Deputy Sheriff Abuses Authority To Appease His Entitled Mom, Messes With The Wrong Person
36points
Relationships

Deputy Sheriff Abuses Authority To Appease His Entitled Mom, Messes With The Wrong Person

Gabija Palšytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Entitlement is a personality trait, characterized by the belief that one deserves preferences and resources that others do not. For example, a lake.

When Reddit user Country_Fence took their kids for a ride on their boat, the family encountered a lady on the shore who was so irritated by the fun they were having that she decided to try and get the authorities to put a stop to it.

However, Country_Fence worked in law enforcement themselves, and as they explained in their post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘, the lady’s plan quickly backfired.

Image credits: SergioPhotone (not the actual photo)

Image credits: balls340 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Boyarkinamarina (not the actual photo)

[explained to civilians the law they might not know]

Image credits: Country_Fence

[answered in the comments]

[reactions, blasted for not reporting that cop]

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Gillbella
Gillbella
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The level you walk past is the level you accept - so he accepts the cop giving out personal information and did nothing to stop it occuring again. He may have the right to do that, but I don't think it is a good stance.

4
4points
reply
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get his reasoning and it's obviously his choice to report or not...but the other cop so readily handled his mom's request which, to me, means he's done this before There was zero hesitance nor pushback. And, sure, it's not the worst crime in the world but if he so easily does this what else might he be doing?

1
1point
reply
POST
