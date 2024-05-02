ADVERTISEMENT

It shouldn’t be shocking to learn that if you want to have a dog, or even any kind of pet, you need to understand that they need to be taken care of. It’s not enough to just play with them from time to time, but you need to provide them with walks, food, veterinarian visits and there is no option to just ‘throw them out’ when you get tired.

Also, you can not just take a dog for a trip when you wish without knowing all the health concerns, as one Reddit user’s brother decided to do. The woman shared her story online after her entitled brother told her that he was taking her dog for 3 days without her permission.

If a dog was given to you but you never cared for him, it doesn’t really mean that the dog is still yours

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Woman shares that she has an entitled, man-child brother, and last night he decided to ‘inform’ her that he would be taking her dog for 3 days on a fishing trip

Image credits: Jean Alves (not the actual photo)

However, the woman explained that 9 years ago, her brother had demanded a dog and despite her disapproval, he got the dog but he never cared for it

She was the one always looking after him, rehoming him when needed and taking him with her when it was a possibility, and even now, when he’s sick, she is the one caring for him

Image credits: Humphrey Muleba (not the actual photo)

So despite the woman’s explanations that the dog needs a lot of care and taking him on the trip is not the best decision, her brother didn’t care about any of that

Image credits: u/archi_femme10

Well, that was it for the woman – she packed her bag, took the dog and went to her fiancé’s house so her brother can’t take her pet and neglect him

Not long ago, one Reddit user posted her quite heartbreaking story after her entitled brother simply ‘informed’ her that he would be taking her 10-year-old dog for 3 days without her permission. The woman shared it with the r/EntitledPeople community members, where it received almost 4K upvotes and more than 350 comments.

The original poster (OP) started her story by explaining that she has an entitled man-child brother who lives in the house that she co-owns with her mom. Well, one night, out of the blue, he told OP that he would be taking her dog, Spot, for 3 days on a fishing trip. After the woman’s disapproval, he just told her that Spot is also his dog and he can take him whenever he wants.

It may sound reasonable without knowing the full story – OP explained that 9 years ago, her brother got a dog, but never cared for him. The woman was the one paying for vet bills, feeding him, etc. When they had to rehome him, OP was the one who found him a foster home and once she moved out, she took the dog with her.

She noted that Spot now is 10 and has arthritis, so needs to take meds, frequent bathroom breaks and hates water. So when the woman heard her brother’s plans, she immediately knew that Spot was going to be miserable. Well, after a few more of her brother’s rude arguments, she lost it, packed her bag, took the dog and went to her fiancé’s house, where her brother for sure couldn’t find her nor Spot.

The community members assured the woman that she did everything right and suggested how to keep her dog safe. “Stay with your fiancé and keep your sweet doggie safe. Your brother probably would have done something awful to him. Possibly abandoning him and say that he ran off,” one user wrote. “Get everything to your fiancé’s house, NOW. He doesn’t respect your property or your person,” another added.

Image credits: Oleksandr P (not the actual photo)

I am pretty sure there are many of us who want to have a dog or at least dreamed about having one in our childhood. When we are kids, we don’t realize all the things that need to be considered before getting a puppy and our parents do that instead of us. However, when we are adults already, it’s important to understand that wanting a dog is not enough.

According to Pet MD, the first thing to consider is if you can commit – more specifically, do you have time for walks and exercise? Also, if the pet is going to fit your lifestyle – choosing a pet or breed based on how popular, how beautiful or aesthetically pleasing they look will never be a good decision.

Now, if you have already decided to get a dog, first of all, probably most dog lovers and owners will say that your life is just about to become better. And, well, they are not wrong – in fact, there are science-based benefits of having a dog.

The American Kennel Club shared that a small Australian survey revealed that owning a dog can help minimize loneliness. Additionally, owning a dog may help you live longer. A comprehensive review of studies published from 1950 to 2019 indicated that dog owners had a decreased risk of death. And they also help you stop stressing out.

So while there are many great health benefits that come with having a dog, so does a list of responsibilities. But coming back to the story, what do you think about the whole situation? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Redditors were scared for the dog and suggested that the woman keep her dog with her fiancé