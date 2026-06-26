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Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn’t Work: “Do You Even Know Who I Am?”
A happy child sledding and a woman in a winter coat. Shows family enjoying winter activities, not entitled mom.
Entitled People, Relationships

Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn’t Work: “Do You Even Know Who I Am?”

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
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Some people feel so entitled that they think the rules don’t apply to them. They’ll go after anyone to get what they want, even a child. And when they get called out, they somehow make themselves the victim.

One mom was spending a peaceful day with her two young kids at the park. But things took a turn when another woman tried to steal from her son. She confronted her, and when the woman refused to back down, chaos followed. Read the full story below.

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    One mom was enjoying a peaceful day at the park with her two young kids

    Image credits: Amel Uzunovic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    But another woman decided to ruin it by attempting to steal from her son

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    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Edgar Mountain / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Aviouse96

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    Most readers agreed that the woman acted very entitled

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    However, one person felt that the mom’s reaction, especially the swearing, was a bit over the top

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    The author later returned with an update after talking to her husband about what happened

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    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Aviouse96

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    Exhausted by family or in-law drama like this one? Visit our Family Dynamics Hub for expert-backed guides on toxic relatives, parenting styles, and personal boundaries.

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    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter with a master’s degree in International Communication. At Bored Panda, she covers everything the internet has to offer, from art and culture to personal relationships and whatever rabbit hole comes next. Away from the screen, she recharges with tea ceremonies and slow afternoons at art galleries.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess this is how entitled Mothers-in-law start. Why would she not know her own son's sled?

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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess this is how entitled Mothers-in-law start. Why would she not know her own son's sled?

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