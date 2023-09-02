Deputy Sheriff Abuses Authority To Appease His Entitled Mom, Messes With The Wrong Person
Entitlement is a personality trait, characterized by the belief that one deserves preferences and resources that others do not. For example, a lake.
When Reddit user Country_Fence took their kids for a ride on their boat, the family encountered a lady on the shore who was so irritated by the fun they were having that she decided to try and get the authorities to put a stop to it.
However, Country_Fence worked in law enforcement themselves, and as they explained in their post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘, the lady’s plan quickly backfired.
[explained to civilians the law they might not know]
The level you walk past is the level you accept - so he accepts the cop giving out personal information and did nothing to stop it occuring again. He may have the right to do that, but I don't think it is a good stance.
I get his reasoning and it's obviously his choice to report or not...but the other cop so readily handled his mom's request which, to me, means he's done this before There was zero hesitance nor pushback. And, sure, it's not the worst crime in the world but if he so easily does this what else might he be doing?
