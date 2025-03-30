People Discuss How Influencers All Dressing The Same Reflects A Bigger Problem In Our Future

ADVERTISEMENT

If you spend any amount of time on the internet in general and Instagram in particular, you’ve probably noticed that there is a certain “look” to content creators. By itself it might not stand out, but put a handful of influencers together and it will look like they are all each other’s stunt doubles.

An influencer video where all the women present dressed nearly identically spawned an online debate about how individuality has started to disappear. We reached out to some of the folks discussing this topic via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

Internet content creation culture has produced its own “look”

So some netizens thought that this attack on individuality was too much

But she wasn’t the only one who thought this was getting out of hand

@economyvodka The comments under that video did give me hope I can’t lie to you. I think a lot of us are tired of this constant Deja vu our society has forced upon us, which is even more tragic in relation to style. Why are people DRESSING the same? Out of all the options in this day and age especially? We have never had such a variation in clothing yet everyone ends up in the same beige ensemble? This can’t be real life. #style#fashion#influencers#styletok#foryou#fyp#europe#usa#culture ♬ original sound – Wanderslut

Influencers need to stay on top of trends, often by trying to create them

Influencer culture often destroys individuality by promoting a narrow, curated version of life that encourages people to conform rather than express themselves authentically. Social media influencers build their platforms by showcasing an idealized lifestyle, from fashion and beauty to travel and personal success, designed to attract followers and brand deals. To be clear, it’s not even close to the worst things influencers have done, but the long-term implications aren’t great.

Over time, this creates a feedback loop where the most popular trends, aesthetics, and behaviors are endlessly copied, leaving little room for uniqueness. As more people try to fit into this mold for likes and validation, individuality takes a back seat to the pursuit of social approval. As one netizen stated in the videos above, it’s “all a performance.”

Now, using style as a status symbol is a tale as old as time, but traditionally, one would still add some personality to it. However, as the influencer trip video shows, some of these women look indistinguishable from each other. One of the biggest problems is the pressure to appear “perfect” at all times. Influencers often present carefully edited images where every detail is curated to look effortless, yet flawless. This is often comically or tragically not mirrored in their behavior.

This leads to followers imitating those same looks, habits, and even personality traits in the hope of achieving similar popularity. When millions of people are chasing the same aesthetic, wearing the same clothes, using the same filters, and decorating their homes in the same style, personal identity becomes secondary to fitting in. What was once a platform for creativity and self expression increasingly feels like a competition to replicate what’s trending.

People will buy what they think is cool to own

Consumerism also plays a role. Influencer culture thrives on selling products, whether it’s skincare, clothing, or lifestyle gadgets. Views alone tend to not cut it anymore. The constant push to buy the “next big thing” makes individuality feel out of reach because people are told that their worth is tied to owning the right brands or following the latest trends. Instead of valuing originality, the focus shifts to having what everyone else has, or risk feeling left behind. This is “assisted” by fast fashion and online shopping, where consumers can “chaise” a new trend as quickly as it emerges.

The need for online validation makes it even harder to break free. Likes, comments, and followers create a reward system that encourages conformity. People are less likely to share their true selves if they fear it won’t be well received. As a result, social media often becomes a highlight reel of what people think others want to see, not who they truly are. There is often a degree of whiplash when contrasting a person’s curated online image with reality.

Ironically, the more people try to stand out by copying what’s popular, the more everything starts to look the same. True individuality requires embracing differences, imperfections, and personal preferences without worrying about whether it fits the current trend. As long as influencer culture prioritizes uniformity over authenticity, it will continue to erode the very uniqueness that makes people interesting in the first place.

Commenters shared their thoughts

