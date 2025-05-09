Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Companies Start Using AI To Conduct Job Interviews, Applicants And Folks Online Are Disturbed
Young woman participating in an AI job interview online, smiling and waving while using a laptop at home.
Work & Money

Companies Start Using AI To Conduct Job Interviews, Applicants And Folks Online Are Disturbed

Looking for a job is hard, so when you finally land an interview, it can be a pretty good feeling. You do your prep, you dress up, have your talking points ready and then join the remote video call, only to discover that the company has decided to outsource this task to what amounts to a glorified chatbot.

People across the internet share their experiences with virtually joining a job interview, only to realize that they are being “interviewed” by AI. We reached out to some of the folks who posted their experiences via private message and will update the article when they get back to us.

    Job interviews can be stressful enough as it is

    Woman conducting an AI job interview from home, smiling and waving at her laptop during a virtual hiring process.

    Image credits: Look Studio/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But some people are reporting now being “interviewed” by AI

    Text expressing concern about AI in job interviews, stating it has gone too far and is absolutely disgusting.

    Text about employers using AI to conduct job interviews causing concerns among applicants and online communities.

    You can watch one examples shared by this content creator

    @user27244472♬ original sound – 🐬

    Image credits:user27244472

    Alt text: Text discussing concerns about companies using AI to conduct job interviews and the challenges applicants face.

    Young woman expressing concern while discussing companies using AI to conduct job interviews in a casual indoor setting.

    Text discussing frustration about companies using AI to conduct job interviews instead of face-to-face meetings with applicants.

    Many companies don’t even warn applicants that they will be using AI

    @petobsessed777 Should I email them? I was expecting a real human. They didnt tell me ahead of time theyd use AI. #ai♬ original sound – Freddie

    Image credits: petobsessed777

    Text expressing frustration over companies using AI in job interviews, disturbing applicants and online users.

    Often the result leaves a lot to be desired

    @its_ken04 It was genuinely so creepy and weird. Please stop trying to be lazy and have AI try to do YOUR JOB!!! It gave me the creeps so bad #fyp♬ original sound – Its Ken 🤍

    Image credits: its_ken04

    AI interviewer malfunctioning repeatedly in a job interview, raising concerns among applicants and people online about AI in hiring.

    Text excerpt expressing frustration about AI use in job interviews not working correctly for candidates.

    Some folks have even started playing around with it

    @sebwhatseb ..did an AI just get hired? #fyp#interview#ai♬ original sound – Sebastian

    Image credits: sebwhatseb

    Text on a white background discussing concerns about AI use in schooling and potential accusations of using AI for schoolwork.

    Image credits: Haylo Hayley

    You can watch the full video here

    Other commenters shared their own experiences

    User post about therapist using AI, highlighting concerns about companies using AI in job interviews and online reactions.

    User's online comment expressing frustration about people calling themselves AI artists by just writing prompts into machines.

    Teen frustrated with AI scheduling job interview times, highlighting challenges of companies using AI for job interviews.

    User discussing how companies start using AI for job interviews and the impact on applicants and online communities.

    Applicant shares frustration with AI scheduler bots used by companies during job interviews and hiring processes.

    User post describing experience with AI recruiter at job fair, highlighting concerns about companies using AI for job interviews.

    Text about companies using AI for job interviews, generating questions and assessing answers, disturbing applicants online.

    User comment expressing frustration over AI impacting jobs, with concern about companies using AI for job interviews.

    Comment expressing frustration after experiencing an AI job interview, highlighting concerns about AI interviews from applicants.

    Comment from Tiff expressing frustration about AI interviews, highlighting applicants' disturbed reactions to AI job interviewing.

    Many viewers hated the idea

    Comment about people dressing professionally for AI job interviews, reflecting concerns about companies using AI in hiring processes.

    User comment expressing frustration with AI interviewer glitches during job interviews conducted by companies using AI.

    User comment expressing concern about companies using AI for job interviews and refusal to interview without a real person.

    User comment expressing discomfort with AI conducting job interviews and feeling disrespected by the process.

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing sadness about companies using AI to conduct job interviews.

    User comment expressing disappointment about AI job interviews as applicants dress nicely but face negative outcomes.

    Comment on AI interviews mentioning shift from in-person and video interviews to AI job interviews disturbing applicants.

    Comment expressing frustration about companies using AI to conduct job interviews and withdrawing applications.

    Comment stating anticipation about an upcoming job interview with a company, reflecting concerns about AI job interviews.

    Comment on social media reading so dystopian and disturbing, reflecting concerns about AI job interviews.

    User expressing frustration about companies using AI to conduct job interviews instead of human interaction.

    Comment on social media expressing concern about companies using AI to conduct job interviews and public reaction.

    Comment on social media expressing frustration about wasted water, reflecting public reaction to AI job interviews.

    Social media comment joking about a manager possibly being AI, reflecting concerns about AI in job interviews.

    Comment by user Jess Adams expressing concern about companies using AI to conduct job interviews and its impact on applicants.

    While some liked it

    Comment from Lani Cassandra expressing that AI job interviews would make her feel less nervous.

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
