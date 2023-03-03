Rewriting Extinction: 25 Comics Inspiring Young Audiences To Learn About The Environment And Take Action
Comic strips, published by Rewriting Extinction, are capturing the attention of young audiences and inspiring them to learn about the environment and take action. The organization, which highlights that achieving environmental literacy through opening inclusive, non-judgemental conversations is the way to go, has engaged over 100 million people on social media, completely organically. They even published an anthology called The Most Important Comic Book On Earth, filled with unique and inspiring environmental comics.
Comics made by some of the most famous comic creators online, like War and Peas, Dinos and Comics, Wawawiwacomics and Jenny Jinya tell stories that resonate with today's youth, evoke deep emotions and highlight environmental issues that motivate readers into taking action to protect our planet.
Made in collaboration with Ricky Gervais.
Rewriting Extinction's comic strips are unique in that they use humor, strong feelings and relatable characters to engage readers and convey important environmental messages. This, and the inclusion of adored celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Robert Sheehan, Sir Ian McKellen helped the comics receive widespread acclaim, with immediate actions taken from the audience, such as signing petitions to help Greenpeace save marine life and protect the oceans (through an Instagram Live event with Clive Standen and a comic created by Wawawiwacomics that sent such a large amount of traffic to Greenpeace’s website that the site crashed.)
Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.
Made in collaboration with Joan Chan/Justcomics.
The comics cover a range of environmental issues, from plastic pollution to the impact of climate change on wildlife, but also aim to educate new audiences about the wonders of Mother Nature: a series of comics made for BBC Earth helped readers learn about and focus more on the flora and fungi, habitants of forests that usually do not get as much attention.
Made in collaboration with Buddy Gator.
"Relove the Planet" by Aware Animals.
"We are thrilled to see the impact our comic strips are having on young audiences," said the founder of Rewriting Extinction, Paul Goodenough. "It is our hope that these comics will inspire the next generation of environmental leaders, and help to create a more sustainable future for all."
Made in collaboration with Dami Lee.
Made in collaboration with War and Peas.
This series of comic strips is a testament to the power of art as a tool for social and environmental change. With its captivating illustrations and thought-provoking storylines, Rewriting Extinction's comic series is inspiring a new generation of young activists to take action for the environment.
Made in collaboration with Dinos and Comics.
Made in collaboration with War and Peas.
"Polar Fridge" by Victor Solis.
Made in collaboration with Taika Waititi and Safely Endangered.
Not to mention all the developments that divert or restrict the natural water courses resulting in mass flooding.
Made in collaboration with Just Comics/Joan Chan.
Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered.
Moon bouta get slapped.... leave poor earth alone :c
Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered.
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Made in collaboration with Pink Reaper.
Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.
Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.
Made in collaboration with Anxious animals.
Made in collaboration with Dinos and Comics.
Made in collaboration with War and Peas.
Made in collaboration with Wawaiwacomics.
"The Vapours" by Perry Bible Fellowship.
Made in collaboration with Things in Squares Comics.
Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered for Knives Out: Glass Onion.
"Someone to talk to" by Wawawiwacomics.