The minute most of us hit that Buy Now button, the excitement kicks in. Whether it’s a handy new toolset, a cozy sweater, or a quirky graphic tee, waiting for that package to arrive can feel like the longest part of the whole process. But while online shopping is ridiculously easy these days, the delivery part? Not always so smooth.

Sometimes your order takes forever to show up. Sometimes the delivery driver launches it over your fence like it’s a frisbee championship. And sometimes, believe it or not, your package might get lost in the ocean or show up looking like someone took a few bites out of it first.

Today, we’ve rounded up some truly questionable delivery moments for you, Pandas. From the downright baffling to the hilariously disappointing, these stories might just make you wonder if it’s safer to pick up your stuff in-store next time!

#1

That's A New One

Screenshot of a delivery status update showing package fell into ocean with in-transit tracking error message.

99Cooking Report

    #2

    Thanks To The Amazon Delivery Guy For Hiding My Package Under The Carpet

    Package delivery left outside apartment door covered with doormat as a protective measure in a hallway.

    Bluette_mushroom Report

    #3

    The FedEx Deliveries In My Area Frequently Get Lost. Today Someone Found 300-400 Boxes In A Ravine

    Pile of damaged and scattered delivery packages discarded in a wooded area showing unfortunate package delivery mishaps.

    Kimbeee Report

    It’s wild to think just how much stuff we humans keep shipping around the world every single day. In 2023 alone, a jaw-dropping 356 billion packages made their way from warehouses to doorsteps. That’s like every single person on Earth getting about 44 packages each in a year! And get this: by 2028, that number is expected to skyrocket to nearly 500 billion parcels zooming across the globe. So yeah, the delivery guy isn’t resting anytime soon.

    And it’s not just boxes bouncing around, it’s big bucks, too. Global shipping is booming, pulling in an eye-watering $1.02 trillion in revenue in 2022 alone. And experts say that’s just the beginning: by 2028, it’s predicted that this mega-industry will rake in about $1.5 trillion.

    #4

    Delivery Guys Left A TV In Plain View Without Even Ringing The Doorbell

    Large fragile TV package delivered at front doorstep of a home, highlighting deliveries gone off track and package fell into ocean risks.

    aleph19 Report

    #5

    Saw Someone Post Their Door Dash Delivery Confirmation Photo Earlier... So I Raise You One

    Overturned delivery car on residential street with a red package on the ground showing unfortunate delivery mishap.

    cat_fartzz Report

    #6

    The FedEx Driver Thought It Was Appropriate To Tape My Package To The Wall

    Damaged package taped awkwardly to a mailbox unit with one mailbox door left open, showcasing delivery mishap and tracking issues.

    SnooObjections3652 Report

    But with billions of boxes flying around, let’s be honest, things are bound to go hilariously sideways sometimes. Packages vanish into thin air, boxes arrive looking like they survived a tornado, or they end up on someone else’s porch entirely. To find out what really happens behind the scenes, we spoke to Ashok Chahun, a seasoned delivery partner from India with over eight years in the game and plenty of stories to tell.

    “People think it’s always our fault when something is late,” Ashok says. “But come on, your new phone is coming all the way from Europe! It’s stuck in customs, then stuck in a warehouse, then I finally get it days later. By the time it’s my turn to deliver, everyone’s already mad at me. All I do is pick it up at the pack station and drop it at your door. I don’t control ships or planes!”
    #7

    My Mom Ordered A TV (Delivered By FedEx) For Me For My Birthday We Just Opened It Up To Turn It On And

    Cracked and broken TV screen with visible damage lines, illustrating a delivery gone wrong or package mishap.

    XyroGame Report

    #8

    Delivery Guy Ate The Food And Replied "I Don't Care"

    Chat screen on a phone showing a delivery rider admitting to eating the food, illustrating delivery mistakes and problems.

    reddit.com Report

    #9

    Got A Delivery Notification From Amazon Today. Don’t Know Whether To Be Mad Or Impressed

    Package delivery photo showing a white and blue package falling onto a gray wooden porch outside a house.

    themightyarrow Report

    Traffic jams and crazy weather are the daily enemies of every delivery hero. “I don’t know how people expect us to magically appear at their doorstep during a thunderstorm,” Ashok laughs. “In big cities, we battle traffic jams that can turn a 5-minute trip into an hour-long crawl. And yet people call every five minutes: ‘Where are you? Why so late?’ Well, I’m stuck behind 200 cars and a cow crossing the street, give me a minute!”
    #10

    Delivery Driver Stole $40 Worth Of Groceries And Delivered My (Supposed Have Been) 3lb Bag Of Frozen Chicken Like This

    Frozen chicken breast partially unpacked inside a bag, showing a delivery that went totally off track and off brand expectations.

