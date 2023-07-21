Woman Retaliates Against Neighbor Who Blocked Her Parking Spot By Rolling His Open Car To The Street

You never know what kind of neighbor you’ll get: an overly friendly couple, a noisy party animal in his late 20s, an aggressive granddad who hates everything and everyone, a hoarder, a chronic complainer whose name miraculously turns out to be Karen, whatever.

This Redditor and her husband, for instance, are living next to an “entitled” parking space blocker – however, there’s no need to fret as the two have found a perfect way to teach him a lesson!

More info: Reddit

This couple had their parking space blocked by their “entitled” neighbor

They asked the man not to do that and he eventually moved, but blocked it again the next morning

Image source: u/InfamousSoftware8053

“Entitled neighbor is angry I am using my park space” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to snooty folks to tell its members a tale of how she managed to deal with her parking space thief of a neighbor. The post garnered 7.5K upvotes as well as 274 comments discussing the audacity of some people.

Many reasons could potentially explain someone’s humongous sense of entitlement. Perhaps it’s their upbringing and environment – how people were treated by their old folks and other authority figures in their lives, specifically whether they were spoiled rotten and always had their problems taken care of – some cultural factors can play a part, too, or it may be just plain narcissism.

Whatever it is, Reddit’s sub that goes by r/EntitledPeople has a plethora of tales in stock that are bound to raise your eyebrows, and today’s is not an exception, though it includes a rather tasty ending!

Now, dealing with such individuals is, of course, incredibly challenging – let alone when you are forced to see them every flippin’ day because you live 50 feet away.

You could try talking it out and hope that they’ll take a hint, involve authorities or even consult a lawyer if they become downright insufferable to the point where it hinders your daily life; however, each situation is unique, and it just so happens that sometimes you’ll have to get a little personal to get the point across.

A healthy and understanding neighborhood is a dream of the majority of, if not all, homeowners, as at the end of the day, it’s nice to know that you can always rely on a lending hand. But life is unfair, meaning that most of us are stuck with nasty parking spot thieves and serial whiners who won’t hesitate to report you to the HOA if you look at them funny.

They realized that he left his car open, so they released the handbrake and pushed it into the street

Anywho, even though u/InfamousSoftware8053 did happen to have a difficult neighbor on her radar, she and her hubby found a superb way to put a stop to his parking space antics!

The thing is, the couple didn’t have a vehicle as they both worked from home and were OK with using public transport – however, eventually the woman got a promotion, and the two decided to finally splurge on a car.

The neighbor in question owns three cars and has already pestered someone into donating him their driveway, but surprise, surprise, that wasn’t enough for his humble collection as in order not to block the vehicles, he decided to start parking right in front of the OP’s driveway.

Naturally, the author and her spouse grew frustrated as the guy didn’t even bother to ask for permission, but before resorting to drastic actions, they decided to talk.

They approached the culprit and urged him not to block their driveway; the man got very defensive, and after getting threatened with vehicle removal, he finally came out and moved it.

Unfortunately, it only lasted for a day as the very next morning, the car was blocking the author’s parking yet again, and it was time for the aforementioned drastic actions!

u/InfamousSoftware8053 and her spouse were over the moon to find their neighbor’s car unlocked, so they decided to let the hand brake loose and push it to the middle of the street, as well as stick a warning note on his windshield and tape his doorbell so it would continue ringing until he woke up and saw the consequences of his blatant entitlement.

Not too shabby when it comes to revenge, huh?

