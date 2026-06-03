Entitled Mother Tries To Force Toddler Out Of Paid Seat, And The Flight Attendant's Move Is Pure Satisfaction

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As annoying as entitled people tend to be, most of the time we can just ignore them, make some excuse and walk away. However, if you’re unlucky enough to be stuck next to them, say, on a flight, it’s probably best to dig in one’s heels and fight.

A woman went online to vent about encountering an entitled mom on a plane who demanded that her daughter should take precedence over the other woman’s son because she wanted a window seat. Readers shared their thoughts and some folks shared their own encounters with entitled people like this.

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Image credits: photobac / Envato (not the actual photo)

So one woman was stunned when another passenger demanded her son’s seat

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Image credits: joaquincorbalan / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: dekddui1405 / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Iakobchuk / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: MotherhoodEst2017

Readers shared their indignation at how the entitled woman behaved

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