    HaterOfBlueCheese Report

    #11

    Doordash Sent Me This As A Delivery Confirmation Photo

    Fast food delivery spilled on cracked asphalt, highlighting unfortunate package delivery mishaps off track.

    Jay_Ferg Report

    #12

    Worst Delivery Ever

    Delivery notice explaining a parcel was accidentally thrown onto the roof, illustrating deliveries going off track.

    AusFail Report

    And then there are the ‘I paid extra!’ folks. “People love to yell, ‘I paid for express delivery!’ But what can we do if the vendor hands it over late?” Ashok says. “They expect miracles. Some people even threaten or scream at us like we’re sitting on their package for fun. Newsflash: if it’s late leaving the warehouse, we can’t teleport it to you!”

    So how do drivers handle all the yelling and blaming? Training! “We actually get trained for this stuff,” Ashok shares. “How to stay calm, how to handle angry customers, when to explain and when to just nod and say sorry. Most of the time, people just want to vent and we’re the only ones they see in person, so we take the heat.”

    #13

    Went To Eat My Uber Eats Delivery From DQ In Bellingham Washington And There’s A Bite Out Of It

    Partially eaten burger in a delivery box with sauce stains, illustrating a delivery that went totally off track.

    whatsqwerty Report

    #14

    How My Pizza Arrived

    Pizza with melted cheese stuck to the inside of a delivery box, showing an unfortunate delivery fail moment.

    hy11ahr Report

    #15

    Doordash Driver Pulled Up To My House, Marked Order As Delivered, Stole It, And Uploaded This As The Delivery Location

    McDelivery package placed inside a car, showing a takeout order bag as part of delivery and package off track stories.

    HamAndCheese527 Report

    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I dont think you wanted to eat the food after "delivery" in that mess gross car, yuck.

    But when things really blow up? “If a situation gets out of hand, like if someone gets aggressive, we call our supervisors right away,” Ashok says. “They can talk to the customer, fix things, or sometimes just reschedule the delivery altogether. No package is worth a fistfight!”

    Of course, Ashok admits not every delivery fail is the customer’s imagination. “Sometimes drivers mess up,” he shrugs. “Like, if your house is on the way home, a few people sneak in a quick pit stop to drop off their own groceries or pick up lunch. It’s not professional and it slows everyone else’s deliveries down.”
    #16

    The Delivery Guy Stacked Our Pizzas On The Side

    Partially eaten pizza with toppings pushed to one side in an open pizza box illustrating delivery gone off track.

    They were ice cold and he only said he was sorry for the delay. Called the delivery service's customer department and got a refund in the end.

    Shurugaz Report

    #17

    Ordered A Galaxy Tab S6 On Amazon, Delivery Was 1 Day Late And Received This Instead

    Box containing tomato passata packages with crumpled paper packing, illustrating delivery packages off track incidents.

    Parmesan3 Report

    #18

    Less Than 10 Minutes Ago, A Delivery Guy Forgot To Use His Handbrake On Our Steep Driveway. His Car Rolled Over The Ledge And Garden And Then Fell In Front Of Our Living Room 3-4 Metres Down

    White car overturned outside a house with a broken glass door, showing a dramatic delivery mishap off track.

    jourdeaux Report

    And then there’s the not-so-cool side hustle. “Once in a while, someone uses the company van to run personal errands like dropping off laundry or picking up their kids,” Ashok says. “They think nobody notices. But trust me, the GPS and cameras notice everything!”
    #19

    Delivery Driver Thinks It’s Ok To Make Their Food Cold Because They Didn’t Tip Them

    Pizza delivery inside a car with the air conditioning on full blast for the non-tipper, part of delivery fails and package fell into ocean stories.

    Lazy_Mouse3803 Report

    #20

    A Package I Forgot I Ordered Missed The Entire Biden Presidency

    Order tracking status showing all steps completed with an estimated delivery date delayed, illustrating package delivery off track.

    longislandicedz Report

    #21

    The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door

    UPS delivery notice on patterned paper with handwritten message asking to knock, illustrating delivery mishap.

