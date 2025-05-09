Companies Start Using AI To Conduct Job Interviews, Applicants And Folks Online Are Disturbed

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking for a job is hard, so when you finally land an interview, it can be a pretty good feeling. You do your prep, you dress up, have your talking points ready and then join the remote video call, only to discover that the company has decided to outsource this task to what amounts to a glorified chatbot.

People across the internet share their experiences with virtually joining a job interview, only to realize that they are being “interviewed” by AI. We reached out to some of the folks who posted their experiences via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

Job interviews can be stressful enough as it is

But some people are reporting now being “interviewed” by AI

You can watch one examples shared by this content creator

Many companies don’t even warn applicants that they will be using AI

Often the result leaves a lot to be desired

Some folks have even started playing around with it

You can watch the full video here

Other commenters shared their own experiences

Many viewers hated the idea

While some liked it

