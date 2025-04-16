Woman Dumps Boyfriend After He Tries To Make His Daughter Her Heiress: “He Just Wants A Handout”

ADVERTISEMENT

Love alone isn’t enough to keep a relationship going. It takes mutual respect, shared goals, and real partnership to make things work.

But after two years together, this woman realized her boyfriend didn’t seem to understand any of that. From criticizing her home to pushing her to include his daughter in her will and fund a business for her, the demands kept piling up. She started to feel less like a partner and more like a financial plan.

Unsure if she was overreacting, she asked Reddit if breaking up was the right call.

The woman noticed her boyfriend saw her less as a girlfriend and more as a financial resource

Unsure what to do, she asked the internet if breaking up was the answer

In the replies, the woman shared that they had been together for two years

Readers felt her boyfriend’s behavior was a major red flag and encouraged her to break up

She later posted an update revealing that she had officially called things off

The update was met with support, as readers cheered her on for walking away