    I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had "attempted" to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.

    NeevBunny Report

    Luckily, there’s not much wiggle room for repeat offenders. “We’re tracked constantly, so if there are too many complaints, you’re out,” Ashok says firmly. “They don’t care if you’ve been working five days a week in the rain, one too many complaints about lazy shortcuts or careless mistakes, and that’s it.”
    #22

    Gave Specific, Easy To Follow Instructions, On How To Deliver To My Unit. They Decided To Just Leave The Delivery In The Main Lobby

    Text exchange showing delivery issues with a package dropped in a lobby, illustrating deliveries gone off track.

    RelationshipNo3977 Report

    #23

    My Package Wasn’t Delivered Because A Stray Cat Decided To Hang Out In Front Of My House

    Gray cat outdoors at night by a sidewalk next to a delivery shipment history showing delivery exception due to animal interference

    buzz8588 Report

    #24

    Thanks Royal Mail - But This Photo Of A Bush Proves Nothing

    Proof of delivery showing a green bush instead of the package, illustrating deliveries gone totally off track.

    ThePinkBaron365 Report

    At the end of the day, most delivery drivers are out there rain or shine, holiday or not, just trying to get your package to you. “All we ask is a little sympathy, not every driver is perfect, but most of us really try our best,” Ashok smiles. “So next time your box shows up in one piece, maybe thank your delivery person and forgive us for the times we ring the doorbell a little too loud!”
    #25

    Failed Delivery Attempt Because My Mailbox Was Full... Hopefully They Have Better Luck Tomorrow Fitting The Queen Sized Bed Frame Into My Mailbox

    USPS delivery attempted but failed due to a full mailbox, illustrating unfortunate package delivery issues.

    DM_Me_Futanari_Pics Report

    #26

    The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message

    Unusual delivery with a gift wrapped in plastic and a note explaining special instructions for the recipient's hearing.

    aMac_UK Report

    #27

    Just Enough Room To Fit With The Delivery Door Open, Now It's Stuck

    USPS mailbox with a package stuck inside, illustrating a delivery gone off track and missed from proper drop-off.

    ButteryBearCheeks Report

    Well, these posts definitely prove that deliveries can go way off track sometimes… Has something like this ever happened to you? Did you ever get a package that made you wonder what on earth happened along the way? Tell us your delivery disaster stories and how you handled them!
    #28

    My Mail Lady Bends Every Package Marked "Do Not Bend"

    Damaged package with "Do Not Bend" label held next to a bent delivery item, illustrating delivery mishaps and off track shipments.

    My daughter qualified for a reading program that will send one book a month to kids who struggle with reading. Every book arrives with the spine broken.

    Grumpy_Waffle Report

    #29

    $1576.17 Package Arrived: Completely Empty

    Damaged package with a United States Postal Service note explaining delivery issues and care taken with mail handling.

    SubstantialAd7717 Report

    #30

    Package Got Delivered. Shortly After, It Was Very Slowly Undelivered

    Delivery package mishap captured in security footage, showing a package falling and being retrieved by an elderly woman.

    merylcreepxxx Report

    #31

    Friends New iPhone. Special Delivery

    Black dog sitting on concrete near torn package and broken delivery items scattered on the ground after package fell into ocean mishap

    Softmute Report

    #32

    Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago. Couldn't Find It, Snow Finally Melted A Bit. (1/2 Mile Away From House)

    Package delivery wrapped in plastic and partially buried in snow along a rural fence in a remote snowy area.

    raleighs Report

    #33

    Received My Daughter's Birthday Present Today. Fender Acoustic Guitar. Thanks For Nothing Fed Ex

    Broken Fender guitar with detached neck lying on tiled floor next to a cardboard package, showing delivery mishap.

    Jehoke Report

    #34

    Looks Like I Won't Be Listening To My New Vinyl Record. Thanks, USPS

    Rural mailbox with a bent package delivered inside, illustrating deliveries that went totally off track.

    404forlife Report

    #35

    Grocery Delivery Decided To Skipped Bagging. (Fwiw I Tipped $25)

    Grocery delivery left scattered on driveway at night, showing package fell into ocean mishap theme of delivery errors.

