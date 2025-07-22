Today, we’ve rounded up some truly questionable delivery moments for you, Pandas. From the downright baffling to the hilariously disappointing, these stories might just make you wonder if it’s safer to pick up your stuff in-store next time!

Sometimes your order takes forever to show up. Sometimes the delivery driver launches it over your fence like it’s a frisbee championship. And sometimes, believe it or not, your package might get lost in the ocean or show up looking like someone took a few bites out of it first.

The minute most of us hit that Buy Now button, the excitement kicks in. Whether it’s a handy new toolset, a cozy sweater, or a quirky graphic tee, waiting for that package to arrive can feel like the longest part of the whole process. But while online shopping is ridiculously easy these days, the delivery part ? Not always so smooth.

#1 That's A New One Share icon

RELATED:

#2 Thanks To The Amazon Delivery Guy For Hiding My Package Under The Carpet Share icon

#3 The FedEx Deliveries In My Area Frequently Get Lost. Today Someone Found 300-400 Boxes In A Ravine Share icon

It’s wild to think just how much stuff we humans keep shipping around the world every single day. In 2023 alone, a jaw-dropping 356 billion packages made their way from warehouses to doorsteps. That’s like every single person on Earth getting about 44 packages each in a year! And get this: by 2028, that number is expected to skyrocket to nearly 500 billion parcels zooming across the globe. So yeah, the delivery guy isn’t resting anytime soon. ADVERTISEMENT And it’s not just boxes bouncing around, it’s big bucks, too. Global shipping is booming, pulling in an eye-watering $1.02 trillion in revenue in 2022 alone. And experts say that’s just the beginning: by 2028, it’s predicted that this mega-industry will rake in about $1.5 trillion.

#4 Delivery Guys Left A TV In Plain View Without Even Ringing The Doorbell Share icon

#5 Saw Someone Post Their Door Dash Delivery Confirmation Photo Earlier... So I Raise You One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 The FedEx Driver Thought It Was Appropriate To Tape My Package To The Wall Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

But with billions of boxes flying around, let’s be honest, things are bound to go hilariously sideways sometimes. Packages vanish into thin air, boxes arrive looking like they survived a tornado, or they end up on someone else’s porch entirely. To find out what really happens behind the scenes, we spoke to Ashok Chahun, a seasoned delivery partner from India with over eight years in the game and plenty of stories to tell. “People think it’s always our fault when something is late,” Ashok says. “But come on, your new phone is coming all the way from Europe! It’s stuck in customs, then stuck in a warehouse, then I finally get it days later. By the time it’s my turn to deliver, everyone’s already mad at me. All I do is pick it up at the pack station and drop it at your door. I don’t control ships or planes!”

#7 My Mom Ordered A TV (Delivered By FedEx) For Me For My Birthday We Just Opened It Up To Turn It On And Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Delivery Guy Ate The Food And Replied "I Don't Care" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Got A Delivery Notification From Amazon Today. Don’t Know Whether To Be Mad Or Impressed Share icon

Traffic jams and crazy weather are the daily enemies of every delivery hero. “I don’t know how people expect us to magically appear at their doorstep during a thunderstorm,” Ashok laughs. “In big cities, we battle traffic jams that can turn a 5-minute trip into an hour-long crawl. And yet people call every five minutes: ‘Where are you? Why so late?’ Well, I’m stuck behind 200 cars and a cow crossing the street, give me a minute!”

#10 Delivery Driver Stole $40 Worth Of Groceries And Delivered My (Supposed Have Been) 3lb Bag Of Frozen Chicken Like This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Doordash Sent Me This As A Delivery Confirmation Photo Share icon

#12 Worst Delivery Ever Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

And then there are the ‘I paid extra!’ folks. “People love to yell, ‘I paid for express delivery!’ But what can we do if the vendor hands it over late?” Ashok says. “They expect miracles. Some people even threaten or scream at us like we’re sitting on their package for fun. Newsflash: if it’s late leaving the warehouse, we can’t teleport it to you!” So how do drivers handle all the yelling and blaming? Training! “We actually get trained for this stuff,” Ashok shares. “How to stay calm, how to handle angry customers, when to explain and when to just nod and say sorry. Most of the time, people just want to vent and we’re the only ones they see in person, so we take the heat.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Went To Eat My Uber Eats Delivery From DQ In Bellingham Washington And There’s A Bite Out Of It Share icon

#14 How My Pizza Arrived Share icon

#15 Doordash Driver Pulled Up To My House, Marked Order As Delivered, Stole It, And Uploaded This As The Delivery Location Share icon

But when things really blow up? “If a situation gets out of hand, like if someone gets aggressive, we call our supervisors right away,” Ashok says. “They can talk to the customer, fix things, or sometimes just reschedule the delivery altogether. No package is worth a fistfight!” ADVERTISEMENT ADVERTISEMENT Of course, Ashok admits not every delivery fail is the customer’s imagination. “Sometimes drivers mess up,” he shrugs. “Like, if your house is on the way home, a few people sneak in a quick pit stop to drop off their own groceries or pick up lunch. It’s not professional and it slows everyone else’s deliveries down.”

#16 The Delivery Guy Stacked Our Pizzas On The Side Share icon They were ice cold and he only said he was sorry for the delay. Called the delivery service's customer department and got a refund in the end.



#17 Ordered A Galaxy Tab S6 On Amazon, Delivery Was 1 Day Late And Received This Instead Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Less Than 10 Minutes Ago, A Delivery Guy Forgot To Use His Handbrake On Our Steep Driveway. His Car Rolled Over The Ledge And Garden And Then Fell In Front Of Our Living Room 3-4 Metres Down Share icon

And then there’s the not-so-cool side hustle. “Once in a while, someone uses the company van to run personal errands like dropping off laundry or picking up their kids,” Ashok says. “They think nobody notices. But trust me, the GPS and cameras notice everything!”

#19 Delivery Driver Thinks It’s Ok To Make Their Food Cold Because They Didn’t Tip Them Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 A Package I Forgot I Ordered Missed The Entire Biden Presidency Share icon

#21 The Way My Local UPS Simply Refuses To Knock On A Door Share icon I was waiting for this package listening for the door when I got the notice UPS had "attempted" to deliver my package. I swear the driver must have sprinted away from my door. It was a tiny package too, so no real amount of effort was saved by doing this instead of just taking 10 seconds to deliver my package. This is the 3rd time the local UPS has pretended to try to deliver something that required a signature.



ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily, there’s not much wiggle room for repeat offenders. “We’re tracked constantly, so if there are too many complaints, you’re out,” Ashok says firmly. “They don’t care if you’ve been working five days a week in the rain, one too many complaints about lazy shortcuts or careless mistakes, and that’s it.”

#22 Gave Specific, Easy To Follow Instructions, On How To Deliver To My Unit. They Decided To Just Leave The Delivery In The Main Lobby Share icon

#23 My Package Wasn’t Delivered Because A Stray Cat Decided To Hang Out In Front Of My House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Thanks Royal Mail - But This Photo Of A Bush Proves Nothing Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

At the end of the day, most delivery drivers are out there rain or shine, holiday or not, just trying to get your package to you. “All we ask is a little sympathy, not every driver is perfect, but most of us really try our best,” Ashok smiles. “So next time your box shows up in one piece, maybe thank your delivery person and forgive us for the times we ring the doorbell a little too loud!”

#25 Failed Delivery Attempt Because My Mailbox Was Full... Hopefully They Have Better Luck Tomorrow Fitting The Queen Sized Bed Frame Into My Mailbox Share icon

#26 The Delivery Note Got Put Inside The Card Instead Of A Birthday Message Share icon

#27 Just Enough Room To Fit With The Delivery Door Open, Now It's Stuck Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, these posts definitely prove that deliveries can go way off track sometimes… Has something like this ever happened to you? Did you ever get a package that made you wonder what on earth happened along the way? Tell us your delivery disaster stories and how you handled them!

#28 My Mail Lady Bends Every Package Marked "Do Not Bend" Share icon My daughter qualified for a reading program that will send one book a month to kids who struggle with reading. Every book arrives with the spine broken.



#29 $1576.17 Package Arrived: Completely Empty Share icon

#30 Package Got Delivered. Shortly After, It Was Very Slowly Undelivered Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Friends New iPhone. Special Delivery Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Amazon Said It Was Delivered 2 Weeks Ago. Couldn't Find It, Snow Finally Melted A Bit. (1/2 Mile Away From House) Share icon

#33 Received My Daughter's Birthday Present Today. Fender Acoustic Guitar. Thanks For Nothing Fed Ex Share icon

#34 Looks Like I Won't Be Listening To My New Vinyl Record. Thanks, USPS Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Grocery Delivery Decided To Skipped Bagging. (Fwiw I Tipped $25) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 I Tried Ordering Iced Coffee With Our Delivery - Doordash Guy Handed Me This And Just Shrugged While Maintaining Full Eye Contact Share icon

#37 Amazon Driver Wrote On My Porch Railing With A Sharpie Share icon I was not home but saw the Amazon driver looking around to confirm my house number from my Ring camera. I live in a townhouse and the house numbers are only on our garage doors. My garage door happened to be up at the time of delivery. Apparently once he confirmed my address (maybe with a neighbor or by looking at the order of homes next to mine), he took it upon himself to use a sharpie and write (vandalize?) my house number on my porch railing in permanent blue sharpie.



ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Merry Christmas, Here’s Your Gift Share icon I sent my sister a stockpot and claimed other home goods for Christmas (she just got an apartment and has nothing for her kitchen).

She came home to find her package looked like it had been run over. The guy at the front desk who took the package in said the delivery driver seemed supremely uninterested in the problematic package. Getting it refunded and a new one sent over, hopefully in better condition and in time for Christmas.

Bonus cat in pic too. Say hello to Star.



#39 Bought Very Nice, Expensive Leather Boots. Delivery Driver Left The Package At The End Of My Driveway And My Neighbor's Dog Decided To Chew And Steal One Of The Boots Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 Sir? I Have Multiple Questions Abt This. I Will Clarify... The Elevator Is Absolutely Accessible Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Mom Surprised Me With A Delivery Of My Favorite Pizza and Ice Cream From Ohio To LA For My Birthday Share icon She packed it in a cooler on ice and shipped via UPS for $350+ so it could be delivered next day during my birthday party. UPS lost the package for 2 days and delivered on the 3rd - refused refund.



#42 Whole Foods Prime Delivery For My Mom's Birthday Share icon

#43 My Delivery Was Put In My Bin, And Then The Bin Man Took It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 Found Out Why My Package Is Late Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 My "Delivery Photo" From Amazon Share icon

#46 I Ordered A Package For Next-Day Delivery. This Is The Route It's Taken Over The Last Four Days Share icon

#47 Delivery Driver Handed My Order To A Random Person Outside My Apartment. I Never Got A Response Past This Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Apparently My Pizza Is Coming From Norway Tonight, And I Got Free Delivery Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Fed Ex Destroyed My Xbox Share icon

#50 I Ordered 12 Items From The Same Listing On Amazon. This Is How They Arrived Compared To How They Are Being Stored Share icon

#51 This Is Where Amazon Left Our Package. We Live On The Third Floor. They Put “Left In A Safe Place” Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#52 “Delivered To Secure Location” According To The Amazon App Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Amazon Shipped My Hot Sauce Without Any Padding Share icon

#54 My SO Tried Ordering From Doordash Share icon

#55 This Is My Son's Insanely Expensive Gene Therapy Medication For His Rare And Permanently Life Altering Genetic Disorder. They Also Knocked My Plant Out Of Its Pot. Just For An Extra "F You" Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 Ordered Food From Deliveroo. Driver Claimed He Delivered And Stole My Food. When I Called They Claimed He Now Said His Car Broke Down And He Didn’t Deliver Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 USPS Delivery Person Putting Failed To Deliver Notice On My Door Before Knocking. Wife And I Were Both Home Share icon

#58 Cookie Delivery Person Abandoned My Order On A Random Sidewalk I Don't Recognize Share icon

#59 Even With Yoda Warning Them, The Delivery People Still Leave My Wine In The Sun Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 My Walmart Delivery Order Sent My Nicotine Gum Inside The Locked Container Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Ordered A Microwave, Got A Gaming Chair, Customer Service Say They'll "Consider Fixing The Problem" But Might Not Share icon After weeks of calling customer service to actually get what I've already paid for, I finally got a knock on my door. Delivery!!! Finally!!! New microwave!!! Weeeeee. Not. I signed, got the parcel inside, and discovered the microwave was now a gaming chair, a low quality one too. So I called customer service. After keeping me on hold for an eternity, they said they'll let me know in a week (or two) if they'll pick it back up and deliver the item I actually bought...



#62 Pizza Delivery Guy Dropped The Pizzas At The End Of My Sidewalk Then Came Up And Rang The Doorbell And Walked Past Them Again And Was Back In His Car Driving Off Before I Answered The Door Share icon

#63 Amazon Delivery Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#64 Commissioned A Painting For My Fiancé. It Took Weeks To Be Completed And Ship Here. Made It All The Way To My Local Post Office Where They Destroyed It Share icon I verified with the sender that the address was correct, then went to the post office and they just said there was no information on why it was destroyed, they basically just shrugged their shoulders. The package was insured, it’s not about the money. It was a birthday present that she’ll now never get.



#65 My Package Arrived Empty, Amazon Offered Me A New Item If I Sent The Other Back In Less That 30 Days. That Might Be A Problem Share icon

#66 Is This The Act Of Rebellion? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 How My New License Plate Was Delivered By FedEx. 1 Day Late Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#68 The "Obstruction Of My Front Door" That Prevented UPS From Delivering My Package Share icon

#69 Dear Mailman, Don’t Do Me Like This Again. My Package Was Too Big To Fit Out Of The Front Of The Mailbox, But Apparently It Fit Through The Back Share icon

#70 Amazon Mailed Me An Open Bottle Of Conditioner Share icon Warehouse worker removed not only the plastic cap, but also the foil safety seal on the conditioner and packed it in a box with TEN other items including an electronic device. The damages were $200+ and it took THREE separate calls to Amazon to get a full refund. (They blamed USPS even though the box exterior was undamaged and the seals were clearly removed prior to shipping as they weren’t anywhere inside of the box).



