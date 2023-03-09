“We Should Invite Her Family And The Kid’s School Friends”: Entitled Mom Asks The Bride If She Can Throw Her Kid A Birthday Party During The Wedding

Organizing a wedding is stressful enough as it is. You’ve got to find the right venue and book a band. You’ve got to take care of the food and find a stunning outfit. Last but certainly not least—you need to figure out who you’re inviting. The very last thing you need is a relative you’ve never met trying to hijack your Big Day!

Redditor u/sailorfantasy, who is getting married in September, opened up about a spot of wedding drama that blew the internet’s mind. She revealed how a distant relative suggested merging the wedding with her child’s fourth birthday. Scroll down for the full story.

It takes a special level of entitlement to try and hijack someone else’s wedding

Image credits: Mizuno K (not the actual photo)

A bride-to-be revealed how a distant relative contacted her with a very peculiar request

Image credits: Thirdman (not the actual photo)

Image credits: sailorfantasy

The woman was completely taken aback by the mom’s brazen approach

Image credits: Yan Krukau (not the actual photo)

The OP pointed out that the distant relative of theirs, her aunt’s niece, wasn’t related to her by blood and wasn’t even going to be invited to the wedding in the first place. They hadn’t even met in person. It was a small celebration with 28 people, including the happy couple.

However, the relative, learning that everything would take place at the bride’s house, thought that it would be a ‘good idea’ to celebrate her child’s fourth birthday at the same time as well. Her reasoning was that her kid’s birthday was just a few days before the actual wedding. Meanwhile, all of the people at the celebration were already her nearest and dearest.

Now, wanting the best for your child as a parent is nothing bad. Wanting them to spend more time with family members you love and respect is fine, too. However, there’s a time and a place for birthdays. That time and place is not, by any measure, someone else’s wedding! No. Just… no.

The story started up a discussion about entitlement and boundaries online

Image credits: Rene Asmussen (not the actual photo)

Good intentions? Maybe. Awful idea? Definitely. Entitlement? Through the roof. So it was perfectly reasonable for the bride-to-be, redditor u/sailorfantasy, to refuse the request.

As one redditor quipped, the OP should have joked, “That’s a great idea!! So far I’ve spent $10,000 on my wedding. If we combine the two events, we could split the cost at $5,000 each!” There’s nothing quite like mentioning remuneration and sharing the burden to make someone’s sense of entitlement evaporate like the morning dew.

The fact of the matter is that no matter how much you organize and plan for your wedding, some things can go completely wrong. Your guests might make a scene. Your caterer might be late. Or you get an entirely different cake delivered to you.

The most essential thing to keep in mind in these chaotic situations is that, at the end of the day, they don’t actually matter. There is no such thing as a ‘perfect’ wedding. Something will inevitably go wrong at some point, and you won’t be able to control it. So it’s best to smile, laugh, and embrace whatever comes your way.

What truly matters is that you’re marrying your soulmate and celebrating this love with the people you care about the most on this pale blue dot suspended in a sunbeam that we call home.

Rolling with the punches and having a good sense of humor can help you handle the stress

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Anna and Sarah, from The Wedding Society, previously shared their ideas with Bored Panda on how the marrying couple can deal with embarrassing situations and well-laid plans falling apart.

“Honestly, the only real way to deal with things going wrong on the day is to just roll with the punches and try to have a sense of humor about it. What else can you do?!” they told us.

“There’s no point ruining the day you’ve planned so long and hard for. It’s just a party. What matters is the marriage,” they noted.

However, that doesn’t mean that the family, friends, and organizers can’t help with things. “The mark of a great wedding crew is someone who does whatever they can to reduce the stress for the marrying couple. That looks different for everyone but, at the end of the day, they’re there to help take the burden off you and make your day better and more enjoyable.”