    Neat_Syllabub_2253 Report

    #36

    I Tried Ordering Iced Coffee With Our Delivery - Doordash Guy Handed Me This And Just Shrugged While Maintaining Full Eye Contact

    Plastic bags with spilled drinks, showing a package delivery fail where liquid leaked inside the container.

    reddit.com Report

    #37

    Amazon Driver Wrote On My Porch Railing With A Sharpie

    Front porch entrance with white door, striped doormat, and delivery package partially hidden behind railing, illustrating deliveries off track.

    I was not home but saw the Amazon driver looking around to confirm my house number from my Ring camera. I live in a townhouse and the house numbers are only on our garage doors. My garage door happened to be up at the time of delivery. Apparently once he confirmed my address (maybe with a neighbor or by looking at the order of homes next to mine), he took it upon himself to use a sharpie and write (vandalize?) my house number on my porch railing in permanent blue sharpie.

    Realistic_Attorney_4 Report

    #38

    Merry Christmas, Here’s Your Gift

    Damaged blue enamel pot inside a torn cardboard box, showing delivery packaging failure with a curious cat nearby.

    I sent my sister a stockpot and claimed other home goods for Christmas (she just got an apartment and has nothing for her kitchen).
    She came home to find her package looked like it had been run over. The guy at the front desk who took the package in said the delivery driver seemed supremely uninterested in the problematic package. Getting it refunded and a new one sent over, hopefully in better condition and in time for Christmas.
    Bonus cat in pic too. Say hello to Star.

    Paradiddle14 Report

    #39

    Bought Very Nice, Expensive Leather Boots. Delivery Driver Left The Package At The End Of My Driveway And My Neighbor's Dog Decided To Chew And Steal One Of The Boots

    Damaged cardboard packages with torn edges left on the back of a black pickup truck after delivery went off track.

    JPetty97 Report

    #40

    Sir? I Have Multiple Questions Abt This. I Will Clarify... The Elevator Is Absolutely Accessible

    Text message exchange showing a delivery driver refusing to bring a package inside due to elevator issues.

    zee_bith Report

    #41

    My Mom Surprised Me With A Delivery Of My Favorite Pizza and Ice Cream From Ohio To LA For My Birthday

    Insulated cooler filled with ice packs and a damaged food delivery package showing the impact of deliveries gone off track.

    She packed it in a cooler on ice and shipped via UPS for $350+ so it could be delivered next day during my birthday party. UPS lost the package for 2 days and delivered on the 3rd - refused refund. 

    Shibbroni Report

    #42

    Whole Foods Prime Delivery For My Mom's Birthday

    Partially damaged strawberry cake with whipped cream inside a cardboard delivery box, showing a delivery mishap.

    dreamboat252 Report

    #43

    My Delivery Was Put In My Bin, And Then The Bin Man Took It

    Several delivery packages tossed inside a green trash bin, showing a clear package delivery fail.

    PCAJB Report

    #44

    Found Out Why My Package Is Late

    UPS tracking screen showing multiple delivery delays and news of a fire destroying packaging trucks causing delivery issues.

    zellfaze Report

    #45

    My "Delivery Photo" From Amazon

    Package delivery mistakenly placed under car tire on a paved driveway, showing a common example of deliveries gone off track.

    grzachu Report

    #46

    I Ordered A Package For Next-Day Delivery. This Is The Route It's Taken Over The Last Four Days

    Map showing a delivery route from Fresno to San Jose with stops in Sacramento and Richmond, highlighting package fell into ocean.

    EmilyamI Report

    #47

    Delivery Driver Handed My Order To A Random Person Outside My Apartment. I Never Got A Response Past This

    Delivery chat showing confusion after a package fell into ocean, highlighting unfortunate times deliveries went off track.

    TheAlmightySpoon Report

    #48

    Apparently My Pizza Is Coming From Norway Tonight, And I Got Free Delivery

    Map showing a pizza delivery tracking screen with a package destination far off across the North Atlantic Ocean.

    showsmewhatyouhas Report

    #49

    Fed Ex Destroyed My Xbox

    Damaged package with broken plastic casing, illustrating a delivery that went off track and highlighting package fell into ocean issues.

    tank_the_boss Report

    #50

    I Ordered 12 Items From The Same Listing On Amazon. This Is How They Arrived Compared To How They Are Being Stored

    Stack of Amazon packages on a bench and a set of metal bowls next to a ruler, illustrating delivery package size.

    gary_mcpirate Report

    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The person that packed this did it to pad out their hourly pack rate numbers....

    #51

    This Is Where Amazon Left Our Package. We Live On The Third Floor. They Put “Left In A Safe Place”

    Package precariously placed on stair railing outside an apartment, illustrating delivery mishaps and package delivery issues.

    anxiouslymute Report

    #52

    “Delivered To Secure Location” According To The Amazon App

    Package left off track on roadside near grass and trees, illustrating delivery mishaps and package fell into ocean incidents.

    AceBongwaterJohnson Report

    #53

    Amazon Shipped My Hot Sauce Without Any Padding

    Damaged delivery package leaking sauce inside a soggy cardboard box, showing an unfortunate delivery gone off track.

    bizzaromatt Report

    #54

    My SO Tried Ordering From Doordash

    Delivery chat showing a dasher unable to find requested chips amid a conversation about package delivery issues.

    ABathingSnape_ Report

    #55

    This Is My Son's Insanely Expensive Gene Therapy Medication For His Rare And Permanently Life Altering Genetic Disorder. They Also Knocked My Plant Out Of Its Pot. Just For An Extra "F You"

    White fragile delivery package on doorstep near knocked-over plant, illustrating package fell into ocean delivery mishap concept.

    reddit.com Report

    #56

    Ordered Food From Deliveroo. Driver Claimed He Delivered And Stole My Food. When I Called They Claimed He Now Said His Car Broke Down And He Didn’t Deliver

    Live chat screenshot showing a customer disputing a delivery issue and refusing to consider it a donation.

    Rcrowley32 Report

    #57

    USPS Delivery Person Putting Failed To Deliver Notice On My Door Before Knocking. Wife And I Were Both Home

    A postal delivery person dropping a package on a porch with a mail truck parked nearby, illustrating delivery mishaps.

    ExclusiveBrad Report

    #58

    Cookie Delivery Person Abandoned My Order On A Random Sidewalk I Don't Recognize

    Pink Crumbl delivery package dropped off track on a dark suburban sidewalk, illustrating package delivery mishaps.

    Prince_Marf Report

    #59

    Even With Yoda Warning Them, The Delivery People Still Leave My Wine In The Sun

    Cardboard delivery package with conflicting label instructions about sun exposure, illustrating times deliveries went off track.

    BKStephens Report

    #60

    My Walmart Delivery Order Sent My Nicotine Gum Inside The Locked Container

    Hand holding a value pack of coated nicotine gum, related to package fell into ocean delivery mishap.

    Anxious_Purpose4270 Report

    #61

    Ordered A Microwave, Got A Gaming Chair, Customer Service Say They'll "Consider Fixing The Problem" But Might Not

    Cepher Astra Pro gaming chair box with straps, example of a delivery where a package fell into ocean or got misplaced.

    After weeks of calling customer service to actually get what I've already paid for, I finally got a knock on my door. Delivery!!! Finally!!! New microwave!!! Weeeeee. Not. I signed, got the parcel inside, and discovered the microwave was now a gaming chair, a low quality one too. So I called customer service. After keeping me on hold for an eternity, they said they'll let me know in a week (or two) if they'll pick it back up and deliver the item I actually bought...

    Particular_Storm5861 Report

    #62

    Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk Then Came Up And Rang The Doorbell And Walked Past Them Again And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door

    Package delivery left far from the door on sidewalk outside brick house in a residential neighborhood.

    DarkHeraldMage Report

    #63

    Amazon Delivery

    Metal sign warning of thieves operating here next to a misplaced package showing delivery off track and risk of theft.

    DemonicBrew Report

    #64

    Commissioned A Painting For My Fiancé. It Took Weeks To Be Completed And Ship Here. Made It All The Way To My Local Post Office Where They Destroyed It

    USPS tracking update showing a package disposed by post office after delivery failed and return attempt.

    I verified with the sender that the address was correct, then went to the post office and they just said there was no information on why it was destroyed, they basically just shrugged their shoulders. The package was insured, it’s not about the money. It was a birthday present that she’ll now never get.

    belleayreski2 Report

    #65

    My Package Arrived Empty, Amazon Offered Me A New Item If I Sent The Other Back In Less That 30 Days. That Might Be A Problem

    Hand holding an empty blue and white package mailer bag with visible interior and white sneakers on floor below.

    reddit.com Report

    #66

    Is This The Act Of Rebellion?

    Small delivery package placed awkwardly behind a deliveries sign on a front porch with stairs and railings.

    Far-Philosophy-4375 Report

    #67

    How My New License Plate Was Delivered By FedEx. 1 Day Late

    Damaged Florida license plate and torn FedEx package showing delivery mishap and package fell into ocean incident.

    patrickg833 Report

    #68

    The "Obstruction Of My Front Door" That Prevented UPS From Delivering My Package

    Side view of a house with a snowblower parked on the walkway near the door and green grass on the side.

    snakedoctor223 Report

    #69

    Dear Mailman, Don’t Do Me Like This Again. My Package Was Too Big To Fit Out Of The Front Of The Mailbox, But Apparently It Fit Through The Back

    Damaged parcel locker with torn cardboard package inside, highlighting delivery issues and package fell into ocean mishaps.

    Motor_Recipe1437 Report

    #70

    Amazon Mailed Me An Open Bottle Of Conditioner

    Shipping package with spilled conditioner inside a cardboard box showing delivery mishap with package fell into ocean impact.

    Warehouse worker removed not only the plastic cap, but also the foil safety seal on the conditioner and packed it in a box with TEN other items including an electronic device. The damages were $200+ and it took THREE separate calls to Amazon to get a full refund. (They blamed USPS even though the box exterior was undamaged and the seals were clearly removed prior to shipping as they weren’t anywhere inside of the box).

    Book_and_Broom Report

    #71

    So I Ordered Mcdonalds Via Doordash And Found This In The Bag. Not Only Did The Doordash Driver Get My Order Wrong, But I Think He Messed Up Some Poor Dude’s Plans

    Fast food delivery with a marriage proposal note, highlighting unusual package delivery moments gone off track.

    Xagreuss Report

    #72

    When A Vegetarian Uber Eats Burger King At 10pm

    Handwritten note on napkin apologizing for missing item in delivery, showing an unfortunate delivery mistake.

    reddit.com Report

    #73

    Delivery Window Was 8-12 A.m. I Showed Up At 7:45 To Find This

    Delivery attempt notice from Home Depot with contact numbers, illustrating a common package delivery issue off track.

    Wife and I bought a house close to where we live now, and are moving in this weekend. Had a fridge delivery window this morning for 8-12, and I came at 7:45 to find they had already came and went (without delivering). I took off work and arranged for family to pick up and watch my toddler to accommodate being there for today’s delivery.
    They refuse to redeliver before Monday.

    PBJLlama Report

    #74

    Ordered Walmart Delivery And They Couldn’t Get Me Stir Fry Sauce So They Substituted It For A Can Of Beef Ravioli Wtf LOL

    Unavailable House of Tsang sauce replaced by Chef Boyardee Mini Beef Ravioli in a delivery substitution example.

    Mediocre_Eggplant325 Report

    #75

    The Type Of Day My Best Friend Is Having

    Cardboard box on porch with handwritten note asking for deliveries in box, highlighting package delivery issues off track.

    ShaadowKaat24 Report

    #76

    This Dog Ate My Neighbors Food Delivery

    A dog stands near a plastic bag on a porch, illustrating a package delivery that went totally off track.

    Gumpyyy Report

    #77

    Amazon Delivery Driver Puts Package In Electric Box Breaks The Door To The Box £100 To Fix

    Packages awkwardly placed inside an outdoor electrical box, showing unusual and off track delivery placement.

    OldGuava6069 Report

    #78

    Amazon Delivery Man Entered My Home And Put My Package On My Ottoman. My Front Door Was 1/3 Open For Air Because My AC Just Broke. He Didn’t Announce Himself Or Knock. He Just Walked In

    Small package delivered on a fluffy white rug, showing one of the unfortunate delivery times gone off track.

    I understand Amazon drivers work so so hard and have to meet their deadlines. I feel guilty for complaining because I appreciate them immensely, they’re always friendly and don’t want anyone losing their job— but this is not okay. I live in a very very secure apartment building. My AC broke and it’s crazy hot where I live, so I felt safe enough to have my front door 1/3 open for air. I work from home, so I was in my kitchen working. My kitchen is very close to my living room so there is no way I wouldn’t have heard a knock.

