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Being a nanny can be tricky. On one hand, you have your own morals and beliefs, and your employers’ parenting approach may not align with how you think things should be done. That can be difficult to navigate.

You may see things differently and want to do what you think is best, but at the end of the day, you also need to respect your employers’ wishes and follow the rules they’ve set for their own children. Not everyone agrees with that, though, and today’s story is a perfect example: a nanny who thought the mother’s rules were over the top and decided to follow her own instincts instead.

Read more: Reddit

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Having a nanny always works best if all sides are on the same page, and that includes agreeing on parenting styles

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Magnific (not the actual photo)

A mother of two, aged 5 and 18 months old, hired a nanny for them, but she quickly realized that the employee had her own set of rules

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Image credits: peoplecreations / Magnific (not the actual photo)

While the mother didn’t want toys in the bedroom, the nanny would constantly allow the toddler to play with toys in her crib, overriding the mom’s wishes

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Image credits: Magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo)

One time, the nanny even reversed a punishment the mother had given that same day, without the parents’ permission

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Image credits: pastaisgoodiguess

So, once the mom called the nanny out for not abiding by her rules, the nanny decided to quit because she didn’t like being reminded that the mother was her employer

In today’s story, the Original Poster (OP) is the mother of a 5-year-old and an 18-month-old toddler. She explains that she hired a nanny six months before making the post, and while her kids absolutely love her, she has noticed one recurring issue: the nanny constantly ignores the mother’s boundaries and household rules.

According to the OP, she has a few strict rules when it comes to toys. While her kids are allowed to play almost anywhere in the house, she doesn’t let them bring toys into their bedrooms — especially onto their beds or into the crib. She explains that her children tend to play instead of sleep, so she likes to keep rest and playtime separate. Despite this, every time she comes home, she finds toys in her daughter’s crib.

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The OP then recalls another incident. She caught her 5-year-old son hitting his baby sister with a Hot Wheels track, so she took it away, telling him he wouldn’t get it back for two full days. The nanny, however, didn’t agree with the punishment. Sure enough, when the mother got home that same evening, she found her son playing with the track again since she decided he had behaved well enough to earn it back.

Unsurprisingly, this led to an argument. The mother was forced to remind the nanny that she was an employee and that her job was to support the family’s parenting decisions, not undermine them. After that reminder of who was in charge, the nanny decided to quit. To make matters worse, the OP’s husband sided with the caretaker, leaving the mother wondering whether she had been too harsh.

Image credits: cookie_studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The nanny’s habit of almost immediately overriding the mother’s rules could actually affect a child’s development. Experts say that inconsistent discipline between primary caregivers, and yes, that includes nannies, can lead to anxiety and encourage children to test boundaries. It’s also common for kids to quickly learn how to play caregivers against each other whenever there’s conflict.

And while the nanny may have thought keeping toys in the crib wasn’t a big deal, to the point where she repeatedly ignored the mother’s rules, pediatric safety guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommend avoiding loose items, including toys, in cribs until children are around 18 to 24 months old due to the risk of injury and even climbing out of the crib.

In this case, the nanny was the one who quit, not the other way around. So while the mother had to establish firm boundaries, she didn’t do anything wrong by reminding the nanny that she was expected to follow the family’s rules. Going forward, experts suggest the way to avoid similar situations is to conduct thorough background checks and consider nanny services that offer trial periods.

It comes as no surprise that most netizens sided with the OP. Many praised her decision to keep toys out of the bedrooms, and the general consensus was that the nanny had overstepped by repeatedly ignoring the parents’ rules. That doesn’t necessarily mean she was a bad nanny; it just means she wasn’t the right fit for that family. So, what do you think? Did the mom overreact?

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Netizens agreed that the nanny overstepped, while some simply pointed out that she wasn’t a good fit since they had vastly different parenting styles

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