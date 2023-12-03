Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Demands Neighbor Change Dog’s Name Instead Of Teaching His Daughter About Stranger Danger
29points
Relationships

Guy Demands Neighbor Change Dog’s Name Instead Of Teaching His Daughter About Stranger Danger

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea to give a pet a name that many humans have shouldn’t be an issue at this point, right? After all, pets are family, and family should be given the same amount of love and respect as any other person.

Not everyone is of that opinion, unfortunately. A guy recently had an issue with their neighbor who happened to have a dog who shares a name with the guy’s daughter—Charlotte. And it soon turned into a bit of a neighborly feud.

If you think the hardest part of naming your pet is figuring out what to name it, you might be surprised to learn that, alas, it’s not

Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)

The hardest part is dealing with the “aftermath” of naming a dog Charlotte and a neighbor now demanding you change it because it’s the same as his daughter’s

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: maria_symchychnavr (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Fatal_Foxtrot

The Redditor thought it’s unfair for him to be the one who changes names, especially if the neighbor was so rude about it

ADVERTISEMENT

The story goes that OP, Reddit user u/Fatal_Foxtrot, recently turned to the Am I The A-Hole community for some perspective on an issue.

Long story short, OP has a dog named Charlotte. Incidentally, the new neighbor next door has a daughter of the same name. So, whenever the dog goes out for their potty stroll, OP eventually calls her inside.

Well, one day, the new neighbor shows up at OP’s door and starts asking questions. Apparently, OP calling his dog over might also attract the attention and unsolicited visit of the neighbor’s daughter. To remedy this, he suggests renaming the dog.

OP thought that it was, if anything, unfair to ask for something like this, let alone that it’s just flat out entitled to think that humans have priority over dogs.

The post wound up garnering 9.1K upvotes and folks thought the Redditor was in the clear

And so the question was passed on to the AITA community. They immediately recognized that OP is not in the wrong here, leading to an appropriate NTA verdict.

Most were of the opinion that the new neighbor was an entitled moron or maybe even unhinged. Some even suggested getting some security measures in place just in case.

Others flipped the situation on its head for perspective—would it sound reasonable if OP suddenly started demanding the neighbor change his daughter’s name to something else? It sounds just as ridiculous.

And yet others suggested possibly talking to the neighbor’s landlord if they’re renting. But OP responded that he does have that idea in mind in case the situation escalates. However, they live in a relatively poor neighborhood and the guy clearly can’t afford to be evicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP was actually very active in the comments, providing context to the story: he has cameras, he considered the police, but is holding on to that idea just for now, his dog is tagged and trained not to impulsively eat treats of indeterminate origin, and even listened to ideas for other names.

For the record, changing a dog’s name doesn’t have a negative impact on the dog, and in some cases, it’s quite the opposite

According to Bob Ryder, a certified dog therapist, it is perfectly fine. A dog’s sense of identity is not vested in their name as it is with humans. For them, it’s a sound that they have learned to associate with something that’s happening that includes them.

What they do react to more is how you say it. If you say it in an upbeat tone, they will definitely start expecting a treat or a game or a display of affection. If it’s a scolding tone, they will catch that too, and think they’re in trouble.

If you do end up wanting to change a dog’s name, classical conditioning works best here: get a treat or a toy, say the name, give the treat, rinse and repeat.

There’s also the upside of renaming an adopted dog because their old name might already be tarnished by an abusive ex owner.

There are certain situations when it’s not recommended to change a dog’s name, namely when the dog is old or has health issues so as to not add stress to existing issues, or if the dog’s name was already changed in the past as it would just be confusing.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Who do you side with and what are some of your fave dog names? Share all of it in the comment section below!

As folks were reacting and voicing their verdicts, the Redditor also provided more context to the story

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s how the rest of Reddit reacted to the story

Guy Demands Neighbor Change Dog’s Name Instead Of Teaching His Daughter About Stranger Danger Shares stats

Some even shared similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
Robertas Lisickis
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robertas, nicknamed the Comma Inquisitor by friends, is a Bored Panda writer and content creator. After his studies at LCC International University, where he got a BA in English Language and Literature, Robertas went on to do freelance teaching, translation, and copywriting work, primarily specializing in IT. He spent nearly three years writing about all things Wi-Fi, eventually being picked up by Bored Panda. Whenever there’s free time, he spends it playing Gwent, or hosting Dungeons & Dragons sessions for his mostly chaotic neutral team.

Read more »
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Justinas Keturka
Author, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a photo editor at Bored Panda. He was fascinated with visual arts and arts in general for as long as he can remember. He was obsessed with playing and making music in his teens. After finishing high school, he took a gap year to work odd jobs and try to figure out what he wanted to do next. Finally, around 2016, he started learning how to use Photoshop and hasn't stopped since. He started working as a visual advertisement producer in 2017 and worked there for almost two years. In his spare time, he creates graphic collages and even had his first artwork exhibition at "Devilstone".

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
Add photo comments
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda