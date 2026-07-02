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A trip to the pediatric emergency room is every parent’s worst nightmare. Especially when your kid is so sick that you’re glued to the monitor, holding your fingers over their nose and trying not to lose your mind every time their breathing changes. In a moment like this, nothing else matters except making sure your little one feels better.

This mom rushed her 3-year-old daughter to the pediatric ER with a very terrible case of pneumonia, as she was struggling to breathe. While the doctors worked to stabilize the toddler and prepare her for the PICU, the annoying family on the other side of the curtain decided that their own far less urgent situation deserved to be the center of everyone’s attention.

More info: Reddit

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Watching your kid become seriously ill is every parent’s worst nightmare

Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator rushed her 3-year-old daughter to the ER after pneumonia left her struggling to breathe

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Image credits: DC studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Another family arrived beside them and immediately started acting like they owned the room

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The entitled family’s complaints and shameless demands pushed everyone’s patience to the limit

Image credits: Momof3dragons2012

The selfish parents tried one last stunt before a nurse delivered the most satisfying reality check of the day

The Original Poster (OP) rushed her 3-year-old daughter to the pediatric ER after bacterial pneumonia left the little girl struggling to breathe. She was quickly hooked up to oxygen, an IV, and a nebulizer while doctors worked hard to stabilize her and find her a spot in the PICU. It was already a terrifying day before the crazy family on the other side of the curtain showed up and somehow made it even worse.

The other family had brought in their own daughter for stomach pain, but from the sound of it, she was doing just fine. She was asking for snacks, watching videos loudly on her tablet, and acting much perkier than the narrator’s toddler, who was attached to machines. But this didn’t stop the entitled parents from acting like they’d been dropped into the world’s greatest medical injustice.

Things turned ugly fast when the author’s daughter had a brutal coughing fit, started choking, vomited, and briefly turned blue while the nurses rushed in to help. In the middle of that chaos, the entitled mom behind the curtain had the nerve to complain and whine about all the noise. It takes a special kind of self-absorption to hear a child fighting for air and still make it all about your own inconvenience.

From there, the family became a nonstop headache. They kept demanding a private room because their daughter “needed quiet,” even though their own kid was the one blasting loud videos. They also kept messing with the room lights, even though the OP’s little girl was scared of the dark, and engaged in other annoying behaviors. It felt like they were trying to claim territory.

When a PICU room finally opened up for the narrator’s daughter, the parents immediately insisted their own child be admitted first because she was supposedly sicker. The nurse shut them down, explaining that their daughter wasn’t seriously ill at all. She was only constipated and would be free to go soon.

Image credits: aaalll3110 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Pediatric pneumonia can be quite serious, causing the child’s oxygen levels to drop as they struggle to breathe. HealthyChildren notes that pneumonia in kids can cause labored breathing, chest pain, fever, and low oxygen, which may require urgent hospital care.

This urgency explains why the nurses prioritized the little girl over the daughter of the entitled family, who seemed determined to turn the ER into a competition. Emergency departments use triage, which means patients are treated based on the severity of their condition, not on who complains the loudest or demands the most attention.

At the same time, stomach pain in children can still feel scary to parents, even if it’s not very serious. Johns Hopkins lists constipation as one of the most common digestive issues in kids. So it’s understandable that the other parents may have been worried for their kid, but it doesn’t excuse their nightmarish behavior while another little girl next to them was fighting to breathe.

Readers were serious on the OP’s behalf, and admitted that they would have lost it if someone had acted that selfishly while their kid was in serious distress. Many could not believe that people could be so breathtakingly entitled in a pediatric ER. How would you have handled this annoying family if you were the one in that situation?

Readers were left fuming over the selfish family’s behavior and praising the poster’s restraint