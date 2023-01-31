Rude Family Gets Towed And Almost Arrested After Parking In This Guy’s Spot

Recently, a man turned to the Entitled Parents community on Reddit to share an incident he had in his driveway in a very popular beach town in North Carolina.

Turns out, the house had a five-car driveway built for 4, so one of the tenants would “either be on the grass or in a paid spot, if you had bills with your name and address the city would give you a pass to park in certain paid spaces,” the author who goes by the nickname Firegod828 explained. “So not a big deal but finding a spot in the middle of summer was hard,” he added.

One day, Firegod828 was running late to work. “I’m walking out to my car and of course the lots are already 90% full or more. As I’m crossing the street I see a mini van coming up and pull into my driveway.”

It soon became clear there was a very entitled head of family sitting behind the wheel who wanted to get his cranky kids to the beach immediately. So the parking drama started unfolding.

An entitled family feel like they can park anywhere near the beach despite a local guy telling them it’s his parking space, get towed and nearly arrested

Image credits: ThamKC (not the actual photo)

Image credits: alexlucru123 (not the actual photo)

Image credits: firegod828

Image credits: bialasiewicz (not the actual photo)

The author shared more information about the incident in response to these comments

And this is how others reacted

[stories]