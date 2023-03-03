Comic strips, published by Rewriting Extinction, are capturing the attention of young audiences and inspiring them to learn about the environment and take action. The organization, which highlights that achieving environmental literacy through opening inclusive, non-judgemental conversations is the way to go, has engaged over 100 million people on social media, completely organically. They even published an anthology called The Most Important Comic Book On Earth, filled with unique and inspiring environmental comics.

Comics made by some of the most famous comic creators online, like War and Peas, Dinos and Comics, Wawawiwacomics and Jenny Jinya tell stories that resonate with today's youth, evoke deep emotions and highlight environmental issues that motivate readers into taking action to protect our planet. 

Our comics were shared on Bored Panda before. You can check them out here.

More info: rewritingextinction.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com

#1

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Ricky Gervais.

Rewriting Extinction
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why is this considered "sport"?

3
3points
Rewriting Extinction's comic strips are unique in that they use humor, strong feelings and relatable characters to engage readers and convey important environmental messages. This, and the inclusion of adored celebrities such as Cara Delevingne, Robert Sheehan, Sir Ian McKellen helped the comics receive widespread acclaim, with immediate actions taken from the audience, such as signing petitions to help Greenpeace save marine life and protect the oceans (through an Instagram Live event with Clive Standen and a comic created by Wawawiwacomics that sent such a large amount of traffic to Greenpeace’s website that the site crashed.)
#2

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.

Rewriting Extinction
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
1 hour ago

Because we don't do enough for them :-(

3
3points
#3

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Joan Chan/Justcomics.

Rewriting Extinction
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
1 hour ago

No wonder young people are angry.

3
3points
The comics cover a range of environmental issues, from plastic pollution to the impact of climate change on wildlife, but also aim to educate new audiences about the wonders of Mother Nature: a series of comics made for BBC Earth helped readers learn about and focus more on the flora and fungi, habitants of forests that usually do not get as much attention.
#4

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Buddy Gator.

Rewriting Extinction
#5

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

"Relove the Planet" by Aware Animals.
 

Rewriting Extinction
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is such a good idea, I love it.

1
1point
"We are thrilled to see the impact our comic strips are having on young audiences," said the founder of Rewriting Extinction, Paul Goodenough. "It is our hope that these comics will inspire the next generation of environmental leaders, and help to create a more sustainable future for all."
#6

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Dami Lee.

Rewriting Extinction
#7

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with War and Peas.

Rewriting Extinction
This series of comic strips is a testament to the power of art as a tool for social and environmental change. With its captivating illustrations and thought-provoking storylines, Rewriting Extinction's comic series is inspiring a new generation of young activists to take action for the environment.
#8

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Dinos and Comics.

Rewriting Extinction
Phoenix the Frog
Phoenix the Frog
Community Member
58 minutes ago

Poor turtle could not keep the promise

1
1point
#9

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with War and Peas.

Rewriting Extinction
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
1 hour ago

Anyone seen what is happening to the polar bears? They are loosing their environment thanks to global warming and no c**p about it is not happening. IT IS!!

1
1point
#10

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

"Polar Fridge" by Victor Solis.

Rewriting Extinction
#11

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Taika Waititi and Safely Endangered.

Rewriting Extinction
DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Not to mention all the developments that divert or restrict the natural water courses resulting in mass flooding.

1
1point
#12

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Just Comics/Joan Chan.

Rewriting Extinction
#13

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered.

Rewriting Extinction
Do-nut touch da donut
Do-nut touch da donut
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Moon bouta get slapped.... leave poor earth alone :c

1
1point
#14

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered.

Rewriting Extinction
Elina Wachtmeister
Elina Wachtmeister
Community Member
39 minutes ago

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

0
0points
#15

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Pink Reaper.

Rewriting Extinction
#16

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.

Rewriting Extinction
#17

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Wawawiwacomics.

Rewriting Extinction
#18

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Anxious animals.

Rewriting Extinction
Lindilou
Lindilou
Community Member
1 hour ago

Why hunt sharks for just the fin? It is more than madness.

3
3points
#19

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Dinos and Comics.

Rewriting Extinction
Maddy Cole
Maddy Cole
Community Member
21 minutes ago

like a pig in a cage on antibiotics

0
0points
#20

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with War and Peas.

Rewriting Extinction
#21

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Wawaiwacomics.

Rewriting Extinction
#22

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

"The Vapours" by Perry Bible Fellowship.

Rewriting Extinction
#23

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Things in Squares Comics.

Rewriting Extinction
#24

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

Made in collaboration with Safely Endangered for Knives Out: Glass Onion.

Rewriting Extinction
#25

Comics Empowering The New Generation: Encouraging Youth Engagement For A Sustainable Future

"Someone to talk to" by Wawawiwacomics.

Rewriting Extinction
