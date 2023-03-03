Comic strips, published by Rewriting Extinction, are capturing the attention of young audiences and inspiring them to learn about the environment and take action. The organization, which highlights that achieving environmental literacy through opening inclusive, non-judgemental conversations is the way to go, has engaged over 100 million people on social media, completely organically. They even published an anthology called The Most Important Comic Book On Earth, filled with unique and inspiring environmental comics.

Comics made by some of the most famous comic creators online, like War and Peas, Dinos and Comics, Wawawiwacomics and Jenny Jinya tell stories that resonate with today's youth, evoke deep emotions and highlight environmental issues that motivate readers into taking action to protect our planet.

