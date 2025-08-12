Man Is Stuck Taking His 2YO Niece To His Doctor Appointment After Sister Fails To Get A Babysitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us would do anything for our family members. If they call in the middle of the night needing help, we don’t hesitate to hop in the car and get to them as fast as possible. But this love and willingness to take care of our relatives should go both ways. Otherwise, you might turn into a doormat for your family members.

One frustrated brother reached out to Reddit for advice after he got stuck babysitting his niece during a doctor’s appointment. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.

Most people are happy to help out their family members whenever they can

But this man was furious when he got stuck babysitting during an important doctor’s appointment

The majority of parents in the United States have no formal child care arrangements

It’s no secret that child care can cost parents an arm and a leg. According to the United States Department of Labor, the median cost of child care for one kid in 2022 ranged from $5,357 to $17,171. How much parents are spending on child care depends on many factors though, including where they live, how old their kids are and how many hours a week their kids need to be watched.

Unfortunately, the Pew Research Center reports that nearly 40% of low-income parents struggle to afford child care. Meanwhile, the majority of Americans believe that if the government offered free child care, more adults would be encouraged to start families.

Because babysitters and daycare can be so expensive, the U.S. Census Bureau reports that the majority of American parents don’t even have any formal child care arrangements. And about one in five parents actually rely on relatives when they need a babysitter.

Now, there are pros and cons when it comes to using relatives for child care. Care.com notes that it can be helpful to have a grandparent, aunt or uncle babysit because you and your child already trust them. Parents don’t have to worry about having a stranger in their home, which can help everyone feel at ease.

Having relatives around more often can also help the child build stronger relationships with their family members, as these people will be in their life forever, unlike a babysitter. At the same time, it can be helpful to have someone watching your kiddos who shares the same culture.

And when it comes to the financial aspect, hiring relatives instead of professionals can help parents save hundreds, or even thousands, on child care.

There are pros and cons to having family members babysit

However, there are some potential risks that come along with using a family member instead of hiring a nanny or babysitter. Sometimes, relatives clash when they have ideological or generational differences.

For example, asking your parents to babysit may be convenient, but they might not be interested in following the rules that you have in your household, especially if they’re different from the rules you were raised with.

Babysitters are expected to enforce sleep schedules, rules about technology and screen time, eating habits and general discipline. But Grandma and Grandpa might believe that they know better than Mom and Dad.

Sometimes past issues also bubble to the surface when family members are helping out with child care. It’s important to address conflicts delicately, though, or you might risk damaging these important relationships.

Payment can become a sensitive topic between family members as well. If your sibling or parents refuse to accept any money for watching the kids, you might feel guilty. And if they’re not offered any compensation, they might feel like they’re being taken advantage of.

At the end of the day, it’s the parents’ responsibility to make sure that their children are taken care of, not the child’s grandmother or uncle. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing similar family drama, look no further than right here.

Later, the author shared some more details about the situation

Readers understood the man’s frustration, and many pointed out that both his sister and mother could have made better choices