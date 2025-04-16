Woman Dumps Boyfriend After He Tries To Make His Daughter Her Heiress: “He Just Wants A Handout”
Love alone isn’t enough to keep a relationship going. It takes mutual respect, shared goals, and real partnership to make things work.
But after two years together, this woman realized her boyfriend didn’t seem to understand any of that. From criticizing her home to pushing her to include his daughter in her will and fund a business for her, the demands kept piling up. She started to feel less like a partner and more like a financial plan.
Unsure if she was overreacting, she asked Reddit if breaking up was the right call.
The woman noticed her boyfriend saw her less as a girlfriend and more as a financial resource
Unsure what to do, she asked the internet if breaking up was the answer
In the replies, the woman shared that they had been together for two years
Readers felt her boyfriend’s behavior was a major red flag and encouraged her to break up
She later posted an update revealing that she had officially called things off
The update was met with support, as readers cheered her on for walking away
Why can't this man build his own legacy for his daughter? The entitlement here is astounding.
I agree. The funny thing is that is sounds like his ex-wife is building a perfectly decent nest egg for his daughter, but it sounds like he'd prefer not to have to acknowledge any success on her part.
