Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“If There’s Room”: Airline Employee Outsmarts Entitled Customer By Maliciously Complying To Upgrade His Flight
31points
Other3 hours ago

“If There’s Room”: Airline Employee Outsmarts Entitled Customer By Maliciously Complying To Upgrade His Flight

Liucija Adomaite and
Gabija Palšytė

Recently, a former regional airline employee shared a story from his job on the Malicious Compliance subreddit.

In a post that amassed 16.3k upvotes, the Redditor recounted an incident with a regular traveler he refers to as a “slimy businessman.”

“We would roll our eyes when we saw him coming to the check-in counter because he would always name drop and ask for special treatment,” the author explained and added that “He would always ask for free upgrades, extra baggage, not charging a change fee, last-minute discounts, etc.”

So one day the “SB” checks in for his flight, “name drops and asks for a free upgrade.” This is where it gets interesting.

A former airline employee recounted an incident with an entitled flyer who demanded a free business class upgrade

Image credits: bluejeanimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: bluejeanimages (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Northwest_Passage_

And this is what people commented about the incident

Others shared stories about being upgraded to business class

"If There's Room": Airline Employee Outsmarts Entitled Customer By Maliciously Complying To Upgrade His Flight

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about
Homepage
Trending
Homepage
Next in
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda