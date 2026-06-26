Entitled Mom Makes Crazy Demands, Shocked It Doesn’t Work: “Do You Even Know Who I Am?”

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Some people feel so entitled that they think the rules don’t apply to them. They’ll go after anyone to get what they want, even a child. And when they get called out, they somehow make themselves the victim.

One mom was spending a peaceful day with her two young kids at the park. But things took a turn when another woman tried to steal from her son. She confronted her, and when the woman refused to back down, chaos followed. Read the full story below.

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One mom was enjoying a peaceful day at the park with her two young kids

Image credits: Amel Uzunovic / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But another woman decided to ruin it by attempting to steal from her son

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Edgar Mountain / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Mikael Blomkvist / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Aviouse96

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Most readers agreed that the woman acted very entitled

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However, one person felt that the mom’s reaction, especially the swearing, was a bit over the top

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The author later returned with an update after talking to her husband about what happened

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Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Aviouse96

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