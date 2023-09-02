Deputy Sheriff Abuses Authority To Appease His Entitled Mom, Messes With The Wrong Person

Entitlement is a personality trait, characterized by the belief that one deserves preferences and resources that others do not. For example, a lake.

When Reddit user Country_Fence took their kids for a ride on their boat, the family encountered a lady on the shore who was so irritated by the fun they were having that she decided to try and get the authorities to put a stop to it.

However, Country_Fence worked in law enforcement themselves, and as they explained in their post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge‘, the lady’s plan quickly backfired.

Image credits: SergioPhotone (not the actual photo)

Image credits: balls340 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Boyarkinamarina (not the actual photo)

[explained to civilians the law they might not know]

Image credits: Country_Fence

[answered in the comments]

[reactions, blasted for not reporting that cop]