ADVERTISEMENT

#71 So I Ordered Mcdonalds Via Doordash And Found This In The Bag. Not Only Did The Doordash Driver Get My Order Wrong, But I Think He Messed Up Some Poor Dude’s Plans Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 When A Vegetarian Uber Eats Burger King At 10pm Share icon

#73 Delivery Window Was 8-12 A.m. I Showed Up At 7:45 To Find This Share icon Wife and I bought a house close to where we live now, and are moving in this weekend. Had a fridge delivery window this morning for 8-12, and I came at 7:45 to find they had already came and went (without delivering). I took off work and arranged for family to pick up and watch my toddler to accommodate being there for today’s delivery.

They refuse to redeliver before Monday.



ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Ordered Walmart Delivery And They Couldn’t Get Me Stir Fry Sauce So They Substituted It For A Can Of Beef Ravioli Wtf LOL Share icon

#75 The Type Of Day My Best Friend Is Having Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 This Dog Ate My Neighbors Food Delivery Share icon

#77 Amazon Delivery Driver Puts Package In Electric Box Breaks The Door To The Box £100 To Fix Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Amazon Delivery Man Entered My Home And Put My Package On My Ottoman. My Front Door Was 1/3 Open For Air Because My AC Just Broke. He Didn’t Announce Himself Or Knock. He Just Walked In Share icon I understand Amazon drivers work so so hard and have to meet their deadlines. I feel guilty for complaining because I appreciate them immensely, they’re always friendly and don’t want anyone losing their job— but this is not okay. I live in a very very secure apartment building. My AC broke and it’s crazy hot where I live, so I felt safe enough to have my front door 1/3 open for air. I work from home, so I was in my kitchen working. My kitchen is very close to my living room so there is no way I wouldn’t have heard a knock.



I walked into my living room and saw my package on my ottoman! I was so confused for second and then I realized someone would have had to walked into my home to put it there. For a moment I completely panicked and felt unsafe- like is someone in my home right now? Did someone look around? I have a camera at my front door, and thankfully it appears the delivery man took about two steps inside and put it on my couch and left, but still. There’s no way he could have just reached his arms to put it on my ottoman. I mimicked the delivery and he would have had to step inside. My order status says it was delivered to my “front door or porch.”



Entering someone’s home is trespassing, it’s illegal, and although I don’t think the delivery person meant anything bad by it- you can’t just enter someone’s home! I honestly felt frightened for a moment. If it wasn’t for my cameras, I’d still feel frightened. He had delivered it 1.5 hours after I discovered it. I know I’m stupid for leaving my door open, but that’s still no excuse. He so easily could have just left it on my doormat like Amazon always does.



ADVERTISEMENT

#79 My Dinner Arrived A Bit Early. I Specified Delivery Time - 2pm. I Am Not Hungry Yet Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#80 Amazon Delivery Might Not Follow Directions, But At Least They Don’t Follow Directions Share icon

#81 The Driver For Door Dash Decided To Open The Door And Put My Order Inside The House. That's Creepy, Right? Share icon

#82 The Delivery Driver Left My Lunch On The Doorstep, So I Can’t Get It Without Spilling The Drink *on* The Food Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 Amazon Said Delivered, Package Nowhere To Be Seen, This Was The Proof Of Delivery Photo Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Was Supposed To Get Two New Iphones Today Via FedEx… This Is The “Proof” Of Delivery Share icon

#85 The Flower Delivery Company Called My Wife About The Flowers That Were Supposed To Be A Surprise Share icon For my wife’s birthday, I ordered a (very expensive) set of flowers to have delivered to our home. I provided my contact number as the primary, and hers as the secondary. I have class in the mornings and work afternoon/evening so they were only supposed to call her if I was unavailable, which I made extremely clear in the notes. I also called them this morning to confirm I would be available and to ABSOLUTELY NOT call the secondary contact number. They called me and left this message while I was on the phone with my wife, who had called me because she was confused by their call.



ADVERTISEMENT

#86 Got A Grocery Pickup And They Put Each Item In An Individual Bag. The Last Picture Is A Single Onion. This Seems Like A Waste Of Plastic Share icon

#87 The Way Both FedEx And UPS Deliver My Packages (Caught By Security Cam) Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 Delivery Guy Put Plastic Fork And Knife Underneath The Hot Food Share icon

#89 Amazon Dropped Off 3 Packages At My Door. Only I Didn't Order Anything And They Belonged To 3 Separate Addresses Down My Block Share icon So I had to finish the job for them and deliver the 3 packages to their actual addresses.



ADVERTISEMENT