    I walked into my living room and saw my package on my ottoman! I was so confused for second and then I realized someone would have had to walked into my home to put it there. For a moment I completely panicked and felt unsafe- like is someone in my home right now? Did someone look around? I have a camera at my front door, and thankfully it appears the delivery man took about two steps inside and put it on my couch and left, but still. There’s no way he could have just reached his arms to put it on my ottoman. I mimicked the delivery and he would have had to step inside. My order status says it was delivered to my “front door or porch.”

    Entering someone’s home is trespassing, it’s illegal, and although I don’t think the delivery person meant anything bad by it- you can’t just enter someone’s home! I honestly felt frightened for a moment. If it wasn’t for my cameras, I’d still feel frightened. He had delivered it 1.5 hours after I discovered it. I know I’m stupid for leaving my door open, but that’s still no excuse. He so easily could have just left it on my doormat like Amazon always does.

    thelastgen Report

    #79

    My Dinner Arrived A Bit Early. I Specified Delivery Time - 2pm. I Am Not Hungry Yet

    Receipt for a delayed delivery shown on a brown package with a smartwatch displaying the time on a person's wrist.

    myeye95 Report

    #80

    Amazon Delivery Might Not Follow Directions, But At Least They Don’t Follow Directions

    Packages piled inside apartment hallway despite sign requiring delivery to resident doors, showing delivery failures and off track packages.

    donnyskipper Report

    #81

    The Driver For Door Dash Decided To Open The Door And Put My Order Inside The House. That's Creepy, Right?

    Black and white cat holding a delivery bag by the door, illustrating unfortunate delivery moments off track.

    Dangerjayne Report

    #82

    The Delivery Driver Left My Lunch On The Doorstep, So I Can’t Get It Without Spilling The Drink *on* The Food

    Small package and coffee cup left outside a door on a porch, showing a delivery that went off track.

    Seeking_Starlight Report

    #83

    Amazon Said Delivered, Package Nowhere To Be Seen, This Was The Proof Of Delivery Photo

    Package delivery confirmation showing a brown package held by a person with blue nail polish, highlighting delivery tracking details.

    BassLineAddict Report

    #84

    Was Supposed To Get Two New Iphones Today Via FedEx… This Is The “Proof” Of Delivery

    Blurred image showing scattered leaves on the ground, illustrating a package fell into ocean delivery mishap scenario.

    reddit.com Report

    #85

    The Flower Delivery Company Called My Wife About The Flowers That Were Supposed To Be A Surprise

    Delivery transcription showing a confused flower delivery call referencing time and wrong number during a package delivery mishap.

    For my wife’s birthday, I ordered a (very expensive) set of flowers to have delivered to our home. I provided my contact number as the primary, and hers as the secondary. I have class in the mornings and work afternoon/evening so they were only supposed to call her if I was unavailable, which I made extremely clear in the notes. I also called them this morning to confirm I would be available and to ABSOLUTELY NOT call the secondary contact number. They called me and left this message while I was on the phone with my wife, who had called me because she was confused by their call.

    Difficult-Rest8524 Report

    #86

    Got A Grocery Pickup And They Put Each Item In An Individual Bag. The Last Picture Is A Single Onion. This Seems Like A Waste Of Plastic

    Multiple grocery items packed in plastic bags inside a house, illustrating delivery packages that went off track.

    KarlUnderguard Report

    #87

    The Way Both FedEx And UPS Deliver My Packages (Caught By Security Cam)

    Two delivery attempts caught on camera showing packages falling off front porch steps, illustrating delivery mishaps.

    kupus0 Report

    #88

    Delivery Guy Put Plastic Fork And Knife Underneath The Hot Food

    Clear plastic spork and plastic knife set, illustrating unusual packaging and delivery mishaps with fragile items.

    LordTickleToe Report

    #89

    Amazon Dropped Off 3 Packages At My Door. Only I Didn't Order Anything And They Belonged To 3 Separate Addresses Down My Block

    Person placing Amazon packages on a snowy doorstep near a home entrance during a delivery outside.

    So I had to finish the job for them and deliver the 3 packages to their actual addresses.

    colonelcasey22 Report

    #90

    Amazon Delivery Picture Of My Package On My Neighbors Porch. Asked My Neighbor If They Happened To Accidentally Get My Package. "Nope Didn't See It"

    Small package left on tiled porch near front door, illustrating one of the unfortunate delivery fails with package fell into ocean cases.

    _The_Space_Monkey_ Report

