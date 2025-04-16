Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Dumps Boyfriend After He Tries To Make His Daughter Her Heiress: “He Just Wants A Handout”
Couples, Relationships

Woman Dumps Boyfriend After He Tries To Make His Daughter Her Heiress: “He Just Wants A Handout”

Love alone isn’t enough to keep a relationship going. It takes mutual respect, shared goals, and real partnership to make things work.

But after two years together, this woman realized her boyfriend didn’t seem to understand any of that. From criticizing her home to pushing her to include his daughter in her will and fund a business for her, the demands kept piling up. She started to feel less like a partner and more like a financial plan.

Unsure if she was overreacting, she asked Reddit if breaking up was the right call.

RELATED:

    The woman noticed her boyfriend saw her less as a girlfriend and more as a financial resource

    Image credits: alexlucru123 / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Unsure what to do, she asked the internet if breaking up was the answer

    Image credits: shotprime / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: StudioVK / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Stunning_Tangelo8738

    In the replies, the woman shared that they had been together for two years

    Readers felt her boyfriend’s behavior was a major red flag and encouraged her to break up

    She later posted an update revealing that she had officially called things off

    Image credits: guyswhoshoot / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: vadymvdrobot / Envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Stunning_Tangelo8738

    The update was met with support, as readers cheered her on for walking away

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why can't this man build his own legacy for his daughter? The entitlement here is astounding.

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. The funny thing is that is sounds like his ex-wife is building a perfectly decent nest egg for his daughter, but it sounds like he'd prefer not to have to acknowledge any success on her part.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
