letter was received by the jail, and flagged for the FBI at the time.”

Mugshot of Jeffrey Epstein linked to Epstein file dump revealing troubling art and bizarre role-play costumes in NYC townhouse.

Image credits: United States Department of Justice

The DOJ pointed to several errors in the letter. For example, the handwriting in the letter did not match Epstein’s, and it also didn’t include the late offender’s inmate number, which was required for letters sent from correctional facilities. The name of the jail where Epstein was being held was also inaccurate.

Netizens shared their thoughts about the photos from the Epstein files on social media

